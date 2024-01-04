States Driving the Surge in Gun Crime

Most criminal cases in the United States are investigated and prosecuted at the state or local level. Federal involvement is typically reserved for the most serious offenses, including terrorism, interstate drug trafficking, and crimes against the government. In recent years, however, firearm offenses have been taking up a growing share of federal resources.

When a firearm is recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, local law enforcement often enlist the help of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to trace any recovered firearms back to their original point of sale. In each of the last nine years, the number of firearms traced by the ATF increased, topping 504,000 in 2022 — up 10.6% from the previous year and more than double the number of tracings reported in 2014.

Though not all guns the ATF traces have been used in a crime — just as not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States. The latest data shows that certain states are driving the steady rise in firearm investigations. (Here is a look at every state’s grade on gun laws.)

Using ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy for criminal offenses, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where gun crime is surging. We ranked all states on the one-year change in ATF gun tracings, from smallest to largest.

Only eight of the 50 states reported a year-over-year decline in federal firearm investigations. Among the remaining 42 states, ATF firearm tracings increased anywhere from 0.7% to 172.5% between 2021 and 2022.

While most of the states driving the national increase in gun crime also reported a net influx of new residents between 2021 and 2022, population growth alone does not explain the spike in criminal gun violence. Adjusted for population using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 and 2022 American Community Surveys, population-adjusted ATF firearm tracings also increased in each of the 42 states reporting an increase in total federal gun tracings.

It is important to note that the states reporting the largest one-year increase in gun tracings do not necessarily have a higher than average concentration of gun crime. Just over half of the 10 highest ranking states on this list had fewer gun tracings per 100,000 residents in 2022 than the national average of 149 per 100,000. (Here is a look at the states where gun deaths are increasing the fastest.)

Here are the states driving the surge in gun crime.