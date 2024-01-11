How Big a House $200K Can Get You in Every State

Generally seen as a sound investment, homeownership has long been a practical means of building wealth in the United States. In much of the country, however, the current state of the housing market may have turned that conventional wisdom on its head.
After climbing by nearly 38% in the last four years, the price of existing single family homes in the U.S. has never been higher, according to the Case-Shiller Index. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been near or above a multi-decade high of 7% for the last four months. (These are the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)
Rising costs have priced large segments of the population out of the housing market and caused many prospective homebuyers to reevaluate what they can afford. However, a dollar goes much further in some states than others. In those states, even buyers on a modest budget can afford a reasonably sized single-family home.
Using data on median home list price per square foot from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the size of a house you can buy with $200,000 in every state. States were ranked by the approximate square footage of a $200,000 home, as of November 2023, from the smallest to the largest. Supplementary data on median home value, median number of rooms per house, and median household income is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Data on overall cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Depending on the state, the approximate size of a typical $200,000 home ranges from 288 square feet (about the size of two parking spaces) to over 1,560 square feet. The states with the cheapest homes per square foot tend to have a lower than average overall cost of living, and in some of these places, most owner-occupied homes are valued at less than $200,000.
Still, even in the states with the lowest-cost housing markets, homes are less of a bargain than they were even a year ago. In nearly all states, a typical $200,000 home has gotten smaller over the last 12 months, by over 100 square feet in some cases.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island, where $200,000 can fetch a home of only about 680 square feet, is the only state where the average price per square foot is lower now than it was a year ago. (Here is a look at the states with the worst housing shortages for low-income Americans.)
50. Hawaii
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 288 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $695
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.2% (-12.5 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $820,100 (the highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 4.8
- Median household income: $92,458 (4th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 10.8% higher than avg. (2nd highest of 50 states)
49. California
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 440 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $455
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.8% (-32.1 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $715,900 (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.0
- Median household income: $91,551 (5th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 12.5% higher than avg. (the highest of 50 states)
48. Massachusetts
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 489 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $409
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -8.3% (-44.3 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $534,700 (4th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.5
- Median household income: $94,488 (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 9.4% higher than avg. (4th highest of 50 states)
47. New York
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 542 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $369
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.1% (-29.4 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $400,400 (12th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.0
- Median household income: $79,557 (16th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 7.6% higher than avg. (7th highest of 50 states)
46. Washington
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 621 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $322
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.2% (-13.8 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $569,500 (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.5
- Median household income: $91,306 (6th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 9.8% higher than avg. (3rd highest of 50 states)
45. Montana
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 649 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $308
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.9% (-19.5 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $366,400 (16th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.6
- Median household income: $67,631 (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 9.7% lower than avg. (12th lowest of 50 states)
44. Oregon
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 658 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $304
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.3% (-15.5 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $475,600 (7th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.3
- Median household income: $75,657 (18th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 6.6% higher than avg. (8th highest of 50 states)
43. Rhode Island
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 678 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $295
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: +2.4% (+15.7 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $383,900 (15th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.4
- Median household income: $81,854 (15th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 4.7% higher than avg. (11th highest of 50 states)
42. New Hampshire
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 697 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $287
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -9.4% (-72.4 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $384,700 (14th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.6
- Median household income: $89,992 (7th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 7.6% higher than avg. (6th highest of 50 states)
41. Colorado
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 704 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $284
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.9% (-36.5 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $531,100 (5th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.8
- Median household income: $89,302 (8th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 2.3% higher than avg. (12th highest of 50 states)
40. New Jersey
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 712 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $281
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.3% (-40.1 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $428,900 (10th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.7
- Median household income: $96,346 (the highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 8.8% higher than avg. (5th highest of 50 states)
39. Florida
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 722 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $277
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.3% (-32.7 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $354,100 (18th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.2
- Median household income: $69,303 (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 2.1% higher than avg. (13th highest of 50 states)
38. Idaho
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 725 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $276
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.4% (-41.6 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $432,500 (9th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.9
- Median household income: $72,785 (22nd highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 8.2% lower than avg. (19th lowest of 50 states)
37. Arizona
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 743 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $269
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.3% (-25.7 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $402,800 (11th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.4
- Median household income: $74,568 (19th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 0.1% lower than avg. (19th highest of 50 states)
36. Nevada
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 755 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $265
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.8% (-29.6 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $434,700 (8th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.2
- Median household income: $72,333 (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 3.6% lower than avg. (23rd highest of 50 states)
35. Maine
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 781 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $256
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -9.8% (-84.6 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $290,600 (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.5
- Median household income: $69,543 (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 0.8% higher than avg. (18th highest of 50 states)
34. Utah
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 794 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $252
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.4% (-36.2 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $499,500 (6th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.4
- Median household income: $89,168 (9th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 5.5% lower than avg. (25th lowest of 50 states)
33. Connecticut
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 816 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $245
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.7% (-49.5 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $347,200 (19th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.6
- Median household income: $88,429 (10th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 6.4% higher than avg. (9th highest of 50 states)
32. Vermont
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 816 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $245
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -8.2% (-72.6 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $304,700 (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.7
- Median household income: $73,991 (20th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 1.1% higher than avg. (17th highest of 50 states)
31. Alaska
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 847 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $236
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.5% (-49.4 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $336,900 (21st highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 4.8
- Median household income: $88,121 (11th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 2.0% higher than avg. (15th highest of 50 states)
30. Delaware
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 873 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $229
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.6% (-61.2 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $337,200 (20th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.2
- Median household income: $82,174 (14th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 2.0% lower than avg. (20th highest of 50 states)
29. Tennessee
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 885 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $226
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.3% (-49.6 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $284,800 (24th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.7
- Median household income: $65,254 (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 8.2% lower than avg. (17th lowest of 50 states)
28. Maryland
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 893 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $224
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.9% (-46.1 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $398,100 (13th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.2
- Median household income: $94,991 (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 5.0% higher than avg. (10th highest of 50 states)
27. North Carolina
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 930 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $215
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.7% (-45.4 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $280,600 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.6
- Median household income: $67,481 (15th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 5.8% lower than avg. (24th lowest of 50 states)
26. Virginia
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 930 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $215
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.3% (-31.3 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $365,700 (17th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.1
- Median household income: $85,873 (12th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 2.1% higher than avg. (14th highest of 50 states)
25. South Dakota
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 985 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $203
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -8.9% (-95.9 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $245,000 (17th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.0
- Median household income: $69,728 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 12.0% lower than avg. (4th lowest of 50 states)
24. South Carolina
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 995 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $201
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -7.0% (-74.5 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $254,600 (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.7
- Median household income: $64,115 (9th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 6.4% lower than avg. (23rd lowest of 50 states)
23. New Mexico
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,015 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $197
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.1% (-65.9 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $243,100 (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.3
- Median household income: $59,726 (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 9.0% lower than avg. (14th lowest of 50 states)
22. Wisconsin
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,026 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $195
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.7% (-73.3 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $252,800 (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.6
- Median household income: $70,996 (24th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 7.7% lower than avg. (21st lowest of 50 states)
21. Minnesota
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,031 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $194
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.1% (-21.7 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $314,600 (22nd highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.1
- Median household income: $82,338 (13th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 2.3% lower than avg. (21st highest of 50 states)
20. Wyoming
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,070 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $187
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.2% (-35.5 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $292,300 (25th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.8
- Median household income: $70,042 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 8.1% lower than avg. (20th lowest of 50 states)
19. Texas
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,075 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $186
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -0.5% (-5.8 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $275,400 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.4
- Median household income: $72,284 (24th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 2.5% lower than avg. (22nd highest of 50 states)
18. Georgia
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,081 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $185
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.2% (-36.2 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $297,400 (24th highest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.9
- Median household income: $72,837 (21st highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 4.2% lower than avg. (25th highest of 50 states)
17. Pennsylvania
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,136 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $176
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.5% (-54.1 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $245,500 (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.0
- Median household income: $71,798 (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 3.8% lower than avg. (24th highest of 50 states)
16. Illinois
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,149 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $174
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.2% (-62.7 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $251,600 (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.6
- Median household income: $76,708 (17th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 1.3% higher than avg. (16th highest of 50 states)
15. Iowa
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,176 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $170
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.4% (-28.3 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $194,600 (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.0
- Median household income: $69,588 (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 11.6% lower than avg. (5th lowest of 50 states)
14. Michigan
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,190 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $168
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.4% (-67.4 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $224,400 (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.9
- Median household income: $66,986 (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 6.6% lower than avg. (22nd lowest of 50 states)
13. Nebraska
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,205 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $166
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.0% (-37.4 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $232,400 (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.1
- Median household income: $69,597 (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 10.2% lower than avg. (10th lowest of 50 states)
12. Alabama
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,235 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $162
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.2% (-81.2 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $200,900 (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.8
- Median household income: $59,674 (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 12.2% lower than avg. (3rd lowest of 50 states)
11. Kentucky
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,242 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $161
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.8% (-91.1 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $196,300 (6th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.7
- Median household income: $59,341 (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 10.6% lower than avg. (9th lowest of 50 states)
10. Missouri
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,250 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $160
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.0% (-65.8 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $221,200 (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.7
- Median household income: $64,811 (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 8.9% lower than avg. (15th lowest of 50 states)
9. Oklahoma
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,274 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $157
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.8% (-50.6 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $191,700 (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.5
- Median household income: $59,673 (6th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 11.2% lower than avg. (7th lowest of 50 states)
8. Arkansas
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,299 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $154
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -7.1% (-99.9 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $179,800 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.4
- Median household income: $55,432 (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 13.4% lower than avg. (the lowest of 50 states)
7. Louisiana
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,325 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $151
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.0% (-26.8 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $209,200 (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.5
- Median household income: $55,416 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 9.4% lower than avg. (13th lowest of 50 states)
6. North Dakota
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,333 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $150
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.0% (-85.1 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $243,100 (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.8
- Median household income: $71,970 (25th highest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 11.3% lower than avg. (6th lowest of 50 states)
5. Indiana
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,361 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $147
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.1% (-88.7 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $208,700 (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.9
- Median household income: $66,785 (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 8.2% lower than avg. (18th lowest of 50 states)
4. Kansas
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,379 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $145
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.4% (-49.3 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $206,600 (9th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 6.0
- Median household income: $68,925 (17th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 10.0% lower than avg. (11th lowest of 50 states)
3. Ohio
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,389 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $144
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -9.0% (-137.8 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $204,100 (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.9
- Median household income: $65,720 (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 8.6% lower than avg. (16th lowest of 50 states)
2. Mississippi
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,439 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $139
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.8% (-87.9 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $162,500 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.8
- Median household income: $52,719 (the lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 12.7% lower than avg. (2nd lowest of 50 states)
1. West Virginia
- Approx. size of a $200,000 house in Nov. 2023: 1,563 square feet
- Median list price per sq. ft. in Nov. 2023: $128
- 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.3% (-104.2 sq. ft.)
- Median home value: $155,100 (the lowest of 50 states)
- Median number of rooms in a house: 5.9
- Median household income: $54,329 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Overall cost of living: 10.8% lower than avg. (8th lowest of 50 states)
