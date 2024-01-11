How Big a House $200K Can Get You in Every State

Generally seen as a sound investment, homeownership has long been a practical means of building wealth in the United States. In much of the country, however, the current state of the housing market may have turned that conventional wisdom on its head.

After climbing by nearly 38% in the last four years, the price of existing single family homes in the U.S. has never been higher, according to the Case-Shiller Index. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been near or above a multi-decade high of 7% for the last four months. (These are the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)

Rising costs have priced large segments of the population out of the housing market and caused many prospective homebuyers to reevaluate what they can afford. However, a dollar goes much further in some states than others. In those states, even buyers on a modest budget can afford a reasonably sized single-family home.

Using data on median home list price per square foot from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the size of a house you can buy with $200,000 in every state. States were ranked by the approximate square footage of a $200,000 home, as of November 2023, from the smallest to the largest. Supplementary data on median home value, median number of rooms per house, and median household income is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Data on overall cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Depending on the state, the approximate size of a typical $200,000 home ranges from 288 square feet (about the size of two parking spaces) to over 1,560 square feet. The states with the cheapest homes per square foot tend to have a lower than average overall cost of living, and in some of these places, most owner-occupied homes are valued at less than $200,000.

Still, even in the states with the lowest-cost housing markets, homes are less of a bargain than they were even a year ago. In nearly all states, a typical $200,000 home has gotten smaller over the last 12 months, by over 100 square feet in some cases.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island, where $200,000 can fetch a home of only about 680 square feet, is the only state where the average price per square foot is lower now than it was a year ago. (Here is a look at the states with the worst housing shortages for low-income Americans.)