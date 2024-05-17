How Big a House $200,000 Can Get You in Every State AlenaMozhjer / iStock via Getty Images

Amid surging home prices and historically high borrowing costs, the United States is facing a housing crisis. Nationwide, the typical asking price for a home is nearly $430,000, up 35% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the latest data from Realtor.com. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is over 7%, more than double what it was as recently as January 2022.

Market conditions have understandably given way to widespread pessimism. According to Fannie Mae’s April 2024 National Housing Survey, nearly 80% of Americans agree that now is a bad time to buy a house. (Here is a look at the 50 U.S. cities with the cheapest rents.)

Still, rising costs have not been enough for most Americans to abandon the prospect of homeownership. The same Fannie Mae survey found that, if they were to move, 68% of respondents would buy rather than rent. And even in the current seller’s market, there are many parts of the country where prospective homebuyers on a relatively modest budget can still afford a reasonably sized single-family home.

Using data on median list price per square foot from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the size of a house you can buy with $200,000 in every state. States were ranked by the approximate square footage of a $200,000 home, as of April 2024, from the smallest to the largest. Supplementary data on overall cost of living by state is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. All other supplementary housing data is from Realtor.com.

Depending on the state, the approximate size of a typical $200,000 home ranges from 276 square feet (about the size of two parking spaces) to over 1,500 square feet. For context, the median size among all U.S. homes for sale is 1,840 square feet.

The states with the cheapest homes per square foot tend to have a lower than average overall cost of living, and in some of these places, most homes on the market are listed for less than $300,000. Still, even in the states with the most affordable housing markets, homes are less of a bargain than they were even a year ago. In all but a handful of states, a typical $200,000 home is smaller than it was 12 months ago. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

Widely seen as a cornerstone of the American dream, homeownership is also generally considered to be a sound investment and a reliable means of building wealth. However, rising home values and borrowing costs have priced large segments of the population out of the market in recent years. The state of the housing market is not only impacting individuals and families, but also the broader economy. Residential investment accounts for as much as 5% of U.S. gross domestic product, and since mid-2020, the volume of new home sales in the U.S. has fallen by 33%.

50. Hawaii

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 276 sq. ft.

276 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $725

$725 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.4% (-9.9 sq. ft.)

-3.4% (-9.9 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $833,500 (the highest of 50 states)

$833,500 (the highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,165 sq. ft. (the smallest of 50 states)

1,165 sq. ft. (the smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 10.8% higher than avg. (2nd highest of 50 states)

49. California

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 425 sq. ft.

425 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $471

$471 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.0% (-17.8 sq. ft.)

-4.0% (-17.8 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $771,500 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$771,500 (3rd highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,787 sq. ft. (14th smallest of 50 states)

1,787 sq. ft. (14th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 12.5% higher than avg. (the highest of 50 states)

48. Massachusetts

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 440 sq. ft.

440 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $455

$455 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -10.1% (-49.4 sq. ft.)

-10.1% (-49.4 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $799,999 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$799,999 (2nd highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,826 sq. ft. (18th smallest of 50 states)

1,826 sq. ft. (18th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 9.4% higher than avg. (4th highest of 50 states)

47. New York

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 473 sq. ft.

473 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $423

$423 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.7% (-23.5 sq. ft.)

-4.7% (-23.5 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $695,000 (4th highest of 50 states)

$695,000 (4th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,590 sq. ft. (2nd smallest of 50 states)

1,590 sq. ft. (2nd smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 7.6% higher than avg. (7th highest of 50 states)

46. Washington

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 597 sq. ft.

597 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $335

$335 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.6% (-22.2 sq. ft.)

-3.6% (-22.2 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $644,450 (6th highest of 50 states)

$644,450 (6th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,962 sq. ft. (18th largest of 50 states)

1,962 sq. ft. (18th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 9.8% higher than avg. (3rd highest of 50 states)

45. Montana

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 601 sq. ft.

601 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $333

$333 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.9% (-24.4 sq. ft.)

-3.9% (-24.4 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $649,000 (5th highest of 50 states)

$649,000 (5th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,100 sq. ft. (8th largest of 50 states)

2,100 sq. ft. (8th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 9.7% lower than avg. (12th lowest of 50 states)

44. Oregon

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 643 sq. ft.

643 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $311

$311 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.3% (-14.8 sq. ft.)

-2.3% (-14.8 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $564,305 (11th highest of 50 states)

$564,305 (11th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,864 sq. ft. (24th smallest of 50 states)

1,864 sq. ft. (24th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 6.6% higher than avg. (8th highest of 50 states)

43. Rhode Island

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 643 sq. ft.

643 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $311

$311 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: +4.8% (+29.6 sq. ft.)

+4.8% (+29.6 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $520,950 (14th highest of 50 states)

$520,950 (14th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,807 sq. ft. (16th smallest of 50 states)

1,807 sq. ft. (16th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 4.7% higher than avg. (11th highest of 50 states)

42. New Hampshire

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 649 sq. ft.

649 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $308

$308 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -7.8% (-54.9 sq. ft.)

-7.8% (-54.9 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $582,000 (9th highest of 50 states)

$582,000 (9th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,896 sq. ft. (22nd largest of 50 states)

1,896 sq. ft. (22nd largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 7.6% higher than avg. (6th highest of 50 states)

41. New Jersey

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 660 sq. ft.

660 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $303

$303 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -7.6% (-54.2 sq. ft.)

-7.6% (-54.2 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $555,000 (12th highest of 50 states)

$555,000 (12th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,709 sq. ft. (8th smallest of 50 states)

1,709 sq. ft. (8th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 8.8% higher than avg. (5th highest of 50 states)

40. Colorado

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 678 sq. ft.

678 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $295

$295 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.7% (-18.9 sq. ft.)

-2.7% (-18.9 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $602,498 (8th highest of 50 states)

$602,498 (8th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,122 sq. ft. (7th largest of 50 states)

2,122 sq. ft. (7th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 2.3% higher than avg. (12th highest of 50 states)

39. Connecticut

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 702 sq. ft.

702 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $285

$285 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -10.2% (-79.5 sq. ft.)

-10.2% (-79.5 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $532,500 (13th highest of 50 states)

$532,500 (13th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,888 sq. ft. (25th largest of 50 states)

1,888 sq. ft. (25th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 6.4% higher than avg. (9th highest of 50 states)

38. Idaho

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 712 sq. ft.

712 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $281

$281 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.6% (-26.3 sq. ft.)

-3.6% (-26.3 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $573,248 (10th highest of 50 states)

$573,248 (10th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,127 sq. ft. (6th largest of 50 states)

2,127 sq. ft. (6th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 8.2% lower than avg. (19th lowest of 50 states)

37. Florida

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 722 sq. ft.

722 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $277

$277 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -0.4% (-2.6 sq. ft.)

-0.4% (-2.6 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $450,000 (20th highest of 50 states)

$450,000 (20th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,640 sq. ft. (5th smallest of 50 states)

1,640 sq. ft. (5th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 2.1% higher than avg. (13th highest of 50 states)

36. Arizona

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 733 sq. ft.

733 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $273

$273 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.9% (-22.1 sq. ft.)

-2.9% (-22.1 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $511,473 (15th highest of 50 states)

$511,473 (15th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,964 sq. ft. (16th largest of 50 states)

1,964 sq. ft. (16th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 0.1% lower than avg. (19th highest of 50 states)

35. Nevada

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 733 sq. ft.

733 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $273

$273 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.6% (-51.7 sq. ft.)

-6.6% (-51.7 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $489,906 (17th highest of 50 states)

$489,906 (17th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,864 sq. ft. (24th smallest of 50 states)

1,864 sq. ft. (24th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 3.6% lower than avg. (23rd highest of 50 states)

34. Maine

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 741 sq. ft.

741 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $270

$270 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.4% (-34.5 sq. ft.)

-4.4% (-34.5 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $444,450 (21st highest of 50 states)

$444,450 (21st highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,686 sq. ft. (6th smallest of 50 states)

1,686 sq. ft. (6th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 0.8% higher than avg. (18th highest of 50 states)

33. Vermont

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 755 sq. ft.

755 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $265

$265 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -9.1% (-75.2 sq. ft.)

-9.1% (-75.2 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $464,475 (18th highest of 50 states)

$464,475 (18th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,837 sq. ft. (19th smallest of 50 states)

1,837 sq. ft. (19th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 1.1% higher than avg. (17th highest of 50 states)

32. Utah

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 760 sq. ft.

760 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $263

$263 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.9% (-39.5 sq. ft.)

-4.9% (-39.5 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $604,105 (7th highest of 50 states)

$604,105 (7th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,469 sq. ft. (the largest of 50 states)

2,469 sq. ft. (the largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 5.5% lower than avg. (25th lowest of 50 states)

31. Alaska

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 810 sq. ft.

810 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $247

$247 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.2% (-27.1 sq. ft.)

-3.2% (-27.1 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $422,000 (25th highest of 50 states)

$422,000 (25th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,765 sq. ft. (13th smallest of 50 states)

1,765 sq. ft. (13th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 2.0% higher than avg. (15th highest of 50 states)

30. Delaware

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 855 sq. ft.

855 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $234

$234 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.0% (-26.4 sq. ft.)

-3.0% (-26.4 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $499,945 (16th highest of 50 states)

$499,945 (16th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,157 sq. ft. (3rd largest of 50 states)

2,157 sq. ft. (3rd largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 2.0% lower than avg. (20th highest of 50 states)

29. Tennessee

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 858 sq. ft.

858 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $233

$233 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.9% (-34.5 sq. ft.)

-3.9% (-34.5 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $443,550 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$443,550 (22nd highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,006 sq. ft. (13th largest of 50 states)

2,006 sq. ft. (13th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 8.2% lower than avg. (17th lowest of 50 states)

28. Maryland

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 866 sq. ft.

866 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $231

$231 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.2% (-47.4 sq. ft.)

-5.2% (-47.4 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $422,500 (24th highest of 50 states)

$422,500 (24th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,852 sq. ft. (21st smallest of 50 states)

1,852 sq. ft. (21st smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 5.0% higher than avg. (10th highest of 50 states)

27. Virginia

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 905 sq. ft.

905 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $221

$221 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.2% (-29.6 sq. ft.)

-3.2% (-29.6 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $441,000 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$441,000 (23rd highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,008 sq. ft. (12th largest of 50 states)

2,008 sq. ft. (12th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 2.1% higher than avg. (14th highest of 50 states)

26. North Carolina

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 913 sq. ft.

913 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $219

$219 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.1% (-39.1 sq. ft.)

-4.1% (-39.1 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $410,950 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$410,950 (25th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,956 sq. ft. (19th largest of 50 states)

1,956 sq. ft. (19th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 5.8% lower than avg. (24th lowest of 50 states)

25. South Dakota

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 935 sq. ft.

935 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $214

$214 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -8.4% (-85.8 sq. ft.)

-8.4% (-85.8 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $386,448 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$386,448 (21st lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,866 sq. ft. (25th smallest of 50 states)

1,866 sq. ft. (25th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 12.0% lower than avg. (4th lowest of 50 states)

24. Wisconsin

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 962 sq. ft.

962 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $208

$208 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.8% (-58.9 sq. ft.)

-5.8% (-58.9 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $385,950 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$385,950 (20th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,811 sq. ft. (17th smallest of 50 states)

1,811 sq. ft. (17th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 7.7% lower than avg. (21st lowest of 50 states)

23. Minnesota

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 971 sq. ft.

971 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $206

$206 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -0.5% (-4.7 sq. ft.)

-0.5% (-4.7 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $406,800 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$406,800 (24th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,015 sq. ft. (11th largest of 50 states)

2,015 sq. ft. (11th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 2.3% lower than avg. (21st highest of 50 states)

22. South Carolina

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 971 sq. ft.

971 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $206

$206 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -7.8% (-81.8 sq. ft.)

-7.8% (-81.8 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $351,370 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$351,370 (16th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,794 sq. ft. (15th smallest of 50 states)

1,794 sq. ft. (15th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 6.4% lower than avg. (23rd lowest of 50 states)

21. New Mexico

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 985 sq. ft.

985 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $203

$203 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.9% (-61.9 sq. ft.)

-5.9% (-61.9 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $387,935 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$387,935 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,963 sq. ft. (17th largest of 50 states)

1,963 sq. ft. (17th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 9.0% lower than avg. (14th lowest of 50 states)

20. Wyoming

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,026 sq. ft.

1,026 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $195

$195 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.1% (-55.4 sq. ft.)

-5.1% (-55.4 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $455,000 (19th highest of 50 states)

$455,000 (19th highest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,266 sq. ft. (2nd largest of 50 states)

2,266 sq. ft. (2nd largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 8.1% lower than avg. (20th lowest of 50 states)

19. Georgia

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,047 sq. ft.

1,047 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $191

$191 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.7% (-51.8 sq. ft.)

-4.7% (-51.8 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $392,400 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$392,400 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,091 sq. ft. (9th largest of 50 states)

2,091 sq. ft. (9th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 4.2% lower than avg. (25th highest of 50 states)

18. Texas

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,058 sq. ft.

1,058 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $189

$189 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -0.5% (-5.6 sq. ft.)

-0.5% (-5.6 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $375,000 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$375,000 (19th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,005 sq. ft. (14th largest of 50 states)

2,005 sq. ft. (14th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 2.5% lower than avg. (22nd highest of 50 states)

17. Pennsylvania

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,058 sq. ft.

1,058 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $189

$189 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.9% (-78.2 sq. ft.)

-6.9% (-78.2 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $312,500 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$312,500 (12th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,703 sq. ft. (7th smallest of 50 states)

1,703 sq. ft. (7th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 3.8% lower than avg. (24th highest of 50 states)

16. Illinois

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,081 sq. ft.

1,081 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $185

$185 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.9% (-68.3 sq. ft.)

-5.9% (-68.3 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $325,000 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$325,000 (14th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,735 sq. ft. (9th smallest of 50 states)

1,735 sq. ft. (9th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 1.3% higher than avg. (16th highest of 50 states)

15. Iowa

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,124 sq. ft.

1,124 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $178

$178 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: +1.7% (+18.6 sq. ft.)

+1.7% (+18.6 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $309,225 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$309,225 (10th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,636 sq. ft. (4th smallest of 50 states)

1,636 sq. ft. (4th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 11.6% lower than avg. (5th lowest of 50 states)

14. Michigan

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,136 sq. ft.

1,136 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $176

$176 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.0% (-47.1 sq. ft.)

-4.0% (-47.1 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $289,900 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$289,900 (5th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,598 sq. ft. (3rd smallest of 50 states)

1,598 sq. ft. (3rd smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 6.6% lower than avg. (22nd lowest of 50 states)

13. Nebraska

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,156 sq. ft.

1,156 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $173

$173 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: +0.6% (+6.6 sq. ft.)

+0.6% (+6.6 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $359,950 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$359,950 (17th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,131 sq. ft. (5th largest of 50 states)

2,131 sq. ft. (5th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 10.2% lower than avg. (10th lowest of 50 states)

12. Missouri

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,183 sq. ft.

1,183 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $169

$169 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.6% (-43.6 sq. ft.)

-3.6% (-43.6 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $299,900 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$299,900 (8th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,757 sq. ft. (11th smallest of 50 states)

1,757 sq. ft. (11th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 8.9% lower than avg. (15th lowest of 50 states)

11. Alabama

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,198 sq. ft.

1,198 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $167

$167 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.2% (-52.4 sq. ft.)

-4.2% (-52.4 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $330,950 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$330,950 (15th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,933 sq. ft. (21st largest of 50 states)

1,933 sq. ft. (21st largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 12.2% lower than avg. (3rd lowest of 50 states)

10. Kentucky

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,198 sq. ft.

1,198 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $167

$167 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -5.4% (-68.2 sq. ft.)

-5.4% (-68.2 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $309,900 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$309,900 (11th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,844 sq. ft. (20th smallest of 50 states)

1,844 sq. ft. (20th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 10.6% lower than avg. (9th lowest of 50 states)

9. North Dakota

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,227 sq. ft.

1,227 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $163

$163 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -6.1% (-80.2 sq. ft.)

-6.1% (-80.2 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $368,295 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$368,295 (18th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,151 sq. ft. (4th largest of 50 states)

2,151 sq. ft. (4th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 11.3% lower than avg. (6th lowest of 50 states)

8. Oklahoma

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,242 sq. ft.

1,242 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $161

$161 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: +0.0% (+0.0 sq. ft.)

+0.0% (+0.0 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $300,000 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$300,000 (9th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,889 sq. ft. (24th largest of 50 states)

1,889 sq. ft. (24th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 11.2% lower than avg. (7th lowest of 50 states)

7. Ohio

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,266 sq. ft.

1,266 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $158

$158 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -12.7% (-183.5 sq. ft.)

-12.7% (-183.5 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $279,375 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$279,375 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,761 sq. ft. (12th smallest of 50 states)

1,761 sq. ft. (12th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 8.6% lower than avg. (16th lowest of 50 states)

6. Kansas

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,282 sq. ft.

1,282 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $156

$156 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -1.9% (-25.1 sq. ft.)

-1.9% (-25.1 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $319,700 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$319,700 (13th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 2,040 sq. ft. (10th largest of 50 states)

2,040 sq. ft. (10th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 10.0% lower than avg. (11th lowest of 50 states)

5. Arkansas

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,282 sq. ft.

1,282 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $156

$156 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -4.5% (-60.2 sq. ft.)

-4.5% (-60.2 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $299,900 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$299,900 (8th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,892 sq. ft. (23rd largest of 50 states)

1,892 sq. ft. (23rd largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 13.4% lower than avg. (the lowest of 50 states)

4. Indiana

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,290 sq. ft.

1,290 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $155

$155 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -2.6% (-34.2 sq. ft.)

-2.6% (-34.2 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $299,900 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$299,900 (8th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,934 sq. ft. (20th largest of 50 states)

1,934 sq. ft. (20th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 8.2% lower than avg. (18th lowest of 50 states)

3. Louisiana

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,307 sq. ft.

1,307 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $153

$153 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: +0.7% (+8.5 sq. ft.)

+0.7% (+8.5 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $284,239 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$284,239 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,864 sq. ft. (24th smallest of 50 states)

1,864 sq. ft. (24th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 9.4% lower than avg. (13th lowest of 50 states)

2. Mississippi

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,379 sq. ft.

1,379 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $145

$145 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -8.3% (-124.4 sq. ft.)

-8.3% (-124.4 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $289,900 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$289,900 (5th lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,983 sq. ft. (15th largest of 50 states)

1,983 sq. ft. (15th largest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 12.7% lower than avg. (2nd lowest of 50 states)

1. West Virginia

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in April 2024: 1,538 sq. ft.

1,538 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in April 2024: $130

$130 1-yr. change in size of a $200,000 home: -3.1% (-48.8 sq. ft.)

-3.1% (-48.8 sq. ft.) Median list price in April 2024: $240,000 (the lowest of 50 states)

$240,000 (the lowest of 50 states) Median size of a listed home: 1,752 sq. ft. (10th smallest of 50 states)

1,752 sq. ft. (10th smallest of 50 states) Overall cost of living: 10.8% lower than avg. (8th lowest of 50 states)

