This is the Best State for Homebuyers on a Budget

Market conditions have made the cost of homeownership prohibitive for a growing number of Americans

But thanks to lower-cost markets in many parts of the country, prospective homebuyers on a budget still have options

The median price of a listed home in the U.S. fell by 1.1% in July 2024, the first month-over-month decline in housing prices since January. Whether falling list prices are the beginning of a long-term trend or merely a blip remains to be seen, but either way, home prices remain at historic highs.

According to housing market data from Realtor.com, the median list price for a home in the United States is $439,950, only 2% below the all-time high of $449,000 reported in June 2022. With home prices hovering near record highs, and average mortgage rates above 6%, the cost of homeownership has become prohibitive for a growing number of Americans.

A recent report published by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University found that only 6.6 million renters in the U.S. — or about 14.5% of all renters — could afford a median-priced home in the first quarter of 2024, down from 7.7 million in early 2023, and 10.2 million in 2022. As housing affordability continues to fall, many prospective buyers are reevaluating the kinds of homes their budget will accommodate, and settling on smaller, less expensive homes. (Here is a look at the American cities with the most expensive houses.)

Still, there are parts of the country where even a modest budget will go relatively far in the housing market.

Using data on median list price per square foot from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the size of a house you can buy with $200,000 in every state. States were ranked by the approximate square footage of a $200,000 home, as of July 2024, from the smallest to the largest. Supplementary data on overall cost of living by state is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. All other supplementary housing data is from Realtor.com.

Depending on the state, the approximate size of a typical $200,000 home ranges from 272 square feet (about the size of two parking spaces) to nearly 1,500 square feet. For context, the estimated size of a $200,000 home across the U.S. as a whole is about 866 square feet.

The states with the cheapest homes per square foot tend to have a lower than average overall cost of living, and in some of these places, most homes on the market are listed for less than $300,000. In many of these same states, the housing market appears to be cooling off. In nine of the 10 highest ranking states on this list, the median list price is lower now than it was a year ago. (Here is a look at the 10 cities that have become impossibly unaffordable.)

Why It Matters

Mikolette / E+ via Getty Images

Historically, most Americans have built wealth through homeownership. But current market conditions have priced out a large share of the population. With historically high list prices and borrowing costs, many prospective homebuyers are seeking lower-cost options — and housing markets are far cheaper in some parts of the country than others.

50. Hawaii

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 272 sq. ft.

272 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $735

$735 Median size of a listed home: 1,144 sq. ft. (the lowest of 50 states)

1,144 sq. ft. (the lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $830,000 (the highest of 50 states)

$830,000 (the highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -2.4%

-2.4% Overall cost of living: 10.8% more expensive than avg.

49. California

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 422 sq. ft.

422 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $474

$474 Median size of a listed home: 1,800 sq. ft. (14th lowest of 50 states)

1,800 sq. ft. (14th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $777,900 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$777,900 (3rd highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +0.4%

+0.4% Overall cost of living: 12.5% more expensive than avg.

48. Massachusetts

KenWiedemann / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 454 sq. ft.

454 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $441

$441 Median size of a listed home: 1,922 sq. ft. (25th highest of 50 states)

1,922 sq. ft. (25th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $817,475 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$817,475 (2nd highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +2.3%

+2.3% Overall cost of living: 9.4% more expensive than avg.

47. New York

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 506 sq. ft.

506 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $395

$395 Median size of a listed home: 1,643 sq. ft. (3rd lowest of 50 states)

1,643 sq. ft. (3rd lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $682,000 (4th highest of 50 states)

$682,000 (4th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +5.1%

+5.1% Overall cost of living: 7.6% more expensive than avg.

46. Washington

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 585 sq. ft.

585 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $342

$342 Median size of a listed home: 2,007 sq. ft. (16th highest of 50 states)

2,007 sq. ft. (16th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $659,925 (6th highest of 50 states)

$659,925 (6th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +1.5%

+1.5% Overall cost of living: 9.8% more expensive than avg.

45. Montana

Renphoto / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 601 sq. ft.

601 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $333

$333 Median size of a listed home: 2,175 sq. ft. (5th highest of 50 states)

2,175 sq. ft. (5th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $672,400 (5th highest of 50 states)

$672,400 (5th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -0.4%

-0.4% Overall cost of living: 9.7% cheaper than avg.

44. Rhode Island

Image Source / Image Source via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 602 sq. ft.

602 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $332

$332 Median size of a listed home: 1,901 sq. ft. (22nd lowest of 50 states)

1,901 sq. ft. (22nd lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $607,450 (9th highest of 50 states)

$607,450 (9th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +10.5%

+10.5% Overall cost of living: 4.7% more expensive than avg.

43. Oregon

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 637 sq. ft.

637 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $314

$314 Median size of a listed home: 1,903 sq. ft. (24th lowest of 50 states)

1,903 sq. ft. (24th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $584,999 (13th highest of 50 states)

$584,999 (13th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -0.9%

-0.9% Overall cost of living: 6.6% more expensive than avg.

42. New Jersey

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 645 sq. ft.

645 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $310

$310 Median size of a listed home: 1,762 sq. ft. (8th lowest of 50 states)

1,762 sq. ft. (8th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $599,000 (10th highest of 50 states)

$599,000 (10th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +8.9%

+8.9% Overall cost of living: 8.8% more expensive than avg.

41. New Hampshire

AlbertPego / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 654 sq. ft.

654 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $306

$306 Median size of a listed home: 1,953 sq. ft. (21st highest of 50 states)

1,953 sq. ft. (21st highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $596,500 (11th highest of 50 states)

$596,500 (11th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +3.8%

+3.8% Overall cost of living: 7.6% more expensive than avg.

40. Colorado

Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 664 sq. ft.

664 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $301

$301 Median size of a listed home: 2,150 sq. ft. (6th highest of 50 states)

2,150 sq. ft. (6th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $624,950 (7th highest of 50 states)

$624,950 (7th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -3.9%

-3.9% Overall cost of living: 2.3% more expensive than avg.

39. Connecticut

JayLazarin / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 687 sq. ft.

687 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $291

$291 Median size of a listed home: 1,944 sq. ft. (23rd highest of 50 states)

1,944 sq. ft. (23rd highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $552,225 (14th highest of 50 states)

$552,225 (14th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -3.0%

-3.0% Overall cost of living: 6.4% more expensive than avg.

38. Idaho

picmax / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 697 sq. ft.

697 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $287

$287 Median size of a listed home: 2,148 sq. ft. (7th highest of 50 states)

2,148 sq. ft. (7th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $585,000 (12th highest of 50 states)

$585,000 (12th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -2.1%

-2.1% Overall cost of living: 8.2% cheaper than avg.

37. Maine

haveseen / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 712 sq. ft.

712 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $281

$281 Median size of a listed home: 1,717 sq. ft. (6th lowest of 50 states)

1,717 sq. ft. (6th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $457,000 (20th highest of 50 states)

$457,000 (20th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +4.1%

+4.1% Overall cost of living: 0.8% more expensive than avg.

36. Nevada

littleny / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 719 sq. ft.

719 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $278

$278 Median size of a listed home: 1,861 sq. ft. (18th lowest of 50 states)

1,861 sq. ft. (18th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $502,222 (17th highest of 50 states)

$502,222 (17th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +4.6%

+4.6% Overall cost of living: 3.6% cheaper than avg.

35. Vermont

AnkNet / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 730 sq. ft.

730 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $274

$274 Median size of a listed home: 2,020 sq. ft. (13th highest of 50 states)

2,020 sq. ft. (13th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $537,000 (15th highest of 50 states)

$537,000 (15th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +14.7%

+14.7% Overall cost of living: 1.1% more expensive than avg.

34. Florida

simonkr / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 735 sq. ft.

735 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $272

$272 Median size of a listed home: 1,638 sq. ft. (2nd lowest of 50 states)

1,638 sq. ft. (2nd lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $449,900 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$449,900 (22nd highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -5.3%

-5.3% Overall cost of living: 2.1% more expensive than avg.

33. Arizona

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 738 sq. ft.

738 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $271

$271 Median size of a listed home: 1,937 sq. ft. (24th highest of 50 states)

1,937 sq. ft. (24th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $499,998 (18th highest of 50 states)

$499,998 (18th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -2.0%

-2.0% Overall cost of living: 0.1% cheaper than avg.

32. Utah

georgeclerk / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 772 sq. ft.

772 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $259

$259 Median size of a listed home: 2,508 sq. ft. (the highest of 50 states)

2,508 sq. ft. (the highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $615,900 (8th highest of 50 states)

$615,900 (8th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -1.5%

-1.5% Overall cost of living: 5.5% cheaper than avg.

31. Alaska

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 816 sq. ft.

816 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $245

$245 Median size of a listed home: 1,797 sq. ft. (12th lowest of 50 states)

1,797 sq. ft. (12th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $435,000 (24th highest of 50 states)

$435,000 (24th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +8.8%

+8.8% Overall cost of living: 2.0% more expensive than avg.

30. Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 844 sq. ft.

844 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $237

$237 Median size of a listed home: 2,175 sq. ft. (4th highest of 50 states)

2,175 sq. ft. (4th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $509,247 (16th highest of 50 states)

$509,247 (16th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +2.1%

+2.1% Overall cost of living: 2.0% cheaper than avg.

29. Maryland

Jupiterimages / PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 858 sq. ft.

858 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $233

$233 Median size of a listed home: 1,902 sq. ft. (23rd lowest of 50 states)

1,902 sq. ft. (23rd lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $432,500 (25th highest of 50 states)

$432,500 (25th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -1.5%

-1.5% Overall cost of living: 5.0% more expensive than avg.

28. Tennessee

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 858 sq. ft.

858 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $233

$233 Median size of a listed home: 2,018 sq. ft. (15th highest of 50 states)

2,018 sq. ft. (15th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $443,950 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$443,950 (23rd highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -3.3%

-3.3% Overall cost of living: 8.2% cheaper than avg.

27. Virginia

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 893 sq. ft.

893 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $224

$224 Median size of a listed home: 2,019 sq. ft. (14th highest of 50 states)

2,019 sq. ft. (14th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $449,900 (21st highest of 50 states)

$449,900 (21st highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -1.1%

-1.1% Overall cost of living: 2.1% more expensive than avg.

26. North Carolina

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 905 sq. ft.

905 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $221

$221 Median size of a listed home: 1,991 sq. ft. (18th highest of 50 states)

1,991 sq. ft. (18th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $424,319 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$424,319 (25th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -0.2%

-0.2% Overall cost of living: 5.8% cheaper than avg.

25. Wyoming

Alexander Farnsworth / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 917 sq. ft.

917 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $218

$218 Median size of a listed home: 2,292 sq. ft. (2nd highest of 50 states)

2,292 sq. ft. (2nd highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $499,275 (19th highest of 50 states)

$499,275 (19th highest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +6.4%

+6.4% Overall cost of living: 8.1% cheaper than avg.

24. South Dakota

disorderly / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 935 sq. ft.

935 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $214

$214 Median size of a listed home: 1,920 sq. ft. (25th lowest of 50 states)

1,920 sq. ft. (25th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $399,600 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$399,600 (21st lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +8.0%

+8.0% Overall cost of living: 12.0% cheaper than avg.

23. Wisconsin

AlenaMozhjer / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 952 sq. ft.

952 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $210

$210 Median size of a listed home: 1,849 sq. ft. (16th lowest of 50 states)

1,849 sq. ft. (16th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $399,900 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$399,900 (22nd lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +6.6%

+6.6% Overall cost of living: 7.7% cheaper than avg.

22. New Mexico

Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 966 sq. ft.

966 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $207

$207 Median size of a listed home: 1,987 sq. ft. (19th highest of 50 states)

1,987 sq. ft. (19th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $399,250 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$399,250 (20th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +1.1%

+1.1% Overall cost of living: 9.0% cheaper than avg.

21. South Carolina

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 976 sq. ft.

976 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $205

$205 Median size of a listed home: 1,811 sq. ft. (15th lowest of 50 states)

1,811 sq. ft. (15th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $360,000 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$360,000 (17th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +0.0%

+0.0% Overall cost of living: 6.4% cheaper than avg.

20. Minnesota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 976 sq. ft.

976 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $205

$205 Median size of a listed home: 2,051 sq. ft. (11th highest of 50 states)

2,051 sq. ft. (11th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $414,900 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$414,900 (24th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +1.4%

+1.4% Overall cost of living: 2.3% cheaper than avg.

19. Georgia

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,042 sq. ft.

1,042 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $192

$192 Median size of a listed home: 2,144 sq. ft. (8th highest of 50 states)

2,144 sq. ft. (8th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $399,925 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$399,925 (23rd lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -1.3%

-1.3% Overall cost of living: 4.2% cheaper than avg.

18. Texas

Skyhobo / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,053 sq. ft.

1,053 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $190

$190 Median size of a listed home: 2,031 sq. ft. (12th highest of 50 states)

2,031 sq. ft. (12th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $380,000 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$380,000 (19th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -3.0%

-3.0% Overall cost of living: 2.5% cheaper than avg.

17. Pennsylvania

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,058 sq. ft.

1,058 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $189

$189 Median size of a listed home: 1,755 sq. ft. (7th lowest of 50 states)

1,755 sq. ft. (7th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $325,000 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$325,000 (13th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +8.6%

+8.6% Overall cost of living: 3.8% cheaper than avg.

16. Illinois

ziggymaj / Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,064 sq. ft.

1,064 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $188

$188 Median size of a listed home: 1,793 sq. ft. (11th lowest of 50 states)

1,793 sq. ft. (11th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $339,450 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$339,450 (15th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +2.9%

+2.9% Overall cost of living: 1.3% more expensive than avg.

15. Michigan

Brian Sevald / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,093 sq. ft.

1,093 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $183

$183 Median size of a listed home: 1,652 sq. ft. (4th lowest of 50 states)

1,652 sq. ft. (4th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $308,450 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$308,450 (8th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +3.9%

+3.9% Overall cost of living: 6.6% cheaper than avg.

14. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,130 sq. ft.

1,130 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $177

$177 Median size of a listed home: 1,660 sq. ft. (5th lowest of 50 states)

1,660 sq. ft. (5th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $307,000 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$307,000 (7th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -2.5%

-2.5% Overall cost of living: 11.6% cheaper than avg.

13. Nebraska

Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,163 sq. ft.

1,163 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $172

$172 Median size of a listed home: 2,139 sq. ft. (9th highest of 50 states)

2,139 sq. ft. (9th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $359,900 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$359,900 (16th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +0.3%

+0.3% Overall cost of living: 10.2% cheaper than avg.

12. Missouri

Lana2011 / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,176 sq. ft.

1,176 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $170

$170 Median size of a listed home: 1,797 sq. ft. (13th lowest of 50 states)

1,797 sq. ft. (13th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $310,000 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$310,000 (10th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +3.3%

+3.3% Overall cost of living: 8.9% cheaper than avg.

11. Kentucky

jnatkin / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,190 sq. ft.

1,190 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $168

$168 Median size of a listed home: 1,881 sq. ft. (19th lowest of 50 states)

1,881 sq. ft. (19th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $315,000 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$315,000 (12th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +5.0%

+5.0% Overall cost of living: 10.6% cheaper than avg.

10. Alabama

TennesseePhotographer / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,198 sq. ft.

1,198 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $167

$167 Median size of a listed home: 1,950 sq. ft. (22nd highest of 50 states)

1,950 sq. ft. (22nd highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $339,200 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$339,200 (14th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +0.1%

+0.1% Overall cost of living: 12.2% cheaper than avg.

9. North Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,220 sq. ft.

1,220 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $164

$164 Median size of a listed home: 2,192 sq. ft. (3rd highest of 50 states)

2,192 sq. ft. (3rd highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $377,000 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$377,000 (18th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +11.0%

+11.0% Overall cost of living: 11.3% cheaper than avg.

8. Ohio

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,227 sq. ft.

1,227 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $163

$163 Median size of a listed home: 1,789 sq. ft. (9th lowest of 50 states)

1,789 sq. ft. (9th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $286,500 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$286,500 (3rd lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +4.2%

+4.2% Overall cost of living: 8.6% cheaper than avg.

7. Oklahoma

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,242 sq. ft.

1,242 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $161

$161 Median size of a listed home: 1,900 sq. ft. (21st lowest of 50 states)

1,900 sq. ft. (21st lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $302,500 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$302,500 (6th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -5.2%

-5.2% Overall cost of living: 11.2% cheaper than avg.

6. Indiana

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,274 sq. ft.

1,274 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $157

$157 Median size of a listed home: 1,975 sq. ft. (20th highest of 50 states)

1,975 sq. ft. (20th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $309,450 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$309,450 (9th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -1.7%

-1.7% Overall cost of living: 8.2% cheaper than avg.

5. Arkansas

BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,290 sq. ft.

1,290 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $155

$155 Median size of a listed home: 1,882 sq. ft. (20th lowest of 50 states)

1,882 sq. ft. (20th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $299,250 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$299,250 (4th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -0.2%

-0.2% Overall cost of living: 13.4% cheaper than avg.

4. Kansas

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,299 sq. ft.

1,299 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $154

$154 Median size of a listed home: 2,106 sq. ft. (10th highest of 50 states)

2,106 sq. ft. (10th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $313,500 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$313,500 (11th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +4.5%

+4.5% Overall cost of living: 10.0% cheaper than avg.

3. Louisiana

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,307 sq. ft.

1,307 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $153

$153 Median size of a listed home: 1,854 sq. ft. (17th lowest of 50 states)

1,854 sq. ft. (17th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $279,997 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$279,997 (2nd lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: -3.3%

-3.3% Overall cost of living: 9.4% cheaper than avg.

2. Mississippi

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,361 sq. ft.

1,361 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $147

$147 Median size of a listed home: 2,000 sq. ft. (17th highest of 50 states)

2,000 sq. ft. (17th highest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $299,900 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$299,900 (5th lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +7.5%

+7.5% Overall cost of living: 12.7% cheaper than avg.

1. West Virginia

StanRohrer / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. size of a $200,000 house in July 2024: 1,493 sq. ft.

1,493 sq. ft. Median list price per sq. ft. in July 2024: $134

$134 Median size of a listed home: 1,789 sq. ft. (10th lowest of 50 states)

1,789 sq. ft. (10th lowest of 50 states) Median list price in July 2024: $242,450 (the lowest of 50 states)

$242,450 (the lowest of 50 states) 1-yr. change in median list price: +0.7%

+0.7% Overall cost of living: 10.8% cheaper than avg.