The 15 Cheapest Conservative States To Live ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Housing is expensive these days. It also is worse if you do not agree with the politics of the state you are living in. But it can be even worse when you do not feel safe. We all know the score. Some states prioritize politics over safety, and it is probably best to leave since you will never benefit. Therefore, you need some options.

We put together a list of the 15 cheapest conservative states to live in and based all of our values on information from Zillow. Additionally, we used other sources like the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to put together a pretty good list. The content below is ranked based on median home price. Moreover, it is more based on the sale price and not the listing price. Remember that some states have cities that will be slightly more expensive than others. It is important to understand that before deciding where to move. Note that smaller towns and counties will always be cheaper than big cities.

15. Idaho

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $434,224

$434,224 Median Monthly Rent: $1,450

$1,450 Average Household Income: $70,214

$70,214 Unemployment Rate: 3.3%

Idaho would ideally be further up this list. But it gets a slightly higher median price value because of Boise. It may cost you $495,000 for a single house. Still, you can find a less expensive option elsewhere in the state. For example, if you go to Twin Falls, the average price of a home is usually $340,000, according to Zillow.

You have to determine if the bad weather is a good tradeoff to move to a small town in this state. Idaho is one of the cheapest conservative states to live in, but it is not the most affordable.

14. Florida

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $363,333

$363,333 Median Monthly Rent: $1,404

$1,404 Average Household Income: $67,197

$67,197 Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

Florida is another state with variables. If you move to Miami, you likely will pay more. The same thing applies to Jacksonville or Orlando. However, there are a lot of smaller cities you can move to that won’t ruin your paycheck. The last census determined that the median household in Florida was pretty small, compared to other states. Overall, the state is one of the cheapest conservative states to live in if you want a fresh start.

13. Texas

Median Home Price: $325,000

$325,000 Median Monthly Rent: $1,850

$1,850 Average Household Income: $102,192

$102,192 Unemployment Rate: 4.1%

Texas has some major cities. But even a house in Dallas won’t cost you much more than the average median home price. Houston is actually cheaper, with an average sale price of $292,385. Realtor estimated that the average sale price in San Antonio was around $273,000. Amazingly, you can find a good house to live throughout the state.

There is no income tax in Texas. That makes it appealing to anyone who wants to get a little more money to spend on any of the numerous things you can do in Texas. Subsequently, little things like that make Texas one of the cheapest conservative states to live in.

12. Georgia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $320,300

$320,300 Median Monthly Rent: $1,075

$1,075 Average Household Income: $99,345

$99,345 Unemployment Rate: 3.4%

Georgia is another option if Florida or Texas don’t do it for you. Even a big city like Atlanta is not that much expensive than the state average. Regardless, Georgia is a good place to move if you want affordable housing. It is a historic state with lots to offer. You can also raise a family here. Whether you choose a city like Atlanta or even one like Savannah, there is plenty of value in this state and many options to choose from.

11. Tennessee

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $309,967

$309,967 Median Monthly Rent: $1,283

$1,283 Average Household Income: $89,267

$89,267 Unemployment Rate: 3.5%

Tennessee is very popular right now. Yes, the state does have expensive cities, such as Nashville. But that is how supply and demand works. The more people that move to a city, the less houses that will be available. Comparatively, you can find a cheaper place to live in Memphis. The average sale price of a home there is $149,990. The state varies in terms of the price of living. Therefore, it is definitely one of the cheapest conservative states to live in.

1o. South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $297,000

Median Monthly Rent: $995

Average Household Income: $69,457

Unemployment Rate: 2%

You would think South Dakota would be the cheapest state since it is not a heavily populated area. But there are a few states that are slightly cheaper. South Dakota costs an average of $297,000 to buy a house in. Additionally, you may need just under $1,000 if you want to rent an apartment, according to Rent. The one thing that is holding affordability back in South Dakota is the slow rise in income. Thus, it is difficult to afford a house when you do not have the income to match. It still is one of the cheaper states to live in.

9. Wyoming

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $289,546

$289,546 Median Monthly Rent: $1,312

$1,312 Average Household Income: $72,495

$72,495 Unemployment Rate: 3%

Wyoming is a good place to retire. However, you need to be careful in choosing the place you live. Not all places are the same. Specifically, Jackson currently has a $1.4 million sale value. It means that you have better options in the state. But it is also the reason why Wyoming is not higher on this list. Compare it to a city like Cheyenne, which is $359,900; you can see the gap. There are other cities that are cheaper to move to in this state. But at least you don’t have a retirement or income tax to pay if you live here. Thus, it makes sense for Wyoming to land on this list.

8. North Dakota

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: 280,000

280,000 Median Monthly Rent: $1,274

$1,274 Average Household Income: $73,959

$73,959 Unemployment Rate: 1.9%

North Dakota only has just over 774,000 residents. It is the near definition of a small-town state. Yet, there are plenty of options for finding a cheap place to live. It also only costs an average price of about $280,000 to buy a house in this state. Additionally, there is plenty of work because the unemployment is low. If you are okay with living in a state with not many big cities around, South Dakota is your choice.

7. Oklahoma

Median Home Price: $276,000

$276,000 Median Monthly Rent: $1,350

$1,350 Average Household Income: $84,402

$84,402 Unemployment Rate: 3.3%

Oklahoma had the highest migration rate in the last data survey. People chose to move there from other states. Even big cities like Oklahoma City have affordable homes. According to Zillow, you can get a house for just under $200,000. If you are not ready to buy, the renting options are not bad, either. You probably need just under $1,400 to rent a one-bedroom apartment. There is also plenty of work available, as there is only a small unemployment rate. Oklahoma is one of the cheapest conservative states to live in and probably the best to move to.

6. Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $271,667

$271,667 Median Monthly Rent: $1,200

$1,200 Average Household Income: $94,263

$94,263 Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

Kansas is next on our list. It is a pretty affordable place to move to. Moreover, you can even get a place in Topeka for just under $214,000. The census reported that Wichita is the more expensive city. This is mainly due to Wichita having more people. You can choose to move to the capital, where you will get a cheaper home. Likewise, it won’t be difficult to find a job as the unemployment rate in Kansas is also low. Kansas is one of the cheapest conservative states to live in and offers plenty of opportunities.

5. Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $243,343

$243,343 Median Monthly Rent: $1,250

$1,250 Average Household Income: $89,952

$89,952 Unemployment Rate: 3.2%

Missouri is another hidden gem that you can move to. Even St. Louis has affordable housing, with a house rounding out to just over $193,000. If you are looking for a fresh start, Missouri can be a good choice. It is in the heartland of America and has plenty of things to do. The job market is flourishing. Also, you can always catch a St. Louis Cardinals game. Missouri is a top-notch option when it comes to moving to a new state.

4. Alabama

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $233,250

$233,250 Median Monthly Rent: $1,390

$1,390 Average Household Income: $82,992

$82,992 Unemployment Rate: 2.4%

Alabama also was one of the top states to move to. It’s not hard to see why. The median price of a house is just over $233,000. Also, the unemployment rate is low. It does not cost much to rent a home. There is also amazing weather for more than 200 days a year. It is also the home of Southern Hospitaltiy. You will find some of the best food you will ever eat. Ultimately, you cannot go wrong with Alabama, as it is one of the cheapest conservative states to live in.

3. Kentucky

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $233,333

$233,333 Median Monthly Rent: $1,290

$1,290 Average Household Income: 83,093

83,093 Unemployment Rate: 4.3%

Kentucky is another good place to move to. In fact, it also was one of the top states to move to. It is one of the cheaper places to live in. Obviously, bigger cities like Louisville and Lexington will be more expensive. But there are plenty of other good cities to move to, mainly smaller towns. Renting is not that expensive, either, as you can find a good apartment for just under $1,300.

2. Arkansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $220,000

$220,000 Median Monthly Rent: $1,350

$1,350 Average Household Income: 79,592

79,592 Unemployment Rate: 3.3%

Arkansas is the second-best place to live when considering affordable homes. There is also so much natural beauty in Arkansas that it makes the move even more worth it. There are many perks, too. You won’t have to pay social security taxes. Additionally, property and income taxes are low. It is a good place to move to if you are looking for less taxes to pay while enjoying the natural wonders of the United States.

1. West Virginia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $190,037

$190,037 Median Monthly Rent: $995

$995 Average Household Income: $75,575

$75,575 Unemployment Rate: 4.2%

John Denver once wrote a song about this state. You will feel at home in West Virginia. It is the best conservative place to move to when looking for an affordable home. Also, the rent is not even that bad, either. The outdoor life is among the best in the country. Furthermore, you can make a good living while not spending too much money. The sales taxes are not that bad, as the local taxes usually cap off at 1%. Lastly, you may not have to pay property taxes if you are over 65, depending on circumstances. West Virginia is the cheapest conservative state to live in and one of the best experiences you will ever have.