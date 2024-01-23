Special Report

The 25 Cars That Hold Value The Longest

IcemanJ / Getty Images
Melly Alazraki
Published:

If you always wanted a sports car but couldn’t really justify it with rational arguments, now you can certainly have one big point in your favor. Sports cars (at least some of them) seem to hold their value longest, according to a report from iSeeCars.

While electric vehicles are often considered a responsible choice, they tend to lose nearly 50% of their value in five years. Some luxury SUVs and sedans can lose even more than 50% value, while trucks and hybrids lose 35% and 37%, respectively, in the same time period. So which cars hold most of their value? Well, these cars include several sports cars, small SUVs, and economy cars.

To find the cars that hold their value the longest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed car research and sales site iSeeCars’ recently-published report, Top 25 Cars That Hold Their Value the Best. iSeeCars analyzed over 1.1 million used cars from model year 2018 sold from November 2022 to October 2023 and adjusted MSRPs from 2018 to 2023 dollars. Cars are ranked by the percent change in value from 2018 to the past year. 24/7 Wall St. also extrapolated the average MSRP and current value from iSeeCars data and used U.S. News Cars section to find the type of car.

The report notes that because of production constraints during the pandemic due to supply issues, cars in 2023 have overall retained their value better compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic. While the overall five-year depreciation in 2023 was 38.8%, it was 49.6% in 2019.

Still, sports cars hold five of the spots among the 10 cars that hold their value the longest, including the top two. Two compact cars, two small SUVs, and a compact pickup round up the top 10 cars on the list. The brand with the most cars among the top 25 is Toyota, with six vehicles, followed by Subaru and Porsche with four each. Porsche also holds the top two spots.

Here are cars that hold their value better than any other in America:

25. Subaru Impreza (sedan)

Subaru Impreza sedan by Rutger van der Maar
Subaru Impreza sedan (CC BY 2.0) by Rutger van der Maar
  • Five-year change in value: -27.8% (-$7,158)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $25,748
  • Average current value: $18,590
  • Type: Compact sedan

24. Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks 1.6 Advance 2019 by RL GNZLZ
Nissan Kicks 1.6 Advance 2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RL GNZLZ
  • Five-year change in value: -27.5% (-$6,560)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $23,855
  • Average current value: $17,295
  • Type: Subcompact SUV

23. Chevrolet Corvette

Prichsenstadt Chevrolet Corvette C8 by Ermell
Prichsenstadt Chevrolet Corvette C8 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ermell
  • Five-year change in value: -27.5% (-$22,712)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $82,589
  • Average current value: $59,877
  • Type: Luxury sports car

22. Toyota 4Runner

Source: marekuliasz / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -27.4% (-$13,147)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $47,982
  • Average current value: $34,835
  • Type: Midsize SUV

21. Hyundai Accent

Hyundai Accent 1.4 Plus 2021 by RL GNZLZ
Hyundai Accent 1.4 Plus 2021 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RL GNZLZ
  • Five-year change in value: -27.4% (-$5,353)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $19,536
  • Average current value: $14,183
  • Type: Subcompact sedan

20. Toyota RAV4

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -27.2% (-$8,858)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $32,566
  • Average current value: $23,708
  • Type: Compact SUV

19. Chevrolet Spark

Spark by Tino Rossini
Spark (CC BY 2.0) by Tino Rossini
  • Five-year change in value: -26.6% (-$4,784)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $17,985
  • Average current value: $13,201
  • Type: Subcompact hatchback

18. Kia Rio

Source: DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -26.3% (-$4,959)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $18,856
  • Average current value: $13,897
  • Type: Subcompact sedan

17. Subaru Impreza (wagon)

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -26.2% (-$6,927)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $26,439
  • Average current value: $19,512
  • Type: Compact car

16. Honda HR-V

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -26.2% (-$7,318)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $27,931
  • Average current value: $20,613
  • Type: Subcompact crossover SUV

15. Porsche 911 (convertible)

Source: Public domain / Flickr
  • Five-year change in value: -26.0% (-$42,227)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $162,412
  • Average current value: $120,185
  • Type: Luxury sports car

14. Kia Rio 5-Door

2012 Kia Rio 1.4 CRDi 90 hp 5-... by loubeat
2012 Kia Rio 1.4 CRDi 90 hp 5-... (CC BY 2.0) by loubeat
  • Five-year change in value: -25.8% (-$5,006)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $19,403
  • Average current value: $14,397
  • Type: Subcompact hatchback

13. Toyota Tundra

Source: Artistic Operations / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -25.3% (-$12,588)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $49,755
  • Average current value: $37,167
  • Type: Full-size pickup truck

12. Porsche 718 Boxster

Porsche 718 Boxster by Alexandre Prevot
Porsche 718 Boxster (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alexandre Prevot
  • Five-year change in value: -25.1% (-$20,216)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $80,542
  • Average current value: $60,326
  • Type: Luxury sports car

11. Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang GT by Hugh Llewelyn
2017 Ford Mustang GT (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Hugh Llewelyn
  • Five-year change in value: -24.5% (-$10,035)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $40,959
  • Average current value: $30,924
  • Type: Sports car

10. Toyota Corolla

Source: CC0/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
  • Five-year change in value: -24.5% (-$5,800)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $23,673
  • Average current value: $17,873
  • Type: Compact sedan

9. Subaru Crosstrek

Source: nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -24.5% (-$7,214)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $29,445
  • Average current value: $22,231
  • Type: Subcompact SUV

8. Toyota C-HR

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -24.4% (-$6,692)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $27,426
  • Average current value: $20,734
  • Type: Subcompact crossover SUV

7. Chevrolet Camaro

Source: contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -24.2% (-$10,161)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $41,988
  • Average current value: $31,827
  • Type: Sports car

6. Subaru BRZ

Subaru BRZ by Rutger van der Maar
Subaru BRZ (CC BY 2.0) by Rutger van der Maar
  • Five-year change in value: -23.4% (-$8,114)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $34,675
  • Average current value: $26,561
  • Type: Sports car

5. Honda Civic (sedan/hatchback)

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -21.5% (-$5,817)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $27,056
  • Average current value: $21,239
  • Type: Compact car

4. Jeep Wrangler/Wrangler Unlimited

2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 7... by Brett Levin
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 7... (CC BY 2.0) by Brett Levin
  • Five-year change in value: -20.8% (-$8,951)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $43,034
  • Average current value: $34,083
  • Type: Compact SUV

3. Toyota Tacoma

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -20.4% (-$8,359)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $40,975
  • Average current value: $32,616
  • Type: Compact pickup truck

2. Porsche 718 Cayman

Source: DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Five-year change in value: -17.6% (-$13,372)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $75,977
  • Average current value: $62,605
  • Type: Luxury sports car

1. Porsche 911 (coupe)

Source: Public domain / Wikimedia
  • Five-year change in value: -9.3% (-$18,094)
  • Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $194,559
  • Average current value: $176,465
  • Type: Luxury sports car

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Special Report, cars that hold value, cars that hold value longest, compact car, compact suv, iSeeCars, luxury sports car, Porsche, sports cars, Subaru, Toyota, Auto

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Most Iconic American Police Cars

Every Car Brand's Cheapest Model

Biggest Auto Recalls of All Time

Every Car Brand's Most Expensive Model