The 25 Cars That Hold Value The Longest

If you always wanted a sports car but couldn’t really justify it with rational arguments, now you can certainly have one big point in your favor. Sports cars (at least some of them) seem to hold their value longest, according to a report from iSeeCars.
While electric vehicles are often considered a responsible choice, they tend to lose nearly 50% of their value in five years. Some luxury SUVs and sedans can lose even more than 50% value, while trucks and hybrids lose 35% and 37%, respectively, in the same time period. So which cars hold most of their value? Well, these cars include several sports cars, small SUVs, and economy cars.
To find the cars that hold their value the longest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed car research and sales site iSeeCars’ recently-published report, Top 25 Cars That Hold Their Value the Best. iSeeCars analyzed over 1.1 million used cars from model year 2018 sold from November 2022 to October 2023 and adjusted MSRPs from 2018 to 2023 dollars. Cars are ranked by the percent change in value from 2018 to the past year. 24/7 Wall St. also extrapolated the average MSRP and current value from iSeeCars data and used U.S. News Cars section to find the type of car.
The report notes that because of production constraints during the pandemic due to supply issues, cars in 2023 have overall retained their value better compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic. While the overall five-year depreciation in 2023 was 38.8%, it was 49.6% in 2019.
Still, sports cars hold five of the spots among the 10 cars that hold their value the longest, including the top two. Two compact cars, two small SUVs, and a compact pickup round up the top 10 cars on the list. The brand with the most cars among the top 25 is Toyota, with six vehicles, followed by Subaru and Porsche with four each. Porsche also holds the top two spots.
Here are cars that hold their value better than any other in America:
25. Subaru Impreza (sedan)
- Five-year change in value: -27.8% (-$7,158)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $25,748
- Average current value: $18,590
- Type: Compact sedan
24. Nissan Kicks
- Five-year change in value: -27.5% (-$6,560)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $23,855
- Average current value: $17,295
- Type: Subcompact SUV
23. Chevrolet Corvette
- Five-year change in value: -27.5% (-$22,712)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $82,589
- Average current value: $59,877
- Type: Luxury sports car
22. Toyota 4Runner
- Five-year change in value: -27.4% (-$13,147)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $47,982
- Average current value: $34,835
- Type: Midsize SUV
21. Hyundai Accent
- Five-year change in value: -27.4% (-$5,353)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $19,536
- Average current value: $14,183
- Type: Subcompact sedan
20. Toyota RAV4
- Five-year change in value: -27.2% (-$8,858)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $32,566
- Average current value: $23,708
- Type: Compact SUV
19. Chevrolet Spark
- Five-year change in value: -26.6% (-$4,784)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $17,985
- Average current value: $13,201
- Type: Subcompact hatchback
18. Kia Rio
- Five-year change in value: -26.3% (-$4,959)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $18,856
- Average current value: $13,897
- Type: Subcompact sedan
17. Subaru Impreza (wagon)
- Five-year change in value: -26.2% (-$6,927)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $26,439
- Average current value: $19,512
- Type: Compact car
16. Honda HR-V
- Five-year change in value: -26.2% (-$7,318)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $27,931
- Average current value: $20,613
- Type: Subcompact crossover SUV
15. Porsche 911 (convertible)
- Five-year change in value: -26.0% (-$42,227)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $162,412
- Average current value: $120,185
- Type: Luxury sports car
14. Kia Rio 5-Door
- Five-year change in value: -25.8% (-$5,006)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $19,403
- Average current value: $14,397
- Type: Subcompact hatchback
13. Toyota Tundra
- Five-year change in value: -25.3% (-$12,588)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $49,755
- Average current value: $37,167
- Type: Full-size pickup truck
12. Porsche 718 Boxster
- Five-year change in value: -25.1% (-$20,216)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $80,542
- Average current value: $60,326
- Type: Luxury sports car
11. Ford Mustang
- Five-year change in value: -24.5% (-$10,035)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $40,959
- Average current value: $30,924
- Type: Sports car
10. Toyota Corolla
- Five-year change in value: -24.5% (-$5,800)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $23,673
- Average current value: $17,873
- Type: Compact sedan
9. Subaru Crosstrek
- Five-year change in value: -24.5% (-$7,214)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $29,445
- Average current value: $22,231
- Type: Subcompact SUV
8. Toyota C-HR
- Five-year change in value: -24.4% (-$6,692)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $27,426
- Average current value: $20,734
- Type: Subcompact crossover SUV
7. Chevrolet Camaro
- Five-year change in value: -24.2% (-$10,161)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $41,988
- Average current value: $31,827
- Type: Sports car
6. Subaru BRZ
- Five-year change in value: -23.4% (-$8,114)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $34,675
- Average current value: $26,561
- Type: Sports car
5. Honda Civic (sedan/hatchback)
- Five-year change in value: -21.5% (-$5,817)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $27,056
- Average current value: $21,239
- Type: Compact car
4. Jeep Wrangler/Wrangler Unlimited
- Five-year change in value: -20.8% (-$8,951)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $43,034
- Average current value: $34,083
- Type: Compact SUV
3. Toyota Tacoma
- Five-year change in value: -20.4% (-$8,359)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $40,975
- Average current value: $32,616
- Type: Compact pickup truck
2. Porsche 718 Cayman
- Five-year change in value: -17.6% (-$13,372)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $75,977
- Average current value: $62,605
- Type: Luxury sports car
1. Porsche 911 (coupe)
- Five-year change in value: -9.3% (-$18,094)
- Average 2018 MSRP, inflation adjusted: $194,559
- Average current value: $176,465
- Type: Luxury sports car
