20 Cars That Have Been Completely Redesigned for 2023

The car industry is highly competitive, and car makers must constantly update their vehicles to keep up with the market. Pandemic-related supply chain issues have been extremely disruptive for car manufacturers, and many are looking to get back on track with new car models for the 2023 model year. Generally, companies tend to update car models with smaller modifications and upgrades every year and fully redesign them every five to seven years.

To identify the cars, trucks, and SUVs that have been completely redesigned for 2023, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed automotive publications and automaker press releases. Each vehicle on this list represents the first of the newest generation for its nameplate, either already released for the 2023 model year or slated to hit dealer lots in 2023. We excluded vehicles that may be redesigned for 2023 but have yet to be confirmed by the automaker.

For the 2023 model year, the 20 vehicles listed are receiving major redesigns. Redesigns often touch just about every aspect of a vehicle. The most conspicuous changes often relate to the exterior and interior of the car, but new models usually also include upgrades to the engine and vehicle driving performance.

Further, companies are implementing updated technology features or adding new ones that can improve infotainment systems and vehicle safety. Advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and hill-descent control can help while driving on 12 the most dangerous roads in America, according to AAA.

The types of vehicles redesigned for the 2023 model year vary and include pickup trucks, sports cars, and sedans. Midsize crossover SUVs are the most popular type to be redesigned this year. Also, as the car industry continues to shift away from gasoline, there are also a considerable amount of hybrid and fully electric vehicles that are getting redesigns.

Honda is introducing new models of two of the best selling vehicles in the country – the Honda Accord and Honda CR-V. The redesigns of both include a range of features such as new exteriors and improved infotainment systems. (These are the car brands with the best and worst dealership experience.)

Occasionally, vehicles that have not been sold in years are reintroduced to the market following a redesign. The Ford Bronco was brought back for the 2020 model year for the first time in over two decades. Similarly, the Acura Integra, which was discontinued in 2006, has been redesigned for the 2023 model year.

