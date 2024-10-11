Fall Foliage Is Peaking in These Must-Visit Vacation Spots DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

This may be one of the best weekends for witnessing fall foliage.

While leaves are peaking across the country, Massachusetts is home to 6 of the top 40 cities, the most of any state.

Most of the country will peak towards the end of October.

While fall foliage has not yet peaked, this may be one of the best weekends for viewing fall foliage. Across the country, dozens of outdoor vacation destinations are drawing nature lovers and other tourists to witness the change. Using the latest foliage forecasts, we found the best vacation destinations for seeing the fall foliage this weekend.

To determine the vacation spots where fall foliage is peaking right now, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed data on fall foliage estimates from Explore Fall. Cities with at least 4,000 residents in regions in high color or peak color as of October 10 were ranked based on the percentage of housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use. Data on median home value and occupancy status are from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Bigfork, MT

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $583,800

$583,800 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 24.3%

24.3% Climate division: Western Montana

39. Newport, VT

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $167,900

$167,900 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 10.4%

10.4% Climate division: Northeastern Vermont

38. Boalsburg, PA

dougtone / Flickr

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $387,100

$387,100 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.4%

5.4% Climate division: Pennsylvania Central Mountains

37. Treasure Lake, PA

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $228,500

$228,500 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 34.7%

34.7% Climate division: Pennsylvania Central Mountains

36. Honesdale, PA

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $143,000

$143,000 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.3%

5.3% Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains

35. Saw Creek, PA

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $196,500

$196,500 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 40.5%

40.5% Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains

34. Penn Estates, PA

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $198,700

$198,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 29.0%

29.0% Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains

33. Indian Mountain Lake, PA

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $179,200

$179,200 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 36.8%

36.8% Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains

32. Millinocket, ME

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $86,900

$86,900 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 9.9%

9.9% Climate division: Northern Maine

31. Plymouth, NH

Pjard / Shutterstock.com

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $240,500

$240,500 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 9.2%

9.2% Climate division: Southern New Hampshire

30. Williamstown, MA

stu99 / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $458,500

$458,500 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 17.0%

17.0% Climate division: Western Massachusettes

29. Kennebunk, ME

Linda Raymond / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $364,200

$364,200 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.1%

5.1% Climate division: Coastal Maine

28. West Hazleton, PA

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $99,800

$99,800 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.4%

5.4% Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains

27. Liberty, NY

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $127,500

$127,500 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.7%

5.7% Climate division: New York Eastern Plateau

26. Saratoga Springs, NY

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $420,500

$420,500 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 6.3%

6.3% Climate division: New York Hudson Valley

25. Monticello, NY

belterz / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $138,300

$138,300 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 6.3%

6.3% Climate division: New York Eastern Plateau

24. Flagstaff, AZ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $466,600

$466,600 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 6.6%

6.6% Climate division: Northeast Arizona

23. Gladstone, MI

ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $110,400

$110,400 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 6.7%

6.7% Climate division: East Upper Michigan

22. North Windham, ME

Cappi Thompson / Moment via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $273,300

$273,300 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 7.7%

7.7% Climate division: Maine Southern Interior

21. Summit Park, UT

THEPALMER / Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $995,600

$995,600 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 8.0%

8.0% Climate division: Utah Northern Mountains

20. Salida, CO

mattwicks / Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $459,200

$459,200 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 8.1%

8.1% Climate division: Colorado Arkansas Drainage Basin

19. Columbia Falls, MT

jodiecoston / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $287,700

$287,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 8.7%

8.7% Climate division: Western Montana

18. Polson, MT

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $279,400

$279,400 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 9.6%

9.6% Climate division: Western Montana

17. Rhinelander, WI

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $111,600

$111,600 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 9.6%

9.6% Climate division: North Central Wisconsin

16. Hanover, NH

ErikaMitchell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $652,200

$652,200 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 10.4%

10.4% Climate division: Southern New Hampshire

15. Lebanon, NH

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $316,800

$316,800 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 11.1%

11.1% Climate division: Southern New Hampshire

14. Taos, NM

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $336,400

$336,400 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 11.4%

11.4% Climate division: New Mexico Northern Mountains

13. Hailey, ID

shanecotee / Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $423,700

$423,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 11.5%

11.5% Climate division: Idaho Central Mountains

12. Watford City, ND

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $350,500

$350,500 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 12.4%

12.4% Climate division: West Central North Dakota

11. Detroit Lakes, MN

library_of_congress / Flickr

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $241,100

$241,100 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 13.3%

13.3% Climate division: Northwest Minnesota

10. Birch Bay, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $383,200

$383,200 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 15.2%

15.2% Climate division: Washington Puget Sound Lowlands

9. Ellsworth, ME

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $196,700

$196,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 16.0%

16.0% Climate division: Coastal Maine

8. Midway, UT

kenlund / Flickr

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $804,000

$804,000 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 16.2%

16.2% Climate division: Utah Northern Mountains

7. Laconia, NH

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $251,700

$251,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 25.1%

25.1% Climate division: Southern New Hampshire

6. South Lake Tahoe, CA

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $571,700

$571,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 38.0%

38.0% Climate division: California Northeast Interior Basins

5. Snyderville, UT

jariceiii / Flickr

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $965,700

$965,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 39.5%

39.5% Climate division: Utah Northern Mountains

4. Incline Village, NV

Kris S / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $1,199,700

$1,199,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 40.4%

40.4% Climate division: Northwestern Nevada

3. Park City, UT

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $1,545,300

$1,545,300 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 49.7%

49.7% Climate division: Utah Northern Mountains

2. Truckee, CA

PaintedWorks / iStock via Getty Images

Foliage status: Peak color

Peak color Median home value: $785,700

$785,700 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 50.2%

50.2% Climate division: California Northeast Interior Basins

1. Big Bear Lake, CA

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Foliage status: High color

High color Median home value: $487,500

$487,500 Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 73.9%

73.9% Climate division: California South Coast Drainage

