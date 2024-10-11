Fall Foliage Is Peaking in These Must-Visit Vacation Spots

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- This may be one of the best weekends for witnessing fall foliage.
- While leaves are peaking across the country, Massachusetts is home to 6 of the top 40 cities, the most of any state.
- Most of the country will peak towards the end of October.
While fall foliage has not yet peaked, this may be one of the best weekends for viewing fall foliage. Across the country, dozens of outdoor vacation destinations are drawing nature lovers and other tourists to witness the change. Using the latest foliage forecasts, we found the best vacation destinations for seeing the fall foliage this weekend.
To determine the vacation spots where fall foliage is peaking right now, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed data on fall foliage estimates from Explore Fall. Cities with at least 4,000 residents in regions in high color or peak color as of October 10 were ranked based on the percentage of housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use. Data on median home value and occupancy status are from the U.S. Census Bureau.
40. Bigfork, MT
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $583,800
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 24.3%
- Climate division: Western Montana
39. Newport, VT
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $167,900
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 10.4%
- Climate division: Northeastern Vermont
38. Boalsburg, PA
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $387,100
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.4%
- Climate division: Pennsylvania Central Mountains
37. Treasure Lake, PA
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $228,500
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 34.7%
- Climate division: Pennsylvania Central Mountains
36. Honesdale, PA
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $143,000
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.3%
- Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains
35. Saw Creek, PA
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $196,500
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 40.5%
- Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains
34. Penn Estates, PA
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $198,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 29.0%
- Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains
33. Indian Mountain Lake, PA
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $179,200
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 36.8%
- Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains
32. Millinocket, ME
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $86,900
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 9.9%
- Climate division: Northern Maine
31. Plymouth, NH
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $240,500
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 9.2%
- Climate division: Southern New Hampshire
30. Williamstown, MA
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $458,500
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 17.0%
- Climate division: Western Massachusettes
29. Kennebunk, ME
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $364,200
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.1%
- Climate division: Coastal Maine
28. West Hazleton, PA
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $99,800
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.4%
- Climate division: Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains
27. Liberty, NY
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $127,500
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 5.7%
- Climate division: New York Eastern Plateau
26. Saratoga Springs, NY
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $420,500
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 6.3%
- Climate division: New York Hudson Valley
25. Monticello, NY
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $138,300
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 6.3%
- Climate division: New York Eastern Plateau
24. Flagstaff, AZ
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $466,600
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 6.6%
- Climate division: Northeast Arizona
23. Gladstone, MI
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $110,400
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 6.7%
- Climate division: East Upper Michigan
22. North Windham, ME
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $273,300
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 7.7%
- Climate division: Maine Southern Interior
21. Summit Park, UT
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $995,600
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 8.0%
- Climate division: Utah Northern Mountains
20. Salida, CO
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $459,200
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 8.1%
- Climate division: Colorado Arkansas Drainage Basin
19. Columbia Falls, MT
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $287,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 8.7%
- Climate division: Western Montana
18. Polson, MT
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $279,400
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 9.6%
- Climate division: Western Montana
17. Rhinelander, WI
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $111,600
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 9.6%
- Climate division: North Central Wisconsin
16. Hanover, NH
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $652,200
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 10.4%
- Climate division: Southern New Hampshire
15. Lebanon, NH
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $316,800
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 11.1%
- Climate division: Southern New Hampshire
14. Taos, NM
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $336,400
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 11.4%
- Climate division: New Mexico Northern Mountains
13. Hailey, ID
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $423,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 11.5%
- Climate division: Idaho Central Mountains
12. Watford City, ND
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $350,500
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 12.4%
- Climate division: West Central North Dakota
11. Detroit Lakes, MN
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $241,100
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 13.3%
- Climate division: Northwest Minnesota
10. Birch Bay, WA
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $383,200
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 15.2%
- Climate division: Washington Puget Sound Lowlands
9. Ellsworth, ME
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $196,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 16.0%
- Climate division: Coastal Maine
8. Midway, UT
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $804,000
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 16.2%
- Climate division: Utah Northern Mountains
7. Laconia, NH
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $251,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 25.1%
- Climate division: Southern New Hampshire
6. South Lake Tahoe, CA
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $571,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 38.0%
- Climate division: California Northeast Interior Basins
5. Snyderville, UT
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $965,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 39.5%
- Climate division: Utah Northern Mountains
4. Incline Village, NV
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $1,199,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 40.4%
- Climate division: Northwestern Nevada
3. Park City, UT
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $1,545,300
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 49.7%
- Climate division: Utah Northern Mountains
2. Truckee, CA
- Foliage status: Peak color
- Median home value: $785,700
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 50.2%
- Climate division: California Northeast Interior Basins
1. Big Bear Lake, CA
- Foliage status: High color
- Median home value: $487,500
- Housing units vacant for seasonal use: 73.9%
- Climate division: California South Coast Drainage
