As Americans Flee Miami and Hawaii, These Once Quiet Islands Are Doubling In Population

Historic Boldt Castle on Heart Island. Tree, leaves, river, blue sky.Autumn in the Thousand Islands at the St. Lawrence River. New York State, 2016.
twabian / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

Key Points

  • In recent years, thousands of Americans have left climate vulnerable coastal cities like Miami.
  • Many U.S. islands, however, have experienced substantial population growth.
  • Several once quiet islands off the coast of North Carolina and Florida have more than doubled in population.
America is beginning to show signs of domestic climate migration. From 2013 to 2023, the population of Miami Beach fell by more than 8,000 residents, among the most of city nationwide. Other climate vulnerable coastal cities like Darien, Georgia, and Atlantic City, New Jersey experienced net population loss, while others saw population growth slow considerably.

While America is just starting to see its coastal populations dwindle, many islands have exploded in population in recent years. Small islands off the coast of North Carolina have more than doubled in population, while sections of the Florida Keys have also experienced booms. As remote work increases and more Baby Boomers age into retirement, quiet bay islands like Stevensville, Maryland are gaining residents, as well as remote islands off the Alaska coast. A closer look at the data reveals the U.S. islands growing in population the fastest.

To determine the U.S. islands growing in population the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population growth from the U.S. Census Bureau. Islands were ranked based on percentage growth in population from 2013 to 2023. Supplemental data on housing stock and median household income are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Manteo, NC

Jockeys Ridge, Outer Banks, fr... by Ken Lund
Jockeys Ridge, Outer Banks, fr... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +12.9% (+212 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 29.1%
  • Median household income: $78,594
  • Median home value: $384,100
  • Total population: 1,853

39. Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL

Holmes+Beach+Florida+view | Anna Maria Island
lawtonchiles / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.0% (+812 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 38.5%
  • Median household income: $95,212
  • Median home value: $880,200
  • Total population: 7,042

38. Fernandina Beach, FL

Escambia+County+Florida+view | A Day At The Beach
olin_gilbert / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.3% (+1,558 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 15.0%
  • Median household income: $92,535
  • Median home value: $483,700
  • Total population: 13,239

37. Friday Harbor, WA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.4% (+318 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 7.6%
  • Median household income: $69,954
  • Median home value: $515,000
  • Total population: 2,685

36. Carolina Beach, NC

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +14.6% (+848 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.3%
  • Median household income: $88,239
  • Median home value: $487,800
  • Total population: 6,665

35. Big Pine Key, FL

MM00034386x by Florida Keys History Center-Monroe County Public L
MM00034386x (CC BY 2.0) by Florida Keys History Center-Monroe County Public L
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +14.9% (+594 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.7%
  • Median household income: $92,452
  • Median home value: $561,500
  • Total population: 4,584

34. Seabrook Island, SC

Thomas Northcut / DigitalVision via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +16.5% (+298 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 47.4%
  • Median household income: $124,519
  • Median home value: $899,600
  • Total population: 2,107

33. Marathon, FL

MM00034467x by Florida Keys History Center-Monroe County Public L
MM00034467x (CC BY 2.0) by Florida Keys History Center-Monroe County Public L
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +17.0% (+1,426 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.4%
  • Median household income: $80,556
  • Median home value: $683,700
  • Total population: 9,831

32. Bal Harbour, FL

GabrielPevide / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +17.6% (+452 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 52.1%
  • Median household income: $91,061
  • Median home value: $1,277,200
  • Total population: 3,021

31. Kure Beach, NC

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +18.5% (+362 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 45.2%
  • Median household income: $102,292
  • Median home value: $633,800
  • Total population: 2,323

30. Juno Beach, FL

Sand-dune spurge (Chamaesyce s... by Bob Peterson
Sand-dune spurge (Chamaesyce s... (CC BY 2.0) by Bob Peterson
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +18.6% (+602 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.5%
  • Median household income: $65,203
  • Median home value: $644,400
  • Total population: 3,835

29. Ocracoke, NC

watts_photos / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +19.4% (+115 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 9.9%
  • Median household income: $00
  • Median home value: $472,200
  • Total population: 709

28. Holden Beach, NC

Jupiterimages / PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +20.2% (+176 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 64.5%
  • Median household income: $110,000
  • Median home value: $562,500
  • Total population: 1,047

27. Stock Island, FL

Holmes+Beach+Florida+view | Anna Maria Island
lawtonchiles / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +21.4% (+833 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 3.5%
  • Median household income: $67,005
  • Median home value: $513,300
  • Total population: 4,724

26. Klawock, AK

Lake Clark National Park, Alaska. Lake Clark in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Alaska. Turquoise lake with rugged mountains, islands and shore. Denaʼina: Qizhjeh Vena. Tommy Island, wake.
EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +21.8% (+133 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 8.4%
  • Median household income: $49,063
  • Median home value: $249,000
  • Total population: 744

25. Womens Bay, AK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +23.6% (+190 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 0.0%
  • Median household income: $102,292
  • Median home value: $462,600
  • Total population: 994

24. Kodiak Station, AK

coast_guard / Flickr
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +23.7% (+372 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 0.0%
  • Median household income: $102,069
  • Median home value: $00
  • Total population: 1,941

23. St. Simons, GA

Ocean Morning by Ralph Daily
Ocean Morning (CC BY 2.0) by Ralph Daily
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +24.2% (+3,124 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.1%
  • Median household income: $105,944
  • Median home value: $484,100
  • Total population: 16,026

22. Stevensville, MD

Christ Church Rectory, front by Preservation Maryland
Christ Church Rectory, front (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Preservation Maryland
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.2% (+1,750 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.9%
  • Median household income: $131,618
  • Median home value: $471,900
  • Total population: 8,693

21. Puget Island, WA

ronpaulk / Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.8% (+233 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 14.1%
  • Median household income: $65,395
  • Median home value: $398,200
  • Total population: 1,136

20. Tierra Verde, FL

American Oystercatcher with 3 ... by Dennis Adair
American Oystercatcher with 3 ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dennis Adair
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.8% (+832 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.2%
  • Median household income: $148,785
  • Median home value: $767,900
  • Total population: 4,051

19. Palm Beach Shores, FL

Palm Beach - Atlantic Ocean at... by Jared
Palm Beach - Atlantic Ocean at... (CC BY 2.0) by Jared
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +26.7% (+272 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.4%
  • Median household income: $82,083
  • Median home value: $657,200
  • Total population: 1,290

18. Bokeelia, FL

Sunset on Pine Island, Florida with a dock and palm trees
SR Productions / Shutterstock.com

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +27.4% (+460 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.4%
  • Median household income: $68,829
  • Median home value: $328,700
  • Total population: 2,136

17. Port Royal, SC

Atlantic Ocean on sunny day, Harbor Island, South Carolina, USA
Danita Delimont / Gallo Images ROOTS RF collection via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +36.6% (+4,028 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.0%
  • Median household income: $70,330
  • Median home value: $298,000
  • Total population: 15,047

16. Big Coppitt Key, FL

meditative seascape at Boneyard Beach on Bull Island in South Carolina at sunrise
makasana photo / Shutterstock.com

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +37.1% (+902 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 14.9%
  • Median household income: $104,306
  • Median home value: $590,700
  • Total population: 3,333

15. Nantucket, MA

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +41.5% (+3,177 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.1%
  • Median household income: $109,988
  • Median home value: $1,359,200
  • Total population: 10,837

14. Cudjoe Key, FL

Drone Fly view over beach in Siesta Key, Florida. Beautiful Siesta Key beach on a sunny day. Turquoise transparent water and blue sea in Siesta Key beach.
vmargineanu / Shutterstock.com

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +42.1% (+734 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.3%
  • Median household income: $84,890
  • Median home value: $707,700
  • Total population: 2,478

13. Hatteras, NC

Bodie Island Lighthouse Cape... by Watts
Bodie Island Lighthouse Cape... (CC BY 2.0) by Watts
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +44.3% (+117 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.0%
  • Median household income: $48,980
  • Median home value: $00
  • Total population: 381

12. Surfside Beach, TX

Texas+coastline | Galveston Island texas
robertthigpen / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +47.9% (+244 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 36.7%
  • Median household income: $96,250
  • Median home value: $310,700
  • Total population: 753

11. Anderson Island, WA

Kingston+Washington+view | View of Puget Sound from Bremerton-Seattle Ferry
kenlund / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +48.3% (+437 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.4%
  • Median household income: $72,074
  • Median home value: $477,600
  • Total population: 1,341

10. Madaket, MA

Madaket, Massachusetts | Madaket Harbor - Nantucket
John Santoro / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +51.2% (+128 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 72.3%
  • Median household income: $106,615
  • Median home value: $1,226,600
  • Total population: 378

9. Duck Key, FL

attie / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +52.2% (+259 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 35.6%
  • Median household income: $135,000
  • Median home value: $989,900
  • Total population: 755

8. Kiawah Island, SC

KathyKafka / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +60.9% (+831 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 64.3%
  • Median household income: $236,607
  • Median home value: $1,723,200
  • Total population: 2,196

7. Cobb Island, MD

Maryland+coastline | Looking N across St George Creek - St Georges Island Maryland - 2012-01-15
timevanson / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +76.6% (+504 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.5%
  • Median household income: $161,141
  • Median home value: $246,100
  • Total population: 1,162

6. Diamond Beach, NJ

Sunrise at Ship Bottom Beach, Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Derek Robertson / Shutterstock.com

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +92.0% (+138 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 89.0%
  • Median household income: $114,914
  • Median home value: $603,800
  • Total population: 288

5. Juno Ridge, FL

fieldmuzick / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +96.9% (+620 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.9%
  • Median household income: $125,556
  • Median home value: $288,200
  • Total population: 1,260

4. Shelter Island, NY

Peter Bond / Wikimedia Commons

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +97.5% (+1,126 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.4%
  • Median household income: $129,410
  • Median home value: $1,019,000
  • Total population: 2,281

3. Coffman Cove, AK

earleliason / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +109.2% (+130 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 42.0%
  • Median household income: $60,417
  • Median home value: $256,300
  • Total population: 249

2. Fisher Island, FL

Murmakova / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +259.3% (+599 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.7%
  • Median household income: $00
  • Median home value: $2,000,000
  • Total population: 830

1. Frisco, NC

View of Cape Hatteras Looking ... by Ken Lund
View of Cape Hatteras Looking ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +506.9% (+512 residents)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 35.0%
  • Median household income: $43,162
  • Median home value: $430,100
  • Total population: 613
