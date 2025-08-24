As Americans Flee Miami and Hawaii, These Once Quiet Islands Are Doubling In Population

Key Points
- In recent years, thousands of Americans have left climate vulnerable coastal cities like Miami.
- Many U.S. islands, however, have experienced substantial population growth.
- Several once quiet islands off the coast of North Carolina and Florida have more than doubled in population.
America is beginning to show signs of domestic climate migration. From 2013 to 2023, the population of Miami Beach fell by more than 8,000 residents, among the most of city nationwide. Other climate vulnerable coastal cities like Darien, Georgia, and Atlantic City, New Jersey experienced net population loss, while others saw population growth slow considerably.
While America is just starting to see its coastal populations dwindle, many islands have exploded in population in recent years. Small islands off the coast of North Carolina have more than doubled in population, while sections of the Florida Keys have also experienced booms. As remote work increases and more Baby Boomers age into retirement, quiet bay islands like Stevensville, Maryland are gaining residents, as well as remote islands off the Alaska coast. A closer look at the data reveals the U.S. islands growing in population the fastest.
To determine the U.S. islands growing in population the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population growth from the U.S. Census Bureau. Islands were ranked based on percentage growth in population from 2013 to 2023. Supplemental data on housing stock and median household income are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.
40. Manteo, NC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +12.9% (+212 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 29.1%
- Median household income: $78,594
- Median home value: $384,100
- Total population: 1,853
39. Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.0% (+812 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 38.5%
- Median household income: $95,212
- Median home value: $880,200
- Total population: 7,042
38. Fernandina Beach, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.3% (+1,558 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 15.0%
- Median household income: $92,535
- Median home value: $483,700
- Total population: 13,239
37. Friday Harbor, WA
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.4% (+318 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 7.6%
- Median household income: $69,954
- Median home value: $515,000
- Total population: 2,685
36. Carolina Beach, NC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +14.6% (+848 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.3%
- Median household income: $88,239
- Median home value: $487,800
- Total population: 6,665
35. Big Pine Key, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +14.9% (+594 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.7%
- Median household income: $92,452
- Median home value: $561,500
- Total population: 4,584
34. Seabrook Island, SC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +16.5% (+298 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 47.4%
- Median household income: $124,519
- Median home value: $899,600
- Total population: 2,107
33. Marathon, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +17.0% (+1,426 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.4%
- Median household income: $80,556
- Median home value: $683,700
- Total population: 9,831
32. Bal Harbour, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +17.6% (+452 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 52.1%
- Median household income: $91,061
- Median home value: $1,277,200
- Total population: 3,021
31. Kure Beach, NC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +18.5% (+362 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 45.2%
- Median household income: $102,292
- Median home value: $633,800
- Total population: 2,323
30. Juno Beach, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +18.6% (+602 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.5%
- Median household income: $65,203
- Median home value: $644,400
- Total population: 3,835
29. Ocracoke, NC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +19.4% (+115 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 9.9%
- Median household income: $00
- Median home value: $472,200
- Total population: 709
28. Holden Beach, NC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +20.2% (+176 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 64.5%
- Median household income: $110,000
- Median home value: $562,500
- Total population: 1,047
27. Stock Island, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +21.4% (+833 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 3.5%
- Median household income: $67,005
- Median home value: $513,300
- Total population: 4,724
26. Klawock, AK
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +21.8% (+133 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 8.4%
- Median household income: $49,063
- Median home value: $249,000
- Total population: 744
25. Womens Bay, AK
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +23.6% (+190 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 0.0%
- Median household income: $102,292
- Median home value: $462,600
- Total population: 994
24. Kodiak Station, AK
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +23.7% (+372 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 0.0%
- Median household income: $102,069
- Median home value: $00
- Total population: 1,941
23. St. Simons, GA
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +24.2% (+3,124 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.1%
- Median household income: $105,944
- Median home value: $484,100
- Total population: 16,026
22. Stevensville, MD
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.2% (+1,750 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.9%
- Median household income: $131,618
- Median home value: $471,900
- Total population: 8,693
21. Puget Island, WA
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.8% (+233 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 14.1%
- Median household income: $65,395
- Median home value: $398,200
- Total population: 1,136
20. Tierra Verde, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.8% (+832 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.2%
- Median household income: $148,785
- Median home value: $767,900
- Total population: 4,051
19. Palm Beach Shores, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +26.7% (+272 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.4%
- Median household income: $82,083
- Median home value: $657,200
- Total population: 1,290
18. Bokeelia, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +27.4% (+460 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.4%
- Median household income: $68,829
- Median home value: $328,700
- Total population: 2,136
17. Port Royal, SC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +36.6% (+4,028 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.0%
- Median household income: $70,330
- Median home value: $298,000
- Total population: 15,047
16. Big Coppitt Key, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +37.1% (+902 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 14.9%
- Median household income: $104,306
- Median home value: $590,700
- Total population: 3,333
15. Nantucket, MA
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +41.5% (+3,177 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.1%
- Median household income: $109,988
- Median home value: $1,359,200
- Total population: 10,837
14. Cudjoe Key, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +42.1% (+734 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.3%
- Median household income: $84,890
- Median home value: $707,700
- Total population: 2,478
13. Hatteras, NC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +44.3% (+117 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.0%
- Median household income: $48,980
- Median home value: $00
- Total population: 381
12. Surfside Beach, TX
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +47.9% (+244 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 36.7%
- Median household income: $96,250
- Median home value: $310,700
- Total population: 753
11. Anderson Island, WA
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +48.3% (+437 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.4%
- Median household income: $72,074
- Median home value: $477,600
- Total population: 1,341
10. Madaket, MA
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +51.2% (+128 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 72.3%
- Median household income: $106,615
- Median home value: $1,226,600
- Total population: 378
9. Duck Key, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +52.2% (+259 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 35.6%
- Median household income: $135,000
- Median home value: $989,900
- Total population: 755
8. Kiawah Island, SC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +60.9% (+831 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 64.3%
- Median household income: $236,607
- Median home value: $1,723,200
- Total population: 2,196
7. Cobb Island, MD
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +76.6% (+504 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.5%
- Median household income: $161,141
- Median home value: $246,100
- Total population: 1,162
6. Diamond Beach, NJ
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +92.0% (+138 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 89.0%
- Median household income: $114,914
- Median home value: $603,800
- Total population: 288
5. Juno Ridge, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +96.9% (+620 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.9%
- Median household income: $125,556
- Median home value: $288,200
- Total population: 1,260
4. Shelter Island, NY
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +97.5% (+1,126 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.4%
- Median household income: $129,410
- Median home value: $1,019,000
- Total population: 2,281
3. Coffman Cove, AK
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +109.2% (+130 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 42.0%
- Median household income: $60,417
- Median home value: $256,300
- Total population: 249
2. Fisher Island, FL
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +259.3% (+599 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.7%
- Median household income: $00
- Median home value: $2,000,000
- Total population: 830
1. Frisco, NC
- Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +506.9% (+512 residents)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 35.0%
- Median household income: $43,162
- Median home value: $430,100
- Total population: 613
