As Americans Flee Miami and Hawaii, These Once Quiet Islands Are Doubling In Population twabian / Shutterstock.com

Key Points In recent years, thousands of Americans have left climate vulnerable coastal cities like Miami.

Many U.S. islands, however, have experienced substantial population growth.

Several once quiet islands off the coast of North Carolina and Florida have more than doubled in population.

America is beginning to show signs of domestic climate migration. From 2013 to 2023, the population of Miami Beach fell by more than 8,000 residents, among the most of city nationwide. Other climate vulnerable coastal cities like Darien, Georgia, and Atlantic City, New Jersey experienced net population loss, while others saw population growth slow considerably.

While America is just starting to see its coastal populations dwindle, many islands have exploded in population in recent years. Small islands off the coast of North Carolina have more than doubled in population, while sections of the Florida Keys have also experienced booms. As remote work increases and more Baby Boomers age into retirement, quiet bay islands like Stevensville, Maryland are gaining residents, as well as remote islands off the Alaska coast. A closer look at the data reveals the U.S. islands growing in population the fastest.

To determine the U.S. islands growing in population the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population growth from the U.S. Census Bureau. Islands were ranked based on percentage growth in population from 2013 to 2023. Supplemental data on housing stock and median household income are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Manteo, NC

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +12.9% (+212 residents)

+12.9% (+212 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 29.1%

29.1% Median household income: $78,594

$78,594 Median home value: $384,100

$384,100 Total population: 1,853

39. Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL

lawtonchiles / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.0% (+812 residents)

+13.0% (+812 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 38.5%

38.5% Median household income: $95,212

$95,212 Median home value: $880,200

$880,200 Total population: 7,042

38. Fernandina Beach, FL

olin_gilbert / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.3% (+1,558 residents)

+13.3% (+1,558 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 15.0%

15.0% Median household income: $92,535

$92,535 Median home value: $483,700

$483,700 Total population: 13,239

37. Friday Harbor, WA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +13.4% (+318 residents)

+13.4% (+318 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 7.6%

7.6% Median household income: $69,954

$69,954 Median home value: $515,000

$515,000 Total population: 2,685

36. Carolina Beach, NC

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +14.6% (+848 residents)

+14.6% (+848 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.3%

34.3% Median household income: $88,239

$88,239 Median home value: $487,800

$487,800 Total population: 6,665

35. Big Pine Key, FL

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +14.9% (+594 residents)

+14.9% (+594 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.7%

22.7% Median household income: $92,452

$92,452 Median home value: $561,500

$561,500 Total population: 4,584

34. Seabrook Island, SC

Thomas Northcut / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +16.5% (+298 residents)

+16.5% (+298 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 47.4%

47.4% Median household income: $124,519

$124,519 Median home value: $899,600

$899,600 Total population: 2,107

33. Marathon, FL

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +17.0% (+1,426 residents)

+17.0% (+1,426 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.4%

20.4% Median household income: $80,556

$80,556 Median home value: $683,700

$683,700 Total population: 9,831

32. Bal Harbour, FL

GabrielPevide / E+ via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +17.6% (+452 residents)

+17.6% (+452 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 52.1%

52.1% Median household income: $91,061

$91,061 Median home value: $1,277,200

$1,277,200 Total population: 3,021

31. Kure Beach, NC

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +18.5% (+362 residents)

+18.5% (+362 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 45.2%

45.2% Median household income: $102,292

$102,292 Median home value: $633,800

$633,800 Total population: 2,323

30. Juno Beach, FL

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +18.6% (+602 residents)

+18.6% (+602 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.5%

31.5% Median household income: $65,203

$65,203 Median home value: $644,400

$644,400 Total population: 3,835

29. Ocracoke, NC

watts_photos / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +19.4% (+115 residents)

+19.4% (+115 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 9.9%

9.9% Median household income: $00

$00 Median home value: $472,200

$472,200 Total population: 709

28. Holden Beach, NC

Jupiterimages / PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +20.2% (+176 residents)

+20.2% (+176 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 64.5%

64.5% Median household income: $110,000

$110,000 Median home value: $562,500

$562,500 Total population: 1,047

27. Stock Island, FL

lawtonchiles / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +21.4% (+833 residents)

+21.4% (+833 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 3.5%

3.5% Median household income: $67,005

$67,005 Median home value: $513,300

$513,300 Total population: 4,724

26. Klawock, AK

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +21.8% (+133 residents)

+21.8% (+133 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 8.4%

8.4% Median household income: $49,063

$49,063 Median home value: $249,000

$249,000 Total population: 744

25. Womens Bay, AK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +23.6% (+190 residents)

+23.6% (+190 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 0.0%

0.0% Median household income: $102,292

$102,292 Median home value: $462,600

$462,600 Total population: 994

24. Kodiak Station, AK

coast_guard / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +23.7% (+372 residents)

+23.7% (+372 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 0.0%

0.0% Median household income: $102,069

$102,069 Median home value: $00

$00 Total population: 1,941

23. St. Simons, GA

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +24.2% (+3,124 residents)

+24.2% (+3,124 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.1%

22.1% Median household income: $105,944

$105,944 Median home value: $484,100

$484,100 Total population: 16,026

22. Stevensville, MD

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.2% (+1,750 residents)

+25.2% (+1,750 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.9%

2.9% Median household income: $131,618

$131,618 Median home value: $471,900

$471,900 Total population: 8,693

21. Puget Island, WA

ronpaulk / Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.8% (+233 residents)

+25.8% (+233 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 14.1%

14.1% Median household income: $65,395

$65,395 Median home value: $398,200

$398,200 Total population: 1,136

20. Tierra Verde, FL

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +25.8% (+832 residents)

+25.8% (+832 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $148,785

$148,785 Median home value: $767,900

$767,900 Total population: 4,051

19. Palm Beach Shores, FL

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +26.7% (+272 residents)

+26.7% (+272 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.4%

27.4% Median household income: $82,083

$82,083 Median home value: $657,200

$657,200 Total population: 1,290

18. Bokeelia, FL

SR Productions / Shutterstock.com

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +27.4% (+460 residents)

+27.4% (+460 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.4%

27.4% Median household income: $68,829

$68,829 Median home value: $328,700

$328,700 Total population: 2,136

17. Port Royal, SC

Danita Delimont / Gallo Images ROOTS RF collection via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +36.6% (+4,028 residents)

+36.6% (+4,028 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.0%

2.0% Median household income: $70,330

$70,330 Median home value: $298,000

$298,000 Total population: 15,047

16. Big Coppitt Key, FL

makasana photo / Shutterstock.com

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +37.1% (+902 residents)

+37.1% (+902 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 14.9%

14.9% Median household income: $104,306

$104,306 Median home value: $590,700

$590,700 Total population: 3,333

15. Nantucket, MA

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +41.5% (+3,177 residents)

+41.5% (+3,177 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.1%

48.1% Median household income: $109,988

$109,988 Median home value: $1,359,200

$1,359,200 Total population: 10,837

14. Cudjoe Key, FL

vmargineanu / Shutterstock.com

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +42.1% (+734 residents)

+42.1% (+734 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.3%

24.3% Median household income: $84,890

$84,890 Median home value: $707,700

$707,700 Total population: 2,478

13. Hatteras, NC

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +44.3% (+117 residents)

+44.3% (+117 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 27.0%

27.0% Median household income: $48,980

$48,980 Median home value: $00

$00 Total population: 381

12. Surfside Beach, TX

robertthigpen / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +47.9% (+244 residents)

+47.9% (+244 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 36.7%

36.7% Median household income: $96,250

$96,250 Median home value: $310,700

$310,700 Total population: 753

11. Anderson Island, WA

kenlund / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +48.3% (+437 residents)

+48.3% (+437 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.4%

20.4% Median household income: $72,074

$72,074 Median home value: $477,600

$477,600 Total population: 1,341

10. Madaket, MA

John Santoro / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +51.2% (+128 residents)

+51.2% (+128 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 72.3%

72.3% Median household income: $106,615

$106,615 Median home value: $1,226,600

$1,226,600 Total population: 378

9. Duck Key, FL

attie / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +52.2% (+259 residents)

+52.2% (+259 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income: $135,000

$135,000 Median home value: $989,900

$989,900 Total population: 755

8. Kiawah Island, SC

KathyKafka / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +60.9% (+831 residents)

+60.9% (+831 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 64.3%

64.3% Median household income: $236,607

$236,607 Median home value: $1,723,200

$1,723,200 Total population: 2,196

7. Cobb Island, MD

timevanson / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +76.6% (+504 residents)

+76.6% (+504 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.5%

21.5% Median household income: $161,141

$161,141 Median home value: $246,100

$246,100 Total population: 1,162

6. Diamond Beach, NJ

Derek Robertson / Shutterstock.com

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +92.0% (+138 residents)

+92.0% (+138 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 89.0%

89.0% Median household income: $114,914

$114,914 Median home value: $603,800

$603,800 Total population: 288

5. Juno Ridge, FL

fieldmuzick / Flickr

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +96.9% (+620 residents)

+96.9% (+620 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 2.9%

2.9% Median household income: $125,556

$125,556 Median home value: $288,200

$288,200 Total population: 1,260

4. Shelter Island, NY

Peter Bond / Wikimedia Commons

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +97.5% (+1,126 residents)

+97.5% (+1,126 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.4%

34.4% Median household income: $129,410

$129,410 Median home value: $1,019,000

$1,019,000 Total population: 2,281

3. Coffman Cove, AK

earleliason / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +109.2% (+130 residents)

+109.2% (+130 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 42.0%

42.0% Median household income: $60,417

$60,417 Median home value: $256,300

$256,300 Total population: 249

2. Fisher Island, FL

Murmakova / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +259.3% (+599 residents)

+259.3% (+599 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.7%

48.7% Median household income: $00

$00 Median home value: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 Total population: 830

1. Frisco, NC

Population growth, 2013 to 2023: +506.9% (+512 residents)

+506.9% (+512 residents) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 35.0%

35.0% Median household income: $43,162

$43,162 Median home value: $430,100

$430,100 Total population: 613

