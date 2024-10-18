Best Cities for Federal Style Architecture Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Federal architecture emerged out of the American desire to establish a cultural identity distinct from British influence.

Some iconic Federal style buildings include the Massachusetts State House, the Octagon House in Washington, D.C., and the Hamilton Grange National Memorial in New York.

There are over 3,400 listings categorized as Federal style in the National Register of Historic Properties today.

The style is particularly popular in Kentucky, which is home to nine of the top 25 cities for seeing Federal architecture.

The Federal architectural style was borne out of America’s desire to establish a cultural identity distinct from England’s. The Federal style retained the symmetry popularized by the Georgian style, but expressed restraint where the latter impressed ornamentation and grandeur. The Federal style also gave special attention to entranceways, often bedecking big, open halls with elliptical fan lights supported by slender columns.

Today, there are over 3,400 listings categorized as Federal in the National Register of Historic Properties. And while thousands more Federal buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveals the best cities for seeing Federal architecture in America.

Many of the Federal capitals have nicer, older housing stock. In 18 of the 25 cities with the most Federal style properties, the median home age is older than the 45-year national median. In 18 of the 25 top cities, the median value for homes built in 1939 or earlier is greater than the median value for all homes.

To determine the best cities for Federal architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Federal architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Newton, MA

Devasahayam Chandra Dhas / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 83 years

83 years City incorporated: 1873

1873 Notable Federal listings: Jackson Homestead, St. Mary’s Church and Cemetery, Ephraim Ward House, Samuel Jackson Jr. House, Railroad Hotel

24. Mobile, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 128 properties

128 properties Median home age: 51 years

51 years City incorporated: 1814

1814 Notable Federal listings: Raphael Semmes House, De Tonti Square Historic District, Oakleigh Garden Historic District, Kirkbride House, Emanuel Building

23. Washington, GA

francois-roux / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 24 properties

24 properties Median home age: 50 years

50 years City incorporated: 1780

1780 Notable Federal listings: Washington-Wilkes Historical Museum, Campbell-Jordan House, Robert Toombs House, Holly Court, Poplar Corner

22. Andover, MA

Bojan Bokic / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 51 properties

51 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1646

1646 Notable Federal listings: Benjamin Jenkins House, Chickering House, Chandler-Hidden House, Russell House, David Gray House

21. Portsmouth, NH

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 42 properties

42 properties Median home age: 67 years

67 years City incorporated: 1849

1849 Notable Federal listings: James Neal House, Daniel Pinkham House, Nutter-Rymes House, Simeon P. Smith House, John Hart House

20. Frederick, MD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

NRHP listings in Federal style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 32 properties

32 properties Median home age: 35 years

35 years City incorporated: 1816

1816 Notable Federal listings: Rose Hill Manor, Loats Female Orphan Asylum of Frederick City, Frederick Historic District, Guilford, Prospect Hall

19. Versailles, KY

NRHP listings in Federal style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 40 properties

40 properties Median home age: 45 years

45 years City incorporated: 1837

1837 Notable Federal listings: Capt. Jack Jouett House, Edgewood, Wyndehurst, Moss Side, Morgan Street Historic District

18. New Bern, NC

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 55 properties

55 properties Median home age: 34 years

34 years City incorporated: 1723

1723 Notable Federal listings: Stevenson House, Masonic Temple and Theater, Bryan House and Office, Benjamin Smith House, William Hollister House

17. Huntsville, AL

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 76 properties

76 properties Median home age: 41 years

41 years City incorporated: 1811

1811 Notable Federal listings: Twickenham Historic District, John Robinson House, Leech-Hauer House, Withers-Chapman House, Flint River Place

16. Cazenovia, NY

NRHP listings in Federal style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 33 properties

33 properties Median home age: 74 years

74 years City incorporated: 1810

1810 Notable Federal listings: Sweetland Farmhouse, Zephnia Comstock Farmhouse, Tall Pines, Niles Farmhouse, Chappell Farmhouse

15. Nicholasville, KY

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

NRHP listings in Federal style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 50 properties

50 properties Median home age: 34 years

34 years City incorporated: 1837

1837 Notable Federal listings: McClure-Shelby House, Stone House on West Hickman, McConnell-Woodson-Philips House, Joseph Chrisman House, William C. Lowry House

14. Greensburg, KY

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

NRHP listings in Federal style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 27 properties

27 properties Median home age: 56 years

56 years City incorporated: 1832

1832 Notable Federal listings: Woodward House, Mears House, David Hilliard House, Emory-Blakeman-Penick House, Francis Cowherd House

13. Reading, MA

NRHP listings in Federal style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 90 properties

90 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1644

1644 Notable Federal listings: Ephraim Weston House, House at 79-81 Salem Street, House at 483 Summer Avenue, George Batchelder House, Joseph Bancroft House

12. Richmond, KY

FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore / Wikimedia Commons

NRHP listings in Federal style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 51 properties

51 properties Median home age: 30 years

30 years City incorporated: 1809

1809 Notable Federal listings: Irvinton, Judge Daniel Breck House, Duncannon, Isaac Newland House, Squire Turner House

11. Georgetown, KY

FloNight / Wikimedia Commons

NRHP listings in Federal style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 69 properties

69 properties Median home age: 24 years

24 years City incorporated: 1847

1847 Notable Federal listings: John W. Bradley House, Payne-Desha House, Vivion Upshaw Brooking House, Leonidas Johnson House, Georgetown East Main Street Residential District

10. Waltham, MA

alohadave / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 109 properties

109 properties Median home age: 63 years

63 years City incorporated: 1884

1884 Notable Federal listings: The Vale, Gore Place, Phineas Lawrence House, John E. Olcott House, Leonard W. Stanley House

9. Natchez, MS

The best photo is earned / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 16 properties

16 properties All listings in NRHP: 119 properties

119 properties Median home age: 61 years

61 years City incorporated: 1803

1803 Notable Federal listings: John Baynton House, Routhland, Linden, Glenburnie, First Presbyterian Church of Natchez

8. Harrodsburg, KY

JerryGrugin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 57 properties

57 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1836

1836 Notable Federal listings: Clay Hill, Sutfield-Thompson House, Cardwellton, James McAfee House, Shaker West Lot Farm

7. Paris, KY

NRHP listings in Federal style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 36 properties

36 properties Median home age: 48 years

48 years City incorporated: 1839

1839 Notable Federal listings: The Grange, Allen-Alexander House, Loudoun Hall, Sacred Home, Widow McDowell House

6. Salem, MA

sphraner / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 50 properties

50 properties Median home age: 84 years

84 years City incorporated: 1836

1836 Notable Federal listings: Hamilton Hall, Gardiner-Pingree House, Essex Institute Historic District, Old Town Hall Historic District, Chestnut Street District

5. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 18 properties

18 properties All listings in NRHP: 318 properties

318 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1822

1822 Notable Federal listings: David Sears House, Harrison Gray Otis House, Old West Church, African Meetinghouse, John Eliot Square District

4. Wakefield, MA

stresstensor / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 19 properties

19 properties All listings in NRHP: 93 properties

93 properties Median home age: 67 years

67 years City incorporated: 1812

1812 Notable Federal listings: Emerson-Franklin Poole House, Woodward Homestead, Suell Winn House, D. Horace Tilton House, Daniel Sweetser House

3. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 28 properties

28 properties All listings in NRHP: 809 properties

809 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1652

1652 Notable Federal listings: Bialystoker Synagogue, James Watson House, Admiral’s House, Hamilton Fish House, Charles Street House at No. 131

2. Washington, D.C.

f11photo / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 29 properties

29 properties All listings in NRHP: 663 properties

663 properties Median home age: 68 years

68 years City incorporated: N/A

N/A Notable Federal listings: Georgetown Historic District, Rhodes’ Tavern, Arts Club of Washington, Lafayette Square Historic District, Lenthall Houses

1. Cambridge, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Federal style: 32 properties

32 properties All listings in NRHP: 212 properties

212 properties Median home age: 78 years

78 years City incorporated: 1846

1846 Notable Federal listings: University Hall, Harvard University, Margaret Fuller House, Old Harvard Yard, Cambridge Common Historic District, Dexter Pratt House

