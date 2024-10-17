Best Cities for Georgian Style Architecture in America

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Georgian style architecture came to American in the early 18th century.
- There are over 1,400 listings categorized as Georgian in the National Register of Historic Properties today.
- Massachusetts is home to 11 of the 25 cities with the most historic Georgian properties.
The Georgian style began in the early 18th century among the English colonies. Homebuilders then were still largely influenced by stylistic standards originating in London, where the style known as Georgian — after Kings George I through IV — was in fashion.
Featuring large, separate rooms and ornately decorated entrances emphasizing comfort, convenience, and privacy, Georgian architecture became a symbol of new affluence in the fast-growing colonies. Large chimneys were built at both ends of houses, providing the framework for a symmetry that would come to define the style. Other common features include cupolas, hipped roofs, and decorative, stone-carved pineapples.
Today, there are over 1,400 listings categorized as Georgian in the National Register of Historic Properties. And while thousands more Georgian buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveal the best cities for seeing Georgian architecture in America.
To determine the best cities for Georgian architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Georgian architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.
25. Newark, DE
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 83 properties
- Median home age: 47 years
- City incorporated: 1951
- Notable Georgian listings: Cooch’s Bridge Historic District, Anderson House, Bell Farmhouse, J. Stinson Farm, Poplar Hall
24. Taunton, MA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 96 properties
- Median home age: 62 years
- City incorporated: 1864
- Notable Georgian listings: Asa Lincoln House, Dean-Barstow House, Peter Walker House, McKinstrey House, Dean-Hartshorn House
23. Brookline, MA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 98 properties
- Median home age: 84 years
- City incorporated: 1705
- Notable Georgian listings: Benjamin White House, Eliphalet Spurr House, Thaddeus Jackson House, Ebenezer Heath House, John Goddard House
22. Waltham, MA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 109 properties
- Median home age: 63 years
- City incorporated: 1884
- Notable Georgian listings: Hager-Mead House, Samuel Harrington House, Ephraim Hammond House, Jonathan Hammond House, Fuller-Bemis House
21. Trenton, NJ
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 51 properties
- Median home age: 79 years
- City incorporated: 1792
- Notable Georgian listings: William Trent House, Abbott-Decou House, Riverview Cemetery, Trenton Watch Company Building-Circle F Manufacturing Company Building, Carver Center
20. Buffalo, NY
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 193 properties
- Median home age: 85 years
- City incorporated: 1813
- Notable Georgian listings: The Virginia, Ingleside Home, University Heights-Summit Park-Berkshire Terrace Historic District, St. John Kanty Roman Catholic Church Complex, Winspear Extension Historic District
19. Atlanta, GA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 241 properties
- Median home age: 39 years
- City incorporated: 1845
- Notable Georgian listings: Peachtree Heights Park, Cascade Heights Commercial Historic District, Hotel Clermont, Winnwood Apartments, East Atlanta Historic District
18. Edenton, NC
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 25 properties
- Median home age: 53 years
- City incorporated: 2008
- Notable Georgian listings: James Iredell House, Cupola House, Chowan County Courthouse, Barker House, Strawberry Hill
17. Chestertown, MD
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 24 properties
- Median home age: 42 years
- City incorporated: 1805
- Notable Georgian listings: Chestertown Historic District, Widehall, Chester Hall, Thornton, Piney Grove
16. Jackson, MS
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 84 properties
- Median home age: 54 years
- City incorporated: 1840
- Notable Georgian listings: Waterhouse-Simmons House, Southwest Midtown Historic District, Old Terminal Building, Hawkins Field, Building at 733 North State Street, East Midtown Historic District
15. Fort Wayne, IN
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 68 properties
- Median home age: 53 years
- City incorporated: 1840
- Notable Georgian listings: Lakeside Historic District, Kensington Boulevard Historic District, Driving Park-Seven States Historic District, Harrison Hill Historic District, Beechwood Historic District
14. Denver, CO
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 321 properties
- Median home age: 52 years
- City incorporated: 1861
- Notable Georgian listings: Belcaro, Tears-McFarlane House, St. Elizabeth’s Retreat Chapel, Delos Allen Chappell House, Colburn Hotel
13. Annapolis, MD
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 7 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 32 properties
- Median home age: 50 years
- City incorporated: 1708
- Notable Georgian listings: Chase-Lloyd House, Brice House, Paca House and Garden, Pinkney-Callahan House, Peggy Stewart House
12. Wilmington, DE
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 7 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 132 properties
- Median home age: 80 years
- City incorporated: 1832
- Notable Georgian listings: Lombardy Hall, Old Town Hall, Woodward Houses, East Brandywine Historic District, Wawaset Park Historic District
11. New Bern, NC
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 8 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 55 properties
- Median home age: 34 years
- City incorporated: 1723
- Notable Georgian listings: John Wright Stanly House, Coor-Gaston House, Benjamin Smith House, Smith-Whitford House, Bellair
10. Los Angeles, CA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 8 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 252 properties
- Median home age: 60 years
- City incorporated: 1850
- Notable Georgian listings: Beverly Fairfax Historic District, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson House, Carthay Neighborhoods Historic District, Miracle Mile Apartments Historic District, Ridgewood Place Historic District
9. Andover, MA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 9 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 51 properties
- Median home age: 79 years
- City incorporated: 1646
- Notable Georgian listings: Holt-Cummings-Davis House, Abbot Tavern, Pillsbury-French House, Osgood Farm, Manning House
8. Rochester, NY
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 10 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 156 properties
- Median home age: 85 years
- City incorporated: 1817
- Notable Georgian listings: George Eastman House, Park Avenue Historic District, Gregory Tract Historic District, Crosman Terrace Historic District, Todd Union
7. Reading, MA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 11 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 90 properties
- Median home age: 66 years
- City incorporated: 1644
- Notable Georgian listings: Jabez Weston House, Capt. Nathaniel Parker Red House, James Nichols House, Samuel Bancroft House, Mark Temple House
6. Newton, MA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 11 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 187 properties
- Median home age: 83 years
- City incorporated: 1873
- Notable Georgian listings: Dr. Samuel Warren House, Kingsbury House, House at 215 Brookline Street, Old Shephard Farm, Gershom Hyde House
5. Portsmouth, NH
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 12 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 42 properties
- Median home age: 67 years
- City incorporated: 1849
- Notable Georgian listings: Moffatt-Ladd House, Wentworth-Gardner House, Whidden-Ward House, Hart-Rice House, Henry Sherburne House
4. New York, NY
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 809 properties
- Median home age: 73 years
- City incorporated: 1652
- Notable Georgian listings: Frederick Van Cortlandt House, St.-Marks-In-The-Bowery, Governor’s House, King Manor, Will Marion Cook House
3. Cambridge, MA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 16 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 212 properties
- Median home age: 78 years
- City incorporated: 1846
- Notable Georgian listings: Old Harvard Yard, Cambridge Common Historic District, William Brattle House, Winter Street Historic District, Salem-Auburn Streets Historic District
2. Boston, MA
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 27 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 318 properties
- Median home age: 79 years
- City incorporated: 1822
- Notable Georgian listings: Town Hill District, King’s Chapel, Samuel Gridley and Julia Ward Howe House, Boston National Historical Park, Union Oyster House
1. Washington, D.C.
- NRHP listings in Georgian style: 29 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 663 properties
- Median home age: 68 years
- City incorporated: N/A
- Notable Georgian listings: Halcyon House, Quality Hill, Prospect House, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, The Highlands
