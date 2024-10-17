Best Cities for Georgian Style Architecture in America warrenlemay / Flickr

Georgian style architecture came to American in the early 18th century.

There are over 1,400 listings categorized as Georgian in the National Register of Historic Properties today.

Massachusetts is home to 11 of the 25 cities with the most historic Georgian properties.

The Georgian style began in the early 18th century among the English colonies. Homebuilders then were still largely influenced by stylistic standards originating in London, where the style known as Georgian — after Kings George I through IV — was in fashion.

Featuring large, separate rooms and ornately decorated entrances emphasizing comfort, convenience, and privacy, Georgian architecture became a symbol of new affluence in the fast-growing colonies. Large chimneys were built at both ends of houses, providing the framework for a symmetry that would come to define the style. Other common features include cupolas, hipped roofs, and decorative, stone-carved pineapples.

Today, there are over 1,400 listings categorized as Georgian in the National Register of Historic Properties. And while thousands more Georgian buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveal the best cities for seeing Georgian architecture in America.

To determine the best cities for Georgian architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Georgian architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Newark, DE

gregobagel / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 83 properties

83 properties Median home age: 47 years

47 years City incorporated: 1951

1951 Notable Georgian listings: Cooch’s Bridge Historic District, Anderson House, Bell Farmhouse, J. Stinson Farm, Poplar Hall

24. Taunton, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 96 properties

96 properties Median home age: 62 years

62 years City incorporated: 1864

1864 Notable Georgian listings: Asa Lincoln House, Dean-Barstow House, Peter Walker House, McKinstrey House, Dean-Hartshorn House

23. Brookline, MA

APCortizasJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 98 properties

98 properties Median home age: 84 years

84 years City incorporated: 1705

1705 Notable Georgian listings: Benjamin White House, Eliphalet Spurr House, Thaddeus Jackson House, Ebenezer Heath House, John Goddard House

22. Waltham, MA

alohadave / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 109 properties

109 properties Median home age: 63 years

63 years City incorporated: 1884

1884 Notable Georgian listings: Hager-Mead House, Samuel Harrington House, Ephraim Hammond House, Jonathan Hammond House, Fuller-Bemis House

21. Trenton, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 51 properties

51 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1792

1792 Notable Georgian listings: William Trent House, Abbott-Decou House, Riverview Cemetery, Trenton Watch Company Building-Circle F Manufacturing Company Building, Carver Center

20. Buffalo, NY

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 193 properties

193 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1813

1813 Notable Georgian listings: The Virginia, Ingleside Home, University Heights-Summit Park-Berkshire Terrace Historic District, St. John Kanty Roman Catholic Church Complex, Winspear Extension Historic District

19. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 241 properties

241 properties Median home age: 39 years

39 years City incorporated: 1845

1845 Notable Georgian listings: Peachtree Heights Park, Cascade Heights Commercial Historic District, Hotel Clermont, Winnwood Apartments, East Atlanta Historic District

18. Edenton, NC

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 25 properties

25 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 2008

2008 Notable Georgian listings: James Iredell House, Cupola House, Chowan County Courthouse, Barker House, Strawberry Hill

17. Chestertown, MD

bpalmer / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 24 properties

24 properties Median home age: 42 years

42 years City incorporated: 1805

1805 Notable Georgian listings: Chestertown Historic District, Widehall, Chester Hall, Thornton, Piney Grove

16. Jackson, MS

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 84 properties

84 properties Median home age: 54 years

54 years City incorporated: 1840

1840 Notable Georgian listings: Waterhouse-Simmons House, Southwest Midtown Historic District, Old Terminal Building, Hawkins Field, Building at 733 North State Street, East Midtown Historic District

15. Fort Wayne, IN

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 68 properties

68 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1840

1840 Notable Georgian listings: Lakeside Historic District, Kensington Boulevard Historic District, Driving Park-Seven States Historic District, Harrison Hill Historic District, Beechwood Historic District

14. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 321 properties

321 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1861

1861 Notable Georgian listings: Belcaro, Tears-McFarlane House, St. Elizabeth’s Retreat Chapel, Delos Allen Chappell House, Colburn Hotel

13. Annapolis, MD

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 32 properties

32 properties Median home age: 50 years

50 years City incorporated: 1708

1708 Notable Georgian listings: Chase-Lloyd House, Brice House, Paca House and Garden, Pinkney-Callahan House, Peggy Stewart House

12. Wilmington, DE

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 132 properties

132 properties Median home age: 80 years

80 years City incorporated: 1832

1832 Notable Georgian listings: Lombardy Hall, Old Town Hall, Woodward Houses, East Brandywine Historic District, Wawaset Park Historic District

11. New Bern, NC

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 55 properties

55 properties Median home age: 34 years

34 years City incorporated: 1723

1723 Notable Georgian listings: John Wright Stanly House, Coor-Gaston House, Benjamin Smith House, Smith-Whitford House, Bellair

10. Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Herron / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 252 properties

252 properties Median home age: 60 years

60 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Georgian listings: Beverly Fairfax Historic District, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson House, Carthay Neighborhoods Historic District, Miracle Mile Apartments Historic District, Ridgewood Place Historic District

9. Andover, MA

Bojan Bokic / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 9 properties

9 properties All listings in NRHP: 51 properties

51 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1646

1646 Notable Georgian listings: Holt-Cummings-Davis House, Abbot Tavern, Pillsbury-French House, Osgood Farm, Manning House

8. Rochester, NY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 156 properties

156 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1817

1817 Notable Georgian listings: George Eastman House, Park Avenue Historic District, Gregory Tract Historic District, Crosman Terrace Historic District, Todd Union

7. Reading, MA

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 90 properties

90 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1644

1644 Notable Georgian listings: Jabez Weston House, Capt. Nathaniel Parker Red House, James Nichols House, Samuel Bancroft House, Mark Temple House

6. Newton, MA

Devasahayam Chandra Dhas / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 83 years

83 years City incorporated: 1873

1873 Notable Georgian listings: Dr. Samuel Warren House, Kingsbury House, House at 215 Brookline Street, Old Shephard Farm, Gershom Hyde House

5. Portsmouth, NH

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 42 properties

42 properties Median home age: 67 years

67 years City incorporated: 1849

1849 Notable Georgian listings: Moffatt-Ladd House, Wentworth-Gardner House, Whidden-Ward House, Hart-Rice House, Henry Sherburne House

4. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 809 properties

809 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1652

1652 Notable Georgian listings: Frederick Van Cortlandt House, St.-Marks-In-The-Bowery, Governor’s House, King Manor, Will Marion Cook House

3. Cambridge, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 16 properties

16 properties All listings in NRHP: 212 properties

212 properties Median home age: 78 years

78 years City incorporated: 1846

1846 Notable Georgian listings: Old Harvard Yard, Cambridge Common Historic District, William Brattle House, Winter Street Historic District, Salem-Auburn Streets Historic District

2. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 27 properties

27 properties All listings in NRHP: 318 properties

318 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1822

1822 Notable Georgian listings: Town Hill District, King’s Chapel, Samuel Gridley and Julia Ward Howe House, Boston National Historical Park, Union Oyster House

1. Washington, D.C.

f11photo / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Georgian style: 29 properties

29 properties All listings in NRHP: 663 properties

663 properties Median home age: 68 years

68 years City incorporated: N/A

N/A Notable Georgian listings: Halcyon House, Quality Hill, Prospect House, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, The Highlands