Best Cities for Romanesque Style Architecture in America

Based on the pre-Gothic architecture of Europe, the Romanesque Style came to America in the 1840s and 1850s and was largely used for city halls, courthouses, and other public buildings.

Though the style was short-lived, there are over 2,000 buildings and properties categorized as Romanesque in the National Register of Historic Places as of October 2024.

The style’s legacy is most apparent in major population centers of the 19th and 20th centuries, such as New York, Chicago, and Detroit.

Rooted in the pre-Gothic architecture of medieval Europe, the Romanesque Style first came to America in the 1840s and 1850s. Romanesque buildings emphasized rough stone, dramatic arches, and towered facades, conveying a sense of weightiness and solidity.

While the Romanesque Style was more suited to city halls, courthouses, libraries, train stations, and other public buildings, the architectural trend found its expression in residential buildings through the work of Henry Hobson Richardson in the late 19th century. Through Richardson’s interpretation, builders constructed Romanesque homes featuring robust columns, round arches and cavernous door openings, and bold towers, exuding mass and permanence.

Though the style was short-lived, there are over 2,000 buildings and properties categorized as Romanesque in the National Register of Historic Places as of October 2024. The style’s legacy is on display in major population hubs of the 19th and 20th century, such as New York, Chicago, and Detroit, as well as smaller cities like Pueblo, Colorado, Sioux City, Iowa, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Of the 25 cities with the most listed Romanesque buildings, seven are in Massachusetts.

To determine the best cities for Romanesque architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Romanesque architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Springfield, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 94 properties

94 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1852

1852 Notable Romanesque listings: Court Square Historic District, Walker Building, St. Joseph’s Church, Smith’s Building, Fuller Block

24. Kansas City, MO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 361 properties

361 properties Median home age: 56 years

56 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Romanesque listings: Temple Block Building, Walnut Street Warehouse and Commercial Historic District, Imperial Brewing Company Brewery, Albert Marty Building, C.A. Murdock Manufacturing Company Building

23. Waltham, MA

alohadave / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 9 properties

9 properties All listings in NRHP: 109 properties

109 properties Median home age: 63 years

63 years City incorporated: 1884

1884 Notable Romanesque listings: Moody Street Fire Station, Beth Eden Baptist Church, Waltham High School, Mount Feake Cemetery, American Waltham Watch Company Historic District

22. Fall River, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 9 properties

9 properties All listings in NRHP: 110 properties

110 properties Median home age: 80 years

80 years City incorporated: 1854

1854 Notable Romanesque listings: Davol School, Coughlin School, William M. Connell School, Osborn Street School, Bristol County Superior Court

21. Fort Wayne, IN

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 9 properties

9 properties All listings in NRHP: 68 properties

68 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1840

1840 Notable Romanesque listings: Fort Wayne City Hall, Lindenwood Cemetery, Engine House No. 3, John H. Bass Mansion, Harry A. Keplinger House

20. Sioux City, IA

dustin77a / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 56 properties

56 properties Median home age: 69 years

69 years City incorporated: 1857

1857 Notable Romanesque listings: Sioux City Central High School, John Peirce House, Charles City College Hall, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Evans Block

19. Pueblo, CO

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 64 properties

64 properties Median home age: 58 years

58 years City incorporated: 1885

1885 Notable Romanesque listings: Union Depot, Orman-Adams House, Bowen Mansion, Pitkin Place Historic District, First Methodist Episcopal Church

18. Dubuque, IA

cosmonaut / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 74 properties

74 properties Median home age: 62 years

62 years City incorporated: 1857

1857 Notable Romanesque listings: Dubuque County Courthouse, Redstone, Bishop’s Block, St. Luke’s Methodist Episcopal Church, Dubuque YMCA Building

17. Syracuse, NY

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 126 properties

126 properties Median home age: 77 years

77 years City incorporated: 1825

1825 Notable Romanesque listings: Crouse College, Syracuse University, Hanover Square Historic District, Syracuse City Hall, Amos Block, Syracuse University-Comstock Tract Buildings

16. St. Paul, MN

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 111 properties

111 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1854

1854 Notable Romanesque listings: Old Federal Courts Building, Pioneer and Endicott Buildings, Frank B. Kellogg House, Merchants National Bank, Church of the Assumption (Catholic)

15. Cambridge, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 212 properties

212 properties Median home age: 78 years

78 years City incorporated: 1846

1846 Notable Romanesque listings: Sever Hall, Harvard University, Austin Hall, Edwin Abbot House, City Hall Historic District, Odd Fellows Hall

14. Omaha, NE

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1857

1857 Notable Romanesque listings: St. Matthias’ Episcopal Church, Garneau-Kilpatrick House, Center School, Saunders School, Mason School

13. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 241 properties

241 properties Median home age: 39 years

39 years City incorporated: 1845

1845 Notable Romanesque listings: Rhodes Memorial Hall, Cabbagetown District, Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, DeGive’s Grand Opera House, Georgia Institute of Technology Historic District

12. Davenport, IA

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 256 properties

256 properties Median home age: 58 years

58 years City incorporated: 1881

1881 Notable Romanesque listings: Davenport City Hall, Davenport Crematorium, Schmidt Block, J.H.C. Petersen’s Sons Store, Hibernia Hall

11. Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 150 properties

150 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1784

1784 Notable Romanesque listings: Goodwin Block, Washington Street School, Apartment at 49-51 Spring Street, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church, Ann Street Historic District

10. Rochester, NY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 156 properties

156 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1817

1817 Notable Romanesque listings: Federal Building, Cox Building, St. Paul-North Water Streets Historic District, Bridge Square Historic District, Wilder Building

9. Buffalo, NY

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 193 properties

193 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1813

1813 Notable Romanesque listings: St. Andrew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Complex, Corpus Christi R.C. Church Complex, St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Parish Complex, Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, The Kamman Building

8. Minneapolis, MN

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 19 properties

19 properties All listings in NRHP: 152 properties

152 properties Median home age: 74 years

74 years City incorporated: 1866

1866 Notable Romanesque listings: Minneapolis City Hall-Hennepin County Courthouse, Masonic Temple, Fowler Methodist Episcopal Church, H. Alden Smith House, George R. Newell House

7. Worcester, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 21 properties

21 properties All listings in NRHP: 289 properties

289 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1848

1848 Notable Romanesque listings: Day Building, Woodland Street Firehouse, Quinsigamond Firehouse, Brightside Apartments, Pilgrim Congregational Church

6. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 25 properties

25 properties All listings in NRHP: 318 properties

318 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1822

1822 Notable Romanesque listings: Trinity Church, First Baptist Church, Trinity Rectory, Crowninshield House, Ames Building

5. Detroit, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 27 properties

27 properties All listings in NRHP: 291 properties

291 properties Median home age: 77 years

77 years City incorporated: 1802

1802 Notable Romanesque listings: David Whitney House, First Congregational Church, Dunbar Hospital, First Presbyterian Church, Woodbridge Neighborhood Historic District

4. Chicago, IL

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 30 properties

30 properties All listings in NRHP: 411 properties

411 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1835

1835 Notable Romanesque listings: John J. Glessner House, Prairie Avenue District, Studebaker Building, Dearborn Station, St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church

3. Washington, D.C.

f11photo / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 32 properties

32 properties All listings in NRHP: 663 properties

663 properties Median home age: 68 years

68 years City incorporated: N/A

N/A Notable Romanesque listings: Riggs National Bank, Washington Loan and Trust Company Branch, Healy Building, Georgetown University, Warder-Totten House, Logan Circle Historic District, Old Post Office and Clock Tower

2. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 32 properties

32 properties All listings in NRHP: 321 properties

321 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1861

1861 Notable Romanesque listings: Union Station, Central Presbyterian Church, Fitzroy Place, Loretto Heights Academy, Owen E. LeFevre House

1. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Romanesque style: 87 properties

87 properties All listings in NRHP: 809 properties

809 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1652

1652 Notable Romanesque listings: Old Brooklyn Fire Headquarters, Mount Morris Park Historic District, Jumel Terrace Historic District, Fulton Ferry District, Federal Office Building