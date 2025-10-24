Best American Cities for Greek Revival Architecture

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In 2024, an amazing structure was discovered on Crete

Greek Revival architecture was a way for architects to emphasize American ideas of classical democracy

Greek Revival homes are most prevalent in older cities with nice, well-preserved housing.

In 15 of the 25 top cities, the median value for homes built in 1939 or earlier is greater than the median value for all homes.

In 2024, archaeologists in the Heraklion region of Crete uncovered an ancient structure while excavating in Papoura Hill. The labyrinth-type building is a large, circular ensemble with concentric rings. Experts estimate it was built during the Bronze Age, or the Minoan period, but aren’t sure what the structure was used for. Since most of Minoan architecture was thought to involve rectilinear layouts, the circular discovery challenges long held assumptions.

In the early 19th century, new archaeological findings and accompanying photo books gave American architects a detailed look at Classical Greek architecture for the first time. To a young nation still finding its cultural identity, the civic and political virtues associated with Greek architecture became a way to embody ideals of classical democracy in America. Beginning in the mansions and public buildings of Washington D.C., Greek Revival architecture spread rapidly throughout the country.

Today, there are over 5,000 listings categorized as Greek Revival in the National Register of Historic Properties. And while thousands more Greek Revival buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveal the best cities for seeing Greek Revival architecture.

To determine the best cities for Greek Revival architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Greek Revival architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

This post was updated on October 23, 2025 to include news of the 2024 discovery on Crete.

25. Brookline, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 98 properties

98 properties Median home age: 84 years

84 years City incorporated: 1705

1705 Notable Greek Revival listings: Pill Hill Historic District, Brookline Town Green Historic District, Ginery Twitchell House, House at 9 Linden Street, House at 83 Penniman Place

24. Fall River, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 110 properties

110 properties Median home age: 80 years

80 years City incorporated: 1854

1854 Notable Greek Revival listings: Osborn House, Cataract Engine Company No. 3, James D. Hathaway House, John Mace Smith House, Nathan Read House

23. Aberdeen, MS

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 30 properties

30 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1837

1837 Notable Greek Revival listings: Reuben Davis House, Monroe County Courthouse, Adams-French House, William A. Dunklin House, John Holliday House

22. Vicksburg, MS

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 75 properties

75 properties Median home age: 58 years

58 years City incorporated: 1839

1839 Notable Greek Revival listings: Old Courthouse, Warren County, Pemberton’s Headquarters, Planters Hall, Cedar Grove, Bobb House

21. Stoneham, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 68 properties

68 properties Median home age: 61 years

61 years City incorporated: 1725

1725 Notable Greek Revival listings: T.U. Lyon House, Franklin B. Jenkins House, House at 269 Green Street, Padilla Beard House, Benjamin Hibbard Residence

20. Middletown, DE

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 28 properties

28 properties Median home age: 19 years

19 years City incorporated: 1861

1861 Notable Greek Revival listings: Hedgelawn, Cochran Grange, The Maples, Rumsey Farm, B. F. Hanson House

19. Taunton, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 96 properties

96 properties Median home age: 62 years

62 years City incorporated: 1864

1864 Notable Greek Revival listings: Bristol County Courthouse Complex, Tisdale-Morse House, Sarah A. Haskins House, Lloyd Dean House, Stone House

18. Rochester, NY

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 156 properties

156 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1817

1817 Notable Greek Revival listings: Jonathan Child House & Brewster-Burke House Historic District, Campbell-Whittlesey House, Hervey Ely House, Third Ward Historic District, St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and Rectory

17. Arlington, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 18 properties

18 properties All listings in NRHP: 63 properties

63 properties Median home age: 78 years

78 years City incorporated: 1807

1807 Notable Greek Revival listings: Calvary Methodist Church, Pleasant Street Congregational Church, Whittemore House, Stephen Symmes Jr. House, Ella Mahalla Cutter House

16. Richmond, KY

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 19 properties

19 properties All listings in NRHP: 51 properties

51 properties Median home age: 30 years

30 years City incorporated: 1809

1809 Notable Greek Revival listings: Madison County Courthouse, Judge Daniel Breck House, William M. Miller House, Duncannon, William Holloway House

15. Mobile, AL

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 19 properties

19 properties All listings in NRHP: 128 properties

128 properties Median home age: 51 years

51 years City incorporated: 1814

1814 Notable Greek Revival listings: Mobile City Hall, Barton Academy, Raphael Semmes House, Mobile City Hospital, Church Street East Historic District

14. Waltham, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 20 properties

20 properties All listings in NRHP: 109 properties

109 properties Median home age: 63 years

63 years City incorporated: 1884

1884 Notable Greek Revival listings: William Gibbs House, Daniel French School, Benjamin F. Clough House, Marshall Smith House, John M. Peck House

13. Harrodsburg, KY

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties

21 properties All listings in NRHP: 57 properties

57 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1836

1836 Notable Greek Revival listings: Shawnee Springs, Doricham, Clay Hill, Sutfield-Thompson House, Cardwellton

12. Danville, KY

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties

21 properties All listings in NRHP: 69 properties

69 properties Median home age: 48 years

48 years City incorporated: 1836

1836 Notable Greek Revival listings: Old Centre, Centre College, McClure-Barbee House, Todd-Montgomery Houses, Spring Hill (Thomas Lillard House), Elijah Harlan House

11. Georgetown, KY

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties

21 properties All listings in NRHP: 69 properties

69 properties Median home age: 24 years

24 years City incorporated: 1847

1847 Notable Greek Revival listings: Giddings Hall, Georgetown College, Showalter House, Ward Hall, Allenhurst, Osburn House

10. Nicholasville, KY

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 22 properties

22 properties All listings in NRHP: 50 properties

50 properties Median home age: 34 years

34 years City incorporated: 1837

1837 Notable Greek Revival listings: McClure-Shelby House, Roberts Chapel, Providence Church, Joseph Chrisman House, Butler’s Tavern

9. Worcester, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties

23 properties All listings in NRHP: 289 properties

289 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1848

1848 Notable Greek Revival listings: Salisbury House, Oxford-Crown Historic District, Leonard Sturtevant House, Alexander Marsh House, Gov. Levi Lincoln House

8. Columbus, GA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties

23 properties All listings in NRHP: 136 properties

136 properties Median home age: 46 years

46 years City incorporated: 1828

1828 Notable Greek Revival listings: Joseph House, Wells-Bagley House, Columbus Historic District, Peabody-Warner House, St. Elmo

7. New Orleans, LA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties

23 properties All listings in NRHP: 204 properties

204 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1805

1805 Notable Greek Revival listings: Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, Merieult House, Lower Garden District, U.S. Mint New Orleans Branch, Turpin-Kofler-Buja House

6. Newton, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 26 properties

26 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 83 years

83 years City incorporated: 1873

1873 Notable Greek Revival listings: Nathaniel Topliff Allen Homestead, Farlow and Kendrick Parks Historic District, Joshua Jennison House, Henry Bigelow House, H. P. Page House

5. Boston, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 27 properties

27 properties All listings in NRHP: 318 properties

318 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1822

1822 Notable Greek Revival listings: St. Paul’s Church, Alvah Kittredge House, South End District, Boston National Historical Park, Edward Everett Hale House

4. Davenport, IA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 36 properties

36 properties All listings in NRHP: 256 properties

256 properties Median home age: 58 years

58 years City incorporated: 1881

1881 Notable Greek Revival listings: Hiller Building, Clifton, Philip Worley House, Lambert Tevoet House, George B. Swan House

3. Cambridge, MA

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 49 properties

49 properties All listings in NRHP: 212 properties

212 properties Median home age: 78 years

78 years City incorporated: 1846

1846 Notable Greek Revival listings: Oliver Hastings House, Hiram Sands House, Maria Baldwin House, John Aborn House, Upper Magazine Street Historic District

2. Natchez, MS

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 50 properties

50 properties All listings in NRHP: 119 properties

119 properties Median home age: 61 years

61 years City incorporated: 1803

1803 Notable Greek Revival listings: D’Evereux, Dunleith, Monmouth, Commercial Bank and Banker’s House, Melrose

1. New York, NY

NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 59 properties

59 properties All listings in NRHP: 809 properties

809 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1652

1652 Notable Greek Revival listings: Sailors’ Snug Harbor National Register District, St. James Church, The Block House, First National City Bank, South Street Seaport