Best Cities for Renaissance Style Architecture

Renaissance Revival architecture spread throughout America in the mid-19th century.

There are over 1,200 listings categorized as Renaissance in the National Register of Historic Places.

Many of the cities with the most historic Renaissance buildings are older, wealthy cities on the East Coast.

The revival of the architectural style of Renaissance Rome and Florence came to England in the early 19th century. Renaissance Revival was introduced to America in 1845 with the construction of the Athenaeum in Philadelphia, and became a popular style for federal buildings and large commercial structures. Renaissance Revival buildings were formal and cubic in shape and made to contain closely spaced, symmetrical windows on each side of a central door. Employing finely cut stone and rough-cut corner quoins, the Renaissance Revival style proved unpopular for homes relative to the fast-growing Victorian style of the day, and was mostly used for large public buildings.

Today, there are over 1,200 listings categorized as Renaissance in the National Register of Historic Places. And while thousands more Renaissance buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveals the best cities for seeing Renaissance architecture in America.

Many of the Renaissance capitals have nicer, older housing stock. In 21 of the 25 cities with the most Renaissance style properties, the median home age is older than the 45-year national median. In 18 of the 25 top cities, the median value for homes built in 1939 or earlier is greater than the median value for all homes.

To determine the best cities for Renaissance architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Renaissance architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Worcester, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 289 properties

289 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1848

1848 Notable Renaissance listings: Mechanics Hall, Oxford-Crown Historic District, Waldo Street Police Station, Beacon Street Firehouse, Mechanics’ Hall District

24. Lincoln, NE

Miriam Bade / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 103 properties

103 properties Median home age: 44 years

44 years City incorporated: 1869

1869 Notable Renaissance listings: Rock Island Depot, William H. Ferguson House, Nebraska Telephone Company Building, Barr Terrace, Jasper Newton Bell House

23. Greensboro, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 62 properties

62 properties Median home age: 40 years

40 years City incorporated: 1808

1808 Notable Renaissance listings: Blandwood, Guilford County Courthouse, Central Fire Station, Kimrey-Haworth House, Sigmund Sternberger House

22. St. Paul, MN

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 111 properties

111 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1854

1854 Notable Renaissance listings: Old Federal Courts Building, Pioneer and Endicott Buildings, St. Paul Public/James J. Hill Reference Library, Pierce and Walter Butler House, Walsh Building

21. Tampa, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 82 properties

82 properties Median home age: 41 years

41 years City incorporated: 1855

1855 Notable Renaissance listings: El Pasaje, Federal Building, U.S. Courthouse, Downtown Postal Station, Tampa City Hall, S.H. Kress & Co. Building, West Tampa Historic District

20. Miami, FL

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 79 properties

79 properties Median home age: 48 years

48 years City incorporated: 1986

1986 Notable Renaissance listings: Vizcaya, Ingraham Building, Central Baptist Church, Coconut Grove Playhouse, Flori-Coral Apartments

19. Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 150 properties

150 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1784

1784 Notable Renaissance listings: Washington Street School, Elm Street Historic District, Engine Company 2 Fire Station, Department Store Historic District, Capewell Horse Nail Company

18. Syracuse, NY

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 126 properties

126 properties Median home age: 77 years

77 years City incorporated: 1825

1825 Notable Renaissance listings: Montgomery Street-Columbus Circle Historic District, Syracuse University-Comstock Tract Buildings, White House, Hotel Syracuse, South Salina Street Downtown Historic District

17. New Orleans, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 204 properties

204 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1805

1805 Notable Renaissance listings: St. Alphonsus Church, U.S. Court of Appeals-Fifth Circuit, Tulane University of Louisiana, Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery, Esplanade Ridge Historic District

16. Idaho Falls, ID

Strekoza2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 28 properties

28 properties Median home age: 47 years

47 years City incorporated: 1890

1890 Notable Renaissance listings: Underwood Hotel, Shane Building, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone Company Building, Montgomery Ward Building, Kress Building

15. Kansas City, MO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 361 properties

361 properties Median home age: 56 years

56 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Renaissance listings: Old New England Building, Uptown Building and Theatre, R.A. Long Building, Villa Serena Apartment Hotel, Switzer School Buildings

14. Phoenix, AZ

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 9 properties

9 properties All listings in NRHP: 245 properties

245 properties Median home age: 40 years

40 years City incorporated: 1881

1881 Notable Renaissance listings: Phoenix Union High School Historic District, San Carlos Hotel, Immaculate Heart of Mary, John G. Whittier School, Franklin School

13. Rochester, NY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 156 properties

156 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1817

1817 Notable Renaissance listings: City Hall Historic District, Eastman Dental Dispensary, Granite Building, Edwards Building, Chester Dewey School No. 14

12. San Francisco, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 201 properties

201 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Renaissance listings: Bank of Italy, Lower Nob Hill Apartment Hotel District, Folger Coffee Company Building, Woman’s Athletic Club of San Francisco, Rialto Building

11. Buffalo, NY

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 193 properties

193 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1813

1813 Notable Renaissance listings: Delaware Avenue Historic District, William Dorsheimer House, YMCA Central Building, Parke Apartments, Hotel Lafayette

10. Newark, NJ

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 76 properties

76 properties Median home age: 58 years

58 years City incorporated: 1836

1836 Notable Renaissance listings: Essex County Courthouse, Essex County Park Commission Administration Building, Newark Broad Street Station, Hahne and Company, North Broad Street Historic District

9. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 318 properties

318 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1822

1822 Notable Renaissance listings: Fulton-Commercial Streets District, New England Conservatory of Music, Metropolitan Theatre, West Street District, Roughan Hall

8. Omaha, NE

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1857

1857 Notable Renaissance listings: Aquila Court Building, Christian Specht Building, First National Bank Building, Nash Block, Prague Hotel

7. Chicago, IL

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 411 properties

411 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1835

1835 Notable Renaissance listings: Prairie Avenue District, Ida B. Wells-Barnett House, Theurer-Wrigley House, St. Luke’s Hospital Complex, Building at 257 East Delaware

6. Minneapolis, MN

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 19 properties

19 properties All listings in NRHP: 152 properties

152 properties Median home age: 74 years

74 years City incorporated: 1866

1866 Notable Renaissance listings: Swan Turnblad House, Harry W. Jones House, Washburn-Fair Oaks Mansion District, Charles J. Martin House, Chicago Milwaukee St. Paul and Pacific Depot, Freight House and Train Shed

5. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 22 properties

22 properties All listings in NRHP: 321 properties

321 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1861

1861 Notable Renaissance listings: Tramway Building, Equitable Building, Boston Building, U.S. Customhouse, Littleton Creamery-Beatrice Foods Cold Storage Warehouse

4. Detroit, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 23 properties

23 properties All listings in NRHP: 291 properties

291 properties Median home age: 77 years

77 years City incorporated: 1802

1802 Notable Renaissance listings: Orchestra Hall, Hunter House, Scarab Club, Perry McAdow House, Arden Park-East Boston Historic District

3. Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Herron / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 28 properties

28 properties All listings in NRHP: 252 properties

252 properties Median home age: 60 years

60 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Renaissance listings: Engine Company No. 28, Friday Morning Club, Frederick Hastings Rindge House, San Fernando Building, Ebell of Los Angeles

2. Washington, D.C.

f11photo / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 36 properties

36 properties All listings in NRHP: 663 properties

663 properties Median home age: 68 years

68 years City incorporated: N/A

N/A Notable Renaissance listings: Pension Building, Larz Anderson House, Customhouse and Post Office, Warder-Totten House, St. Aloysius Catholic Church

1. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Renaissance style: 70 properties

70 properties All listings in NRHP: 809 properties

809 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1652

1652 Notable Renaissance listings: Pierpont Morgan Library, New York Botanical Gardens, William H. Moore House, Dakota Apartments, Municipal Building

