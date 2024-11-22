These Are the Most Dangerous States for Police

With a workplace fatality rate more than four times higher than average, jobs in law enforcement are among the most dangerous in the United States. As first responders, police officers regularly put themselves in harm’s way – and each year, dozens of them are killed in the line of duty, accidentally or otherwise.

Between 2013 and 2022, 973 police officers across the 50 states were killed on the job. About half of these fatalities resulted from an accident – typically involving a motor vehicle crash while on patrol, pursuing a suspect, or responding to an emergency. The other half, meanwhile, were homicide victims. In most felony killings of police in the U.S., victim officers are fatally shot – often while investigating a suspicious person or activity, attempting to restrain a suspect, or conducting a traffic stop. (Here is a look at the 23 most dangerous jobs in America.)

According to FBI data, however, law enforcement officers are statistically at far higher risk in some parts of the country than in others.

Using data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most dangerous states for law enforcement. States are ranked by the number of police officers killed on the job in a recent ten-year period 10 years (2013 to 2022) for every 10,000 officers serving in 2022. Only four states – Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming – reported no law enforcement fatalities in the past decade and are not included in this analysis.

Among the 46 states on this list, law enforcement fatality rates between 2013 and 2022 range from about 3 for every 10,000 police officers, to over 57 per 10,000. Nationwide, the number of police killed while on duty climbed by 55% in the last 10 years – and in half of the states on this list, law enforcement fatalities either hit or matched a 10-year high in one the last three years. (Here is a look at the standard police sidearm in America’s 10 biggest cities.)

The most dangerous states for police are disproportionately concentrated in the South, while the least dangerous are clustered in the Northeast. Police fatality rates also appear to be closely correlated to overall crime rates. In nine of the 10 most dangerous states for law enforcement, the overall murder rate exceeds the national homicide rate of 6.5 murders per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, all but one of the 10 least dangerous states on this list reported homicide rates below the national average in 2020, the most recent year of comprehensive FBI data.

Here are the most dangerous states for law enforcement.