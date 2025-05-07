Military

Manpower Mismatch: India Can Field 5.1 M Troops—Triple Pakistan’s 1.7 M

South Asia: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan. Diverse landscapes, Himalayas to tropical forests. Major cities: New Delhi, Dhaka, Colombo. Rich religious diversity.
AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • Recent tourist killings have ignited a historic conflict between India and Pakistan

  • Both of these nations have nuclear arms making this conflict potentially devastating should it continue to evolve

  • Historically, these two nations have fought over the Kashmir region but these most recent attacks do not seem to be based on territorial acquisition

Recent tourist killings have sparked a conflict between two major military powers in the Indian subcontinent of Asia. India and Pakistan have come to blows yet again, but this time the stakes are higher than ever before. Both of these nations have nuclear capabilities with the potential to do unchecked damage.

These two nations have a long history of territorial disputes over Kashmir but for the most part these have been largely isolated to that region. The question remains after these most recent attacks how this conflict will evolve or will these two nations find peace. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how India and Pakistan stack up if this conflict should continue.

To compare India and Pakistan, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how India and Pakistan compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

Silhouette of a military man in headphones at a laptop against the background of a digital globe of the earth, contour lighting. Concept: collection of confidential information, surveillance.
Anelo / Shutterstock.com

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities, but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

India Financials

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com
  • Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $627,793,000,000
  • Defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
  • External debt: 371,020,500,000

Pakistan Financials

close up waving flag of Pakistan. flag symbols of Pakistan.
Tatohra / Shutterstock.com

  • Purchasing power parity: $1,347,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $13,730,000,000
  • Defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
  • External debt: 92,426,000,000

India Population

Rural indian woman talking on mobile phone standing at agriculture field, happy Village of india. Use of wireless technology, Telecom industry. Communication device. Cell phone.
stockpexel / Shutterstock.com

  • Total population: 1,409,128,296
  • Population reaching military age: 23,955,181
  • Population fit-for-service: 522,786,598

Pakistan Population

Sukkur pin map. Close up of Sukkur map with red pin. Map with red pin point of Sukkur in Pakistan.
PredragLasica / Shutterstock.com

  • Total population: 252,363,571
  • Population reaching military age: 4,794,908
  • Population fit-for-service: 85,803,614

India Manpower

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Active personnel: 1,455,550
  • Air Force personnel: 310,575
  • Army personnel: 2,197,117
  • Navy personnel: 142,252
  • Reserve personnel: 1,155,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,137,550

Pakistan Manpower

Guy Martin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active personnel: 654,000
  • Air Force personnel: 78,128
  • Army personnel: 1,311,500
  • Navy personnel: 124,800
  • Reserve personnel: 550,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 500,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,704,000

India Air Power

India+Sukhoi | Indian Air Force maintainers prepare their Sukhoi Su-30MKI (NATO reporting name: &quot;Flanker-H&quot;)
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total aircraft: 2,229
  • Fighter aircraft: 513
  • Attack aircraft: 130
  • Transport aircraft: 270
  • Special-mission aircraft: 74
  • Tanker aircraft: 6
  • Trainer aircraft: 351
  • Helicopters: 899
  • Attack helicopters: 80

Pakistan Air Power

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total aircraft: 1,399
  • Fighter aircraft: 328
  • Attack aircraft: 90
  • Transport aircraft: 64
  • Special-mission aircraft: 27
  • Tanker aircraft: 4
  • Trainer aircraft: 565
  • Helicopters: 373
  • Attack helicopters: 57

India Land Forces

Sondeep Shankar / Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 148,594
  • Tanks: 4,201
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264
  • Self-propelled artillery: 100
  • Towed artillery: 3,975
  • Total artillery: 4,075

Pakistan Land Forces

Mil.ru / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 17,516
  • Tanks: 2,627
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600
  • Self-propelled artillery: 662
  • Towed artillery: 2,629
  • Total artillery: 3,291

India Naval Forces

India navy | 01/07/2020 Mumbai. India. three warships of the Indian Navy anchored in Mumbai
Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total naval assets: 293
  • Total naval tonnage: 593,603
  • Aircraft carriers: 2
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Destroyers: 13
  • Frigates: 14
  • Corvettes: 18
  • Submarines: 18
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 135
  • Mine warfare vessels: 0

Pakistan Naval Forces

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Total naval assets: 121
  • Total naval tonnage: 111,715
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Frigates: 9
  • Corvettes: 9
  • Submarines: 8
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 69
  • Mine warfare vessels: 3

India Natural Resources

FilmColoratStudio / iStock via Getty Images

  • Oil production: 795,000 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 4,605,000,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 33,170,000,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 1,381,000,000,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 985,671,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 111,052,000,000 metric tons

Pakistan Natural Resources

Mirko Kuzmanovic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Oil production: 101,000 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 540,000,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 36,937,000,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 592,219,000,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 12,712,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 3,064,000,000 metric tons

India Logistics

hadynyah / E+ via Getty Images

  • Labor force: 593,729,000
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 1,859
  • Ports: 56
  • Airports: 311
  • Roadway coverage: 6,371,847 km
  • Railway coverage: 65,554 km
  • Waterway coverage: 14,500 km

Pakistan Logistics

SAKhanPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

  • Labor force: 80,990,000
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 60
  • Ports: 3
  • Airports: 116
  • Roadway coverage: 264,175 km
  • Railway coverage: 11,881 km
  • Waterway coverage: 0 km

India Military Strength

India+MiG | Mikoyan MiG-29 (Russian: Микоян МиГ-29; NATO reporting name: &quot;Fulcrum&quot;) low level pass, Polish Air Force
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Strength score: 0.1184
  • Global strength rank: #4 out of 145

Pakistan Military Strength

Oleksii Liskonih / iStock via Getty Images

  • Strength score: 0.2513
  • Global strength rank: #12 out of 145

