Manpower Mismatch: India Can Field 5.1 M Troops—Triple Pakistan’s 1.7 M AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Recent tourist killings have ignited a historic conflict between India and Pakistan

Both of these nations have nuclear arms making this conflict potentially devastating should it continue to evolve

Historically, these two nations have fought over the Kashmir region but these most recent attacks do not seem to be based on territorial acquisition

Recent tourist killings have sparked a conflict between two major military powers in the Indian subcontinent of Asia. India and Pakistan have come to blows yet again, but this time the stakes are higher than ever before. Both of these nations have nuclear capabilities with the potential to do unchecked damage.

These two nations have a long history of territorial disputes over Kashmir but for the most part these have been largely isolated to that region. The question remains after these most recent attacks how this conflict will evolve or will these two nations find peace. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how India and Pakistan stack up if this conflict should continue.

To compare India and Pakistan, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how India and Pakistan compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

Anelo / Shutterstock.com

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities, but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

India Financials

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000

$13,104,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $627,793,000,000

$627,793,000,000 Defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 External debt: 371,020,500,000

Pakistan Financials

Tatohra / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $1,347,000,000,000

$1,347,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $13,730,000,000

$13,730,000,000 Defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 External debt: 92,426,000,000

India Population

stockpexel / Shutterstock.com

Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Population reaching military age: 23,955,181

23,955,181 Population fit-for-service: 522,786,598

Pakistan Population

PredragLasica / Shutterstock.com

Total population: 252,363,571

252,363,571 Population reaching military age: 4,794,908

4,794,908 Population fit-for-service: 85,803,614

India Manpower

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Air Force personnel: 310,575

310,575 Army personnel: 2,197,117

2,197,117 Navy personnel: 142,252

142,252 Reserve personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

Pakistan Manpower

Guy Martin / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Air Force personnel: 78,128

78,128 Army personnel: 1,311,500

1,311,500 Navy personnel: 124,800

124,800 Reserve personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

India Air Power

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Fighter aircraft: 513

513 Attack aircraft: 130

130 Transport aircraft: 270

270 Special-mission aircraft: 74

74 Tanker aircraft: 6

6 Trainer aircraft: 351

351 Helicopters: 899

899 Attack helicopters: 80

Pakistan Air Power

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Fighter aircraft: 328

328 Attack aircraft: 90

90 Transport aircraft: 64

64 Special-mission aircraft: 27

27 Tanker aircraft: 4

4 Trainer aircraft: 565

565 Helicopters: 373

373 Attack helicopters: 57

India Land Forces

Sondeep Shankar / Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Tanks: 4,201

4,201 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264

264 Self-propelled artillery: 100

100 Towed artillery: 3,975

3,975 Total artillery: 4,075

Pakistan Land Forces

Mil.ru / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Tanks: 2,627

2,627 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600

600 Self-propelled artillery: 662

662 Towed artillery: 2,629

2,629 Total artillery: 3,291

India Naval Forces

Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval assets: 293

293 Total naval tonnage: 593,603

593,603 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Destroyers: 13

13 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Submarines: 18

18 Off-shore patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

Pakistan Naval Forces

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval assets: 121

121 Total naval tonnage: 111,715

111,715 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 9

9 Submarines: 8

8 Off-shore patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare vessels: 3

India Natural Resources

FilmColoratStudio / iStock via Getty Images

Oil production: 795,000 BBL / day

795,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 4,605,000,000 BBL / day

4,605,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 33,170,000,000 cubic meters

33,170,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 1,381,000,000,000 cubic meters

1,381,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 985,671,000 metric tons

985,671,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 111,052,000,000 metric tons

Pakistan Natural Resources

Mirko Kuzmanovic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Oil production: 101,000 BBL / day

101,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 540,000,000 BBL / day

540,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 36,937,000,000 cubic meters

36,937,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 592,219,000,000 cubic meters

592,219,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 12,712,000 metric tons

12,712,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 3,064,000,000 metric tons

India Logistics

hadynyah / E+ via Getty Images

Labor force: 593,729,000

593,729,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 1,859

1,859 Ports: 56

56 Airports: 311

311 Roadway coverage: 6,371,847 km

6,371,847 km Railway coverage: 65,554 km

65,554 km Waterway coverage: 14,500 km

Pakistan Logistics

SAKhanPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Labor force: 80,990,000

80,990,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 60

60 Ports: 3

3 Airports: 116

116 Roadway coverage: 264,175 km

264,175 km Railway coverage: 11,881 km

11,881 km Waterway coverage: 0 km

India Military Strength

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Strength score: 0.1184

0.1184 Global strength rank: #4 out of 145

Pakistan Military Strength

Oleksii Liskonih / iStock via Getty Images

Strength score: 0.2513

0.2513 Global strength rank: #12 out of 145

