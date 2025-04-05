America vs China: Is the US Really More Powerful? Dilok Klaisataporn / Shutterstock.com

As global superpowers, the United States and China are home to two of the most formidable military forces on the planet, each with its own distinct strategic advantages. The US military, with its unrivaled global reach and technological superiority, stands as a pillar of Western military doctrine, while China’s rapidly expanding capabilities reflect its growing ambitions on the world stage. The question is how these countries will match up if a conflict pops off. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.

To compare the US and China, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how the US and China compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

United States Military Strength

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Strength score: 0.0744

0.0744 Global strength rank: #1 out of 145

China Military Strength

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Strength score: 0.0788

0.0788 Global strength rank: #3 out of 145

United States Financials

wertinio / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 External debt: 22,303,546,100,000

China Financials

Photo by Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 External debt: 1,218,458,500,000

United States Population

Courtesy of Heartland Pride via Facebook

Total population: 341,963,408

341,963,408 Population reaching military age: 4,445,524

4,445,524 Population fit-for-service: 124,816,644

China Population

Nikada / E+ via Getty Images

Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Population reaching military age: 19,810,606

19,810,606 Population fit-for-service: 626,864,169

United States Manpower

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Air Force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Reserve personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

China Manpower

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Air Force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Army personnel: 2,545,000

2,545,000 Navy personnel: 380,000

380,000 Reserve personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

United States Air Power

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Fighter aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Attack aircraft: 889

889 Transport aircraft: 918

918 Special-mission aircraft: 647

647 Tanker aircraft: 605

605 Trainer aircraft: 2,647

2,647 Helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Attack helicopters: 1,002

China Air Power

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Fighter aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Attack aircraft: 371

371 Transport aircraft: 289

289 Special-mission aircraft: 112

112 Tanker aircraft: 10

10 Trainer aircraft: 402

402 Helicopters: 913

913 Attack helicopters: 281

United States Land Forces

Scott Nelson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Tanks: 4,640

4,640 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641

641 Self-propelled artillery: 671

671 Towed artillery: 1,212

1,212 Total artillery: 1,883

China Land Forces

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Tanks: 6,800

6,800 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Self-propelled artillery: 3,490

3,490 Towed artillery: 1,000

1,000 Total artillery: 4,490

United States Naval Forces

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total naval assets: 440

440 Total naval tonnage: 4,168,037

4,168,037 Aircraft carriers: 11

11 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Destroyers: 81

81 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Submarines: 70

70 Off-shore patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

China Naval Forces

Total naval assets: 754

754 Total naval tonnage: 2,857,143

2,857,143 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Destroyers: 50

50 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Submarines: 61

61 Off-shore patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

United States Natural Resources

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Oil production: 20,879,000 BBL / day

20,879,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 38,212,000,000 BBL / day

38,212,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 1,029,000,000,000 cubic meters

1,029,000,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 13,402,000,000,000 cubic meters

13,402,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 548,849,000 metric tons

548,849,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 248,941,000,000 metric tons

China Natural Resources

LeeYiuTung / Getty Images

Oil production: 4,984,000 BBL / day

4,984,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 26,023,000,000 BBL / day

26,023,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 225,341,000,000 cubic meters

225,341,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters

6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 4,827,000,000 metric tons

4,827,000,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 143,197,000,000 metric tons

United States Logistics

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Labor force: 170,549,000

170,549,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 3,533

3,533 Ports: 666

666 Airports: 15,873

15,873 Roadway coverage: 6,586,610 km

6,586,610 km Railway coverage: 293,564 km

293,564 km Waterway coverage: 41,009 km

China Logistics

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Labor force: 779,246,000

779,246,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 8,314

8,314 Ports: 66

66 Airports: 531

531 Roadway coverage: 5,200,000 km

5,200,000 km Railway coverage: 150,000 km

150,000 km Waterway coverage: 27,700 km

