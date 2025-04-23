Traffic Congestion Is Holding Back the Economy in These Massive Cities peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Last year, U.S. drivers spent an average of 43 hours sitting in traffic.

Delays cost the average U.S. driver $771 in lost productivity throughout the year.

New York and Chicago rank among the worst congested cities worldwide.

The most congested city is in Europe.

Anyone driving to work this year may have noticed an uptick in congestion. As remote work plummeted and more workers returned to the office, millions of more cars were added to U.S. roads, contributing to traffic and causing hours of extra gridlock during peak hours.

Traffic jams are more than an inconvenience – they’re a massive drain on the economy. In 2024, U.S. drivers spent an average of 43 hours sitting in traffic – more than a full work week. Hampering productivity, disrupting supply chains, and squeezing local businesses, traffic congestion carries with it a serious economic toll, with delays costing the average U.S. driver $771 throughout the year.

While cities like New York and Chicago are famous for their traffic, the most congested cities are outside of the United States. A closer look at the data reveals the global cities losing the most time and money to traffic congestion.

To determine the cities losing the most money to traffic congestion, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from software company INRIX. Global cities were ranked based on the average number of hours lost sitting in traffic per driver in 2024. Traffic is defined as the additional time spent in congestion during peak commute periods compared to off-peak periods. Supplemental data on average downtown speed – the speed at which a driver can expect to travel one mile into the central business district during AM peak hours – are also from INRIX. Data on vehicles per capita are from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

25. Toronto, Canada

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 61 hours per driver (+-3.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 707 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 66%

City population: 2.7 million

24. Milan, Italy

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 64 hours per driver (+7.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 756 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 67%

City population: 1.4 million

23. Seattle, USA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 63 hours per driver (+9.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 68%

City population: 753,675XXX

22. Washington, D.C., USA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 62 hours per driver (+-2.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 12 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 71%

City population: 705,749XXX

21. Melbourne, Australia

Adam Calaitzis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 65 hours per driver (+5.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 737 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 81%

City population: 5.1 million

20. Warsaw, Poland

ewg3D / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 70 hours per driver (+15.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 17 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 599 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 32%

City population: 1.8 million

19. Atlanta, USA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 65 hours per driver (+7.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 86%

City population: 506,811XXX

18. Brussels, Belgium

justhavealook / Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 74 hours per driver (+9.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 12 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 590 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 29%

City population: 1.2 million

17. Houston, USA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 66 hours per driver (+6.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 17 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 91%

City population: 2.3 million

16. Rome, Italy

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 71 hours per driver (+3.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 15 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 756 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 67%

City population: 2.9 million

15. Dublin, Ireland

warrenlemay / Flickr

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 81 hours per driver (+13.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 15 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 540 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 55%

City population: 1.3 million

14. Miami, USA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 74 hours per driver (+6.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 20 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 91%

City population: 467,963XXX

13. Philadelphia, USA

aimintang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 77 hours per driver (+12.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 84%

City population: 1.6 million

12. Boston, USA

Page Light Studios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 79 hours per driver (+-10.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 73%

City population: 692,600XXX

11. Bangkok, Thailand

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 74 hours per driver (+17.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 16 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 300 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 50%

City population: 10.5 million

10. Brisbane, Australia

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 84 hours per driver (+14.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 21 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 737 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 81%

City population: 2.2 million

9. Cape Town, South Africa

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 94 hours per driver (+13.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 180 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 59%

City population: 4.6 million

8. Los Angeles, USA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 88 hours per driver (+-1.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 22 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 83%

City population: 4.0 million

7. Jakarta, Indonesia

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 89 hours per driver (+37.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 77 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 21%

City population: 10.8 million

6. Paris, France

frantic00 / iStock via Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 97 hours per driver (+0.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 704 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 26%

City population: 2.1 million

5. London, United Kingdom

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 101 hours per driver (+2.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 632 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 66%

City population: 9.0 million

4. Mexico City, Mexico

excentric_01 / Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 97 hours per driver (+1.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 275 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 22%

City population: 9.2 million

3. Chicago, USA

Tzido / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 102 hours per driver (+6.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 79%

City population: 2.7 million

2. New York City, USA

ablokhin / iStock

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 102 hours per driver (+1.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 860 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 27%

City population: 8.3 million

1. Istanbul, Turkey

Seqoya / iStock via Getty Images

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 105 hours per driver (+15.0% from 2023)

Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 15 miles per hour

Vehicles per capita: 157 cars per 1,000 inhabitants

Share of trips taken by private vehicle: 27%

City population: 15.8 million

