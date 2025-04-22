U.S. Cities Losing the Most Time to Traffic Congestion, and Costing Themselves Millions 2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Last year, U.S. drivers spent an average of 43 hours sitting in traffic.

Traffic congestion cost U.S. motorists an average of $771 per driver.

Traffic congestion is far worse in some cities than others.

Traffic congestion is worst in the Northeast.

Last year, U.S. drivers spent an average of 43 hours sitting in traffic – more than a full work week. Traffic congestion carries with it a serious economic toll, with delays costing the average U.S. driver $771 throughout the year.

Congestion varies throughout the country, and is far more prevalent in some cities than others. In New York, for example, the average driver spends more than twice as much time in traffic as the average American commuter. Meanwhile, in smaller cities in the South and West like Tampa, New Orleans, and Portland, time lost due to traffic congestion is below the national average. A look at the latest data from INRIX reveals the U.S. cities losing the most time and money to traffic congestion.

To determine the U.S. cities losing the most time to traffic congestion, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from software company INRIX. Urban areas were ranked based on the average number of hours lost sitting in traffic per driver in 2024. Traffic is defined as the additional time spent in congestion during peak commute periods compared to off-peak periods. All supplemental data is from INRIX.

25. Tampa, FL

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 34 hours per driver

34 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $800 million

$800 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $609 per driver

$609 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 25 miles per hour

24. New Orleans, LA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 39 hours per driver

39 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $400 million

$400 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $698 per driver

$698 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 17 miles per hour

23. Portland, OR

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 38 hours per driver

38 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $700 million

$700 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $680 per driver

$680 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 16 miles per hour

22. Austin, TX

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 39 hours per driver

39 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $700 million

$700 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $698 per driver

$698 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 17 miles per hour

21. San Antonio, TX

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 39 hours per driver

39 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $700 million

$700 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $698 per driver

$698 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

20. Charlotte, NC

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 41 hours per driver

41 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $800 million

$800 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $734 per driver

$734 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 19 miles per hour

19. Honolulu, HI

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 45 hours per driver

45 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $300 million

$300 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $806 per driver

$806 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

18. Pittsburgh, PA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 43 hours per driver

43 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $700 million

$700 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $770 per driver

$770 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 20 miles per hour

17. Stamford, CT

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 47 hours per driver

47 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $300 million

$300 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $841 per driver

$841 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 15 miles per hour

16. Dallas, TX

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 41 hours per driver

41 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $734 per driver

$734 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

15. Denver, CO

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 44 hours per driver

44 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $788 per driver

$788 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 15 miles per hour

14. San Francisco, CA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 46 hours per driver

46 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $823 per driver

$823 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

13. Baltimore, MD

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 48 hours per driver

48 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $859 per driver

$859 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

12. San Juan, PR

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 58 hours per driver

58 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $109 million

$109 million Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,038 per driver

$1,038 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 22 miles per hour

11. Nashville, TN

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 63 hours per driver

63 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,128 per driver

$1,128 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 23 miles per hour

10. Seattle, WA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 63 hours per driver

63 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,128 per driver

$1,128 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

9. Washington, DC

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 62 hours per driver

62 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $2.8 billion

$2.8 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,110 per driver

$1,110 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 12 miles per hour

8. Atlanta, GA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 65 hours per driver

65 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,164 per driver

$1,164 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

7. Houston, TX

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 66 hours per driver

66 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,181 per driver

$1,181 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 17 miles per hour

6. Miami, FL

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 74 hours per driver

74 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,325 per driver

$1,325 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 20 miles per hour

5. Philadelphia, PA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 77 hours per driver

77 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,378 per driver

$1,378 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

4. Boston, MA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 79 hours per driver

79 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,414 per driver

$1,414 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

3. Los Angeles, CA

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 88 hours per driver

88 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $8.5 billion

$8.5 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,575 per driver

$1,575 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 22 miles per hour

2. Chicago, IL

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 102 hours per driver

102 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $6.6 billion

$6.6 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,826 per driver

$1,826 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

1. New York City, NY

Time lost to congestion in 2024: 102 hours per driver

102 hours per driver Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $9.5 billion

$9.5 billion Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,826 per driver

$1,826 per driver Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour