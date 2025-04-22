Special Report

U.S. Cities Losing the Most Time to Traffic Congestion, and Costing Themselves Millions

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Last year, U.S. drivers spent an average of 43 hours sitting in traffic.
  • Traffic congestion cost U.S. motorists an average of $771 per driver.
  • Traffic congestion is far worse in some cities than others.
  • Traffic congestion is worst in the Northeast.
Last year, U.S. drivers spent an average of 43 hours sitting in traffic – more than a full work week. Traffic congestion carries with it a serious economic toll, with delays costing the average U.S. driver $771 throughout the year.

Congestion varies throughout the country, and is far more prevalent in some cities than others. In New York, for example, the average driver spends more than twice as much time in traffic as the average American commuter. Meanwhile, in smaller cities in the South and West like Tampa, New Orleans, and Portland, time lost due to traffic congestion is below the national average. A look at the latest data from INRIX reveals the U.S. cities losing the most time and money to traffic congestion.

To determine the U.S. cities losing the most time to traffic congestion, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from software company INRIX. Urban areas were ranked based on the average number of hours lost sitting in traffic per driver in 2024. Traffic is defined as the additional time spent in congestion during peak commute periods compared to off-peak periods. All supplemental data is from INRIX.

25. Tampa, FL

benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 34 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $800 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $609 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 25 miles per hour

24. New Orleans, LA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 39 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $400 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $698 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 17 miles per hour

23. Portland, OR

4nadia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 38 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $700 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $680 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 16 miles per hour

22. Austin, TX

Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 39 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $700 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $698 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 17 miles per hour

21. San Antonio, TX

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 39 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $700 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $698 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

20. Charlotte, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 41 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $800 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $734 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 19 miles per hour

19. Honolulu, HI

National Memorial Cemetery of ... by Warren LeMay
National Memorial Cemetery of ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 45 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $300 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $806 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

18. Pittsburgh, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 43 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $700 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $770 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 20 miles per hour

17. Stamford, CT

carminesalvatore / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 47 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $300 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $841 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 15 miles per hour

16. Dallas, TX

TrongNguyen / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 41 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $2.4 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $734 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

15. Denver, CO

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 44 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.0 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $788 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 15 miles per hour

14. San Francisco, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 46 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.3 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $823 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

13. Baltimore, MD

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 48 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.0 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $859 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

12. San Juan, PR

Castillo de San Cristu00f3bal by Thank You (25 Millions ) views
Castillo de San Cristu00f3bal (CC BY 2.0) by Thank You (25 Millions ) views
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 58 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $109 million
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,038 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 22 miles per hour

11. Nashville, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 63 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.0 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,128 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 23 miles per hour

10. Seattle, WA

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 63 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $1.8 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,128 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

9. Washington, DC

Lincoln Memorial at Blue Hour by John Brighenti
Lincoln Memorial at Blue Hour (CC BY 2.0) by John Brighenti
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 62 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $2.8 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,110 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 12 miles per hour

8. Atlanta, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 65 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $2.9 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,164 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 18 miles per hour

7. Houston, TX

Faina Gurevich / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 66 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $3.5 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,181 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 17 miles per hour

6. Miami, FL

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 74 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $3.4 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,325 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 20 miles per hour

5. Philadelphia, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 77 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $3.3 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,378 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

4. Boston, MA

Vladone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 79 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $2.7 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,414 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour

3. Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles by Anthony Kernich
Los Angeles (CC BY 2.0) by Anthony Kernich
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 88 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $8.5 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,575 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 22 miles per hour

2. Chicago, IL

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 102 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $6.6 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,826 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 14 miles per hour

1. New York City, NY

TomasSereda / iStock via Getty Images
  • Time lost to congestion in 2024: 102 hours per driver
  • Total cost of congestion to city in 2024: $9.5 billion
  • Congestion cost per driver in 2024: $1,826 per driver
  • Average downtown speed during peak hours in 2024: 13 miles per hour
