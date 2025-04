Cities With The Most Data Centers doctorow / Flickr

Employment in U.S. data centers grew more than 60% from 2016 to 2023.

45% of all U.S. data centers are concentrated in just five states.

The cities with the most data centers are a mix of cities with high tech employment and low cost of living.

Data centers are one of the fastest growing sectors of the U.S. economy. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, employment in data centers increased more than 60% from 2016 to 2023, from 206,000 to 501,000 workers.

The prevalence of data centers is highly uneven, with 45% of all data centers concentrated in just five states. While many of the nation’s data centers are located near tech hubs like Silicon Valley, other tech center clusters have cropped up in regions with cheap electricity and low operating costs. A closer look at known data center locations reveals the U.S. cities with the most data centers.

To determine the cities with the most data centers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on data center locations from Data Center Map. Cities were ranked based on the total number of known data center locations as of March 2025.

35. Umatilla, Oregon

forestservicenw / Flickr

Number of known data centers: 16

16 Known data centers: Amazon AWS PDX2, Amazon AWS PDX51, Amazon AWS PDX132, Amazon AWS PDX67, Amazon AWS PDX69

34. St. Louis, Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 18

18 Known data centers: Cogent Communications St. Louis, TierPoint St. Louis, Flexential St. Louis, Equinix St. Louis, Spectrum St. Louis, CenturyLink St. Louis, NTT St. Louis, AT&T St. Louis, H5 Data Centers St. Louis, QTS St. Louis

33. Bristow, Virginia

Number of known data centers: 19

19 Known data centers: Amazon AWS IAD – Wellington Campus, Google Prince William County Campus

32. Quincy, Washington

Number of known data centers: 21

21 Known data centers: Vantage Quincy Campus, H5 Data Centers Quincy, Sabey SDC Quincy, Microsoft Quincy, Yahoo! Quincy, Dell Quincy, Intuit Quincy, Amazon Web Services Quincy, OVHcloud Quincy, T-Mobile Quincy

31. Buffalo, New York

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 21

21 Known data centers: 365 Data Centers Buffalo, ColoCrossing Buffalo, Centrilogic Buffalo, H5 Data Centers Buffalo I, Digihost Technology Buffalo, Verizon Buffalo, AT&T Buffalo, Involta Buffalo, TierPoint Buffalo, Zayo Buffalo

30. Chantilly, Virginia

Parsons Corp Office Chantilly VA by SpaceHist65 / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en/)

Number of known data centers: 21

21 Known data centers: H5 Data Centers VA Colocation, Equinix DC10, CyrusOne Chantilly, Digital Realty Chantilly, CoreSite VA3, Iron Mountain Chantilly, QTS Chantilly, RagingWire VA1, COPT Chantilly, EdgeConneX Chantilly

29. Cincinnati, Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 22

22 Known data centers: H5 Data Centers Cincinnati I, Flexential Cincinnati, Data Canopy CIN2, CyrusOne Cincinnati CIN2, 365 Data Centers Cincinnati, EdgeConneX Cincinnati, TierPoint Cincinnati, Digital Realty Cincinnati, Cologix Cincinnati, QTS Cincinnati

28. Sacramento, California

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 22

22 Known data centers: Prime Data Centers Sacramento, NTT Sacramento CA1, RagingWire Sacramento, EdgeConneX Sacramento, DataSite Sacramento, TierPoint Sacramento, QTS Sacramento, Iron Mountain Sacramento, ColoServe Sacramento, Digital Realty Sacramento

27. Tampa, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 23

23 Known data centers: Flexential Tampa, Hivelocity Tampa, Peak 10 Tampa, ColoHouse Tampa, Verizon Tampa, CenturyLink Tampa, Level 3 Communications Tampa, AT&T Tampa, WOW! Business Tampa, QTS Tampa

26. Cleveland, Ohio

Number of known data centers: 24

24 Known data centers: H5 Data Centers Cleveland, Expedient Cleveland, DataBank CLE1, BlueBridge Networks Cleveland, ByteGrid Cleveland, AT&T Cleveland, CenturyLink Cleveland, Verizon Cleveland, XO Communications Cleveland, IBM Cleveland

25. Kansas City, Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 25

25 Known data centers: LightEdge Kansas City, Cavern Technologies, Netrality 1102 Grand, TierPoint Kansas City, Google Fiber, AT&T Kansas City, Verizon Kansas City, Centriq Training, Sprint Kansas City, Cerner Corporation

24. Dulles, Virginia

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 26

26 Known data centers: Equinix DC21, Digital Realty Dulles, CyrusOne Dulles, CoreSite VA1, Amazon AWS IAD-DUL1, Microsoft Dulles, Google Dulles, QTS Dulles, Iron Mountain Dulles, NTT Dulles

23. Gainesville, Virginia

lovingav / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 27

27 Known data centers: Corscale Data Center Campus, Digital Realty Gainesville, Equinix Gainesville, Amazon AWS IAD-GNV1, Microsoft Gainesville, QTS Gainesville, Iron Mountain Gainesville, CyrusOne Gainesville, Google Gainesville, Apple Gainesville

22. Portland, Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 28

28 Known data centers: Digital Realty Portland, Flexential Hillsboro 2, EdgeConneX Portland, T5 Data Centers Portland, ViaWest Portland, QTS Portland, Cologix Portland, H5 Data Centers Portland, Stack Infrastructure Portland, Iron Mountain Portland

21. Boardman, Oregon

Number of known data centers: 30

30 Known data centers: Amazon AWS PDX4, Amazon AWS PDX1, Amazon AWS PDX58, Amazon AWS PDX50, Amazon AWS PDX92, Amazon AWS PDX93, Amazon AWS Gar Swanson Campus, Amazon AWS Olson Rd Campus, Amazon AWS Rippee Campus

20. Austin, Texas

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 32

32 Known data centers: Digital Realty Austin, CyrusOne Austin, Data Foundry Texas 1, Flexential Austin, H5 Data Centers Austin, TierPoint Austin, Cologix Austin, Sungard AS Austin, AT&T Austin, Google Austin

19. Fredericksburg, Virginia

Harlow Chandler / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 36

36 Known data centers: Digital Realty Fredericksburg, QTS Fredericksburg, Iron Mountain Fredericksburg, CoreSite VA5, Flexential Fredericksburg, H5 Data Centers, NTT Data Center, CyrusOne Fredericksburg, EdgeConneX Fredericksburg, AT&T Fredericksburg

18. Miami, Florida

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 39

39 Known data centers: Equinix MI1, Equinix MI2, Equinix MI3, Equinix MI6, EdgeConneX Miami, NAP of the Americas, DataBank MIA1, Flexential Miami, Peak 10 Miami, Interxion Miami

17. San Jose, California

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 40

40 Known data centers: CoreSite SV1, Prime Data Centers, Microsoft San Jose, Rackspace SJC2, Equinix SV, 365 Main SV7, Cloud and Colocation SJ, Digital Realty Comstock, Digital Realty Space Park, Digital Realty Great Oaks

16. San Antonio, Texas

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 43

43 Known data centers: Microsoft TRP1, Microsoft TRP2, CityNAP, San Antonio Data Center, CloudHQ SAT3, AWS Potranco, QTS San Antonio, Microsoft SAT15, Microsoft SAT40, Microsoft Chevron

15. Denver, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 44

44 Known data centers: CoreSite DE1, CoreSite DE2, CoreSite DE3, H5 Data Centers, Iron Mountain DEN-1, DataBank DEN1, DataBank DEN3, DataBank DEN4, Flexential Denver, QTS Denver

14. Houston, Texas

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 45

45 Known data centers: Netrality Houston, TRG Datacenters, DataBank Westway, Equinix HO1, Digital Realty Houston, Stream Houston, Data Foundry Houston, CyrusOne West, H5 Data Centers, Flexential Houston

13. Aurora, Illinois

Number of known data centers: 51

51 Known data centers: CyrusOne Aurora CHI1, CyrusOne Aurora CHI2, CyrusOne Aurora CHI3, DataBridge Sites, Edged Chicago ORD01-1, Edged Chicago ORD01-2, ByteGrid Aurora, Lincoln Rackhouse Aurora, SBA Edge Aurora, Equinix CH1

12. Seattle, Washington

Space Needle - Seattle, Washington by Dougtone / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Number of known data centers: 54

54 Known data centers: Equinix SE2, Equinix SE3, Equinix SE4, H5 Data Centers, Sabey Data Centers SDC, Digital Realty Seattle, Evocative Seattle SEA1, DataBank SEA1, DataBank SEA2, TierPoint Seattle

11. Richmond, Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 57

57 Known data centers: QTS Richmond, Flexential Richmond, EdgeConneX Richmond, Chirisa CTP-01, Chirisa CTP-02, Chirisa CTP-03, Microsoft Hillcrest, Microsoft Prison Rd, Microsoft Ridge Rd, Microsoft Chevron

10. New York, New York

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 68

68 Known data centers: Equinix NY1, Equinix NY2, CoreSite NY1, CoreSite NY2, Digital Realty NYC1, Digital Realty NYC2, Sabey SDC Manhattan, H5 Data Centers NY, 365 Data Centers NY, DataBank NYC1

9. Los Angeles, California

Number of known data centers: 68

68 Known data centers: Equinix LA1, Equinix LA2, Equinix LA3, CoreSite LA1, CoreSite LA2, Digital Realty LA1, Digital Realty LA2, QTS Los Angeles, Iron Mountain LA1, Iron Mountain LA2

8. Santa Clara, California

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 73

73 Known data centers: Equinix SV1, Equinix SV2, Equinix SV3, Equinix SV4, Equinix SV5, Equinix SV6, Equinix SV7, Equinix SV8, Equinix SV9, Equinix SV10

7. Manassas, Virginia

Justin Smith / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 78

78 Known data centers: Iron Mountain, Digital Realty Manassas, CyrusOne Manassas, RagingWire VA3, RagingWire VA4, Amazon AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM Cloud, Flexential Manassas

6. Atlanta, Georgia

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 98

98 Known data centers: Equinix AT1, Equinix AT2, Equinix AT3, Equinix AT4, Digital Realty ATL1, Digital Realty ATL2, Digital Realty ATL3, QTS Atlanta Metro, QTS Atlanta Suwanee, CyrusOne Atlanta

5. Sterling, Virginia

Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 102

102 Known data centers: Equinix DC6, Equinix DC10, Equinix DC11, Equinix DC12, Equinix DC13, Digital Realty Sterling, CyrusOne Sterling, RagingWire VA1, RagingWire VA2, Iron Mountain

4. Columbus, Ohio

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 108

108 Known data centers: CyrusOne Columbus, DataCenter.BZ, Vertiv, Expedient, Amazon AWS, Google, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, LightBound, Flexential Columbus

3. Ashburn, Virginia

Washburn HM / Shutterstock.com

Number of known data centers: 136

136 Known data centers: Equinix DC1, Equinix DC2, Equinix DC3, Equinix DC4, Equinix DC5, Equinix DC6, Equinix DC10, Equinix DC11, Equinix DC12, Equinix DC13

2. Chicago, Illinois

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 152

152 Known data centers: CoreSite CH1, QTS Chicago 1, Equinix CH1, Equinix CH2, Equinix CH3, Equinix CH4, Equinix CH5, Digital Realty ORD10, Digital Realty ORD11, Digital Realty ORD12

1. Dallas, Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Number of known data centers: 160

160 Known data centers: DataBank DFW1, DataBank DFW2, DataBank DFW4, DataBank DFW5, DataBank DFW6, DataBank DFW7, Equinix DA1, Equinix DA2, Equinix DA3, Equinix DA4

