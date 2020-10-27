This Is Where to Find the Closest FBI Office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, has over 35,000 employees. Many are special agents who work outside of FBI headquarters in Washington. Founded in 1908, the FBI lists its charter as protecting the United States from terrorist attacks; protecting the nation against foreign intelligence, espionage and cyber operations; and combating public corruption.
The FBI has a budget of $9.5 billion, which supports, among other things, 56 field offices and over 300 satellite offices. The field offices employ large numbers of special agents and specialists, and they are located in major cities.
The offices roughly are spread as the population is. California has four, while Texas, Florida and New York each have three.
In the sparsely populated states, there are no field offices at all. These areas are covered by nearby states with more people. These include Idaho, Montana and North and South Dakota.
Here is the list of FBI field offices, with their addresses and phone numbers:
Albany
200 McCarty Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 465-7551
Albuquerque
4200 Luecking Park Avenue NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 889-1300
Anchorage
101 E. Sixth Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 276-4441
Atlanta
3000 Flowers Road S
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 216-3000
Baltimore
2600 Lord Baltimore Drive
Baltimore, MD 21244
(410) 265-8080
Birmingham
1000 18th Street North
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 326-6166
Boston
201 Maple Street
Chelsea, MA 02150
(857) 386-2000
Buffalo
One FBI Plaza
Buffalo, NY 14202
(716) 856-7800
Charlotte
7915 Microsoft Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
(704) 672-6100
Chicago
2111 W. Roosevelt Road
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 421-6700
Cincinnati
2012 Ronald Reagan Drive
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 421-4310
Cleveland
1501 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 522-1400
Columbia
151 Westpark Boulevard
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 551-4200
Dallas
One Justice Way
Dallas, TX 75220
(972) 559-5000
Denver
8000 E. 36th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
(303) 629-7171
Detroit
477 Michigan Avenue, 26th Floor
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 965-2323
El Paso
El Paso Federal Justice Center
660 S. Mesa Hills Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 832-5000
Honolulu
91-1300 Enterprise Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
(808) 566-4300
Houston
1 Justice Park Drive
Houston, TX 77292
(713) 693-5000
Indianapolis
8825 Nelson B Klein Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 595-4000
Jacksonville
6061 Gate Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
(904) 248-7000
Jackson
1220 Echelon Parkway
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 948-5000
Kansas City
1300 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
(816) 512-8200
Knoxville
1501 Dowell Springs Boulevard
Knoxville, TN 37909
(865) 544-0751
Las Vegas
1787 W. Lake Mead Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89106-2135
(702) 385-1281
Little Rock
24 Shackleford West Boulevard
Little Rock, AR 72211
(501) 221-9100
Los Angeles
11000 Wilshire Boulevard
Suite 1700
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 477-6565
Louisville
12401 Sycamore Station Place
Louisville, KY 40299-6198
(502) 263-6000
Memphis
225 N. Humphreys Boulevard
Suite 3000
Memphis, TN 38120
(901) 747-4300
Miami
2030 SW 145th Avenue
Miramar, FL 33027
(754) 703-2000
Milwaukee
3600 S. Lake Drive
St. Francis, WI 53235
(414) 276-4684
Minneapolis
1501 Freeway Boulevard
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
(763) 569-8000
Mobile
200 N. Royal Street
Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 438-3674
New Haven
600 State Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 777-6311
New Orleans
2901 Leon C. Simon Boulevard
New Orleans, LA 70126
(504) 816-3000
New York
26 Federal Plaza, 23rd Floor
New York, NY 10278-0004
(212) 384-1000
Newark
Claremont Tower
11 Centre Place
Newark, NJ 07102
(973) 792-3000
Norfolk
509 Resource Row
Chesapeake, VA 23320
(757) 455-0100
Oklahoma City
3301 W. Memorial Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7098
(405) 290-7770
Omaha
4411 S. 121st Court
Omaha, NE 68137-2112
(402) 493-8688
Philadelphia
William J. Green Jr. Building
600 Arch Street, 8th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 418-4000
Phoenix
21711 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
(623) 466-1999
Pittsburgh
3311 E. Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 432-4000
Portland
9109 NE Cascades Parkway
Portland, OR 97220
(503) 224-4181
Richmond
1970 E. Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 261-1044
Sacramento
2001 Freedom Way
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 746-7000
Salt Lake City
5425 W. Amelia Earhart Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
(801) 579-1400
San Antonio
5740 University Heights Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78249
(210) 225-6741
San Diego
10385 Vista Sorrento Parkway
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 320-1800
San Francisco
450 Golden Gate Avenue, 13th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94102-9523
(415) 553-7400
San Juan
Federal Office Building, Suite 526
150 Carlos Chardon Avenue
Hato Rey, PR 00918
(787) 754-6000
Seattle
1110 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101-2904
(206) 622-0460
Springfield
900 E. Linton Avenue
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 522-9675
St. Louis
2222 Market Street
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 589-2500
Tampa
5525 W. Gray Street
Tampa, FL 33609
(813) 253-1000
Washington
601 4th Street NW
Washington, DC 20535
(202) 278-2000