This Is Where to Find the Closest FBI Office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, has over 35,000 employees. Many are special agents who work outside of FBI headquarters in Washington. Founded in 1908, the FBI lists its charter as protecting the United States from terrorist attacks; protecting the nation against foreign intelligence, espionage and cyber operations; and combating public corruption.

The FBI has a budget of $9.5 billion, which supports, among other things, 56 field offices and over 300 satellite offices. The field offices employ large numbers of special agents and specialists, and they are located in major cities.

The offices roughly are spread as the population is. California has four, while Texas, Florida and New York each have three.

In the sparsely populated states, there are no field offices at all. These areas are covered by nearby states with more people. These include Idaho, Montana and North and South Dakota.

Here is the list of FBI field offices, with their addresses and phone numbers:

Albany

200 McCarty Avenue

Albany, NY 12209

(518) 465-7551

Albuquerque

4200 Luecking Park Avenue NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 889-1300

Anchorage

101 E. Sixth Avenue

Anchorage, AK 99501

(907) 276-4441

Atlanta

3000 Flowers Road S

Atlanta, GA 30341

(770) 216-3000

Baltimore

2600 Lord Baltimore Drive

Baltimore, MD 21244

(410) 265-8080

Birmingham

1000 18th Street North

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 326-6166

Boston

201 Maple Street

Chelsea, MA 02150

(857) 386-2000

Buffalo

One FBI Plaza

Buffalo, NY 14202

(716) 856-7800

Charlotte

7915 Microsoft Way

Charlotte, NC 28273

(704) 672-6100

Chicago

2111 W. Roosevelt Road

Chicago, IL 60608

(312) 421-6700

Cincinnati

2012 Ronald Reagan Drive

Cincinnati, OH 45236

(513) 421-4310

Cleveland

1501 Lakeside Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44114

(216) 522-1400

Columbia

151 Westpark Boulevard

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 551-4200

Dallas

One Justice Way

Dallas, TX 75220

(972) 559-5000

Denver

8000 E. 36th Avenue

Denver, CO 80238

(303) 629-7171

Detroit

477 Michigan Avenue, 26th Floor

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 965-2323

El Paso

El Paso Federal Justice Center

660 S. Mesa Hills Drive

El Paso, TX 79912

(915) 832-5000

Honolulu

91-1300 Enterprise Street

Kapolei, HI 96707

(808) 566-4300

Houston

1 Justice Park Drive

Houston, TX 77292

(713) 693-5000

Indianapolis

8825 Nelson B Klein Parkway

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 595-4000

Jacksonville

6061 Gate Parkway

Jacksonville, FL 32256

(904) 248-7000

Jackson

1220 Echelon Parkway

Jackson, MS 39213

(601) 948-5000

Kansas City

1300 Summit Street

Kansas City, MO 64105

(816) 512-8200

Knoxville

1501 Dowell Springs Boulevard

Knoxville, TN 37909

(865) 544-0751

Las Vegas

1787 W. Lake Mead Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89106-2135

(702) 385-1281

Little Rock

24 Shackleford West Boulevard

Little Rock, AR 72211

(501) 221-9100

Los Angeles

11000 Wilshire Boulevard

Suite 1700

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 477-6565

Louisville

12401 Sycamore Station Place

Louisville, KY 40299-6198

(502) 263-6000

Memphis

225 N. Humphreys Boulevard

Suite 3000

Memphis, TN 38120

(901) 747-4300

Miami

2030 SW 145th Avenue

Miramar, FL 33027

(754) 703-2000

Milwaukee

3600 S. Lake Drive

St. Francis, WI 53235

(414) 276-4684

Minneapolis

1501 Freeway Boulevard

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

(763) 569-8000

Mobile

200 N. Royal Street

Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 438-3674

New Haven

600 State Street

New Haven, CT 06511

(203) 777-6311

New Orleans

2901 Leon C. Simon Boulevard

New Orleans, LA 70126

(504) 816-3000

New York

26 Federal Plaza, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10278-0004

(212) 384-1000

Newark

Claremont Tower

11 Centre Place

Newark, NJ 07102

(973) 792-3000

Norfolk

509 Resource Row

Chesapeake, VA 23320

(757) 455-0100

Oklahoma City

3301 W. Memorial Road

Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7098

(405) 290-7770

Omaha

4411 S. 121st Court

Omaha, NE 68137-2112

(402) 493-8688

Philadelphia

William J. Green Jr. Building

600 Arch Street, 8th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 418-4000

Phoenix

21711 N. 7th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85024

(623) 466-1999

Pittsburgh

3311 E. Carson Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 432-4000

Portland

9109 NE Cascades Parkway

Portland, OR 97220

(503) 224-4181

Richmond

1970 E. Parham Road

Richmond, VA 23228

(804) 261-1044

Sacramento

2001 Freedom Way

Roseville, CA 95678

(916) 746-7000

Salt Lake City

5425 W. Amelia Earhart Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84116

(801) 579-1400

San Antonio

5740 University Heights Boulevard

San Antonio, TX 78249

(210) 225-6741

San Diego

10385 Vista Sorrento Parkway

San Diego, CA 92121

(858) 320-1800

San Francisco

450 Golden Gate Avenue, 13th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94102-9523

(415) 553-7400

San Juan

Federal Office Building, Suite 526

150 Carlos Chardon Avenue

Hato Rey, PR 00918

(787) 754-6000

Seattle

1110 3rd Avenue

Seattle, WA 98101-2904

(206) 622-0460

Springfield

900 E. Linton Avenue

Springfield, IL 62703

(217) 522-9675

St. Louis

2222 Market Street

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 589-2500

Tampa

5525 W. Gray Street

Tampa, FL 33609

(813) 253-1000

Washington

601 4th Street NW

Washington, DC 20535

(202) 278-2000