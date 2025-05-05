Special Report

This County's Land Is Nearly Entirely Owned By Foreign Countries

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Foreign land ownership in the U.S. rose 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023.
  • While some states have limited foreign land ownership, more than 50% of land in several counties are owned by foreign entities.
  • The counties with the greatest proportions of foreign land ownership are in the South and Midwest.
Concerns over foreign land ownership are as old as the Declaration of Independence, ebbing and flowing with the geopolitical tensions of the day. As foreign land ownership increased 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023, several states enacted bills limiting foreign ownership of U.S. land or mandating stricter reporting requirements.

While foreign-owned parcels amount to just 1.4% of total land area in the United States, some counties are nearly entirely owned by entities from foreign countries. A variety of countries near and far have bought up cropland, forest, and pasture in counties throughout the country. Foreign landownership is highest in the South and Midwest. And while ally countries like Canada, the Netherlands, and Denmark are some of the largest foreign owners of U.S. land, China also ranks as one of the largest landowners of any foreign country. Smaller countries like Luxembourg and Liechtenstein also own some surprisingly large tracts. A closer look at the data reveals the countries where the most land area is owned by foreign countries.

To determine the counties with the most land area owned by foreign countries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. landholding estimates by country from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act database. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of land area owned by individuals and entities from foreign countries as well as by the interests of U.S. corporations with foreign shareholders as of December 21, 2023. All data is from the USDA.

50. Hardin County, Ohio

88c244: Belle of Louisville in... by William Alden
88c244: Belle of Louisville in... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by William Alden
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.0% (57,248 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (57,156 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $114.6 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands
  • County seat: Kenton

49. Angelina County, Texas

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.1% (105,482 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (103,787 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $160.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Portugal, Ireland
  • County seat: Lufkin

48. Tipton County, Indiana

Tipton, Indiana | Barn-Red barn-Corn field-Tipton County Indiana
William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.1% (31,878 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (23,973 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $123.0 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Germany
  • County seat: Tipton

47. Tyler County, Texas

marvod / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.3% (115,321 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (112,259 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $165.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Luxembourg
  • County seat: Woodville

46. Hot Spring County, Arkansas

Hot Springs National Park, Ark... by Ken Lund
Hot Springs National Park, Ark... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.3% (76,969 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (75,345 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $125.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg
  • County seat: Malvern

45. Cimarron County, Oklahoma

GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.4% (228,883 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (226,902 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $0.7 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Australia
  • County seat: Boise City

44. San Augustine County, Texas

Abuse of Authority, Self Inter... by Patrick Feller
Abuse of Authority, Self Inter... (CC BY 2.0) by Patrick Feller
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.9% (75,341 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (74,390 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $96.9 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Denmark, Ireland
  • County seat: San Augustine

43. Scurry County, Texas

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.3% (118,161 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (98,363 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $361.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, France, Italy, Ireland
  • County seat: Snyder

42. Sabine Parish, Louisiana

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.4% (132,152 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (132,152 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $189.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Cayman Islands
  • County seat: Many

41. DeWitt County, Illinois

Wind+farm | Illinois Wind Farm
Illinois Wind Farm by shock264 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.5% (53,254 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (51,108 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $537.2 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Italy, Netherlands, Virgin Islands (British)
  • County seat: Clinton

40. Woods County, Oklahoma

kenlund / Flickr

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.6% (169,789 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Pasture (110,125 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $151.5 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Netherlands
  • County seat: Alva

39. Ontonagon County, Michigan

Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant) / Wikimedia Commons
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.7% (175,508 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (175,508 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $127.0 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Canada, Liechtenstein, Cayman Islands
  • County seat: Ontonagon

38. Houghton County, Michigan

Houghton County, Michigan | Drawbridge and Morning reflection
nameinfame / iStock via Getty Images

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.7% (136,368 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (136,282 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $125.9 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Canada
  • County seat: Houghton

37. Deuel County, South Dakota

jantik / Flickr

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.9% (85,102 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (85,006 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Korea, Republic Of
  • County seat: Clear Lake

36. White County, Indiana

hammer51012 / Flickr

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.0% (68,410 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (67,692 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $330.0 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Portugal, Austria, Australia, Netherlands
  • County seat: Monticello

35. Vernon Parish, Louisiana

Burr&#039;s Ferry Bridge over Sabin... by Patrick Feller
Burr&#039;s Ferry Bridge over Sabin... (CC BY 2.0) by Patrick Feller
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.8% (187,003 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (187,003 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $307.7 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Cayman Islands, Germany
  • County seat: Leesville

34. Nevada County, Arkansas

Michael Dean Shelton / iStock via Getty Images

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.9% (86,989 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (86,928 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $106.5 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, Luxembourg, Denmark
  • County seat: Prescott

33. Marion County, Texas

Susan Vineyard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.9% (58,995 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (58,995 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $68.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands
  • County seat: Jefferson

32. Williamsburg County, South Carolina

moorech / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 22.9% (137,145 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (132,768 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $394.6 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, United Kingdom
  • County seat: Kingstree

31. McLean County, Illinois

Illinois grain elevators. A su... by Ron Frazier
Illinois grain elevators. A su... (CC BY 2.0) by Ron Frazier
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 22.9% (173,644 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (171,539 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $706.4 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Portugal, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Cook Islands, Singapore
  • County seat: Bloomington

30. Escambia County, Florida

A Day At The Beach by Olin Gilbert
A Day At The Beach (CC BY 2.0) by Olin Gilbert
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 23.7% (100,932 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (98,826 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $155.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, United Kingdom
  • County seat: Pensacola

29. Garfield County, Washington

Winter+Storm | Blue Mountains eastern Oregon
Bonnie Moreland / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.1% (110,728 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (97,992 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $227.5 million
  • Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Italy
  • County seat: Pomeroy

28. Wyoming County, West Virginia

Ayres Natural Bridge (west of ... by James St. John
Ayres Natural Bridge (west of ... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.4% (78,466 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (78,466 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $30.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: N/A
  • County seat: Pineville

27. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.6% (116,624 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (103,651 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $179.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Uruguay
  • County seat: Harrisonburg

26. Atchison County, Missouri

usnationalarchives / Flickr
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.2% (88,637 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (76,519 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $288.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Spain
  • County seat: Rock Port

25. Wayne County, Tennessee

First View of Thunder Ridge Mi... by Appalachian Voices
First View of Thunder Ridge Mi... (CC BY 2.0) by Appalachian Voices
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.4% (119,790 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (118,219 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $112.6 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Africa, Germany
  • County seat: Waynesboro

24. Hardin County, Texas

bill_alden / Flickr
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.7% (147,390 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (146,390 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $512.0 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden
  • County seat: Kountze

23. Gogebic County, Michigan

Jaspilite banded iron formatio... by James St. John
Jaspilite banded iron formatio... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.1% (190,976 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (141,698 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $152.2 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Canada
  • County seat: Bessemer

22. Schuyler County, Missouri

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.2% (51,589 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Pasture (24,266 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $105.5 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Germany
  • County seat: Lancaster

21. Ellsworth County, Kansas

fireboatks / Flickr

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.6% (123,063 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (113,021 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $14.3 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Ireland, Italy
  • County seat: Ellsworth

20. Willacy County, Texas

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 27.4% (104,998 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (92,258 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $614.2 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Germany, France, Australia
  • County seat: Raymondville

19. Columbus County, North Carolina

gerrydincher / Flickr

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 27.6% (168,743 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (162,426 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $312.7 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Panama, United Kingdom, China
  • County seat: Whiteville

18. Brunswick County, North Carolina

gerrydincher / Flickr
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 28.8% (158,032 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (150,370 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $288.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, United Kingdom
  • County seat: Bolivia

17. Custer County, Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 29.2% (187,561 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (186,561 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.3 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Spain
  • County seat: Arapaho

16. Clark County, Arkansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 29.9% (169,063 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (169,002 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $206.4 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Cayman Islands, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany
  • County seat: Arkadelphia

15. Marion County, South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 32.9% (104,199 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (101,643 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $191.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Philippines
  • County seat: Marion

14. Leake County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 33.7% (126,417 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (121,438 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $193.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany
  • County seat: Carthage

13. Georgetown County, South Carolina

Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 37.2% (198,600 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (191,233 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $399.9 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg
  • County seat: Georgetown

12. Florence County, Wisconsin

Florence County Court House by Jimmy Emerson, DVM
Florence County Court House (CC BY 2.0) by Jimmy Emerson, DVM
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 37.7% (120,087 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (115,658 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $111.7 million
  • Largest landowner countries: N/A
  • County seat: Florence

11. Monroe County, Georgia

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 41.6% (105,985 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (104,683 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $37.3 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Austria, Japan, United Kingdom
  • County seat: Forsyth

10. Dallas County, Arkansas

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 43.8% (187,142 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (183,489 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $312.9 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany
  • County seat: Fordyce

9. Aroostook County, Maine

Houlton+Aroostook+County+Maine | File:HoultonME AroostookCountyCourthouse.jpg
File:HoultonME AroostookCountyCourthouse.jpg by Doug Kerr / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 44.3% (1,935,010 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (1,917,544 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $356.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Ireland
  • County seat: Houlton

8. Grant County, Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 45.5% (184,218 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (179,123 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $302.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany
  • County seat: Sheridan

7. Cheyenne County, Colorado

Aualliso / Wikimedia Commons

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 47.2% (538,567 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (340,105 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $564.3 million
  • Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Portugal, Germany, Mexico
  • County seat: Cheyenne Wells

6. Kiowa County, Colorado

denverjeffrey / Flickr

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 48.4% (553,552 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (347,937 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $11.9 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany
  • County seat: Eads

5. Butler County, Alabama

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 50.1% (249,581 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (240,321 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $783.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Denmark, Luxembourg, Canada
  • County seat: Greenville

4. Polk County, Texas

Quonset hut, Livingston, Texas... by Patrick Feller
Quonset hut, Livingston, Texas... (CC BY 2.0) by Patrick Feller
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 51.9% (368,577 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (355,670 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $547.6 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg
  • County seat: Livingston

3. Antelope County, Nebraska

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 54.5% (299,228 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (299,069 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $5.3 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands
  • County seat: Neligh

2. Keweenaw County, Michigan

Copper Harbor Light from the a... by August Schwerdfeger
Copper Harbor Light from the a... (CC BY 2.0) by August Schwerdfeger
  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 63.8% (228,438 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (228,438 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $191.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Singapore
  • County seat: Eagle River

1. La Salle Parish, Louisiana

kenlund / Flickr

  • Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 77.0% (326,494 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (316,149 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $506.9 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland
  • County seat: Jena

