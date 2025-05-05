This County's Land Is Nearly Entirely Owned By Foreign Countries

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Foreign land ownership in the U.S. rose 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023.
- While some states have limited foreign land ownership, more than 50% of land in several counties are owned by foreign entities.
- The counties with the greatest proportions of foreign land ownership are in the South and Midwest.
Concerns over foreign land ownership are as old as the Declaration of Independence, ebbing and flowing with the geopolitical tensions of the day. As foreign land ownership increased 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023, several states enacted bills limiting foreign ownership of U.S. land or mandating stricter reporting requirements.
While foreign-owned parcels amount to just 1.4% of total land area in the United States, some counties are nearly entirely owned by entities from foreign countries. A variety of countries near and far have bought up cropland, forest, and pasture in counties throughout the country. Foreign landownership is highest in the South and Midwest. And while ally countries like Canada, the Netherlands, and Denmark are some of the largest foreign owners of U.S. land, China also ranks as one of the largest landowners of any foreign country. Smaller countries like Luxembourg and Liechtenstein also own some surprisingly large tracts. A closer look at the data reveals the countries where the most land area is owned by foreign countries.
To determine the counties with the most land area owned by foreign countries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. landholding estimates by country from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act database. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of land area owned by individuals and entities from foreign countries as well as by the interests of U.S. corporations with foreign shareholders as of December 21, 2023. All data is from the USDA.
50. Hardin County, Ohio
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.0% (57,248 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (57,156 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $114.6 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands
- County seat: Kenton
49. Angelina County, Texas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.1% (105,482 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (103,787 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $160.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Portugal, Ireland
- County seat: Lufkin
48. Tipton County, Indiana
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.1% (31,878 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (23,973 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $123.0 million
- Largest landowner countries: Germany
- County seat: Tipton
47. Tyler County, Texas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.3% (115,321 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (112,259 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $165.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Luxembourg
- County seat: Woodville
46. Hot Spring County, Arkansas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.3% (76,969 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (75,345 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $125.1 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg
- County seat: Malvern
45. Cimarron County, Oklahoma
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.4% (228,883 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (226,902 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $0.7 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Australia
- County seat: Boise City
44. San Augustine County, Texas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.9% (75,341 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (74,390 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $96.9 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Denmark, Ireland
- County seat: San Augustine
43. Scurry County, Texas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.3% (118,161 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (98,363 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $361.1 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, France, Italy, Ireland
- County seat: Snyder
42. Sabine Parish, Louisiana
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.4% (132,152 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (132,152 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $189.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Cayman Islands
- County seat: Many
41. DeWitt County, Illinois
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.5% (53,254 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (51,108 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $537.2 million
- Largest landowner countries: Italy, Netherlands, Virgin Islands (British)
- County seat: Clinton
40. Woods County, Oklahoma
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.6% (169,789 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (110,125 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $151.5 million
- Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Netherlands
- County seat: Alva
39. Ontonagon County, Michigan
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.7% (175,508 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (175,508 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $127.0 million
- Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Canada, Liechtenstein, Cayman Islands
- County seat: Ontonagon
38. Houghton County, Michigan
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.7% (136,368 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (136,282 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $125.9 million
- Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Canada
- County seat: Houghton
37. Deuel County, South Dakota
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.9% (85,102 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (85,006 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Korea, Republic Of
- County seat: Clear Lake
36. White County, Indiana
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.0% (68,410 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (67,692 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $330.0 million
- Largest landowner countries: Portugal, Austria, Australia, Netherlands
- County seat: Monticello
35. Vernon Parish, Louisiana
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.8% (187,003 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (187,003 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $307.7 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Cayman Islands, Germany
- County seat: Leesville
34. Nevada County, Arkansas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.9% (86,989 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (86,928 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $106.5 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, Luxembourg, Denmark
- County seat: Prescott
33. Marion County, Texas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.9% (58,995 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (58,995 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $68.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands
- County seat: Jefferson
32. Williamsburg County, South Carolina
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 22.9% (137,145 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (132,768 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $394.6 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, United Kingdom
- County seat: Kingstree
31. McLean County, Illinois
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 22.9% (173,644 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (171,539 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $706.4 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Portugal, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Cook Islands, Singapore
- County seat: Bloomington
30. Escambia County, Florida
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 23.7% (100,932 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (98,826 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $155.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, United Kingdom
- County seat: Pensacola
29. Garfield County, Washington
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.1% (110,728 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (97,992 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $227.5 million
- Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Italy
- County seat: Pomeroy
28. Wyoming County, West Virginia
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.4% (78,466 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (78,466 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $30.1 million
- Largest landowner countries: N/A
- County seat: Pineville
27. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.6% (116,624 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (103,651 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $179.1 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Uruguay
- County seat: Harrisonburg
26. Atchison County, Missouri
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.2% (88,637 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (76,519 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $288.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Spain
- County seat: Rock Port
25. Wayne County, Tennessee
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.4% (119,790 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (118,219 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $112.6 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Africa, Germany
- County seat: Waynesboro
24. Hardin County, Texas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.7% (147,390 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (146,390 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $512.0 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden
- County seat: Kountze
23. Gogebic County, Michigan
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.1% (190,976 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (141,698 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $152.2 million
- Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Canada
- County seat: Bessemer
22. Schuyler County, Missouri
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.2% (51,589 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (24,266 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $105.5 million
- Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Germany
- County seat: Lancaster
21. Ellsworth County, Kansas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.6% (123,063 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (113,021 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $14.3 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Ireland, Italy
- County seat: Ellsworth
20. Willacy County, Texas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 27.4% (104,998 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (92,258 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $614.2 million
- Largest landowner countries: Germany, France, Australia
- County seat: Raymondville
19. Columbus County, North Carolina
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 27.6% (168,743 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (162,426 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $312.7 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Panama, United Kingdom, China
- County seat: Whiteville
18. Brunswick County, North Carolina
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 28.8% (158,032 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (150,370 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $288.1 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, United Kingdom
- County seat: Bolivia
17. Custer County, Oklahoma
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 29.2% (187,561 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (186,561 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.3 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Spain
- County seat: Arapaho
16. Clark County, Arkansas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 29.9% (169,063 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (169,002 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $206.4 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Cayman Islands, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany
- County seat: Arkadelphia
15. Marion County, South Carolina
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 32.9% (104,199 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (101,643 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $191.1 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Philippines
- County seat: Marion
14. Leake County, Mississippi
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 33.7% (126,417 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (121,438 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $193.1 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany
- County seat: Carthage
13. Georgetown County, South Carolina
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 37.2% (198,600 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (191,233 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $399.9 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg
- County seat: Georgetown
12. Florence County, Wisconsin
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 37.7% (120,087 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (115,658 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $111.7 million
- Largest landowner countries: N/A
- County seat: Florence
11. Monroe County, Georgia
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 41.6% (105,985 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (104,683 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $37.3 million
- Largest landowner countries: Austria, Japan, United Kingdom
- County seat: Forsyth
10. Dallas County, Arkansas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 43.8% (187,142 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (183,489 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $312.9 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany
- County seat: Fordyce
9. Aroostook County, Maine
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 44.3% (1,935,010 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (1,917,544 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $356.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Ireland
- County seat: Houlton
8. Grant County, Arkansas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 45.5% (184,218 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (179,123 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $302.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany
- County seat: Sheridan
7. Cheyenne County, Colorado
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 47.2% (538,567 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (340,105 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $564.3 million
- Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Portugal, Germany, Mexico
- County seat: Cheyenne Wells
6. Kiowa County, Colorado
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 48.4% (553,552 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (347,937 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $11.9 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany
- County seat: Eads
5. Butler County, Alabama
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 50.1% (249,581 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (240,321 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $783.8 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Denmark, Luxembourg, Canada
- County seat: Greenville
4. Polk County, Texas
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 51.9% (368,577 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (355,670 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $547.6 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg
- County seat: Livingston
3. Antelope County, Nebraska
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 54.5% (299,228 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (299,069 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $5.3 million
- Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands
- County seat: Neligh
2. Keweenaw County, Michigan
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 63.8% (228,438 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (228,438 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $191.1 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Singapore
- County seat: Eagle River
1. La Salle Parish, Louisiana
- Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 77.0% (326,494 acres total)
- Primary landholding type: Forest (316,149 acres)
- Total value of foreign-owned land: $506.9 million
- Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland
- County seat: Jena
