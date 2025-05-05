This County's Land Is Nearly Entirely Owned By Foreign Countries milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign land ownership in the U.S. rose 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023.

While some states have limited foreign land ownership, more than 50% of land in several counties are owned by foreign entities.

The counties with the greatest proportions of foreign land ownership are in the South and Midwest.

Concerns over foreign land ownership are as old as the Declaration of Independence, ebbing and flowing with the geopolitical tensions of the day. As foreign land ownership increased 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023, several states enacted bills limiting foreign ownership of U.S. land or mandating stricter reporting requirements.

While foreign-owned parcels amount to just 1.4% of total land area in the United States, some counties are nearly entirely owned by entities from foreign countries. A variety of countries near and far have bought up cropland, forest, and pasture in counties throughout the country. Foreign landownership is highest in the South and Midwest. And while ally countries like Canada, the Netherlands, and Denmark are some of the largest foreign owners of U.S. land, China also ranks as one of the largest landowners of any foreign country. Smaller countries like Luxembourg and Liechtenstein also own some surprisingly large tracts. A closer look at the data reveals the countries where the most land area is owned by foreign countries.

To determine the counties with the most land area owned by foreign countries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. landholding estimates by country from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act database. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of land area owned by individuals and entities from foreign countries as well as by the interests of U.S. corporations with foreign shareholders as of December 21, 2023. All data is from the USDA.

50. Hardin County, Ohio

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.0% (57,248 acres total)

19.0% (57,248 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (57,156 acres)

Cropland (57,156 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $114.6 million

$114.6 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands

Canada, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands County seat: Kenton

49. Angelina County, Texas

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.1% (105,482 acres total)

19.1% (105,482 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (103,787 acres)

Forest (103,787 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $160.8 million

$160.8 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Portugal, Ireland

Canada, Portugal, Ireland County seat: Lufkin

48. Tipton County, Indiana

William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.1% (31,878 acres total)

19.1% (31,878 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (23,973 acres)

Cropland (23,973 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $123.0 million

$123.0 million Largest landowner countries: Germany

Germany County seat: Tipton

47. Tyler County, Texas

marvod / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.3% (115,321 acres total)

19.3% (115,321 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (112,259 acres)

Forest (112,259 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $165.8 million

$165.8 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Luxembourg

Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Luxembourg County seat: Woodville

46. Hot Spring County, Arkansas

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.3% (76,969 acres total)

19.3% (76,969 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (75,345 acres)

Forest (75,345 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $125.1 million

$125.1 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg

Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg County seat: Malvern

45. Cimarron County, Oklahoma

GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.4% (228,883 acres total)

19.4% (228,883 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (226,902 acres)

Cropland (226,902 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $0.7 million

$0.7 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Australia

Canada, Australia County seat: Boise City

44. San Augustine County, Texas

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 19.9% (75,341 acres total)

19.9% (75,341 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (74,390 acres)

Forest (74,390 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $96.9 million

$96.9 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Denmark, Ireland

Canada, Denmark, Ireland County seat: San Augustine

43. Scurry County, Texas

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.3% (118,161 acres total)

20.3% (118,161 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (98,363 acres)

Cropland (98,363 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $361.1 million

$361.1 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, France, Italy, Ireland

Canada, France, Italy, Ireland County seat: Snyder

42. Sabine Parish, Louisiana

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.4% (132,152 acres total)

20.4% (132,152 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (132,152 acres)

Forest (132,152 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $189.8 million

$189.8 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Cayman Islands

Canada, United Kingdom, Cayman Islands County seat: Many

41. DeWitt County, Illinois

Illinois Wind Farm by shock264 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.5% (53,254 acres total)

20.5% (53,254 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (51,108 acres)

Cropland (51,108 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $537.2 million

$537.2 million Largest landowner countries: Italy, Netherlands, Virgin Islands (British)

Italy, Netherlands, Virgin Islands (British) County seat: Clinton

40. Woods County, Oklahoma

kenlund / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.6% (169,789 acres total)

20.6% (169,789 acres total) Primary landholding type: Pasture (110,125 acres)

Pasture (110,125 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $151.5 million

$151.5 million Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Netherlands

Italy, Canada, Netherlands County seat: Alva

39. Ontonagon County, Michigan

Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant) / Wikimedia Commons

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.7% (175,508 acres total)

20.7% (175,508 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (175,508 acres)

Forest (175,508 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $127.0 million

$127.0 million Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Canada, Liechtenstein, Cayman Islands

Singapore, Netherlands, Canada, Liechtenstein, Cayman Islands County seat: Ontonagon

38. Houghton County, Michigan

nameinfame / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.7% (136,368 acres total)

20.7% (136,368 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (136,282 acres)

Forest (136,282 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $125.9 million

$125.9 million Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Canada

Singapore, Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Canada County seat: Houghton

37. Deuel County, South Dakota

jantik / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 20.9% (85,102 acres total)

20.9% (85,102 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (85,006 acres)

Cropland (85,006 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.8 million

$1.8 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Korea, Republic Of

Canada, Netherlands, Korea, Republic Of County seat: Clear Lake

36. White County, Indiana

hammer51012 / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.0% (68,410 acres total)

21.0% (68,410 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (67,692 acres)

Cropland (67,692 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $330.0 million

$330.0 million Largest landowner countries: Portugal, Austria, Australia, Netherlands

Portugal, Austria, Australia, Netherlands County seat: Monticello

35. Vernon Parish, Louisiana

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.8% (187,003 acres total)

21.8% (187,003 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (187,003 acres)

Forest (187,003 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $307.7 million

$307.7 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Cayman Islands, Germany

Canada, Cayman Islands, Germany County seat: Leesville

34. Nevada County, Arkansas

Michael Dean Shelton / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.9% (86,989 acres total)

21.9% (86,989 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (86,928 acres)

Forest (86,928 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $106.5 million

$106.5 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, Luxembourg, Denmark

Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, Luxembourg, Denmark County seat: Prescott

33. Marion County, Texas

Susan Vineyard / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 21.9% (58,995 acres total)

21.9% (58,995 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (58,995 acres)

Forest (58,995 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $68.8 million

$68.8 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands

Canada, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands County seat: Jefferson

32. Williamsburg County, South Carolina

moorech / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 22.9% (137,145 acres total)

22.9% (137,145 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (132,768 acres)

Forest (132,768 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $394.6 million

$394.6 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, United Kingdom County seat: Kingstree

31. McLean County, Illinois

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 22.9% (173,644 acres total)

22.9% (173,644 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (171,539 acres)

Cropland (171,539 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $706.4 million

$706.4 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Portugal, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Cook Islands, Singapore

Canada, Portugal, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Cook Islands, Singapore County seat: Bloomington

30. Escambia County, Florida

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 23.7% (100,932 acres total)

23.7% (100,932 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (98,826 acres)

Forest (98,826 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $155.8 million

$155.8 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, United Kingdom

Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, United Kingdom County seat: Pensacola

29. Garfield County, Washington

Bonnie Moreland / Public Domain / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.1% (110,728 acres total)

24.1% (110,728 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (97,992 acres)

Cropland (97,992 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $227.5 million

$227.5 million Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Italy

United Kingdom, Italy County seat: Pomeroy

28. Wyoming County, West Virginia

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.4% (78,466 acres total)

24.4% (78,466 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (78,466 acres)

Forest (78,466 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $30.1 million

$30.1 million Largest landowner countries: N/A

N/A County seat: Pineville

27. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 24.6% (116,624 acres total)

24.6% (116,624 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (103,651 acres)

Forest (103,651 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $179.1 million

$179.1 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Uruguay

Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Uruguay County seat: Harrisonburg

26. Atchison County, Missouri

usnationalarchives / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.2% (88,637 acres total)

25.2% (88,637 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (76,519 acres)

Cropland (76,519 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $288.8 million

$288.8 million Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Spain

Italy, Canada, Spain County seat: Rock Port

25. Wayne County, Tennessee

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.4% (119,790 acres total)

25.4% (119,790 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (118,219 acres)

Forest (118,219 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $112.6 million

$112.6 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Africa, Germany

Netherlands, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Africa, Germany County seat: Waynesboro

24. Hardin County, Texas

bill_alden / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 25.7% (147,390 acres total)

25.7% (147,390 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (146,390 acres)

Forest (146,390 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $512.0 million

$512.0 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden

Canada, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden County seat: Kountze

23. Gogebic County, Michigan

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.1% (190,976 acres total)

26.1% (190,976 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (141,698 acres)

Forest (141,698 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $152.2 million

$152.2 million Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Canada

Singapore, Netherlands, Canada County seat: Bessemer

22. Schuyler County, Missouri

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.2% (51,589 acres total)

26.2% (51,589 acres total) Primary landholding type: Pasture (24,266 acres)

Pasture (24,266 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $105.5 million

$105.5 million Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, Germany

Italy, Canada, Germany County seat: Lancaster

21. Ellsworth County, Kansas

fireboatks / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 26.6% (123,063 acres total)

26.6% (123,063 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (113,021 acres)

Cropland (113,021 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $14.3 million

$14.3 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Ireland, Italy

Canada, Ireland, Italy County seat: Ellsworth

20. Willacy County, Texas

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 27.4% (104,998 acres total)

27.4% (104,998 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (92,258 acres)

Cropland (92,258 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $614.2 million

$614.2 million Largest landowner countries: Germany, France, Australia

Germany, France, Australia County seat: Raymondville

19. Columbus County, North Carolina

gerrydincher / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 27.6% (168,743 acres total)

27.6% (168,743 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (162,426 acres)

Forest (162,426 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $312.7 million

$312.7 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Panama, United Kingdom, China

Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Panama, United Kingdom, China County seat: Whiteville

18. Brunswick County, North Carolina

gerrydincher / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 28.8% (158,032 acres total)

28.8% (158,032 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (150,370 acres)

Forest (150,370 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $288.1 million

$288.1 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, United Kingdom

Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, United Kingdom County seat: Bolivia

17. Custer County, Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 29.2% (187,561 acres total)

29.2% (187,561 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (186,561 acres)

Cropland (186,561 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Spain

Canada, Spain County seat: Arapaho

16. Clark County, Arkansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 29.9% (169,063 acres total)

29.9% (169,063 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (169,002 acres)

Forest (169,002 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $206.4 million

$206.4 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Cayman Islands, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany

Canada, Cayman Islands, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany County seat: Arkadelphia

15. Marion County, South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 32.9% (104,199 acres total)

32.9% (104,199 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (101,643 acres)

Forest (101,643 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $191.1 million

$191.1 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Philippines

Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Philippines County seat: Marion

14. Leake County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 33.7% (126,417 acres total)

33.7% (126,417 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (121,438 acres)

Forest (121,438 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $193.1 million

$193.1 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany

Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany County seat: Carthage

13. Georgetown County, South Carolina

Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 37.2% (198,600 acres total)

37.2% (198,600 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (191,233 acres)

Forest (191,233 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $399.9 million

$399.9 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg

Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg County seat: Georgetown

12. Florence County, Wisconsin

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 37.7% (120,087 acres total)

37.7% (120,087 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (115,658 acres)

Forest (115,658 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $111.7 million

$111.7 million Largest landowner countries: N/A

N/A County seat: Florence

11. Monroe County, Georgia

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 41.6% (105,985 acres total)

41.6% (105,985 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (104,683 acres)

Forest (104,683 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $37.3 million

$37.3 million Largest landowner countries: Austria, Japan, United Kingdom

Austria, Japan, United Kingdom County seat: Forsyth

10. Dallas County, Arkansas

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 43.8% (187,142 acres total)

43.8% (187,142 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (183,489 acres)

Forest (183,489 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $312.9 million

$312.9 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany

Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany County seat: Fordyce

9. Aroostook County, Maine

File:HoultonME AroostookCountyCourthouse.jpg by Doug Kerr / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 44.3% (1,935,010 acres total)

44.3% (1,935,010 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (1,917,544 acres)

Forest (1,917,544 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $356.8 million

$356.8 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Ireland

Canada, Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Ireland County seat: Houlton

8. Grant County, Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 45.5% (184,218 acres total)

45.5% (184,218 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (179,123 acres)

Forest (179,123 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $302.8 million

$302.8 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany

Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany County seat: Sheridan

7. Cheyenne County, Colorado

Aualliso / Wikimedia Commons

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 47.2% (538,567 acres total)

47.2% (538,567 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (340,105 acres)

Cropland (340,105 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $564.3 million

$564.3 million Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Portugal, Germany, Mexico

United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Portugal, Germany, Mexico County seat: Cheyenne Wells

6. Kiowa County, Colorado

denverjeffrey / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 48.4% (553,552 acres total)

48.4% (553,552 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (347,937 acres)

Cropland (347,937 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $11.9 million

$11.9 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany

Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany County seat: Eads

5. Butler County, Alabama

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 50.1% (249,581 acres total)

50.1% (249,581 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (240,321 acres)

Forest (240,321 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $783.8 million

$783.8 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Denmark, Luxembourg, Canada

Netherlands, Denmark, Luxembourg, Canada County seat: Greenville

4. Polk County, Texas

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 51.9% (368,577 acres total)

51.9% (368,577 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (355,670 acres)

Forest (355,670 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $547.6 million

$547.6 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg

Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg County seat: Livingston

3. Antelope County, Nebraska

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 54.5% (299,228 acres total)

54.5% (299,228 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (299,069 acres)

Cropland (299,069 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $5.3 million

$5.3 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands

Canada, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands County seat: Neligh

2. Keweenaw County, Michigan

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 63.8% (228,438 acres total)

63.8% (228,438 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (228,438 acres)

Forest (228,438 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $191.1 million

$191.1 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Singapore

Netherlands, Singapore County seat: Eagle River

1. La Salle Parish, Louisiana

kenlund / Flickr

Percentage of county owned by foreign entities: 77.0% (326,494 acres total)

77.0% (326,494 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (316,149 acres)

Forest (316,149 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $506.9 million

$506.9 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland

Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland County seat: Jena

