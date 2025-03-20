These Foreign Countries Own the Most American Land Lena Platonova / Shutterstock.com

Foreign entities currently own 1.4% of all U.S. land area

Close to half of all foreign-owned land is forested area, much of it owned by Canada.

While most foreign-owned U.S. land is held by NATO allies, China and other rival countries rank among the largest landholders.

Concerns over foreign land ownership in the United States are as old as the Declaration of Independence, and have ebbed and flowed with the geopolitical tensions of the day. In 1978, the USDA enacted the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act, requiring all foreign persons who acquire, transfer, or hold an interest in U.S. agricultural land to report their holdings and transactions to the U.S. government. A dozen states have passed bills mandating separate reporting requirements.

According to the most recent data, foreign entities own approximately 32.0 million acres of U.S. land, amounting to 1.4% of total U.S. land area. Close to half of all foreign-owned land is forested area, about one-third of which is owned by Canada. Italy is a major owner of cropland in the Midwest, while Denmark owns massive tracts of forest throughout the South.

While most foreign-owned U.S. land is held by NATO allies, China ranks as one of the largest landowners of any foreign country. Many of China’s largest land parcels are food investments conducted in partnership with Smithfield Foods and Syngenta Seeds. Several states have laws restricting the government of China from buying its land, as well as restrictions against Iran, North Korea, and Russia. A closer look at the data reveals the foreign countries that own the most U.S. land to date.

To determine the foreign countries that own the most U.S. land, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. landholding estimates by country from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act database. Countries were ranked based on total area of U.S. land held by individuals and entities from that country as well as the interests of U.S. corporations with foreign shareholders as of December 21, 2023. All data is from the USDA.

40. Colombia

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 11,990 acres

11,990 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $23.2 million

$23.2 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (7,626 acres)

Pasture (7,626 acres) Primary landholding region: South (11,739 acres)

South (11,739 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Warren County, NY; Jefferson Davis Parish, LA; Polk County, FL; Matagorda County, TX; Hendry County, FL

39. Hong Kong

balipadma / Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 13,118 acres

13,118 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $80.7 million

$80.7 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (6,249 acres)

Cropland (6,249 acres) Primary landholding region: South (5,656 acres)

South (5,656 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Elko County, NV; Yolo County, CA; Brevard County, FL; Liberty County, TX; Ellis County, TX

38. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 13,340 acres

13,340 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $21.8 million

$21.8 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (11,504 acres)

Pasture (11,504 acres) Primary landholding region: South (12,835 acres)

South (12,835 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Crockett County, TX; Osage County, OK; Matagorda County, TX; Wharton County, TX; Nowata County, OK

37. Costa Rica

stockstudioX / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 13,835 acres

13,835 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $12.2 million

$12.2 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (7,005 acres)

Cropland (7,005 acres) Primary landholding region: West (10,840 acres)

West (10,840 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Gallatin County, MT; Palm Beach County, FL; Concordia Parish, LA; Volusia County, FL; Martin County, FL

36. Cook Islands

WoodysPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 17,375 acres

17,375 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $128.9 million

$128.9 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (14,787 acres)

Cropland (14,787 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (14,831 acres)

Midwest (14,831 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Webster County, IA; Hamilton County, IA; Wright County, IA; Calhoun County, IA; Humboldt County, IA

35. Saudi Arabia

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 18,586 acres

18,586 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $163.7 million

$163.7 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (9,658 acres)

Pasture (9,658 acres) Primary landholding region: South (10,986 acres)

South (10,986 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Comanche County, KS; Lake County, FL; Garfield County, CO; Randolph County, WV; Beaufort County, SC

34. Kuwait

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 19,822 acres

19,822 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $11.9 million

$11.9 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (18,618 acres)

Pasture (18,618 acres) Primary landholding region: South (18,654 acres)

South (18,654 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Hudspeth County, TX; Fresno County, CA; Brazos County, TX; Madison County, TX; Robertson County, TX

33. Egypt

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 20,164 acres

20,164 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $68.5 million

$68.5 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (19,092 acres)

Cropland (19,092 acres) Primary landholding region: West (18,761 acres)

West (18,761 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Mohave County, AZ; Imperial County, CA; Cochise County, AZ; Anderson County, TX; Spotsylvania County, VA

32. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 28,731 acres

28,731 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $122.6 million

$122.6 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (16,957 acres)

Cropland (16,957 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (14,789 acres)

Midwest (14,789 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Palm Beach County, FL; Big Horn County, MT; Yellowstone County, MT; De Kalb County, IL; Mendocino County, CA

31. Bermuda

yujie chen / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 29,329 acres

29,329 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $48.9 million

$48.9 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (16,776 acres)

Pasture (16,776 acres) Primary landholding region: South (26,648 acres)

South (26,648 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Hidalgo County, TX; Valencia County, NM; Starr County, TX; Clarendon County, SC; Albany County, WY

30. Israel

alexsl / Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 32,160 acres

32,160 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $36.6 million

$36.6 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (21,057 acres)

Cropland (21,057 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (23,561 acres)

Midwest (23,561 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Fulton County, IL; Beaverhead County, MT; Brazoria County, TX; Pulaski County, IN; Warrick County, IN

29. New Zealand

Robert CHG / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 34,850 acres

34,850 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Primary landholding type: Pasture (26,945 acres)

Pasture (26,945 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (18,671 acres)

Midwest (18,671 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Maui County, HI; Edwards County, TX; Bosque County, TX; Barry County, MO; Vernon County, MO

28. United Arab Emirates

DedMityay / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 46,496 acres

46,496 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $373.8 million

$373.8 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (40,775 acres)

Pasture (40,775 acres) Primary landholding region: South (45,866 acres)

South (45,866 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Osceola County, FL; St. Francis County, AR; Fayette County, KY; Hampshire County, WV; Woodford County, KY

27. Uruguay

brupsilva / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 48,607 acres

48,607 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $141.4 million

$141.4 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (42,319 acres)

Cropland (42,319 acres) Primary landholding region: South (44,264 acres)

South (44,264 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Matagorda County, TX; Franklin Parish, LA; Catahoula Parish, LA; Quitman County, MS; Crittenden County, AR

26. Bahamas

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 54,786 acres

54,786 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $87.4 million

$87.4 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (32,897 acres)

Pasture (32,897 acres) Primary landholding region: West (37,576 acres)

West (37,576 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Crook County, WY; Webb County, TX; Maricopa County, AZ; Bledsoe County, TN; Orange County, FL

25. Greece

Total U.S. land area owned: 61,882 acres

61,882 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $15.6 million

$15.6 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (58,765 acres)

Pasture (58,765 acres) Primary landholding region: South (59,833 acres)

South (59,833 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Culberson County, TX; Jeff Davis County, TX; Hudspeth County, TX; Presidio County, TX; Douglas County, CO

24. Argentina

AdonisVillanueva / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 69,240 acres

69,240 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $376.8 million

$376.8 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (58,642 acres)

Cropland (58,642 acres) Primary landholding region: South (56,719 acres)

South (56,719 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Coahoma County, MS; Chicot County, AR; Morehouse Parish, LA; Monroe County, AR; San Luis Obispo County, CA

23. Ireland

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 107,892 acres

107,892 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $181.0 million

$181.0 million Primary landholding type: Forest (48,481 acres)

Forest (48,481 acres) Primary landholding region: South (84,232 acres)

South (84,232 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Clinch County, GA; Nassau County, FL; Baker County, FL; Lowndes County, AL; Conecuh County, AL

22. Panama

Total U.S. land area owned: 110,893 acres

110,893 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $173.9 million

$173.9 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (44,824 acres)

Pasture (44,824 acres) Primary landholding region: South (75,794 acres)

South (75,794 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Okaloosa County, FL; Sierra County, CA; Clay County, FL; Duval County, TX; San Diego County, CA

21. Liechtenstein

Xantana / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 123,415 acres

123,415 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $257.6 million

$257.6 million Primary landholding type: Cropland (66,743 acres)

Cropland (66,743 acres) Primary landholding region: West (68,642 acres)

West (68,642 acres) Largest land parcel locations: St. Lawrence County, NY; Osceola County, FL; Burleson County, TX; Hyde County, NC; Rosebud County, MT

20. China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 143,513 acres

143,513 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Primary landholding type: Cropland (5,527 acres)

Cropland (5,527 acres) Primary landholding region: South (58,267 acres)

South (58,267 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Val Verde County, TX; Beaver County, UT; Mercer County, MO; Sullivan County, MO; Polk County, FL

19. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 193,994 acres

193,994 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $306.7 million

$306.7 million Primary landholding type: Forest (90,406 acres)

Forest (90,406 acres) Primary landholding region: South (125,429 acres)

South (125,429 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Clatsop County, OR; Tyler County, TX; Newton County, TX; Jasper County, TX; Anderson County, TX

18. Australia

zetter / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 209,666 acres

209,666 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $381.3 million

$381.3 million Primary landholding type: Forest (90,441 acres)

Forest (90,441 acres) Primary landholding region: South (119,598 acres)

South (119,598 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Stewart County, GA; King County, WA; McDowell County, WV; Randolph County, AL; Muskegon County, MI

17. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 210,845 acres

210,845 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $193.4 million

$193.4 million Primary landholding type: Forest (202,095 acres)

Forest (202,095 acres) Primary landholding region: South (176,937 acres)

South (176,937 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Monroe County, GA; St. Lawrence County, NY; Talladega County, AL; Oglethorpe County, GA; Coosa County, AL

16. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 239,885 acres

239,885 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $128.6 million

$128.6 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (225,453 acres)

Pasture (225,453 acres) Primary landholding region: West (193,860 acres)

West (193,860 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Rosebud County, MT; Big Horn County, MT; Garfield County, MT; Butte County, SD; Franklin County, NY

15. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 265,262 acres

265,262 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $483.3 million

$483.3 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (128,239 acres)

Pasture (128,239 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (159,628 acres)

Midwest (159,628 acres) Largest land parcel locations: McPherson County, SD; McIntosh County, ND; Jack County, TX; Pocahontas County, IA; Roger Mills County, OK

14. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 280,750 acres

280,750 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $257.3 million

$257.3 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (222,039 acres)

Pasture (222,039 acres) Primary landholding region: South (239,261 acres)

South (239,261 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Zavala County, TX; Socorro County, NM; Hidalgo County, TX; Lincoln County, NM; Chaves County, NM

13. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 282,951 acres

282,951 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $912.7 million

$912.7 million Primary landholding type: Pasture (147,892 acres)

Pasture (147,892 acres) Primary landholding region: West (228,379 acres)

West (228,379 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Grant County, NM; Riverside County, CA; Somerset County, ME; Wyandot County, OH; Beaverhead County, MT

12. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 599,052 acres

599,052 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Primary landholding type: Forest (508,554 acres)

Forest (508,554 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (560,099 acres)

Midwest (560,099 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Caldwell Parish, LA; Gogebic County, MI; Keweenaw County, MI; Ontonagon County, MI; Houghton County, MI

11. Cayman Islands

JodiJacobson / Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 636,946 acres

636,946 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Primary landholding type: Forest (572,198 acres)

Forest (572,198 acres) Primary landholding region: South (394,475 acres)

South (394,475 acres) Largest land parcel locations: St. Lawrence County, NY; Beauregard Parish, LA; Iron County, MI; Vernon Parish, LA; Clark County, AR

10. Luxembourg

Xantana / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 711,434 acres

711,434 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Primary landholding type: Forest (686,824 acres)

Forest (686,824 acres) Primary landholding region: South (398,040 acres)

South (398,040 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Somerset County, ME; Coconino County, AZ; Gulf County, FL; Coos County, OR; Curry County, OR

9. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 711,466 acres

711,466 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Primary landholding type: Forest (413,336 acres)

Forest (413,336 acres) Primary landholding region: South (487,585 acres)

South (487,585 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Maricopa County, AZ; Hancock County, MS; Washington County, ME; La Salle Parish, LA; Georgetown County, SC

8. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 789,104 acres

789,104 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Primary landholding type: Pasture (462,053 acres)

Pasture (462,053 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (313,735 acres)

Midwest (313,735 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Roosevelt County, NM; Guadalupe County, NM; Imperial County, CA; Lincoln County, NM; Willacy County, TX

7. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 1,239,221 acres

1,239,221 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Primary landholding type: Cropland (641,539 acres)

Cropland (641,539 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (463,031 acres)

Midwest (463,031 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Baca County, CO; Aroostook County, ME; Klickitat County, WA; Carbon County, WY; Ford County, KS

6. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 1,634,484 acres

1,634,484 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion Primary landholding type: Forest (766,247 acres)

Forest (766,247 acres) Primary landholding region: South (956,053 acres)

South (956,053 acres) Largest land parcel locations: San Miguel County, NM; Kenedy County, TX; Franklin County, FL; Eureka County, NV; Ashley County, AR

5. Denmark

Total U.S. land area owned: 1,654,815 acres

1,654,815 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Primary landholding type: Forest (1,074,690 acres)

Forest (1,074,690 acres) Primary landholding region: South (679,098 acres)

South (679,098 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Essex County, NY; Neosho County, KS; Hamilton County, NY; Jackson County, OR; Stewart County, TN

4. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 1,660,784 acres

1,660,784 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Primary landholding type: Cropland (860,972 acres)

Cropland (860,972 acres) Primary landholding region: West (656,714 acres)

West (656,714 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Lincoln County, NM; Winn Parish, LA; Chaves County, NM; Tehama County, CA; Butte County, CA

3. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 2,640,749 acres

2,640,749 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $5.4 billion

$5.4 billion Primary landholding type: Cropland (1,659,336 acres)

Cropland (1,659,336 acres) Primary landholding region: Midwest (1,394,083 acres)

Midwest (1,394,083 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Carteret County, NC; Plaquemines Parish, LA; Macon County, IL; Finney County, KS; Kit Carson County, CO

2. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 4,653,284 acres

4,653,284 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $6.8 billion

$6.8 billion Primary landholding type: Forest (3,776,514 acres)

Forest (3,776,514 acres) Primary landholding region: South (3,226,978 acres)

South (3,226,978 acres) Largest land parcel locations: La Salle Parish, LA; Polk County, TX; Butler County, AL; Wayne County, TN; Keweenaw County, MI

1. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Total U.S. land area owned: 12,137,968 acres

12,137,968 acres Total land value (at time of purchase): $12.0 billion

$12.0 billion Primary landholding type: Forest (5,806,095 acres)

Forest (5,806,095 acres) Primary landholding region: South (4,247,400 acres)

South (4,247,400 acres) Largest land parcel locations: Piscataquis County, ME; Penobscot County, ME; Alger County, MI; Hardin County, TX; Angelina County, TX

