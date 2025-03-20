These Foreign Countries Own the Most American Land

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Foreign entities currently own 1.4% of all U.S. land area
- Close to half of all foreign-owned land is forested area, much of it owned by Canada.
- While most foreign-owned U.S. land is held by NATO allies, China and other rival countries rank among the largest landholders.
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
Concerns over foreign land ownership in the United States are as old as the Declaration of Independence, and have ebbed and flowed with the geopolitical tensions of the day. In 1978, the USDA enacted the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act, requiring all foreign persons who acquire, transfer, or hold an interest in U.S. agricultural land to report their holdings and transactions to the U.S. government. A dozen states have passed bills mandating separate reporting requirements.
According to the most recent data, foreign entities own approximately 32.0 million acres of U.S. land, amounting to 1.4% of total U.S. land area. Close to half of all foreign-owned land is forested area, about one-third of which is owned by Canada. Italy is a major owner of cropland in the Midwest, while Denmark owns massive tracts of forest throughout the South.
While most foreign-owned U.S. land is held by NATO allies, China ranks as one of the largest landowners of any foreign country. Many of China’s largest land parcels are food investments conducted in partnership with Smithfield Foods and Syngenta Seeds. Several states have laws restricting the government of China from buying its land, as well as restrictions against Iran, North Korea, and Russia. A closer look at the data reveals the foreign countries that own the most U.S. land to date.
To determine the foreign countries that own the most U.S. land, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. landholding estimates by country from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act database. Countries were ranked based on total area of U.S. land held by individuals and entities from that country as well as the interests of U.S. corporations with foreign shareholders as of December 21, 2023. All data is from the USDA.
40. Colombia
- Total U.S. land area owned: 11,990 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $23.2 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (7,626 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (11,739 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Warren County, NY; Jefferson Davis Parish, LA; Polk County, FL; Matagorda County, TX; Hendry County, FL
39. Hong Kong
- Total U.S. land area owned: 13,118 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $80.7 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (6,249 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (5,656 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Elko County, NV; Yolo County, CA; Brevard County, FL; Liberty County, TX; Ellis County, TX
38. Brazil
- Total U.S. land area owned: 13,340 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $21.8 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (11,504 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (12,835 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Crockett County, TX; Osage County, OK; Matagorda County, TX; Wharton County, TX; Nowata County, OK
37. Costa Rica
- Total U.S. land area owned: 13,835 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $12.2 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (7,005 acres)
- Primary landholding region: West (10,840 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Gallatin County, MT; Palm Beach County, FL; Concordia Parish, LA; Volusia County, FL; Martin County, FL
36. Cook Islands
- Total U.S. land area owned: 17,375 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $128.9 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (14,787 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (14,831 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Webster County, IA; Hamilton County, IA; Wright County, IA; Calhoun County, IA; Humboldt County, IA
35. Saudi Arabia
- Total U.S. land area owned: 18,586 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $163.7 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (9,658 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (10,986 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Comanche County, KS; Lake County, FL; Garfield County, CO; Randolph County, WV; Beaufort County, SC
34. Kuwait
- Total U.S. land area owned: 19,822 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $11.9 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (18,618 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (18,654 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Hudspeth County, TX; Fresno County, CA; Brazos County, TX; Madison County, TX; Robertson County, TX
33. Egypt
- Total U.S. land area owned: 20,164 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $68.5 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (19,092 acres)
- Primary landholding region: West (18,761 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Mohave County, AZ; Imperial County, CA; Cochise County, AZ; Anderson County, TX; Spotsylvania County, VA
32. Venezuela
- Total U.S. land area owned: 28,731 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $122.6 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (16,957 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (14,789 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Palm Beach County, FL; Big Horn County, MT; Yellowstone County, MT; De Kalb County, IL; Mendocino County, CA
31. Bermuda
- Total U.S. land area owned: 29,329 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $48.9 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (16,776 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (26,648 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Hidalgo County, TX; Valencia County, NM; Starr County, TX; Clarendon County, SC; Albany County, WY
30. Israel
- Total U.S. land area owned: 32,160 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $36.6 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (21,057 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (23,561 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Fulton County, IL; Beaverhead County, MT; Brazoria County, TX; Pulaski County, IN; Warrick County, IN
29. New Zealand
- Total U.S. land area owned: 34,850 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.6 billion
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (26,945 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (18,671 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Maui County, HI; Edwards County, TX; Bosque County, TX; Barry County, MO; Vernon County, MO
28. United Arab Emirates
- Total U.S. land area owned: 46,496 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $373.8 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (40,775 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (45,866 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Osceola County, FL; St. Francis County, AR; Fayette County, KY; Hampshire County, WV; Woodford County, KY
27. Uruguay
- Total U.S. land area owned: 48,607 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $141.4 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (42,319 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (44,264 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Matagorda County, TX; Franklin Parish, LA; Catahoula Parish, LA; Quitman County, MS; Crittenden County, AR
26. Bahamas
- Total U.S. land area owned: 54,786 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $87.4 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (32,897 acres)
- Primary landholding region: West (37,576 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Crook County, WY; Webb County, TX; Maricopa County, AZ; Bledsoe County, TN; Orange County, FL
25. Greece
- Total U.S. land area owned: 61,882 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $15.6 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (58,765 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (59,833 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Culberson County, TX; Jeff Davis County, TX; Hudspeth County, TX; Presidio County, TX; Douglas County, CO
24. Argentina
- Total U.S. land area owned: 69,240 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $376.8 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (58,642 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (56,719 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Coahoma County, MS; Chicot County, AR; Morehouse Parish, LA; Monroe County, AR; San Luis Obispo County, CA
23. Ireland
- Total U.S. land area owned: 107,892 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $181.0 million
- Primary landholding type: Forest (48,481 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (84,232 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Clinch County, GA; Nassau County, FL; Baker County, FL; Lowndes County, AL; Conecuh County, AL
22. Panama
- Total U.S. land area owned: 110,893 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $173.9 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (44,824 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (75,794 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Okaloosa County, FL; Sierra County, CA; Clay County, FL; Duval County, TX; San Diego County, CA
21. Liechtenstein
- Total U.S. land area owned: 123,415 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $257.6 million
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (66,743 acres)
- Primary landholding region: West (68,642 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: St. Lawrence County, NY; Osceola County, FL; Burleson County, TX; Hyde County, NC; Rosebud County, MT
20. China
- Total U.S. land area owned: 143,513 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.1 billion
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (5,527 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (58,267 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Val Verde County, TX; Beaver County, UT; Mercer County, MO; Sullivan County, MO; Polk County, FL
19. Sweden
- Total U.S. land area owned: 193,994 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $306.7 million
- Primary landholding type: Forest (90,406 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (125,429 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Clatsop County, OR; Tyler County, TX; Newton County, TX; Jasper County, TX; Anderson County, TX
18. Australia
- Total U.S. land area owned: 209,666 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $381.3 million
- Primary landholding type: Forest (90,441 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (119,598 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Stewart County, GA; King County, WA; McDowell County, WV; Randolph County, AL; Muskegon County, MI
17. Austria
- Total U.S. land area owned: 210,845 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $193.4 million
- Primary landholding type: Forest (202,095 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (176,937 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Monroe County, GA; St. Lawrence County, NY; Talladega County, AL; Oglethorpe County, GA; Coosa County, AL
16. Belgium
- Total U.S. land area owned: 239,885 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $128.6 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (225,453 acres)
- Primary landholding region: West (193,860 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Rosebud County, MT; Big Horn County, MT; Garfield County, MT; Butte County, SD; Franklin County, NY
15. Spain
- Total U.S. land area owned: 265,262 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $483.3 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (128,239 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (159,628 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: McPherson County, SD; McIntosh County, ND; Jack County, TX; Pocahontas County, IA; Roger Mills County, OK
14. Mexico
- Total U.S. land area owned: 280,750 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $257.3 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (222,039 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (239,261 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Zavala County, TX; Socorro County, NM; Hidalgo County, TX; Lincoln County, NM; Chaves County, NM
13. Japan
- Total U.S. land area owned: 282,951 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $912.7 million
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (147,892 acres)
- Primary landholding region: West (228,379 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Grant County, NM; Riverside County, CA; Somerset County, ME; Wyandot County, OH; Beaverhead County, MT
12. Singapore
- Total U.S. land area owned: 599,052 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.1 billion
- Primary landholding type: Forest (508,554 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (560,099 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Caldwell Parish, LA; Gogebic County, MI; Keweenaw County, MI; Ontonagon County, MI; Houghton County, MI
11. Cayman Islands
- Total U.S. land area owned: 636,946 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.1 billion
- Primary landholding type: Forest (572,198 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (394,475 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: St. Lawrence County, NY; Beauregard Parish, LA; Iron County, MI; Vernon Parish, LA; Clark County, AR
10. Luxembourg
- Total U.S. land area owned: 711,434 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.4 billion
- Primary landholding type: Forest (686,824 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (398,040 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Somerset County, ME; Coconino County, AZ; Gulf County, FL; Coos County, OR; Curry County, OR
9. Switzerland
- Total U.S. land area owned: 711,466 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.5 billion
- Primary landholding type: Forest (413,336 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (487,585 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Maricopa County, AZ; Hancock County, MS; Washington County, ME; La Salle Parish, LA; Georgetown County, SC
8. France
- Total U.S. land area owned: 789,104 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $2.3 billion
- Primary landholding type: Pasture (462,053 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (313,735 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Roosevelt County, NM; Guadalupe County, NM; Imperial County, CA; Lincoln County, NM; Willacy County, TX
7. Portugal
- Total U.S. land area owned: 1,239,221 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $2.9 billion
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (641,539 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (463,031 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Baca County, CO; Aroostook County, ME; Klickitat County, WA; Carbon County, WY; Ford County, KS
6. Germany
- Total U.S. land area owned: 1,634,484 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $6.2 billion
- Primary landholding type: Forest (766,247 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (956,053 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: San Miguel County, NM; Kenedy County, TX; Franklin County, FL; Eureka County, NV; Ashley County, AR
5. Denmark
- Total U.S. land area owned: 1,654,815 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $2.1 billion
- Primary landholding type: Forest (1,074,690 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (679,098 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Essex County, NY; Neosho County, KS; Hamilton County, NY; Jackson County, OR; Stewart County, TN
4. United Kingdom
- Total U.S. land area owned: 1,660,784 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $3.8 billion
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (860,972 acres)
- Primary landholding region: West (656,714 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Lincoln County, NM; Winn Parish, LA; Chaves County, NM; Tehama County, CA; Butte County, CA
3. Italy
- Total U.S. land area owned: 2,640,749 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $5.4 billion
- Primary landholding type: Cropland (1,659,336 acres)
- Primary landholding region: Midwest (1,394,083 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Carteret County, NC; Plaquemines Parish, LA; Macon County, IL; Finney County, KS; Kit Carson County, CO
2. Netherlands
- Total U.S. land area owned: 4,653,284 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $6.8 billion
- Primary landholding type: Forest (3,776,514 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (3,226,978 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: La Salle Parish, LA; Polk County, TX; Butler County, AL; Wayne County, TN; Keweenaw County, MI
1. Canada
- Total U.S. land area owned: 12,137,968 acres
- Total land value (at time of purchase): $12.0 billion
- Primary landholding type: Forest (5,806,095 acres)
- Primary landholding region: South (4,247,400 acres)
- Largest land parcel locations: Piscataquis County, ME; Penobscot County, ME; Alger County, MI; Hardin County, TX; Angelina County, TX
Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.