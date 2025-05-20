These States Have The Most Foreign-Owned Land Sabrina Janelle Gordon / Shutterstock.com

Foreign land ownership in the U.S. rose 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023.

While some states have limited foreign land ownership, more than 50% of land in several counties are owned by foreign entities.

The counties with the greatest proportions of foreign land ownership are in the South and Midwest, but the state with the highest share is in the Northeast.

Concerns over foreign land ownership are as old as the Declaration of Independence. As foreign land ownership increased 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023, several states enacted bills limiting foreign ownership of U.S. land or mandating stricter reporting requirements.

While foreign-owned parcels amount to just 1.4% of total land area in the United States, some states have sold significant portions of their land to foreign entities. While at the county level foreign landownership is highest in the South and Midwest, the state with the greatest amount of land owned by outside entities is in the Northeast. A closer look at the data reveals the states where the most land area is owned by foreign countries.

To determine the states with the most land area owned by foreign countries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. landholding estimates by country from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act database. States were ranked based on the percentage of land area owned by individuals and entities from foreign countries as well as by the interests of U.S. corporations with foreign shareholders as of December 31, 2023. All data is from the USDA.

50. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: <0.1% (270 acres total)

<0.1% (270 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (98 acres)

Forest (98 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $307,000

$307,000 Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Sweden, Sweden

49. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: <0.1% (17 acres total)

<0.1% (17 acres total) Primary landholding type: N/A

N/A Total value of foreign-owned land: $600,000

$600,000 Largest landowner countries: Austria

48. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: <0.1% (452 acres total)

<0.1% (452 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (170 acres)

Cropland (170 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $665,766

$665,766 Largest landowner countries: Cayman Islands, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Lebanon, Venezuela

47. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (3,049 acres total)

0.1% (3,049 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (2,347 acres)

Forest (2,347 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $3.7 million

$3.7 million Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Bahamas, Panama, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Spain, Canada, Netherlands, Japan

46. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (3,975 acres total)

0.1% (3,975 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (3,620 acres)

Forest (3,620 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $4.1 million

$4.1 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Virgin Islands (British), Japan, Italy

45. Nevada

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (65,334 acres total)

0.1% (65,334 acres total) Primary landholding type: Pasture (53,882 acres)

Pasture (53,882 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $14.5 million

$14.5 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Virgin Islands (British), Hong Kong, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, France, Japan, Portugal, United Kingdom

44. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (5,541 acres total)

0.1% (5,541 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (1,595 acres)

Cropland (1,595 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $77.6 million

$77.6 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Morocco, Belgium, Japan, Jordan

43. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (62,623 acres total)

0.1% (62,623 acres total) Primary landholding type: Pasture (28,866 acres)

Pasture (28,866 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $161.6 million

$161.6 million Largest landowner countries: France, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Mexico, Denmark, Turks And Caicos Islands, Ireland

42. Utah

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.2% (86,985 acres total)

0.2% (86,985 acres total) Primary landholding type: Pasture (21,778 acres)

Pasture (21,778 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $197.5 million

$197.5 million Largest landowner countries: China, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Canada, France, Mexico, Sweden, Luxembourg, Panama

41. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.2% (178,675 acres total)

0.2% (178,675 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (103,663 acres)

Cropland (103,663 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $534.2 million

$534.2 million Largest landowner countries: Switzerland, Mexico, Canada, Luxembourg, Japan, Egypt, Bahamas, Italy, Netherlands, Germany

40. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.3% (72,045 acres total)

0.3% (72,045 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (31,134 acres)

Cropland (31,134 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $687.2 million

$687.2 million Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, France, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Netherlands

39. Delaware

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.4% (5,102 acres total)

0.4% (5,102 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (3,003 acres)

Cropland (3,003 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $41.4 million

$41.4 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Israel, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom

38. Wyoming

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.5% (337,404 acres total)

0.5% (337,404 acres total) Primary landholding type: Pasture (235,117 acres)

Pasture (235,117 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $109.4 million

$109.4 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Portugal, Germany, France, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Chile, Netherlands, Italy

37. Montana

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.7% (631,386 acres total)

0.7% (631,386 acres total) Primary landholding type: Pasture (334,657 acres)

Pasture (334,657 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $191.0 million

$191.0 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Belgium, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Venezuela, France, Portugal

36. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.7% (44,445 acres total)

0.7% (44,445 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (26,734 acres)

Cropland (26,734 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $142.4 million

$142.4 million Largest landowner countries: Germany, Canada, France, Japan, Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, Liechtenstein, Spain, Australia

35. Minnesota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.7% (367,129 acres total)

0.7% (367,129 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (271,066 acres)

Cropland (271,066 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Largest landowner countries: Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, South Africa, Switzerland

34. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.8% (199,517 acres total)

0.8% (199,517 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (131,007 acres)

Forest (131,007 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $493.4 million

$493.4 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Denmark, Spain

33. California

Steve Proehl / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.9% (854,709 acres total)

0.9% (854,709 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (334,887 acres)

Cropland (334,887 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $4.8 billion

$4.8 billion Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, France, Germany, Liechtenstein, Panama, Switzerland, Cayman Islands

32. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.9% (54,685 acres total)

0.9% (54,685 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (37,810 acres)

Forest (37,810 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $37.6 million

$37.6 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Venezuela, Bermuda, Liechtenstein

31. South Dakota

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (462,763 acres total)

1.0% (462,763 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (278,609 acres)

Cropland (278,609 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $701.7 million

$701.7 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Bahamas, Italy

30. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (600,089 acres total)

1.0% (600,089 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (406,350 acres)

Forest (406,350 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Japan

29. North Dakota

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (441,928 acres total)

1.0% (441,928 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (323,530 acres)

Cropland (323,530 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $563.4 million

$563.4 million Largest landowner countries: Italy, United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Spain, France, Netherlands, Norway, Australia, Germany

28. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (267,841 acres total)

1.0% (267,841 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (240,035 acres)

Cropland (240,035 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion Largest landowner countries: Denmark, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France

27. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (453,329 acres total)

1.0% (453,329 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (237,435 acres)

Cropland (237,435 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $865.0 million

$865.0 million Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, China, Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, France, United Kingdom, Japan

26. Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (300,672 acres total)

1.0% (300,672 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (248,189 acres)

Forest (248,189 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $713.3 million

$713.3 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Australia, Denmark, Portugal

25. New Mexico

MaRoPictures / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.1% (833,291 acres total)

1.1% (833,291 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (464,911 acres)

Cropland (464,911 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $610.2 million

$610.2 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Netherlands, Liberia, Luxembourg, Switzerland

24. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.3% (453,058 acres total)

1.3% (453,058 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (365,247 acres)

Cropland (365,247 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Cook Islands, Denmark, Netherlands

23. Tennessee

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.3% (337,784 acres total)

1.3% (337,784 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (295,035 acres)

Forest (295,035 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $392.5 million

$392.5 million Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Bahamas

22. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.6% (569,697 acres total)

1.6% (569,697 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (445,287 acres)

Forest (445,287 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $903.8 million

$903.8 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Finland, Singapore, Germany, Sweden

21. Indiana

132926214@N07 / Flickr

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.7% (385,937 acres total)

1.7% (385,937 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (309,138 acres)

Cropland (309,138 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Largest landowner countries: Portugal, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Israel, United Kingdom, Austria, Denmark

20. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.8% (277,173 acres total)

1.8% (277,173 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (190,526 acres)

Forest (190,526 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $120.1 million

$120.1 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Spain

19. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.9% (917,443 acres total)

1.9% (917,443 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (888,142 acres)

Cropland (888,142 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Netherlands, Virgin Islands (British), Spain, Cayman Islands

18. North Carolina

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.0% (613,619 acres total)

2.0% (613,619 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (504,723 acres)

Forest (504,723 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, China, Denmark, France, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg

17. Illinois

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.1% (733,503 acres total)

2.1% (733,503 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (704,367 acres)

Cropland (704,367 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $4.6 billion

$4.6 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, Portugal, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Venezuela, Brazil

16. Georgia

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.3% (855,366 acres total)

2.3% (855,366 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (775,796 acres)

Forest (775,796 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $2.8 billion

$2.8 billion Largest landowner countries: Germany, Canada, Ireland, Austria, Luxembourg, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland

15. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.4% (817,498 acres total)

2.4% (817,498 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (590,730 acres)

Forest (590,730 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Largest landowner countries: Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, Panama, Denmark, Cayman Islands, United Kingdom, Switzerland

14. Kansas

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.4% (1,273,953 acres total)

2.4% (1,273,953 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (919,128 acres)

Cropland (919,128 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia

13. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.4% (733,939 acres total)

2.4% (733,939 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (609,143 acres)

Forest (609,143 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Denmark, Germany, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Argentina, Belgium, Australia

12. Texas

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.5% (4,169,396 acres total)

2.5% (4,169,396 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (1,520,359 acres)

Forest (1,520,359 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $9.8 billion

$9.8 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Portugal

11. New York

jaywphotos / Flickr

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.6% (783,122 acres total)

2.6% (783,122 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (531,215 acres)

Forest (531,215 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $844.6 million

$844.6 million Largest landowner countries: Denmark, Canada, Cayman Islands, Germany, United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Liechtenstein, Spain, Belgium

10. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.6% (1,119,195 acres total)

2.6% (1,119,195 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (576,940 acres)

Forest (576,940 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Portugal, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Australia

9. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 3.3% (2,187,274 acres total)

3.3% (2,187,274 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (1,343,218 acres)

Cropland (1,343,218 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Japan, France, Sweden

8. Hawaii

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 3.9% (160,016 acres total)

3.9% (160,016 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (80,796 acres)

Cropland (80,796 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $437.9 million

$437.9 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, China, Switzerland, Australia

7. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.0% (1,737,549 acres total)

4.0% (1,737,549 acres total) Primary landholding type: Cropland (1,125,544 acres)

Cropland (1,125,544 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia

6. South Carolina

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.1% (781,278 acres total)

4.1% (781,278 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (732,159 acres)

Forest (732,159 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Ireland, Japan, Virgin Islands (British), United Kingdom

5. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.1% (1,495,606 acres total)

4.1% (1,495,606 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (1,271,319 acres)

Forest (1,271,319 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Canada, Virgin Islands (British), Cayman Islands, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, Liechtenstein

4. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.4% (1,472,319 acres total)

4.4% (1,472,319 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (1,137,517 acres)

Forest (1,137,517 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Sweden, Argentina, Luxembourg, Italy

3. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.8% (1,553,665 acres total)

4.8% (1,553,665 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (1,497,469 acres)

Forest (1,497,469 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Ireland, Denmark, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Cayman Islands, Austria, France, Germany

2. Louisiana

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 5.5% (1,531,306 acres total)

5.5% (1,531,306 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (1,337,510 acres)

Forest (1,337,510 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Cayman Islands, United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Sweden

1. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 15.3% (3,017,404 acres total)

15.3% (3,017,404 acres total) Primary landholding type: Forest (2,964,036 acres)

Forest (2,964,036 acres) Total value of foreign-owned land: $682.7 million

$682.7 million Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Liberia, Sweden, France