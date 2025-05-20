Special Report

These States Have The Most Foreign-Owned Land

Some windmills in a farmer's field on a summer afternoon in Oklahoma
Sabrina Janelle Gordon / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Foreign land ownership in the U.S. rose 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023.
  • While some states have limited foreign land ownership, more than 50% of land in several counties are owned by foreign entities.
  • The counties with the greatest proportions of foreign land ownership are in the South and Midwest, but the state with the highest share is in the Northeast.
  • Also: Discover the next Nvidia

Concerns over foreign land ownership are as old as the Declaration of Independence. As foreign land ownership increased 23.3% over the past decade, from 25.9 million acres in 2013 to 32.0 million acres in 2023, several states enacted bills limiting foreign ownership of U.S. land or mandating stricter reporting requirements.

While foreign-owned parcels amount to just 1.4% of total land area in the United States, some states have sold significant portions of their land to foreign entities. While at the county level foreign landownership is highest in the South and Midwest, the state with the greatest amount of land owned by outside entities is in the Northeast. A closer look at the data reveals the states where the most land area is owned by foreign countries.

To determine the states with the most land area owned by foreign countries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. landholding estimates by country from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act database. States were ranked based on the percentage of land area owned by individuals and entities from foreign countries as well as by the interests of U.S. corporations with foreign shareholders as of December 31, 2023. All data is from the USDA.

50. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: <0.1% (270 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (98 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $307,000
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Sweden, Sweden

49. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: <0.1% (17 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: N/A
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $600,000
  • Largest landowner countries: Austria

48. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: <0.1% (452 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (170 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $665,766
  • Largest landowner countries: Cayman Islands, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Lebanon, Venezuela

47. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (3,049 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (2,347 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $3.7 million
  • Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Bahamas, Panama, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Spain, Canada, Netherlands, Japan

46. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (3,975 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (3,620 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $4.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Virgin Islands (British), Japan, Italy

45. Nevada

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (65,334 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Pasture (53,882 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $14.5 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Virgin Islands (British), Hong Kong, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, France, Japan, Portugal, United Kingdom

44. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (5,541 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (1,595 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $77.6 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Morocco, Belgium, Japan, Jordan

43. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.1% (62,623 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Pasture (28,866 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $161.6 million
  • Largest landowner countries: France, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Mexico, Denmark, Turks And Caicos Islands, Ireland

42. Utah

Ayres Natural Bridge (west of ... by James St. John
Ayres Natural Bridge (west of ... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.2% (86,985 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Pasture (21,778 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $197.5 million
  • Largest landowner countries: China, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Canada, France, Mexico, Sweden, Luxembourg, Panama

41. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.2% (178,675 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (103,663 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $534.2 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Switzerland, Mexico, Canada, Luxembourg, Japan, Egypt, Bahamas, Italy, Netherlands, Germany

40. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.3% (72,045 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (31,134 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $687.2 million
  • Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, France, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Netherlands

39. Delaware

Hay on Delaware farm, Georgetown, Delaware by Michele Dorsey Walfred
Hay on Delaware farm, Georgetown, Delaware (BY 2.0) by Michele Dorsey Walfred
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.4% (5,102 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (3,003 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $41.4 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Israel, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom

38. Wyoming

Ayres Natural Bridge (west of ... by James St. John
Ayres Natural Bridge (west of ... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.5% (337,404 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Pasture (235,117 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $109.4 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Portugal, Germany, France, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Chile, Netherlands, Italy

37. Montana

Dirt Roads in Montana near Glacier National Park by alex ranaldi
Dirt Roads in Montana near Glacier National Park (BY-SA 2.0) by alex ranaldi
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.7% (631,386 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Pasture (334,657 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $191.0 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Belgium, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Venezuela, France, Portugal

36. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.7% (44,445 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (26,734 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $142.4 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Germany, Canada, France, Japan, Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, Liechtenstein, Spain, Australia

35. Minnesota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.7% (367,129 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (271,066 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.8 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, South Africa, Switzerland

34. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.8% (199,517 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (131,007 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $493.4 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Denmark, Spain

33. California

Steve Proehl / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.9% (854,709 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (334,887 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $4.8 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: United Kingdom, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, France, Germany, Liechtenstein, Panama, Switzerland, Cayman Islands

32. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 0.9% (54,685 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (37,810 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $37.6 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Venezuela, Bermuda, Liechtenstein

31. South Dakota

Rapid City Skyline (2022) by WeaponizingArchitecture
Rapid City Skyline (2022) (BY-SA 4.0) by WeaponizingArchitecture
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (462,763 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (278,609 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $701.7 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Bahamas, Italy

30. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (600,089 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (406,350 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.6 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Japan

29. North Dakota

Fargo North Dakota by Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant)
Fargo North Dakota (BY-SA 2.5) by Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant)
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (441,928 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (323,530 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $563.4 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Italy, United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Spain, France, Netherlands, Norway, Australia, Germany

28. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (267,841 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (240,035 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.7 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Denmark, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France

27. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (453,329 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (237,435 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $865.0 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Italy, Canada, China, Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, France, United Kingdom, Japan

26. Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.0% (300,672 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (248,189 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $713.3 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Australia, Denmark, Portugal

25. New Mexico

MaRoPictures / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.1% (833,291 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (464,911 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $610.2 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Netherlands, Liberia, Luxembourg, Switzerland

24. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.3% (453,058 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (365,247 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.9 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Cook Islands, Denmark, Netherlands

23. Tennessee

Blue Ridge with spruce-fir forest (Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, USA) 2 by James St. John
Blue Ridge with spruce-fir forest (Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, USA) 2 (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.3% (337,784 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (295,035 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $392.5 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Bahamas

22. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.6% (569,697 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (445,287 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $903.8 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Finland, Singapore, Germany, Sweden

21. Indiana

132926214@N07 / Flickr
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.7% (385,937 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (309,138 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.5 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Portugal, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Israel, United Kingdom, Austria, Denmark

20. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.8% (277,173 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (190,526 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $120.1 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Spain

19. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 1.9% (917,443 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (888,142 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.1 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Netherlands, Virgin Islands (British), Spain, Cayman Islands

18. North Carolina

Residential Neighborhood, New Bern, North Carolina by Ken Lund
Residential Neighborhood, New Bern, North Carolina (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.0% (613,619 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (504,723 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.4 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, China, Denmark, France, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg

17. Illinois

Illinois Wind Farm by shock264
Illinois Wind Farm (BY 2.0) by shock264
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.1% (733,503 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (704,367 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $4.6 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, Portugal, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Venezuela, Brazil

16. Georgia

Night skyline of Atlanta, Geor... by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
Night skyline of Atlanta, Geor... (CC BY 2.0) by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.3% (855,366 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (775,796 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $2.8 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Germany, Canada, Ireland, Austria, Luxembourg, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland

15. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.4% (817,498 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (590,730 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.9 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, Panama, Denmark, Cayman Islands, United Kingdom, Switzerland

14. Kansas

Chalk badlands (Niobrara Forma... by James St. John
Chalk badlands (Niobrara Forma... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.4% (1,273,953 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (919,128 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.2 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia

13. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.4% (733,939 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (609,143 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.3 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Denmark, Germany, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Argentina, Belgium, Australia

12. Texas

HOUSTON, Texas by Thank You (25 Millions ) views
HOUSTON, Texas (CC BY 2.0) by Thank You (25 Millions ) views
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.5% (4,169,396 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (1,520,359 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $9.8 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Portugal

11. New York

jaywphotos / Flickr
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.6% (783,122 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (531,215 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $844.6 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Denmark, Canada, Cayman Islands, Germany, United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Liechtenstein, Spain, Belgium

10. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 2.6% (1,119,195 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (576,940 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.9 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Portugal, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Australia

9. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 3.3% (2,187,274 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (1,343,218 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.3 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Japan, France, Sweden

8. Hawaii

Hawaii Big Island by Pedro Szekely
Hawaii Big Island (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pedro Szekely
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 3.9% (160,016 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (80,796 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $437.9 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, China, Switzerland, Australia

7. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.0% (1,737,549 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Cropland (1,125,544 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.6 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia

6. South Carolina

A Multitude of Evening Colors by fran.trudeau
A Multitude of Evening Colors (CC BY-SA 2.0) by fran.trudeau
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.1% (781,278 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (732,159 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.7 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Ireland, Japan, Virgin Islands (British), United Kingdom

5. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.1% (1,495,606 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (1,271,319 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $1.4 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Singapore, Netherlands, Canada, Virgin Islands (British), Cayman Islands, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, Liechtenstein

4. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.4% (1,472,319 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (1,137,517 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $2.6 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Sweden, Argentina, Luxembourg, Italy

3. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 4.8% (1,553,665 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (1,497,469 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $3.4 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Netherlands, Canada, Ireland, Denmark, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Cayman Islands, Austria, France, Germany

2. Louisiana

Welcome to Louisiana, U.S. 61 by Ken Lund
Welcome to Louisiana, U.S. 61 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 5.5% (1,531,306 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (1,337,510 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $2.3 billion
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Cayman Islands, United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Sweden

1. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images
  • Percentage of state owned by foreign entities: 15.3% (3,017,404 acres total)
  • Primary landholding type: Forest (2,964,036 acres)
  • Total value of foreign-owned land: $682.7 million
  • Largest landowner countries: Canada, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Liberia, Sweden, France

 
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Blood In The Water: These Tourism Hot Spots Have Surprising Amounts Of...

The States Spending The Most On Clothes

These Gangs And Militias Are Slowly Gaining Power Around The World

The Riskiest Places China Is Investing In
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice