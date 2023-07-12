Countries Currently Living Under Military Rule

The number of countries moving toward authoritarianism is more than double the number moving toward democracy, according to the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. And countries lacking democratic institutions — free and fair elections, a separation of powers, and systems of checks and balances — are becoming more repressive. (These are the worst countries for press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders.)

While authoritarianism is on the rise globally, only a handful of these backsliding democracies are straight-up military regimes. Countries like Hungary and Mexico have seen an uptick in authoritarianism in recent years, but their leaders are still somewhat accountable – and civilian.

Eleven countries are currently under strict top-down military control, based on a 24/7 Wall St. review of recent news reports on political status and conflicts in countries around the world. We considered countries known to be under military rule or those that have a significant military influence. We also included some countries currently fighting civil wars, mostly those in which the military has an outsize presence in political and policy decisions.

Eight of these countries are in Africa, including the central landlocked war-torn country of Chad that was controlled by Gen. Idriss Déby from 1987 until his death at the hands of rebels when visiting front-line troops in 2021. After his death, his son, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Déby, was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers that also dissolved the government.

Countries under military control often have some kind of “transitional” organization, the pretense being that the armed forces are a temporary caretaker with an “interim” leader until free and fair elections can take place.

Guinea is another example of this phenomenon. The West African country held its first free and fair elections in 2010, sweeping in its first all-civilian government. But economic troubles and President Alpha Condé’s attempt to remain in power beyond the established two-term limit led to mass protests, a brutal crackdown on demonstrations, and a military coup in 2021. Col. Mamady Doumbouya is currently serving as interim president, while a National Transitional Council has been tasked with planning new elections.

But those next “free and fair” elections can take years to coordinate. And even then, the military can remain the power in the shadows. (Also see, the U.S. government is involved in secret wars in 15 countries.)

A good example of this is Myanmar. The military had instituted modest reforms to give the government a civilian face after the Saffron Revolution in 2007, and Aung San Suu Kyi became the country’s first prime minister after her party won the majority in parliament in 2015. But it became clear the military had never intended to cede the power it has wielded since 1962. A coup in February 2021 installed Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to power and sent Suu Kyi to prison.

Here are the countries currently living under military rule.