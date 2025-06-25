Where The Average Medical Lawsuit Is Nearly $800,000, And Other States With The Most Medical Malpractice ManuelVelasco / E+ via Getty Images

Key Points Medical malpractice activity can be an indication of health care quality.

Medical malpractice payouts vary widely from state to state, and are nearly 10 times as high in the worst state than in the lowest.

Medical malpractice activity correlates with factors like the availability of physicians and mortality due to medical error.

While medical errors are one of the leading causes of death in the United States, accountability in health care often depends on costly and complex malpractice litigation. As deaths due to medical and surgical complications rise, malpractice activity can shine an important light on the functioning and quality of different state-level health care systems.

Medical malpractice activity varies widely from state to state. In the state with the most successful litigation, there were $273 in medical malpractice payouts per capita from 2015 to 2024 – more than 10 times the state with the least litigation. While medical malpractice payouts don’t capture every instance of medical negligence, malpractice activity is correlated with factors like physician pay, physician concentration rates, and mortality due to medical and surgical complications. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the most medical malpractice activity.

To determine the states with the most medical malpractice activity, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the National Practitioner Data Bank of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. States were ranked based on the total amount of medical malpractice payouts per state resident from 2015 to 2024. Supplemental data on the number of deaths due to complications of medical and surgical care per 100,000 state residents are from the CDC’s WONDER database, while data on median annual salary for health care practitioners and technical occupations are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program and are for May 2024. Data on the percentage of the civilian noninstitutionalized population with private health insurance is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on the number of practicing physicians in each state is from the Kaiser Family Foundation and is for January 2025.

50. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $26.76 per capita ($21.0 million total)

$26.76 per capita ($21.0 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $368,061 (57 cases)

$368,061 (57 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,750

$77,750 Concentration of physicians: 315.3 per 100,000 residents

315.3 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 80.8%

49. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $30.24 per capita ($922.3 million total)

$30.24 per capita ($922.3 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $229,548 (4,018 cases)

$229,548 (4,018 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

1.2 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,510

$79,510 Concentration of physicians: 243.1 per 100,000 residents

243.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 63.3%

48. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $33.82 per capita ($199.9 million total)

$33.82 per capita ($199.9 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $620,748 (322 cases)

$620,748 (322 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,620

$81,620 Concentration of physicians: 333.5 per 100,000 residents

333.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 72.8%

47. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $34.21 per capita ($370.7 million total)

$34.21 per capita ($370.7 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $377,515 (982 cases)

$377,515 (982 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

1.2 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,210

$79,210 Concentration of physicians: 298.9 per 100,000 residents

298.9 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.3%

46. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $41.47 per capita ($295.5 million total)

$41.47 per capita ($295.5 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $328,741 (899 cases)

$328,741 (899 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,830

$75,830 Concentration of physicians: 297.6 per 100,000 residents

297.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.3%

45. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $50.77 per capita ($509.6 million total)

$50.77 per capita ($509.6 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $254,431 (2,003 cases)

$254,431 (2,003 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,880

$81,880 Concentration of physicians: 409.4 per 100,000 residents

409.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 69.9%

44. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $51.98 per capita ($298.2 million total)

$51.98 per capita ($298.2 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $786,892 (379 cases)

$786,892 (379 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,380

$95,380 Concentration of physicians: 342.1 per 100,000 residents

342.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 75.0%

43. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $53.29 per capita ($156.7 million total)

$53.29 per capita ($156.7 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $326,381 (480 cases)

$326,381 (480 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people

1.6 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,960

$64,960 Concentration of physicians: 245.3 per 100,000 residents

245.3 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 62.1%

42. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $55.04 per capita ($281.2 million total)

$55.04 per capita ($281.2 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $572,647 (491 cases)

$572,647 (491 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,590

$64,590 Concentration of physicians: 262.5 per 100,000 residents

262.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.1%

41. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $55.36 per capita ($325.4 million total)

$55.36 per capita ($325.4 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $467,492 (696 cases)

$467,492 (696 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $86,740

$86,740 Concentration of physicians: 289.4 per 100,000 residents

289.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.3%

40. Utah

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $56.06 per capita ($191.6 million total)

$56.06 per capita ($191.6 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $333,200 (575 cases)

$333,200 (575 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,440

$79,440 Concentration of physicians: 251.9 per 100,000 residents

251.9 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 78.1%

39. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $56.44 per capita ($2.2 billion total)

$56.44 per capita ($2.2 billion total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,154 (7,352 cases)

$299,154 (7,352 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.6 per 100,000 people

0.6 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $119,990

$119,990 Concentration of physicians: 315.6 per 100,000 residents

315.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 63.4%

38. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $58.27 per capita ($686.8 million total)

$58.27 per capita ($686.8 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $482,997 (1,422 cases)

$482,997 (1,422 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,130

$79,130 Concentration of physicians: 380.6 per 100,000 residents

380.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.3%

37. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $58.49 per capita ($509.8 million total)

$58.49 per capita ($509.8 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $493,490 (1,033 cases)

$493,490 (1,033 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,700

$81,700 Concentration of physicians: 314.1 per 100,000 residents

314.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 72.8%

36. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $59.56 per capita ($182.7 million total)

$59.56 per capita ($182.7 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $403,338 (453 cases)

$403,338 (453 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people

1.6 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $67,930

$67,930 Concentration of physicians: 257.4 per 100,000 residents

257.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 60.2%

35. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $62.22 per capita ($122.3 million total)

$62.22 per capita ($122.3 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $503,098 (243 cases)

$503,098 (243 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,780

$79,780 Concentration of physicians: 192.7 per 100,000 residents

192.7 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 68.8%

34. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $63.22 per capita ($40.9 million total)

$63.22 per capita ($40.9 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $435,447 (94 cases)

$435,447 (94 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,660

$84,660 Concentration of physicians: 417.3 per 100,000 residents

417.3 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 69.9%

33. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $65.25 per capita ($129.1 million total)

$65.25 per capita ($129.1 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $381,935 (338 cases)

$381,935 (338 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,420

$79,420 Concentration of physicians: 350.0 per 100,000 residents

350.0 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 74.1%

32. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $67.46 per capita ($273.5 million total)

$67.46 per capita ($273.5 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,186 (914 cases)

$299,186 (914 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,160

$76,160 Concentration of physicians: 254.1 per 100,000 residents

254.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 61.5%

31. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $69.35 per capita ($222.4 million total)

$69.35 per capita ($222.4 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $528,284 (421 cases)

$528,284 (421 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $74,430

$74,430 Concentration of physicians: 275.4 per 100,000 residents

275.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 71.8%

30. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $72.56 per capita ($231.8 million total)

$72.56 per capita ($231.8 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $345,945 (670 cases)

$345,945 (670 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $92,980

$92,980 Concentration of physicians: 208.7 per 100,000 residents

208.7 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 64.1%

29. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $73.91 per capita ($549.2 million total)

$73.91 per capita ($549.2 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $451,285 (1,217 cases)

$451,285 (1,217 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,750

$87,750 Concentration of physicians: 268.6 per 100,000 residents

268.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 64.0%

28. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $73.92 per capita ($577.6 million total)

$73.92 per capita ($577.6 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $545,386 (1,059 cases)

$545,386 (1,059 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

1.2 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $103,660

$103,660 Concentration of physicians: 310.8 per 100,000 residents

310.8 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.2%

27. South Carolina

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $75.05 per capita ($403.3 million total)

$75.05 per capita ($403.3 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $353,118 (1,142 cases)

$353,118 (1,142 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,920

$77,920 Concentration of physicians: 272.2 per 100,000 residents

272.2 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.8%

26. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $75.13 per capita ($515.5 million total)

$75.13 per capita ($515.5 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $249,288 (2,068 cases)

$249,288 (2,068 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $78,330

$78,330 Concentration of physicians: 269.9 per 100,000 residents

269.9 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.8%

25. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $76.02 per capita ($471.0 million total)

$76.02 per capita ($471.0 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $398,180 (1,183 cases)

$398,180 (1,183 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

0.8 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,400

$76,400 Concentration of physicians: 361.5 per 100,000 residents

361.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 68.4%

24. South Dakota

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $80.09 per capita ($73.6 million total)

$80.09 per capita ($73.6 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $688,143 (107 cases)

$688,143 (107 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.5 per 100,000 people

0.5 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,510

$69,510 Concentration of physicians: 278.0 per 100,000 residents

278.0 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 73.3%

23. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $82.90 per capita ($243.8 million total)

$82.90 per capita ($243.8 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $219,428 (1,111 cases)

$219,428 (1,111 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people

1.5 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,120

$75,120 Concentration of physicians: 307.5 per 100,000 residents

307.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 73.2%

22. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $83.01 per capita ($60.9 million total)

$83.01 per capita ($60.9 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $515,917 (118 cases)

$515,917 (118 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $102,660

$102,660 Concentration of physicians: 289.6 per 100,000 residents

289.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.0%

21. Wyoming

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $84.59 per capita ($49.4 million total)

$84.59 per capita ($49.4 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $581,247 (85 cases)

$581,247 (85 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 2.2 per 100,000 people

2.2 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,210

$81,210 Concentration of physicians: 254.4 per 100,000 residents

254.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 71.0%

20. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $84.80 per capita ($383.8 million total)

$84.80 per capita ($383.8 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $378,136 (1,015 cases)

$378,136 (1,015 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,380

$76,380 Concentration of physicians: 283.5 per 100,000 residents

283.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 62.8%

19. Delaware

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $87.95 per capita ($90.8 million total)

$87.95 per capita ($90.8 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $447,059 (203 cases)

$447,059 (203 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,840

$87,840 Concentration of physicians: 364.6 per 100,000 residents

364.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 69.1%

18. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $92.84 per capita ($129.6 million total)

$92.84 per capita ($129.6 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $586,353 (221 cases)

$586,353 (221 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,860

$82,860 Concentration of physicians: 379.2 per 100,000 residents

379.2 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.5%

17. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $96.80 per capita ($109.7 million total)

$96.80 per capita ($109.7 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $375,543 (292 cases)

$375,543 (292 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

1.2 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,850

$79,850 Concentration of physicians: 248.6 per 100,000 residents

248.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 65.4%

16. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $100.46 per capita ($425.3 million total)

$100.46 per capita ($425.3 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $593,962 (716 cases)

$593,962 (716 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $108,070

$108,070 Concentration of physicians: 318.1 per 100,000 residents

318.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.9%

15. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $110.63 per capita ($2.5 billion total)

$110.63 per capita ($2.5 billion total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $304,022 (8,228 cases)

$304,022 (8,228 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,020

$80,020 Concentration of physicians: 286.5 per 100,000 residents

286.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 64.2%

14. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $113.59 per capita ($163.0 million total)

$113.59 per capita ($163.0 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $634,281 (257 cases)

$634,281 (257 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.7 per 100,000 people

0.7 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $104,000

$104,000 Concentration of physicians: 309.5 per 100,000 residents

309.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 75.2%

13. Georgia

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $114.95 per capita ($1.3 billion total)

$114.95 per capita ($1.3 billion total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $548,590 (2,311 cases)

$548,590 (2,311 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,520

$81,520 Concentration of physicians: 272.9 per 100,000 residents

272.9 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.3%

12. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $117.92 per capita ($728.8 million total)

$117.92 per capita ($728.8 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $445,997 (1,634 cases)

$445,997 (1,634 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,620

$95,620 Concentration of physicians: 444.6 per 100,000 residents

444.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 73.1%

11. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $121.35 per capita ($555.0 million total)

$121.35 per capita ($555.0 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $260,824 (2,128 cases)

$260,824 (2,128 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,940

$69,940 Concentration of physicians: 304.8 per 100,000 residents

304.8 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 57.7%

10. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $129.82 per capita ($229.8 million total)

$129.82 per capita ($229.8 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $346,587 (663 cases)

$346,587 (663 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,340

$69,340 Concentration of physicians: 328.5 per 100,000 residents

328.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 63.3%

9. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $159.46 per capita ($223.6 million total)

$159.46 per capita ($223.6 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $665,406 (336 cases)

$665,406 (336 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $88,160

$88,160 Concentration of physicians: 318.4 per 100,000 residents

318.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 75.9%

8. Illinois

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $161.52 per capita ($2.0 billion total)

$161.52 per capita ($2.0 billion total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $709,014 (2,859 cases)

$709,014 (2,859 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,960

$82,960 Concentration of physicians: 371.0 per 100,000 residents

371.0 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 69.7%

7. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $162.84 per capita ($344.3 million total)

$162.84 per capita ($344.3 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $376,700 (914 cases)

$376,700 (914 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people

1.5 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,380

$84,380 Concentration of physicians: 322.0 per 100,000 residents

322.0 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 54.1%

6. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $192.27 per capita ($1.3 billion total)

$192.27 per capita ($1.3 billion total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $764,434 (1,761 cases)

$764,434 (1,761 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

0.8 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,790

$97,790 Concentration of physicians: 526.2 per 100,000 residents

526.2 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 73.1%

5. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $199.71 per capita ($1.9 billion total)

$199.71 per capita ($1.9 billion total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $514,257 (3,608 cases)

$514,257 (3,608 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

0.8 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $100,350

$100,350 Concentration of physicians: 364.2 per 100,000 residents

364.2 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.1%

4. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $201.52 per capita ($728.9 million total)

$201.52 per capita ($728.9 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $711,861 (1,024 cases)

$711,861 (1,024 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

0.8 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,450

$97,450 Concentration of physicians: 451.4 per 100,000 residents

451.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.8%

3. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $205.48 per capita ($225.2 million total)

$205.48 per capita ($225.2 million total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $561,605 (401 cases)

$561,605 (401 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $90,690

$90,690 Concentration of physicians: 434.4 per 100,000 residents

434.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.5%

2. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $215.94 per capita ($2.8 billion total)

$215.94 per capita ($2.8 billion total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $464,328 (6,028 cases)

$464,328 (6,028 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,250

$80,250 Concentration of physicians: 418.3 per 100,000 residents

418.3 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.1%

1. New York

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $273.64 per capita ($5.4 billion total)

$273.64 per capita ($5.4 billion total) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $502,292 (10,662 cases)

$502,292 (10,662 cases) Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $99,890

$99,890 Concentration of physicians: 474.4 per 100,000 residents

474.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 65.1%

