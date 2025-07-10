Special Report

Brain Drain: The States Struggling To Retain Their Medical Talent

ljubaphoto / E+ via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

Key Points

  • Many states struggle to retain medical talent.

  • Physician retention rates are higher than 75% in the best states, and lower than 40% in the worst.

  • Low physician retention rates exacerbate existing doctor shortages and can lead to reduced health care outcomes.

  • Do your finances need a check-up? Click here to talk to a financial advisor.

As the U.S. health care system faces mounting shortages of physician shortages, state and federal leaders are scrambling to improve workforce pipelines. Yet in many states, the problem isn’t just training enough doctors – it’s convincing them to stay.

New physicians often leave the state where they trained, and in some parts of the country, retention rates are alarmingly low. In the states with the weakest retention, fewer than 40% of doctors stay to practice after completing their residency, while the top-performing states boast retention rates above 75%. At the state level, retention rates are correlated with factors like health care salary as well as outcomes like mortality due to medical error. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the lowest physician retention rates.

To determine the states with the lowest physician retention rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on physician retention from the Association of American Medical Colleges. States were ranked based on the percentage of physicians who are practicing in the same state where they completed their residency. Retention rates are based on individuals who completed residency between 2013 and 2022.

Supplemental data on median annual salary for health care practitioners and technical occupations are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program and are for May 2024. Data used to calculate the average dollar amount of medical malpractice payouts per resident from 2015 to 2024 are from the National Practitioner Data Bank of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, while data on mortality due to medical and surgical complications from 2021 to 2023 are from the CDC’s WONDER database.

50. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 77.5%
  • Concentration of physicians: 315.6 per 100,000 residents (122,963 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $119,990
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.6 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,154

49. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 70.8%
  • Concentration of physicians: 289.6 per 100,000 residents (2,124 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $102,660
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $515,917

48. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 66.5%
  • Concentration of physicians: 243.1 per 100,000 residents (74,164 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,510
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $229,548

47. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 66.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 192.7 per 100,000 residents (3,786 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,780
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $503,098

46. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 65.0%
  • Concentration of physicians: 286.5 per 100,000 residents (64,791 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,020
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $304,022

45. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 63.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 248.6 per 100,000 residents (2,816 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,850
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $375,543

44. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 61.6%
  • Concentration of physicians: 318.1 per 100,000 residents (13,468 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $108,070
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $593,962

43. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 60.2%
  • Concentration of physicians: 379.2 per 100,000 residents (5,293 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,860
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $586,353

42. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 59.2%
  • Concentration of physicians: 254.1 per 100,000 residents (10,300 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,160
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,186

41. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 59.1%
  • Concentration of physicians: 315.3 per 100,000 residents (2,472 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,750
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $368,061

40. Georgia

Night skyline of Atlanta, Geor... by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
Night skyline of Atlanta, Geor... (CC BY 2.0) by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 59.0%
  • Concentration of physicians: 272.9 per 100,000 residents (30,100 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,520
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $548,590

39. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 59.0%
  • Concentration of physicians: 342.1 per 100,000 residents (19,632 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,380
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $786,892

38. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 245.3 per 100,000 residents (7,211 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,960
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $326,381

37. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 269.9 per 100,000 residents (18,519 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $78,330
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $249,288

36. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 310.8 per 100,000 residents (24,280 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $103,660
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $545,386

35. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.1%
  • Concentration of physicians: 289.4 per 100,000 residents (17,011 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $86,740
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $467,492

34. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.0%
  • Concentration of physicians: 304.8 per 100,000 residents (13,939 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,940
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $260,824

33. South Dakota

Panorama of Rapid City, South Dakota, USA by Sopotnicki
Panorama of Rapid City, South Dakota, USA (Shutterstock.com) by Sopotnicki
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 57.7%
  • Concentration of physicians: 278.0 per 100,000 residents (2,556 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,510
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.5 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $688,143

32. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 56.8%
  • Concentration of physicians: 257.4 per 100,000 residents (7,895 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $67,930
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $403,338

31. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 56.2%
  • Concentration of physicians: 268.6 per 100,000 residents (19,961 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,750
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $451,285

30. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 56.2%
  • Concentration of physicians: 526.2 per 100,000 residents (36,840 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,790
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $764,434

29. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.9%
  • Concentration of physicians: 262.5 per 100,000 residents (13,410 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,590
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $572,647

28. Illinois

Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com by Rudy Balasko
Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com (Shutterstock.com) by Rudy Balasko
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.8%
  • Concentration of physicians: 371.0 per 100,000 residents (46,563 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,960
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $709,014

27. New York

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.8%
  • Concentration of physicians: 474.4 per 100,000 residents (92,846 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $99,890
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $502,292

26. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.7%
  • Concentration of physicians: 409.4 per 100,000 residents (41,090 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,880
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $254,431

25. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.0%
  • Concentration of physicians: 333.5 per 100,000 residents (19,713 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,620
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $620,748

24. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.9%
  • Concentration of physicians: 307.5 per 100,000 residents (9,043 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,120
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $219,428

23. Utah

Ayres Natural Bridge (west of ... by James St. John
Ayres Natural Bridge (west of ... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.5%
  • Concentration of physicians: 251.9 per 100,000 residents (8,610 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,440
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $333,200

22. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 380.6 per 100,000 residents (44,852 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,130
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $482,997

21. South Carolina

A Multitude of Evening Colors by fran.trudeau
A Multitude of Evening Colors (CC BY-SA 2.0) by fran.trudeau
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.2%
  • Concentration of physicians: 272.2 per 100,000 residents (14,626 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,920
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $353,118

20. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.1%
  • Concentration of physicians: 208.7 per 100,000 residents (6,667 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $92,980
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $345,945

19. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.8%
  • Concentration of physicians: 322.0 per 100,000 residents (6,809 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,380
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $376,700

18. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.7%
  • Concentration of physicians: 298.9 per 100,000 residents (32,386 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,210
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $377,515

17. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.7%
  • Concentration of physicians: 361.5 per 100,000 residents (22,402 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,400
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $398,180

16. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 417.3 per 100,000 residents (2,702 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,660
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $435,447

15. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.2%
  • Concentration of physicians: 350.0 per 100,000 residents (6,925 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,420
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $381,935

14. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 51.0%
  • Concentration of physicians: 314.1 per 100,000 residents (27,376 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,700
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $493,490

13. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 50.9%
  • Concentration of physicians: 283.5 per 100,000 residents (12,830 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,380
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $378,136

12. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 50.9%
  • Concentration of physicians: 328.5 per 100,000 residents (5,814 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,340
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $346,587

11. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 49.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 309.5 per 100,000 residents (4,442 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $104,000
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.7 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $634,281

10. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 49.1%
  • Concentration of physicians: 418.3 per 100,000 residents (54,224 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,250
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $464,328

9. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 48.4%
  • Concentration of physicians: 364.2 per 100,000 residents (33,838 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $100,350
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $514,257

8. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 48.2%
  • Concentration of physicians: 444.6 per 100,000 residents (27,475 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,620
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $445,997

7. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 47.5%
  • Concentration of physicians: 297.6 per 100,000 residents (21,208 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,830
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $328,741

6. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 47.3%
  • Concentration of physicians: 275.4 per 100,000 residents (8,833 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $74,430
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $528,284

5. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 45.6%
  • Concentration of physicians: 451.4 per 100,000 residents (16,328 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,450
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $711,861

4. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 42.9%
  • Concentration of physicians: 434.4 per 100,000 residents (4,761 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $90,690
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $561,605

3. Wyoming

Wyoming Highway 31 by BrianHagan
Wyoming Highway 31 (BY-SA 4.0) by BrianHagan
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 41.1%
  • Concentration of physicians: 254.4 per 100,000 residents (1,486 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,210
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 2.2 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $581,247

2. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 40.8%
  • Concentration of physicians: 318.4 per 100,000 residents (4,464 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $88,160
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $665,406

1. Delaware

Wilmington Delaware skyline by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant)
Wilmington Delaware skyline (BY-SA 2.5) by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant)
  • Physicians practicing in state of residency: 39.2%
  • Concentration of physicians: 364.6 per 100,000 residents (3,762 total)
  • Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,840
  • Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
  • Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $447,059

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor)

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.

Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!

Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

NFL Teams Set Records for Most Embarrassing Seasons

Misinformation, AI, Armed Conflict: What The Wealthiest Countries Worry About...

From $12 Bleachers to $20K Seats: Ranking the 15 Costliest Super Bowls