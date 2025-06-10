Health Care Deserts: Where A Lack Of Doctors Could Be Hurting Health Outcomes SeventyFour / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Aging populations and rising illness rates are leading to a physician shortage in the United States.

The availability of physicians varies widely from state to state.

The states with the fewest physicians per capita also have high rates of medical malpractice and deaths due to medical error.

As America grapples with an aging population, rising chronic illness, and worsening hospital wait times, a new health care crisis is unfolding. From rural counties to entire states, physician shortages are straining overburdened health care systems and worsening health care outcomes for large segments of the population.

The concentration of physicians varies widely across the country. Adjusted for population, the state with the most physicians has nearly three times as many doctors per capita as the state with the least. Physician concentration is correlated with factors like health care salary and the percentage of doctors who practice in the same state as their residency, as well as outcomes like deaths due to medical error and medical malpractice. A closer look at the data reveals where lack of doctors could be hurting health care outcomes.

To determine the states with the fewest doctors, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on practicing physicians from the Kaiser Family Foundation. States were ranked based on the number of professionally practicing physicians as of January 2025 per 100,000 residents. Supplemental data on median annual salary for health care practitioners and technical occupations are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program and are for May 2024.

Data used to calculate the average dollar amount of medical malpractice payouts per resident from 2015 to 2024 are from the National Practitioner Data Bank of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, while data on mortality due to medical and surgical complications from 2021 to 2023 are from the CDC’s WONDER database. Data on the percentage of physicians practicing in the state of their residency is from the Association of American Medical Colleges and is for 2022. Retention rates are based on individuals who completed residency between 2013 and 2022.

50. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 526.2 per 100,000 residents (36,840 total)

526.2 per 100,000 residents (36,840 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 56.2%

56.2% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,790

$97,790 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $192.27 per capita

$192.27 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $764,434

$764,434 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

49. New York

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 474.4 per 100,000 residents (92,846 total)

474.4 per 100,000 residents (92,846 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.8%

54.8% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $99,890

$99,890 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $273.64 per capita

$273.64 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $502,292

$502,292 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

48. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 451.4 per 100,000 residents (16,328 total)

451.4 per 100,000 residents (16,328 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 45.6%

45.6% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,450

$97,450 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $201.52 per capita

$201.52 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $711,861

$711,861 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

47. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 444.6 per 100,000 residents (27,475 total)

444.6 per 100,000 residents (27,475 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 48.2%

48.2% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,620

$95,620 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $117.92 per capita

$117.92 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $445,997

$445,997 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

46. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 434.4 per 100,000 residents (4,761 total)

434.4 per 100,000 residents (4,761 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 42.9%

42.9% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $90,690

$90,690 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $205.48 per capita

$205.48 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $561,605

$561,605 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

45. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 418.3 per 100,000 residents (54,224 total)

418.3 per 100,000 residents (54,224 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 49.1%

49.1% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,250

$80,250 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $215.94 per capita

$215.94 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $464,328

$464,328 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

44. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 417.3 per 100,000 residents (2,702 total)

417.3 per 100,000 residents (2,702 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.4%

52.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,660

$84,660 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $63.22 per capita

$63.22 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $435,447

$435,447 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

43. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 409.4 per 100,000 residents (41,090 total)

409.4 per 100,000 residents (41,090 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.7%

54.7% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,880

$81,880 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $50.77 per capita

$50.77 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $254,431

$254,431 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

42. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 380.6 per 100,000 residents (44,852 total)

380.6 per 100,000 residents (44,852 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.4%

53.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,130

$79,130 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $58.27 per capita

$58.27 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $482,997

$482,997 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

41. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 379.2 per 100,000 residents (5,293 total)

379.2 per 100,000 residents (5,293 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 60.2%

60.2% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,860

$82,860 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $92.84 per capita

$92.84 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $586,353

$586,353 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

40. Illinois

Concentration of physicians: 371.0 per 100,000 residents (46,563 total)

371.0 per 100,000 residents (46,563 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.8%

54.8% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,960

$82,960 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $161.52 per capita

$161.52 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $709,014

$709,014 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

39. Delaware

Concentration of physicians: 364.6 per 100,000 residents (3,762 total)

364.6 per 100,000 residents (3,762 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 39.2%

39.2% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,840

$87,840 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $87.95 per capita

$87.95 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $447,059

$447,059 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

38. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 364.2 per 100,000 residents (33,838 total)

364.2 per 100,000 residents (33,838 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 48.4%

48.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $100,350

$100,350 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $199.71 per capita

$199.71 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $514,257

$514,257 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

37. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 361.5 per 100,000 residents (22,402 total)

361.5 per 100,000 residents (22,402 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.7%

52.7% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,400

$76,400 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $76.02 per capita

$76.02 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $398,180

$398,180 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

36. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 350.0 per 100,000 residents (6,925 total)

350.0 per 100,000 residents (6,925 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.2%

52.2% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,420

$79,420 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $65.25 per capita

$65.25 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $381,935

$381,935 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

35. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 342.1 per 100,000 residents (19,632 total)

342.1 per 100,000 residents (19,632 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 59.0%

59.0% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,380

$95,380 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $51.98 per capita

$51.98 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $786,892

$786,892 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

34. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 333.5 per 100,000 residents (19,713 total)

333.5 per 100,000 residents (19,713 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.0%

54.0% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,620

$81,620 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $33.82 per capita

$33.82 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $620,748

$620,748 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

33. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 328.5 per 100,000 residents (5,814 total)

328.5 per 100,000 residents (5,814 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 50.9%

50.9% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,340

$69,340 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $129.82 per capita

$129.82 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $346,587

$346,587 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

32. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 322.0 per 100,000 residents (6,809 total)

322.0 per 100,000 residents (6,809 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.8%

52.8% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,380

$84,380 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $162.84 per capita

$162.84 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $376,700

$376,700 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people

31. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 318.4 per 100,000 residents (4,464 total)

318.4 per 100,000 residents (4,464 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 40.8%

40.8% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $88,160

$88,160 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $159.46 per capita

$159.46 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $665,406

$665,406 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

30. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 318.1 per 100,000 residents (13,468 total)

318.1 per 100,000 residents (13,468 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 61.6%

61.6% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $108,070

$108,070 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $100.46 per capita

$100.46 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $593,962

$593,962 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

29. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 315.6 per 100,000 residents (122,963 total)

315.6 per 100,000 residents (122,963 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 77.5%

77.5% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $119,990

$119,990 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $56.44 per capita

$56.44 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,154

$299,154 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.6 per 100,000 people

28. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 315.3 per 100,000 residents (2,472 total)

315.3 per 100,000 residents (2,472 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 59.1%

59.1% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,750

$77,750 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $26.76 per capita

$26.76 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $368,061

$368,061 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

27. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 314.1 per 100,000 residents (27,376 total)

314.1 per 100,000 residents (27,376 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 51.0%

51.0% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,700

$81,700 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $58.49 per capita

$58.49 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $493,490

$493,490 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

26. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 310.8 per 100,000 residents (24,280 total)

310.8 per 100,000 residents (24,280 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.4%

58.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $103,660

$103,660 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $73.92 per capita

$73.92 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $545,386

$545,386 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

25. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 309.5 per 100,000 residents (4,442 total)

309.5 per 100,000 residents (4,442 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 49.4%

49.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $104,000

$104,000 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $113.59 per capita

$113.59 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $634,281

$634,281 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.7 per 100,000 people

24. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 307.5 per 100,000 residents (9,043 total)

307.5 per 100,000 residents (9,043 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.9%

53.9% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,120

$75,120 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $82.90 per capita

$82.90 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $219,428

$219,428 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people

23. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 304.8 per 100,000 residents (13,939 total)

304.8 per 100,000 residents (13,939 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.0%

58.0% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,940

$69,940 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $121.35 per capita

$121.35 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $260,824

$260,824 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

22. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 298.9 per 100,000 residents (32,386 total)

298.9 per 100,000 residents (32,386 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 52.7%

52.7% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,210

$79,210 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $34.21 per capita

$34.21 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $377,515

$377,515 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

21. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 297.6 per 100,000 residents (21,208 total)

297.6 per 100,000 residents (21,208 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 47.5%

47.5% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,830

$75,830 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $41.47 per capita

$41.47 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $328,741

$328,741 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

20. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 289.6 per 100,000 residents (2,124 total)

289.6 per 100,000 residents (2,124 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 70.8%

70.8% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $102,660

$102,660 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $83.01 per capita

$83.01 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $515,917

$515,917 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

19. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 289.4 per 100,000 residents (17,011 total)

289.4 per 100,000 residents (17,011 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.1%

58.1% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $86,740

$86,740 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $55.36 per capita

$55.36 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $467,492

$467,492 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

18. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 286.5 per 100,000 residents (64,791 total)

286.5 per 100,000 residents (64,791 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 65.0%

65.0% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,020

$80,020 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $110.63 per capita

$110.63 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $304,022

$304,022 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

17. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 283.5 per 100,000 residents (12,830 total)

283.5 per 100,000 residents (12,830 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 50.9%

50.9% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,380

$76,380 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $84.80 per capita

$84.80 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $378,136

$378,136 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

16. South Dakota

Concentration of physicians: 278.0 per 100,000 residents (2,556 total)

278.0 per 100,000 residents (2,556 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 57.7%

57.7% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,510

$69,510 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $80.09 per capita

$80.09 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $688,143

$688,143 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.5 per 100,000 people

15. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 275.4 per 100,000 residents (8,833 total)

275.4 per 100,000 residents (8,833 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 47.3%

47.3% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $74,430

$74,430 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $69.35 per capita

$69.35 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $528,284

$528,284 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

14. Georgia

Concentration of physicians: 272.9 per 100,000 residents (30,100 total)

272.9 per 100,000 residents (30,100 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 59.0%

59.0% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,520

$81,520 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $114.95 per capita

$114.95 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $548,590

$548,590 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

13. South Carolina

Concentration of physicians: 272.2 per 100,000 residents (14,626 total)

272.2 per 100,000 residents (14,626 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.2%

53.2% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,920

$77,920 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $75.05 per capita

$75.05 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $353,118

$353,118 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

12. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 269.9 per 100,000 residents (18,519 total)

269.9 per 100,000 residents (18,519 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.4%

58.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $78,330

$78,330 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $75.13 per capita

$75.13 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $249,288

$249,288 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

11. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 268.6 per 100,000 residents (19,961 total)

268.6 per 100,000 residents (19,961 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 56.2%

56.2% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,750

$87,750 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $73.91 per capita

$73.91 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $451,285

$451,285 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

10. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 262.5 per 100,000 residents (13,410 total)

262.5 per 100,000 residents (13,410 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 54.9%

54.9% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,590

$64,590 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $55.04 per capita

$55.04 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $572,647

$572,647 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

9. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Concentration of physicians: 257.4 per 100,000 residents (7,895 total)

257.4 per 100,000 residents (7,895 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 56.8%

56.8% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $67,930

$67,930 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $59.56 per capita

$59.56 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $403,338

$403,338 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people

8. Wyoming

Concentration of physicians: 254.4 per 100,000 residents (1,486 total)

254.4 per 100,000 residents (1,486 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 41.1%

41.1% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,210

$81,210 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $84.59 per capita

$84.59 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $581,247

$581,247 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 2.2 per 100,000 people

7. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 254.1 per 100,000 residents (10,300 total)

254.1 per 100,000 residents (10,300 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 59.2%

59.2% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,160

$76,160 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $67.46 per capita

$67.46 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,186

$299,186 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

6. Utah

Concentration of physicians: 251.9 per 100,000 residents (8,610 total)

251.9 per 100,000 residents (8,610 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.5%

53.5% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,440

$79,440 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $56.06 per capita

$56.06 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $333,200

$333,200 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

5. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 248.6 per 100,000 residents (2,816 total)

248.6 per 100,000 residents (2,816 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 63.4%

63.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,850

$79,850 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $96.80 per capita

$96.80 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $375,543

$375,543 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

4. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 245.3 per 100,000 residents (7,211 total)

245.3 per 100,000 residents (7,211 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 58.4%

58.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,960

$64,960 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $53.29 per capita

$53.29 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $326,381

$326,381 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people

3. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 243.1 per 100,000 residents (74,164 total)

243.1 per 100,000 residents (74,164 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 66.5%

66.5% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,510

$79,510 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $30.24 per capita

$30.24 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $229,548

$229,548 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

2. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 208.7 per 100,000 residents (6,667 total)

208.7 per 100,000 residents (6,667 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 53.1%

53.1% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $92,980

$92,980 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $72.56 per capita

$72.56 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $345,945

$345,945 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Concentration of physicians: 192.7 per 100,000 residents (3,786 total)

192.7 per 100,000 residents (3,786 total) Physicians practicing in state of residency: 66.4%

66.4% Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,780

$79,780 Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $62.22 per capita

$62.22 per capita Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $503,098

$503,098 Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

