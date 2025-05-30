Where Medical Errors Occur At Twice The U.S. Average, And Other States With The Most Inept Doctors Neustockimages / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Deaths due to complications of medical and surgical care are the third-leading cause of death in the United States.

Deaths due to medical error vary across the country, and are nearly five times as common in the worst state as in the best state.

The states with the most deaths due to medical error have high malpractice rates and relatively few physicians per capita.

Medical errors are gaining recognition as a serious public problem. One recent study reported that approximately 400,000 patients suffer preventable harm in the United States every year, while another study estimated that close to 200,000 deaths each year are due to preventable medical errors. CDC data shows that deaths due to complications of medical and surgical care are on the rise, and are the third-leading cause of death in the United States.

Deaths due to medical and surgical complications are a function of health care quality, and vary widely in frequency around the country. Adjusted for patient age, the state with the worst care has nearly five times as many deaths due medical and surgical complications as the best state. The states with the highest rates of death from error tend to have higher rates of medical malpractice, lower health care salaries, and fewer physicians per capita. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the most deaths from complications of medical and surgery.

To determine the states with the most deaths from complications of medical and surgery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on mortality due to medical complications from the CDC’s WONDER database. States were ranked based on the number of deaths due to complications of medical and surgical care per 100,000 state residents from 2021 to 2023. Mortality data is age-adjusted.

Supplemental data used to calculate the average dollar amount of medical malpractice payouts per resident from 2015 to 2024 are from the National Practitioner Data Bank of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. Data on median annual salary for health care practitioners and technical occupations are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program and are for May 2024. Data on the percentage of the civilian noninstitutionalized population with private health insurance is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on the number of practicing physicians in each state is from the Kaiser Family Foundation and is for January 2025, while data on the percentage of physicians practicing in the state of their residency is from the Association of American Medical Colleges and is for 2022.

50. South Dakota

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.5 per 100,000 people

0.5 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $73.6 million ($80.09 per capita)

$73.6 million ($80.09 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $688,143 (107 cases)

$688,143 (107 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,510

$69,510 Concentration of physicians: 278.0 per 100,000 residents

278.0 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 73.3%

49. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.6 per 100,000 people

0.6 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $2.2 billion ($56.44 per capita)

$2.2 billion ($56.44 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,154 (7,352 cases)

$299,154 (7,352 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $119,990

$119,990 Concentration of physicians: 315.6 per 100,000 residents

315.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 63.4%

48. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.7 per 100,000 people

0.7 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $163.0 million ($113.59 per capita)

$163.0 million ($113.59 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $634,281 (257 cases)

$634,281 (257 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $104,000

$104,000 Concentration of physicians: 309.5 per 100,000 residents

309.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 75.2%

47. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

0.8 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $471.0 million ($76.02 per capita)

$471.0 million ($76.02 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $398,180 (1,183 cases)

$398,180 (1,183 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,400

$76,400 Concentration of physicians: 361.5 per 100,000 residents

361.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 68.4%

46. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

0.8 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $1.3 billion ($192.27 per capita)

$1.3 billion ($192.27 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $764,434 (1,761 cases)

$764,434 (1,761 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,790

$97,790 Concentration of physicians: 526.2 per 100,000 residents

526.2 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 73.1%

45. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

0.8 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $728.9 million ($201.52 per capita)

$728.9 million ($201.52 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $711,861 (1,024 cases)

$711,861 (1,024 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,450

$97,450 Concentration of physicians: 451.4 per 100,000 residents

451.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.8%

44. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people

0.8 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $1.9 billion ($199.71 per capita)

$1.9 billion ($199.71 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $514,257 (3,608 cases)

$514,257 (3,608 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $100,350

$100,350 Concentration of physicians: 364.2 per 100,000 residents

364.2 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.1%

43. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $509.6 million ($50.77 per capita)

$509.6 million ($50.77 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $254,431 (2,003 cases)

$254,431 (2,003 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,880

$81,880 Concentration of physicians: 409.4 per 100,000 residents

409.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 69.9%

42. Delaware

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $90.8 million ($87.95 per capita)

$90.8 million ($87.95 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $447,059 (203 cases)

$447,059 (203 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,840

$87,840 Concentration of physicians: 364.6 per 100,000 residents

364.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 69.1%

41. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $325.4 million ($55.36 per capita)

$325.4 million ($55.36 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $467,492 (696 cases)

$467,492 (696 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $86,740

$86,740 Concentration of physicians: 289.4 per 100,000 residents

289.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.3%

40. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $199.9 million ($33.82 per capita)

$199.9 million ($33.82 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $620,748 (322 cases)

$620,748 (322 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,620

$81,620 Concentration of physicians: 333.5 per 100,000 residents

333.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 72.8%

39. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $2.5 billion ($110.63 per capita)

$2.5 billion ($110.63 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $304,022 (8,228 cases)

$304,022 (8,228 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,020

$80,020 Concentration of physicians: 286.5 per 100,000 residents

286.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 64.2%

38. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $129.6 million ($92.84 per capita)

$129.6 million ($92.84 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $586,353 (221 cases)

$586,353 (221 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,860

$82,860 Concentration of physicians: 379.2 per 100,000 residents

379.2 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.5%

37. New York

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $5.4 billion ($273.64 per capita)

$5.4 billion ($273.64 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $502,292 (10,662 cases)

$502,292 (10,662 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $99,890

$99,890 Concentration of physicians: 474.4 per 100,000 residents

474.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 65.1%

36. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $549.2 million ($73.91 per capita)

$549.2 million ($73.91 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $451,285 (1,217 cases)

$451,285 (1,217 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,750

$87,750 Concentration of physicians: 268.6 per 100,000 residents

268.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 64.0%

35. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $509.8 million ($58.49 per capita)

$509.8 million ($58.49 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $493,490 (1,033 cases)

$493,490 (1,033 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,700

$81,700 Concentration of physicians: 314.1 per 100,000 residents

314.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 72.8%

34. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people

0.9 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $728.8 million ($117.92 per capita)

$728.8 million ($117.92 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $445,997 (1,634 cases)

$445,997 (1,634 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,620

$95,620 Concentration of physicians: 444.6 per 100,000 residents

444.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 73.1%

33. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $223.6 million ($159.46 per capita)

$223.6 million ($159.46 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $665,406 (336 cases)

$665,406 (336 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $88,160

$88,160 Concentration of physicians: 318.4 per 100,000 residents

318.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 75.9%

32. Illinois

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $2.0 billion ($161.52 per capita)

$2.0 billion ($161.52 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $709,014 (2,859 cases)

$709,014 (2,859 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,960

$82,960 Concentration of physicians: 371.0 per 100,000 residents

371.0 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 69.7%

31. Georgia

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $1.3 billion ($114.95 per capita)

$1.3 billion ($114.95 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $548,590 (2,311 cases)

$548,590 (2,311 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,520

$81,520 Concentration of physicians: 272.9 per 100,000 residents

272.9 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.3%

30. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $231.8 million ($72.56 per capita)

$231.8 million ($72.56 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $345,945 (670 cases)

$345,945 (670 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $92,980

$92,980 Concentration of physicians: 208.7 per 100,000 residents

208.7 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 64.1%

29. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $60.9 million ($83.01 per capita)

$60.9 million ($83.01 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $515,917 (118 cases)

$515,917 (118 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $102,660

$102,660 Concentration of physicians: 289.6 per 100,000 residents

289.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.0%

28. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $273.5 million ($67.46 per capita)

$273.5 million ($67.46 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,186 (914 cases)

$299,186 (914 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,160

$76,160 Concentration of physicians: 254.1 per 100,000 residents

254.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 61.5%

27. Utah

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $191.6 million ($56.06 per capita)

$191.6 million ($56.06 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $333,200 (575 cases)

$333,200 (575 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,440

$79,440 Concentration of physicians: 251.9 per 100,000 residents

251.9 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 78.1%

26. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $2.8 billion ($215.94 per capita)

$2.8 billion ($215.94 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $464,328 (6,028 cases)

$464,328 (6,028 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,250

$80,250 Concentration of physicians: 418.3 per 100,000 residents

418.3 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.1%

25. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $555.0 million ($121.35 per capita)

$555.0 million ($121.35 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $260,824 (2,128 cases)

$260,824 (2,128 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,940

$69,940 Concentration of physicians: 304.8 per 100,000 residents

304.8 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 57.7%

24. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $281.2 million ($55.04 per capita)

$281.2 million ($55.04 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $572,647 (491 cases)

$572,647 (491 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,590

$64,590 Concentration of physicians: 262.5 per 100,000 residents

262.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.1%

23. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people

1.0 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $298.2 million ($51.98 per capita)

$298.2 million ($51.98 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $786,892 (379 cases)

$786,892 (379 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,380

$95,380 Concentration of physicians: 342.1 per 100,000 residents

342.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 75.0%

22. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $222.4 million ($69.35 per capita)

$222.4 million ($69.35 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $528,284 (421 cases)

$528,284 (421 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $74,430

$74,430 Concentration of physicians: 275.4 per 100,000 residents

275.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 71.8%

21. South Carolina

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $403.3 million ($75.05 per capita)

$403.3 million ($75.05 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $353,118 (1,142 cases)

$353,118 (1,142 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,920

$77,920 Concentration of physicians: 272.2 per 100,000 residents

272.2 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.8%

20. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $21.0 million ($26.76 per capita)

$21.0 million ($26.76 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $368,061 (57 cases)

$368,061 (57 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,750

$77,750 Concentration of physicians: 315.3 per 100,000 residents

315.3 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 80.8%

19. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $425.3 million ($100.46 per capita)

$425.3 million ($100.46 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $593,962 (716 cases)

$593,962 (716 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $108,070

$108,070 Concentration of physicians: 318.1 per 100,000 residents

318.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.9%

18. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people

1.1 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $225.2 million ($205.48 per capita)

$225.2 million ($205.48 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $561,605 (401 cases)

$561,605 (401 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $90,690

$90,690 Concentration of physicians: 434.4 per 100,000 residents

434.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.5%

17. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

1.2 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $109.7 million ($96.80 per capita)

$109.7 million ($96.80 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $375,543 (292 cases)

$375,543 (292 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,850

$79,850 Concentration of physicians: 248.6 per 100,000 residents

248.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 65.4%

16. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

1.2 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $370.7 million ($34.21 per capita)

$370.7 million ($34.21 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $377,515 (982 cases)

$377,515 (982 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,210

$79,210 Concentration of physicians: 298.9 per 100,000 residents

298.9 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.3%

15. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

1.2 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $577.6 million ($73.92 per capita)

$577.6 million ($73.92 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $545,386 (1,059 cases)

$545,386 (1,059 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $103,660

$103,660 Concentration of physicians: 310.8 per 100,000 residents

310.8 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 70.2%

14. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people

1.2 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $922.3 million ($30.24 per capita)

$922.3 million ($30.24 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $229,548 (4,018 cases)

$229,548 (4,018 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,510

$79,510 Concentration of physicians: 243.1 per 100,000 residents

243.1 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 63.3%

13. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $383.8 million ($84.80 per capita)

$383.8 million ($84.80 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $378,136 (1,015 cases)

$378,136 (1,015 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,380

$76,380 Concentration of physicians: 283.5 per 100,000 residents

283.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 62.8%

12. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $122.3 million ($62.22 per capita)

$122.3 million ($62.22 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $503,098 (243 cases)

$503,098 (243 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,780

$79,780 Concentration of physicians: 192.7 per 100,000 residents

192.7 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 68.8%

11. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $129.1 million ($65.25 per capita)

$129.1 million ($65.25 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $381,935 (338 cases)

$381,935 (338 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,420

$79,420 Concentration of physicians: 350.0 per 100,000 residents

350.0 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 74.1%

10. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $686.8 million ($58.27 per capita)

$686.8 million ($58.27 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $482,997 (1,422 cases)

$482,997 (1,422 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,130

$79,130 Concentration of physicians: 380.6 per 100,000 residents

380.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.3%

9. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $515.5 million ($75.13 per capita)

$515.5 million ($75.13 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $249,288 (2,068 cases)

$249,288 (2,068 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $78,330

$78,330 Concentration of physicians: 269.9 per 100,000 residents

269.9 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 67.8%

8. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $40.9 million ($63.22 per capita)

$40.9 million ($63.22 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $435,447 (94 cases)

$435,447 (94 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,660

$84,660 Concentration of physicians: 417.3 per 100,000 residents

417.3 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 69.9%

7. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $295.5 million ($41.47 per capita)

$295.5 million ($41.47 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $328,741 (899 cases)

$328,741 (899 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,830

$75,830 Concentration of physicians: 297.6 per 100,000 residents

297.6 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 66.3%

6. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people

1.3 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $229.8 million ($129.82 per capita)

$229.8 million ($129.82 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $346,587 (663 cases)

$346,587 (663 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,340

$69,340 Concentration of physicians: 328.5 per 100,000 residents

328.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 63.3%

5. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people

1.5 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $344.3 million ($162.84 per capita)

$344.3 million ($162.84 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $376,700 (914 cases)

$376,700 (914 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,380

$84,380 Concentration of physicians: 322.0 per 100,000 residents

322.0 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 54.1%

4. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people

1.5 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $243.8 million ($82.90 per capita)

$243.8 million ($82.90 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $219,428 (1,111 cases)

$219,428 (1,111 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,120

$75,120 Concentration of physicians: 307.5 per 100,000 residents

307.5 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 73.2%

3. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people

1.6 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $182.7 million ($59.56 per capita)

$182.7 million ($59.56 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $403,338 (453 cases)

$403,338 (453 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $67,930

$67,930 Concentration of physicians: 257.4 per 100,000 residents

257.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 60.2%

2. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people

1.6 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $156.7 million ($53.29 per capita)

$156.7 million ($53.29 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $326,381 (480 cases)

$326,381 (480 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,960

$64,960 Concentration of physicians: 245.3 per 100,000 residents

245.3 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 62.1%

1. Wyoming

Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 2.2 per 100,000 people

2.2 per 100,000 people Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $49.4 million ($84.59 per capita)

$49.4 million ($84.59 per capita) Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $581,247 (85 cases)

$581,247 (85 cases) Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,210

$81,210 Concentration of physicians: 254.4 per 100,000 residents

254.4 per 100,000 residents Population with private health insurance: 71.0%

