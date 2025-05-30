Where Medical Errors Occur At Twice The U.S. Average, And Other States With The Most Inept Doctors

Key Points
-
Deaths due to complications of medical and surgical care are the third-leading cause of death in the United States.
-
Deaths due to medical error vary across the country, and are nearly five times as common in the worst state as in the best state.
-
The states with the most deaths due to medical error have high malpractice rates and relatively few physicians per capita.
-
Medical errors are gaining recognition as a serious public problem. One recent study reported that approximately 400,000 patients suffer preventable harm in the United States every year, while another study estimated that close to 200,000 deaths each year are due to preventable medical errors. CDC data shows that deaths due to complications of medical and surgical care are on the rise, and are the third-leading cause of death in the United States.
Deaths due to medical and surgical complications are a function of health care quality, and vary widely in frequency around the country. Adjusted for patient age, the state with the worst care has nearly five times as many deaths due medical and surgical complications as the best state. The states with the highest rates of death from error tend to have higher rates of medical malpractice, lower health care salaries, and fewer physicians per capita. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the most deaths from complications of medical and surgery.
To determine the states with the most deaths from complications of medical and surgery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on mortality due to medical complications from the CDC’s WONDER database. States were ranked based on the number of deaths due to complications of medical and surgical care per 100,000 state residents from 2021 to 2023. Mortality data is age-adjusted.
Supplemental data used to calculate the average dollar amount of medical malpractice payouts per resident from 2015 to 2024 are from the National Practitioner Data Bank of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. Data on median annual salary for health care practitioners and technical occupations are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program and are for May 2024. Data on the percentage of the civilian noninstitutionalized population with private health insurance is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on the number of practicing physicians in each state is from the Kaiser Family Foundation and is for January 2025, while data on the percentage of physicians practicing in the state of their residency is from the Association of American Medical Colleges and is for 2022.
50. South Dakota
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.5 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $73.6 million ($80.09 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $688,143 (107 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,510
- Concentration of physicians: 278.0 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 73.3%
49. California
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.6 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $2.2 billion ($56.44 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,154 (7,352 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $119,990
- Concentration of physicians: 315.6 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 63.4%
48. Hawaii
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.7 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $163.0 million ($113.59 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $634,281 (257 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $104,000
- Concentration of physicians: 309.5 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 75.2%
47. Missouri
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $471.0 million ($76.02 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $398,180 (1,183 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,400
- Concentration of physicians: 361.5 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 68.4%
46. Massachusetts
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $1.3 billion ($192.27 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $764,434 (1,761 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,790
- Concentration of physicians: 526.2 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 73.1%
45. Connecticut
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $728.9 million ($201.52 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $711,861 (1,024 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $97,450
- Concentration of physicians: 451.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 67.8%
44. New Jersey
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.8 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $1.9 billion ($199.71 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $514,257 (3,608 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $100,350
- Concentration of physicians: 364.2 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 70.1%
43. Michigan
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $509.6 million ($50.77 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $254,431 (2,003 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,880
- Concentration of physicians: 409.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 69.9%
42. Delaware
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $90.8 million ($87.95 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $447,059 (203 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,840
- Concentration of physicians: 364.6 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 69.1%
41. Colorado
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $325.4 million ($55.36 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $467,492 (696 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $86,740
- Concentration of physicians: 289.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 70.3%
40. Wisconsin
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $199.9 million ($33.82 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $620,748 (322 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,620
- Concentration of physicians: 333.5 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 72.8%
39. Florida
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $2.5 billion ($110.63 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $304,022 (8,228 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,020
- Concentration of physicians: 286.5 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 64.2%
38. Maine
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $129.6 million ($92.84 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $586,353 (221 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,860
- Concentration of physicians: 379.2 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 67.5%
37. New York
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $5.4 billion ($273.64 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $502,292 (10,662 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $99,890
- Concentration of physicians: 474.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 65.1%
36. Arizona
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $549.2 million ($73.91 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $451,285 (1,217 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $87,750
- Concentration of physicians: 268.6 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 64.0%
35. Virginia
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $509.8 million ($58.49 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $493,490 (1,033 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,700
- Concentration of physicians: 314.1 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 72.8%
34. Maryland
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $728.8 million ($117.92 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $445,997 (1,634 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,620
- Concentration of physicians: 444.6 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 73.1%
33. New Hampshire
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $223.6 million ($159.46 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $665,406 (336 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $88,160
- Concentration of physicians: 318.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 75.9%
32. Illinois
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $2.0 billion ($161.52 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $709,014 (2,859 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $82,960
- Concentration of physicians: 371.0 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 69.7%
31. Georgia
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $1.3 billion ($114.95 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $548,590 (2,311 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,520
- Concentration of physicians: 272.9 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 66.3%
30. Nevada
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $231.8 million ($72.56 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $345,945 (670 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $92,980
- Concentration of physicians: 208.7 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 64.1%
29. Alaska
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $60.9 million ($83.01 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $515,917 (118 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $102,660
- Concentration of physicians: 289.6 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 66.0%
28. Oklahoma
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $273.5 million ($67.46 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $299,186 (914 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,160
- Concentration of physicians: 254.1 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 61.5%
27. Utah
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $191.6 million ($56.06 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $333,200 (575 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,440
- Concentration of physicians: 251.9 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 78.1%
26. Pennsylvania
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $2.8 billion ($215.94 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $464,328 (6,028 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $80,250
- Concentration of physicians: 418.3 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 70.1%
25. Louisiana
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $555.0 million ($121.35 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $260,824 (2,128 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,940
- Concentration of physicians: 304.8 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 57.7%
24. Alabama
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $281.2 million ($55.04 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $572,647 (491 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,590
- Concentration of physicians: 262.5 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 67.1%
23. Minnesota
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.0 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $298.2 million ($51.98 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $786,892 (379 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $95,380
- Concentration of physicians: 342.1 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 75.0%
22. Iowa
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $222.4 million ($69.35 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $528,284 (421 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $74,430
- Concentration of physicians: 275.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 71.8%
21. South Carolina
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $403.3 million ($75.05 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $353,118 (1,142 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,920
- Concentration of physicians: 272.2 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 66.8%
20. North Dakota
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $21.0 million ($26.76 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $368,061 (57 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $77,750
- Concentration of physicians: 315.3 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 80.8%
19. Oregon
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $425.3 million ($100.46 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $593,962 (716 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $108,070
- Concentration of physicians: 318.1 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 66.9%
18. Rhode Island
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $225.2 million ($205.48 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $561,605 (401 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $90,690
- Concentration of physicians: 434.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 70.5%
17. Montana
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $109.7 million ($96.80 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $375,543 (292 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,850
- Concentration of physicians: 248.6 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 65.4%
16. North Carolina
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $370.7 million ($34.21 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $377,515 (982 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,210
- Concentration of physicians: 298.9 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 67.3%
15. Washington
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $577.6 million ($73.92 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $545,386 (1,059 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $103,660
- Concentration of physicians: 310.8 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 70.2%
14. Texas
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $922.3 million ($30.24 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $229,548 (4,018 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,510
- Concentration of physicians: 243.1 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 63.3%
13. Kentucky
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $383.8 million ($84.80 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $378,136 (1,015 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $76,380
- Concentration of physicians: 283.5 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 62.8%
12. Idaho
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $122.3 million ($62.22 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $503,098 (243 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,780
- Concentration of physicians: 192.7 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 68.8%
11. Nebraska
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $129.1 million ($65.25 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $381,935 (338 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,420
- Concentration of physicians: 350.0 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 74.1%
10. Ohio
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $686.8 million ($58.27 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $482,997 (1,422 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $79,130
- Concentration of physicians: 380.6 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 67.3%
9. Indiana
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $515.5 million ($75.13 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $249,288 (2,068 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $78,330
- Concentration of physicians: 269.9 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 67.8%
8. Vermont
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $40.9 million ($63.22 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $435,447 (94 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,660
- Concentration of physicians: 417.3 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 69.9%
7. Tennessee
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $295.5 million ($41.47 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $328,741 (899 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,830
- Concentration of physicians: 297.6 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 66.3%
6. West Virginia
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $229.8 million ($129.82 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $346,587 (663 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $69,340
- Concentration of physicians: 328.5 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 63.3%
5. New Mexico
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $344.3 million ($162.84 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $376,700 (914 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $84,380
- Concentration of physicians: 322.0 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 54.1%
4. Kansas
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.5 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $243.8 million ($82.90 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $219,428 (1,111 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $75,120
- Concentration of physicians: 307.5 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 73.2%
3. Arkansas
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $182.7 million ($59.56 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $403,338 (453 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $67,930
- Concentration of physicians: 257.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 60.2%
2. Mississippi
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $156.7 million ($53.29 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $326,381 (480 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $64,960
- Concentration of physicians: 245.3 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 62.1%
1. Wyoming
- Deaths from medical and surgical care complications, 2021-2023: 2.2 per 100,000 people
- Medical malpractice payouts, 2015-2024: $49.4 million ($84.59 per capita)
- Average medical malpractice payout, 2015-2024: $581,247 (85 cases)
- Median annual salary for healthcare practitioners: $81,210
- Concentration of physicians: 254.4 per 100,000 residents
- Population with private health insurance: 71.0%
