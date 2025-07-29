Miller Lite Celebrates 50 Years with Free Beers, Plus 7 Top Light Beer Brands You Don’t Want to Miss kuppa_rock / iStock via Getty Images

In a world where there is a day dedicated to everything, we can’t overlook International Beer Day. And this year, the festive day happens to coincide with Miller Lite’s 50 anniversary. On August 1, Miller Lite is celebrating the occasion by giving away 50,000 free beers throughout all 50 states! The offer will cover up to $10 for each customer. Though fans of the light beer will have to pay up front, they can submit receipts for reimbursement via the company’s website. The official Miller Lite site states, “Grab your friends, and friends of friends, to celebrate 50 years of Miller Time on International Beer Day (Aug. 1). Be sure to arrive at a participating bar in your area for a coast-to-coast toast to the original light beer.” Miller lite is using the promotion to remind beer drinkers that their brand is a go-to summer treat!

After prohibition, full-body beers were the only beer option available. These beers were usually a bit stouter and contained a higher number of calories and alcohol by volume. It wasn’t until the mid-1970s that light beers began entering the market. But what quantifies a beer as “light?” According to Food & Wine, light beer contains fewer calories, subsequently lowering the alcohol content as well. It’s also important to note that many light beers are lagers, though this isn’t a requirement for a beer to be considered “light.” There are light IPAs and wheat beers available as well. While many enjoy lighter options, others find that the lower calorie content tends to make light beers less flavorful. Our list below includes beers that fall into the category of “light” without skimping on taste.

From easy-to-find brands like Miller Lite and Michelob Ultra to more specific craft brewery brands like Nite Light, this list has something for everyone. This list is also, of course, subject to personal preferences and tastes. If you find yourself loyal to a brand, that may be the best light beer for you. Additionally, a few here also made our list of the top 15 beers millennials like most.

To compile this list of light beer brands, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed several resources. These include beer and liquor blogs like Beer Advocate and Liquor.com, as well as Reddit threads and online reviews. We also took into account personal experience as well as food blogs like Taste of Home, and the Food Network. In no particular order, here are seven light beer brands you don’t have to avoid.

This post was updated on July 29, 2025 to include news of Miller Lite’s free beer promotion.

1. Miller Lite

Stratol / Getty Images

Brewing Company: Miller Brewing Company as a part of Molson Coors

Miller Brewing Company as a part of Molson Coors Calories per 12 oz can: 96

96 Carbohydrates per 12 oz can: 3.2 grams

3.2 grams ABV: 4.2%

“The Original Light Beer”

Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Miller Brewing Company began crafting Miller Lite in the mid-1970s, making it one of the first light beers to enter the market. This light brew is easy to find and doesn’t skimp on flavor, despite the lower amount of calories, carbs, and ABV in each 12-ounce can.

Additionally, Miller Lite is known for its signature golden hue. Their website states that this color comes from a delicate mix of both crystal and pale barley malts. As an American pilsner, Miller Lite is also made with Galena hops, which give the beer a stronger aroma and flavor than most other beers. While Miller Lite has received mixed reviews online, many reviewers on Beer Advocate state that it tastes the most similar to a regular, full-bodied beer.

2. Lagunitas DayTime IPA

svarshik / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Brewing Company: Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Lagunitas Brewing Co. Calories per 12 oz can: 98

98 Carbohydrates per 12 oz can: 3 grams

3 grams ABV: 4%

A Light IPA

Dusan Ladjevic / iStock via Getty Images

While most of the beers on this list are American lagers, Lagunitas DayTime sets itself apart as an India Pale Ale (IPA). In general, IPA beers are made with more hops, giving them a slightly stronger flavor. IPAs began rising in popularity throughout the United States and U.K. in the 1990s, and they come in many different styles including West Coast and New England.

Hailing from California, DayTime is a popular West Coast-style IPA. This light and refreshing brew has hints of tropical, citrus, and eucalyptus notes that provide its bold flavor. It’s also well known for its lower carbohydrate level. The brewer’s website states this beer has “less carbs than a banana.” DayTime is incredibly popular during warmer months due to its light and refreshing drinkability, but you can also find it year-round online.

3. Nite Lite

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Brewing Company: Night Shift Brewing

Night Shift Brewing Calories per 12 oz can: 120

120 Carbohydrates per 12 oz can: 8 grams

8 grams ABV: 4.3%

Craft brewed

Portra / E+ via Getty Images

While many of the beers on our list are made at macro breweries across the country or North America, Nite Lite is a light lager hailing from Night Shift Brewing out of Boston. This beverage may be slightly higher in calories, alcohol content, and carbs, but this allows the beer to keep its bold flavor.

Additionally, Nite Lite is different from many other light beers because of its ingredients. This light beer doesn’t include corn syrup, artificial flavors, or preservatives. It also has a citrus and bread-like flavor. Reviewers agree that this beer is easy to drink, has a strong flavor for a light beer, and tastes more like a craft beer than a generic one. Liquor.com ranks Nite Lite as one of the best overall light beers to drink in 2023 as well.

4. Corona Light

slgc / Flickr

Brewing Company: Cerveceria Modelo Mexico

Cerveceria Modelo Mexico Calories per 12 oz can: 99

99 Carbohydrates per 12 oz can: 4.8 grams

4.8 grams ABV: 4.0%

Summer beer

Dallas Events Inc / Shutterstock.com

Synonymous with an afternoon on the beach, Corona Light began importing to the United States from Mexico in 1989. Corona is part of the Grupo Modelo brand which also brews Modelo and Pacifico. Corona also has its own full line of beverages including Corona Extra, Corona Premier, and Corona Hard Seltzers.

With its consistent advertising that shows Corona on the beach, this beer can make you feel like you’re on vacation. The aroma is a bit fruity and sweet while the flavor is described as being fresh and a bit grassy. Many reviewers find this beer still has a bold flavor despite its categorization as a light beer.

5. Natural Light

chris-yunker / Flickr

Brewing Company: Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch Calories per 12 oz can: 95

95 Carbohydrates per 12 oz can: 3.2 grams

3.2 grams ABV: 4.2%

Budget-friendly

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

While Natural Light might sometimes get a bad rap as a cheap, college beer, it’s also known for its refreshing taste. Marketed as the perfect beer for a group outing or outdoor barbeque, Natural Light has been around since 1977. It’s an American lager with a longer brewing time, making it what the brewing company calls a “Shore Champagne.”

Reviewers love Natural Light because it’s easy to drink. Others also love how it’s a more basic beer without a lot of added flavor. Taste of Home also rated this beverage the “best budget light beer” in a blind taste test.

6. Shiner Light Blonde

kuppa_rock / iStock via Getty Images

Brewing Company: Spoetzl Brewery

Spoetzl Brewery Calories per 12 oz can: 99

99 Carbohydrates per 12 oz can: 5.2 grams

5.2 grams ABV: 4.2%

Award-winning Texas light beer

franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Hailing from Shiner, Texas’ Spoetzl Brewery, Shiner Light Blonde is a unique blend of two-row malts and Golding hops that create a refreshing and clean light beer. This beverage is newer to the market having first been brewed in 2011. However, in its short time on the market, Shiner Light Blonde won back-to-back Australian International Beer Awards in 2021 and 2022.

As an American lager, this beer is also pale in color, resembling many of the other light beers on the market today. Reviewers love its taste and body. USA Today also provided a review of all the Shiner beer products, stating that the Light Blonde is “a smooth, carbonated ride.” Keep in mind that this beer may only be available regionally, however, due to the brewery’s location in Texas.

7. Michelob Ultra

DS70 / Getty Images

Brewing Company: Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch Calories per 12 oz can: 95

95 Carbohydrates per 12 oz can: 2.6 grams

2.6 grams ABV: 4.2%

“Superior light beer”

millann / iStock via Getty Images

Of all the macro-brewed beers on our list, Michelob Ultra comes in with the lowest calorie and carbohydrate mix, while still containing a 4.2% alcohol by volume content. Often marketed as a “superior light beer,” this beverage is seen in commercials as a beer for those who are active and desire a lighter beer choice.

Michelob Ultra is also known for its citrusy aroma. Reviewers feel this is a great beer to consume after a long day in the sun. Taste of Home also ranked it the “best refreshing light beer” in a blind taste test. While some sites give Michelob Ultra mixed reviews, most agree that it’s a light and simple beer. (For similar reading, click here to see 10 cheap beer brands that are actually good.)

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored) Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks. We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year. It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.