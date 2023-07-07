All 26 Republican Governors, Ranked by Popularity

A majority of Americans disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling his job as president. Though Biden’s approval rating has inched up in recent weeks, to just 43%, it remains below his 44% average and well below his all-time high of 57%, according to a recent Gallup poll. In keeping with these findings, more Americans now identify as Republican than when Biden first took office.

Based on Associated Press analysis of voter registration data, over 1 million voters switched to the GOP from mid-2021 to mid-2022. And, according to Gallup polling data, 2022 was the first time in over three decades that the number of Americans who identified as or leaned Republican outnumbered those who identified as or leaned Democratic.

Meanwhile, in much of the country, executive Republican leadership at the state level has garnered substantial public support. Public opinion research company Morning Consult found that 11 of the 15 most popular sitting state governors are Republican, while only five of the 15 least popular governors are.

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s most and least popular Republican governors. We ranked all 26 Republican state governors by their 2023 approval rating. Ties were broken by disapproval ratings, and in cases where governors shared the same approval and disapproval rating, the governor with the largest survey sample size ranked higher.

Two governors on this list, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Burgum of North Dakota, are leveraging their platforms to run for the top spot on the Republican ticket in the 2024 presidential election. Both DeSantis and Burgum have a 56% approval rating. (Here is a look at each president’s path to the Oval Office.)

Notably, five of the 26 Republican governors on this list hold office in states that went to the Democrats in the most recent presidential election. In fact, two of the three most popular Republican governors – Phil Scott of Vermont and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire – lead states that Joe Biden won handily in 2020. (Here is a look at the most, and least, effective presidents in American history.)

