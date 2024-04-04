20 Politicians That Baby Boomers Find the Most Popular

Baby Boomers have enormously impacted American society every decade since World War II, and the 2020s are no exception. Born between 1946 and 1964, they’re currently between 60 and 78 years old. Although they comprise only about 20.6% of the overall population, they are the largest voting bloc with the highest voter turnout of any demographic. This makes them a target of competing political campaigns, media outlets, and advertisers. Their opinions count, and they vote.
Who do they vote for? Broadly speaking, Baby Boomers’ party identification is split three ways. About 35% identify as Republican, 32% as Democrat, and 33% as Independent. Polling data indicates they have become more conservative over time, forming a powerful voting block with the even more conservative Silent generation (born 1928-1945).
To find out which politicians Boomers love the most, we reviewed 2023 fourth quarter polling data at YouGov, an international research and analytics organization with a strong reputation. This turned up a list of the 20 living or deceased politicians who got the highest favorability ratings from Baby Boomers. See if any of the results surprise you!
20. Ben Carson (1951- )
- Favorability Rating: 37%
- Political Affiliation: Republican
- Home State: Michigan
- Profession: neurosurgeon, academic, author, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (2017-2021); U.S. presidential candidate (2016).
19. Adam Schiff (1960- )
- Favorability Rating: 38%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: Massachusetts
- Profession: lawyer, author, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (2001- ).
18. Joe Biden (1942- )
- Favorability Rating: 38%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: Pennsylvania
- Profession: lawyer, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. Senate (1973-2009), U.S. Vice President (2009-2017), U.S. President (2020- )
17. Bob Dole (1923-2021)
- Favorability Rating: 38%
- Political Affiliation: Republican
- Home State: Kansas
- Profession: politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1961-1969), U.S. Senate (1969-1996), U.S. presidential candidate (1996).
16. Rand Paul (1963- )
- Favorability Rating: 38%
- Political Affiliation: Republican
- Home State: Kentucky
- Profession: ophthalmologist, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. Senate (2011- ).
15. George W. Bush (1946- )
- Favorability Rating: 38%
- Political Affiliation: Republican
- Home State: Texas
- Profession: businessman, politician.
- Public Offices: Governor of Texas (1995-2000); President of the United States (2001-2009).
14. Chuck Schumer (1950- )
- Favorability Rating: 39%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: New York
- Profession: politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1981-1999), U.S. Senate (1999- ).
13. Kamala Harris (1964- )
- Favorability Rating: 40%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: California
- Profession: lawyer, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. Senate (2017-2021), U.S. Vice President (2021- ).
12. Gabrielle Giffords (1970- )
- Favorability Rating: 40%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: Arizona
- Profession: businessperson, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (2007-2012).
11. Dianne Feinstein (1933-2023)
- Favorability Rating: 41%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: California
- Profession: politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. Senate (1992-2023).
10. Elizabeth Warren (1949- )
- Favorability Rating: 42%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: Massachusetts
- Profession: lawyer, academic, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. Senator (2013- ), U.S. presidential candidate (2020)
9. Nancy Pelosi (1940- )
- Favorability Rating: 44%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: Maryland
- Profession: politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1987- )
8. Bernie Sanders (1941- )
- Favorability Rating: 45%
- Political Affiliation: Independent
- Home State: New York City
- Profession: activist, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1991-2007), U.S. Senate (2007- ), U.S. presidential candidate (2016, 2020).
7. Pete Buttigieg (1982- )
- Favorability Rating: 46%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: Indiana
- Profession: political consultant, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. presidential candidate (2020), U.S. Secretary of Transportation (2021- ).
6. Henry Kissinger (1923-2023)
- Favorability Rating: 49%
- Political Affiliation: Republican
- Home Country/Adopted State: Germany/Connecticut
- Profession: academic, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. National Security Advisor (1969-1975), Secretary of State (1973-1977).
5. Bill Clinton (1946- )
- Favorability Rating: 51%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: Arkansas
- Profession: politician.
- Public Offices: Governor of Arkansas (1983-1992), U.S. President (1993-2001)
4. Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- )
- Favorability Rating: 52%
- Political Affiliation: Republican
- Home Country/Adopted State: Austria/California
- Profession: bodybuilder, actor, politician
- Public Offices: Governor of California (2003-2011)
3. Madeleine Albright (1937-2022)
- Favorability Rating: 53%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home Country/Adopted State: Czechoslovakia/Colorado
- Profession: academic, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nati0ns (1993-1997), U.S. Secretary of State (1997-2001)
2. Barack Obama (1961- )
- Favorability Rating: 57%
- Political Affiliation:
- Home State: Hawaii
- Profession: politician, lawyer, author
- Public Offices: U.S. Senator (2005-2008), U.S. President (2009-2017)
1. Jimmy Carter (1924- )
- Favorability Rating: 63%
- Political Affiliation: Democratic
- Home State: Georgia
- Profession: U.S. Navy, farmer, politician.
- Public Offices: U.S. President (1977-1981).
