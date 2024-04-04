Politics

20 Politicians That Baby Boomers Find the Most Popular

Baby Boomers have enormously impacted American society every decade since World War II, and the 2020s are no exception. Born between 1946 and 1964, they’re currently between 60 and 78 years old. Although they comprise only about 20.6% of the overall population, they are the largest voting bloc with the highest voter turnout of any demographic. This makes them a target of competing political campaigns, media outlets, and advertisers. Their opinions count, and they vote.

Who do they vote for? Broadly speaking, Baby Boomers’ party identification is split three ways. About 35% identify as Republican, 32% as Democrat, and 33% as Independent. Polling data indicates they have become more conservative over time, forming a powerful voting block with the even more conservative Silent generation (born 1928-1945).

To find out which politicians Boomers love the most, we reviewed 2023 fourth quarter polling data at YouGov, an international research and analytics organization with a strong reputation. This turned up a list of the 20 living or deceased politicians who got the highest favorability ratings from Baby Boomers. See if any of the results surprise you!

20. Ben Carson (1951- )

politician Ben Carson
Ben Carson, an accomplished neurosurgeon, once performed pioneering surgery to separate conjoined twins.
  • Favorability Rating: 37%
  • Political Affiliation: Republican
  • Home State: Michigan
  • Profession: neurosurgeon, academic, author, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (2017-2021); U.S. presidential candidate (2016).

19. Adam Schiff (1960- )

Born in Massachusetts, Adam Schiff serves as a U.S. Congressional Representative for California.
  • Favorability Rating: 38%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: Massachusetts
  • Profession: lawyer, author, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (2001- ).

18. Joe Biden (1942- )

Joe Biden was born in Pennsylvania but for most of his life has called Delaware home.
  • Favorability Rating: 38%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: Pennsylvania
  • Profession: lawyer, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. Senate (1973-2009), U.S. Vice President (2009-2017), U.S. President (2020- )

17. Bob Dole (1923-2021)

Bob Dole, a former presidential candidate, was married to former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole, who was herself considered a possible future presidential candidate.
  • Favorability Rating: 38%
  • Political Affiliation: Republican
  • Home State: Kansas
  • Profession: politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1961-1969), U.S. Senate (1969-1996), U.S. presidential candidate (1996).

16. Rand Paul (1963- )

Rand Paul is a conservative who considers himself a supporter of the Tea Party movement.
  • Favorability Rating: 38%
  • Political Affiliation: Republican
  • Home State: Kentucky
  • Profession: ophthalmologist, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. Senate (2011- ).

15. George W. Bush (1946- )

George W. Bush | President Bush Holds Press Conference At White House
Only two father-son duos have become U.S. presidents: John Adams and John Quincy Adams, and George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush (pictured here).
  • Favorability Rating: 38%
  • Political Affiliation: Republican
  • Home State: Texas
  • Profession: businessman, politician.
  • Public Offices: Governor of Texas (1995-2000); President of the United States (2001-2009).

14. Chuck Schumer (1950- )

Chuck Schumer is the leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus and has been the Senate Majority Leader since 2021.
  • Favorability Rating: 39%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: New York
  • Profession: politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1981-1999), U.S. Senate (1999- ).

13. Kamala Harris (1964- )

Kamala Harris is the first female Vice President of the United States, and the first person of South Asian ancestry.
  • Favorability Rating: 40%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: California
  • Profession: lawyer, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. Senate (2017-2021), U.S. Vice President (2021- ).

12. Gabrielle Giffords (1970- )

Gabby Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and retired from her political career a year later.
  • Favorability Rating: 40%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: Arizona
  • Profession: businessperson, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (2007-2012).

11. Dianne Feinstein (1933-2023)

politician Dianne Feinstein
Dianne Feinstein was an influential senator. She chaired the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee.
  • Favorability Rating: 41%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: California
  • Profession: politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. Senate (1992-2023).

10. Elizabeth Warren (1949- )

Elizabeth Warren launched a campaign for President in 2019.
  • Favorability Rating: 42%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: Massachusetts
  • Profession: lawyer, academic, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. Senator (2013- ), U.S. presidential candidate (2020)

9. Nancy Pelosi (1940- )

Nancy Pelosi was Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2019-2023.
  • Favorability Rating: 44%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: Maryland
  • Profession: politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1987- )

8. Bernie Sanders (1941- )

Bernie Sanders campaigned to become the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
  • Favorability Rating: 45%
  • Political Affiliation: Independent
  • Home State: New York City
  • Profession: activist, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1991-2007), U.S. Senate (2007- ), U.S. presidential candidate (2016, 2020).

7. Pete Buttigieg (1982- )

In 2019, Pete Buttigieg became the first openly LGBT person to win a presidential primary or caucus.
  • Favorability Rating: 46%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: Indiana
  • Profession: political consultant, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. presidential candidate (2020), U.S. Secretary of Transportation (2021- ).

6. Henry Kissinger (1923-2023)

Henry Kissinger was a controversial figure: praised for his foreign policy successes but condemned for ignoring human rights issues.
  • Favorability Rating: 49%
  • Political Affiliation: Republican
  • Home Country/Adopted State: Germany/Connecticut
  • Profession: academic, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. National Security Advisor (1969-1975), Secretary of State (1973-1977).

5. Bill Clinton (1946-  )

Bill Clinton | World War II Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony
Bill Clinton enjoyed strong support from much of the African-American community during his political career.
  • Favorability Rating: 51%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: Arkansas
  • Profession: politician.
  • Public Offices: Governor of Arkansas (1983-1992), U.S. President (1993-2001)

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- )

Arnold Schwarzenegger was able to parlay his action-hero movie persona into the image of a tough, no-nonsense politician.
  • Favorability Rating: 52%
  • Political Affiliation: Republican
  • Home Country/Adopted State: Austria/California
  • Profession: bodybuilder, actor, politician
  • Public Offices: Governor of California (2003-2011)

3. Madeleine Albright (1937-2022)

Madeline Albright, a former college professor, studied under celebrated former national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski.
  • Favorability Rating: 53%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home Country/Adopted State: Czechoslovakia/Colorado
  • Profession: academic, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nati0ns (1993-1997), U.S. Secretary of State (1997-2001)

2. Barack Obama (1961- )

One of the most enduring legacies of the Obama presidency was the Affordable Care Act, which extended medical insurance coverage to less-advantaged citizens.
  • Favorability Rating: 57%
  • Political Affiliation:
  • Home State: Hawaii 
  • Profession: politician, lawyer, author
  • Public Offices: U.S. Senator (2005-2008), U.S. President (2009-2017)

1. Jimmy Carter (1924- )

Jimmy Carter focused his presidency and post-presidential service on human rights, humanitarian issues, and peacemaking.
  • Favorability Rating: 63%
  • Political Affiliation: Democratic
  • Home State: Georgia
  • Profession: U.S. Navy, farmer, politician.
  • Public Offices: U.S. President (1977-1981).

 

