20 Politicians That Baby Boomers Find the Most Popular fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

Baby Boomers have enormously impacted American society every decade since World War II, and the 2020s are no exception. Born between 1946 and 1964, they’re currently between 60 and 78 years old. Although they comprise only about 20.6% of the overall population, they are the largest voting bloc with the highest voter turnout of any demographic. This makes them a target of competing political campaigns, media outlets, and advertisers. Their opinions count, and they vote.

Who do they vote for? Broadly speaking, Baby Boomers’ party identification is split three ways. About 35% identify as Republican, 32% as Democrat, and 33% as Independent. Polling data indicates they have become more conservative over time, forming a powerful voting block with the even more conservative Silent generation (born 1928-1945).

To find out which politicians Boomers love the most, we reviewed 2023 fourth quarter polling data at YouGov, an international research and analytics organization with a strong reputation. This turned up a list of the 20 living or deceased politicians who got the highest favorability ratings from Baby Boomers. See if any of the results surprise you!

20. Ben Carson (1951- )

Favorability Rating: 37%

37% Political Affiliation: Republican

Republican Home State: Michigan

Michigan Profession: neurosurgeon, academic, author, politician.

neurosurgeon, academic, author, politician. Public Offices: U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (2017-2021); U.S. presidential candidate (2016).

19. Adam Schiff (1960- )

Favorability Rating: 38%

38% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: Massachusetts

Massachusetts Profession: lawyer, author, politician.

lawyer, author, politician. Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (2001- ).

18. Joe Biden (1942- )

Favorability Rating: 38%

38% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Profession: lawyer, politician.

lawyer, politician. Public Offices: U.S. Senate (1973-2009), U.S. Vice President (2009-2017), U.S. President (2020- )

17. Bob Dole (1923-2021)

Favorability Rating: 38%

38% Political Affiliation: Republican

Republican Home State: Kansas

Kansas Profession: politician.

politician. Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1961-1969), U.S. Senate (1969-1996), U.S. presidential candidate (1996).

16. Rand Paul (1963- )

Favorability Rating: 38%

38% Political Affiliation: Republican

Republican Home State: Kentucky

Kentucky Profession: ophthalmologist, politician.

ophthalmologist, politician. Public Offices: U.S. Senate (2011- ).

15. George W. Bush (1946- )

Favorability Rating: 38%

38% Political Affiliation: Republican

Republican Home State: Texas

Texas Profession: businessman, politician.

businessman, politician. Public Offices: Governor of Texas (1995-2000); President of the United States (2001-2009).

14. Chuck Schumer (1950- )

Favorability Rating: 39%

39% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: New York

New York Profession: politician.

politician. Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1981-1999), U.S. Senate (1999- ).

13. Kamala Harris (1964- )

Favorability Rating: 40%

40% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: California

California Profession: lawyer, politician.

lawyer, politician. Public Offices: U.S. Senate (2017-2021), U.S. Vice President (2021- ).

12. Gabrielle Giffords (1970- )

Favorability Rating: 40%

40% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: Arizona

Arizona Profession: businessperson, politician.

businessperson, politician. Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (2007-2012).

11. Dianne Feinstein (1933-2023)

Favorability Rating: 41%

41% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: California

California Profession: politician.

politician. Public Offices: U.S. Senate (1992-2023).

10. Elizabeth Warren (1949- )

Favorability Rating: 42%

42% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: Massachusetts

Massachusetts Profession: lawyer, academic, politician.

lawyer, academic, politician. Public Offices: U.S. Senator (2013- ), U.S. presidential candidate (2020)

9. Nancy Pelosi (1940- )

Favorability Rating: 44%

44% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: Maryland

Maryland Profession: politician.

politician. Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1987- )

8. Bernie Sanders (1941- )

Favorability Rating: 45%

45% Political Affiliation: Independent

Independent Home State: New York City

New York City Profession: activist, politician.

activist, politician. Public Offices: U.S. House of Representatives (1991-2007), U.S. Senate (2007- ), U.S. presidential candidate (2016, 2020).

7. Pete Buttigieg (1982- )

Favorability Rating: 46%

46% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: Indiana

Indiana Profession: political consultant, politician.

political consultant, politician. Public Offices: U.S. presidential candidate (2020), U.S. Secretary of Transportation (2021- ).

6. Henry Kissinger (1923-2023)

Favorability Rating: 49%

49% Political Affiliation: Republican

Republican Home Country/Adopted State: Germany/Connecticut

Germany/Connecticut Profession: academic, politician.

academic, politician. Public Offices: U.S. National Security Advisor (1969-1975), Secretary of State (1973-1977).

5. Bill Clinton (1946- )

Favorability Rating: 51%

51% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: Arkansas

Arkansas Profession: politician.

politician. Public Offices: Governor of Arkansas (1983-1992), U.S. President (1993-2001)

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- )

Favorability Rating: 52%

52% Political Affiliation: Republican

Republican Home Country/Adopted State: Austria/California

Austria/California Profession: bodybuilder, actor, politician

bodybuilder, actor, politician Public Offices: Governor of California (2003-2011)

3. Madeleine Albright (1937-2022)

Favorability Rating: 53%

53% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home Country/Adopted State: Czechoslovakia/Colorado

Czechoslovakia/Colorado Profession: academic, politician.

academic, politician. Public Offices: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nati0ns (1993-1997), U.S. Secretary of State (1997-2001)

2. Barack Obama (1961- )

Favorability Rating: 57%

57% Political Affiliation:

Home State: Hawaii

Hawaii Profession: politician, lawyer, author

politician, lawyer, author Public Offices: U.S. Senator (2005-2008), U.S. President (2009-2017)

1. Jimmy Carter (1924- )

Favorability Rating: 63%

63% Political Affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Home State: Georgia

Georgia Profession: U.S. Navy, farmer, politician.

U.S. Navy, farmer, politician. Public Offices: U.S. President (1977-1981).

