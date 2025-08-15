The City Where 59% Of Workers Commute By Ferry Edgar Lee Espe / Shutterstock.com

While many of the country’s best-loved ferry routes are popular tourist attractions, offering glimpses of landmarks like Golden Gate Bridge or Statue of Liberty, the majority of U.S. ferry ridership is constituted by Americans commuting to work, not leisure travel.

Ferries serve a wide range of regions, functioning both as public transit options in some of the nation’s most traffic-heavy urban areas and as vital links for island communities in remote coastal zones. While fewer than 1% of workers commute by ferry nationwide, more than 20% of employed adults take the ferry to work in some cities.

The cities most reliant on ferry travel represent a distinctive map of coastal enclaves and island towns located within reach of major job centers. On Daufuskie Island in South Carolina, 58.5% of commuters take the ferry to work, traveling to Hilton Head island or Savannah, Georgia.

In Navesink, New Jersey, 20.2% of residents take the ferry, many crossing from the Atlantic Highlands into New York City, enjoying direct access to Manhattan and close-up views of New York Harbor along the way. Workers in Bainbridge Island in Washington regularly take the ferry across the Puget Sound into Seattle, enjoying a faster commute than most motorists in the metro area. A closer look at the data reveals the cities where the most people take the ferry to work.

To determine the cities where the most people commute by ferry, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Cities, towns, boroughs, villages, and census-designated places were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and over who commute by ferry. Data on the percentage of commuters who drive to work also came from the ACS.

25. Edgewater, NJ

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 6.0%

6.0% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 39.3%

39.3% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 66.7%

66.7% Median household income: $137,847

$137,847 Median home value: $723,400

$723,400 Total population: 14,544

24. Roslyn, NY

Antony-22 / Wikimedia Commons

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 6.1%

6.1% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 60.8%

60.8% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 77.3%

77.3% Median household income: $123,725

$123,725 Median home value: $623,800

$623,800 Total population: 2,955

23. Tiburon, CA

tiburonstudios / E+ via Getty Images

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 6.6%

6.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 50.5%

50.5% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $212,794

$212,794 Median home value: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 Total population: 9,035

22. Kentfield, CA

by Jesse Wagstaff / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 6.7%

6.7% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 46.4%

46.4% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 52.4%

52.4% Median household income: $231,875

$231,875 Median home value: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 Total population: 7,128

21. Freeland, WA

JeffGoulden / E+ via Getty Images

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.2%

7.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 62.5%

62.5% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 50.7%

50.7% Median household income: $90,945

$90,945 Median home value: $493,400

$493,400 Total population: 1,966

20. Little Silver, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.3%

7.3% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 60.6%

60.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 63.0%

63.0% Median household income: $220,746

$220,746 Median home value: $870,700

$870,700 Total population: 6,096

19. Highlands, NJ

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.6%

7.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 60.7%

60.7% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 72.7%

72.7% Median household income: $90,082

$90,082 Median home value: $394,800

$394,800 Total population: 4,575

18. Port Monmouth, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.6%

7.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 68.6%

68.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 82.4%

82.4% Median household income: $106,677

$106,677 Median home value: $423,600

$423,600 Total population: 3,285

17. Ross, CA

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.6%

7.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 48.9%

48.9% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 56.7%

56.7% Median household income: N/A

N/A Median home value: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 Total population: 2,626

16. Sea Bright, NJ

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 8.0%

8.0% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 62.2%

62.2% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 77.2%

77.2% Median household income: $127,738

$127,738 Median home value: $815,400

$815,400 Total population: 1,657

15. Shelter Island, NY

Peter Bond / Wikimedia Commons

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 8.5%

8.5% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 50.8%

50.8% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 36.7%

36.7% Median household income: $129,410

$129,410 Median home value: $1,019,000

$1,019,000 Total population: 2,281

14. Manchester, WA

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 8.5%

8.5% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 78.4%

78.4% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 86.7%

86.7% Median household income: $108,242

$108,242 Median home value: $464,500

$464,500 Total population: 6,018

13. Start, LA

Valerie Johnson / Shutterstock.com

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 8.9%

8.9% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 84.2%

84.2% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 93.1%

93.1% Median household income: $67,673

$67,673 Median home value: $134,600

$134,600 Total population: 941

12. Kingston, WA

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 10.4%

10.4% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 72.2%

72.2% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 81.8%

81.8% Median household income: $99,345

$99,345 Median home value: $448,600

$448,600 Total population: 2,585

11. Hansville, WA

jantik / Flickr

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 11.7%

11.7% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 74.5%

74.5% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 87.3%

87.3% Median household income: $85,800

$85,800 Median home value: $483,000

$483,000 Total population: 3,533

10. Fair Haven, NJ

dougtone / Flickr

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 12.6%

12.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 57.4%

57.4% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 71.2%

71.2% Median household income: $237,132

$237,132 Median home value: $943,300

$943,300 Total population: 6,182

9. St. James, NC

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 13.1%

13.1% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 50.8%

50.8% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 59.7%

59.7% Median household income: $113,670

$113,670 Median home value: $599,300

$599,300 Total population: 6,901

8. Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 13.2%

13.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 56.6%

56.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 70.9%

70.9% Median household income: $125,438

$125,438 Median home value: $615,300

$615,300 Total population: 4,409

7. Rumson, NJ

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 13.3%

13.3% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 48.7%

48.7% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 62.5%

62.5% Median household income: N/A

N/A Median home value: $1,609,400

$1,609,400 Total population: 7,265

6. Barre, MA

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 15.1%

15.1% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 71.6%

71.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 86.8%

86.8% Median household income: $55,625

$55,625 Median home value: $313,100

$313,100 Total population: 550

5. Bainbridge Island, WA

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 16.9%

16.9% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 41.6%

41.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 38.9%

38.9% Median household income: $159,882

$159,882 Median home value: $1,076,200

$1,076,200 Total population: 24,607

4. Navesink, NJ

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 20.2%

20.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 73.2%

73.2% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 86.3%

86.3% Median household income: $145,708

$145,708 Median home value: $695,300

$695,300 Total population: 1,904

3. Kahite, TN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 21.1%

21.1% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 69.9%

69.9% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 91.0%

91.0% Median household income: $115,078

$115,078 Median home value: $536,300

$536,300 Total population: 697

2. St. Ignace, MI

ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 22.7%

22.7% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 67.1%

67.1% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 52.4%

52.4% Median household income: $60,735

$60,735 Median home value: $127,800

$127,800 Total population: 2,409

1. Daufuskie Island, SC

akaplummer / Getty Images

Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 58.5%

58.5% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 16.2%

16.2% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 68.5%

68.5% Median household income: $153,821

$153,821 Median home value: N/A

N/A Total population: 636

