The City Where 59% Of Workers Commute By Ferry

Ferry to San Jose Island in Texas
Edgar Lee Espe / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
While many of the country’s best-loved ferry routes are popular tourist attractions, offering glimpses of landmarks like Golden Gate Bridge or Statue of Liberty, the majority of U.S. ferry ridership is constituted by Americans commuting to work, not leisure travel.

Ferries serve a wide range of regions, functioning both as public transit options in some of the nation’s most traffic-heavy urban areas and as vital links for island communities in remote coastal zones. While fewer than 1% of workers commute by ferry nationwide, more than 20% of employed adults take the ferry to work in some cities.

The cities most reliant on ferry travel represent a distinctive map of coastal enclaves and island towns located within reach of major job centers. On Daufuskie Island in South Carolina, 58.5% of commuters take the ferry to work, traveling to Hilton Head island or Savannah, Georgia.

In Navesink, New Jersey, 20.2% of residents take the ferry, many crossing from the Atlantic Highlands into New York City, enjoying direct access to Manhattan and close-up views of New York Harbor along the way. Workers in Bainbridge Island in Washington regularly take the ferry across the Puget Sound into Seattle, enjoying a faster commute than most motorists in the metro area. A closer look at the data reveals the cities where the most people take the ferry to work.

To determine the cities where the most people commute by ferry, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Cities, towns, boroughs, villages, and census-designated places were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and over who commute by ferry. Data on the percentage of commuters who drive to work also came from the ACS.

25. Edgewater, NJ

HudsonWaterfrontGWBtoJC by Hudconja
HudsonWaterfrontGWBtoJC (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hudconja
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 6.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 39.3%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 66.7%
  • Median household income: $137,847
  • Median home value: $723,400
  • Total population: 14,544

24. Roslyn, NY

Antony-22 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 6.1%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 60.8%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 77.3%
  • Median household income: $123,725
  • Median home value: $623,800
  • Total population: 2,955

23. Tiburon, CA

tiburonstudios / E+ via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 6.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 50.5%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 50.9%
  • Median household income: $212,794
  • Median home value: $2,000,000
  • Total population: 9,035

22. Kentfield, CA

by Jesse Wagstaff / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 6.7%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 46.4%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 52.4%
  • Median household income: $231,875
  • Median home value: $2,000,000
  • Total population: 7,128

21. Freeland, WA

JeffGoulden / E+ via Getty Images

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 62.5%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 50.7%
  • Median household income: $90,945
  • Median home value: $493,400
  • Total population: 1,966

20. Little Silver, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.3%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 60.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 63.0%
  • Median household income: $220,746
  • Median home value: $870,700
  • Total population: 6,096

19. Highlands, NJ

Views from Atlantic Highlands,... by Doug Kerr
Views from Atlantic Highlands,... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 60.7%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 72.7%
  • Median household income: $90,082
  • Median home value: $394,800
  • Total population: 4,575

18. Port Monmouth, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 68.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 82.4%
  • Median household income: $106,677
  • Median home value: $423,600
  • Total population: 3,285

17. Ross, CA

Alameda County California | Aerial view of Alameda and Oakland Harbor
DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 7.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 48.9%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 56.7%
  • Median household income: N/A
  • Median home value: $2,000,000
  • Total population: 2,626

16. Sea Bright, NJ

if you don&#039;t turn around, you ... by nosha
if you don&#039;t turn around, you ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by nosha
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 8.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 62.2%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 77.2%
  • Median household income: $127,738
  • Median home value: $815,400
  • Total population: 1,657

15. Shelter Island, NY

Peter Bond / Wikimedia Commons

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 8.5%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 50.8%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 36.7%
  • Median household income: $129,410
  • Median home value: $1,019,000
  • Total population: 2,281

14. Manchester, WA

GREEN MOUNTAIN RAILROAD TRAIN ... by J.R. Libby
GREEN MOUNTAIN RAILROAD TRAIN ... (CC BY 2.0) by J.R. Libby
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 8.5%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 78.4%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 86.7%
  • Median household income: $108,242
  • Median home value: $464,500
  • Total population: 6,018

13. Start, LA

Faded green paint on a quaint duplex in the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Valerie Johnson / Shutterstock.com

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 8.9%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 84.2%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 93.1%
  • Median household income: $67,673
  • Median home value: $134,600
  • Total population: 941

12. Kingston, WA

View of Puget Sound from Breme... by Ken Lund
View of Puget Sound from Breme... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 10.4%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 72.2%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 81.8%
  • Median household income: $99,345
  • Median home value: $448,600
  • Total population: 2,585

11. Hansville, WA

jantik / Flickr

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 11.7%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 74.5%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 87.3%
  • Median household income: $85,800
  • Median home value: $483,000
  • Total population: 3,533

10. Fair Haven, NJ

dougtone / Flickr

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 12.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 57.4%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 71.2%
  • Median household income: $237,132
  • Median home value: $943,300
  • Total population: 6,182

9. St. James, NC

Brunswick County Courthouse by Gerry Dincher
Brunswick County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 13.1%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 50.8%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 59.7%
  • Median household income: $113,670
  • Median home value: $599,300
  • Total population: 6,901

8. Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Views from Atlantic Highlands,... by Doug Kerr
Views from Atlantic Highlands,... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 13.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 56.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 70.9%
  • Median household income: $125,438
  • Median home value: $615,300
  • Total population: 4,409

7. Rumson, NJ

Rumson boroughhall by Wikijazz
Rumson boroughhall (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Wikijazz
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 13.3%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 48.7%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 62.5%
  • Median household income: N/A
  • Median home value: $1,609,400
  • Total population: 7,265

6. Barre, MA

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 15.1%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 71.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 86.8%
  • Median household income: $55,625
  • Median home value: $313,100
  • Total population: 550

5. Bainbridge Island, WA

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 16.9%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 41.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 38.9%
  • Median household income: $159,882
  • Median home value: $1,076,200
  • Total population: 24,607

4. Navesink, NJ

Navesink River Bridge - Rumson... by Lara
Navesink River Bridge - Rumson... (CC BY 2.0) by Lara
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 20.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 73.2%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 86.3%
  • Median household income: $145,708
  • Median home value: $695,300
  • Total population: 1,904

3. Kahite, TN

Monroe County, Tennessee | File:Chota Memorial.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 21.1%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 69.9%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 91.0%
  • Median household income: $115,078
  • Median home value: $536,300
  • Total population: 697

2. St. Ignace, MI

ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 22.7%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 67.1%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 52.4%
  • Median household income: $60,735
  • Median home value: $127,800
  • Total population: 2,409

1. Daufuskie Island, SC

akaplummer / Getty Images

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via ferry: 58.5%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 16.2%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 68.5%
  • Median household income: $153,821
  • Median home value: N/A
  • Total population: 636

