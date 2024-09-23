Jobs

Cities Where the Most People Ferry to Work

Daniel Hanscom / iStock via Getty Images
  • In some parts of the country, a majority of workers commute on ferries.
  • Ferry ridership has taken a hit since the WFH boom, and has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
  • In some cities, ferries offer the most direct route between two cities, with average commute times below driving and other public transit types.
In 2022, there were 91.6 million ferry passengers in the United States, according to the National Census of Ferry Operators. While some of America’s most popular ferry routes are popular recreation activities – offering scenic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alaskan glaciers, or the Statue of Liberty – recent data shows that commuters traveling for work, not pleasure, constitute the bulk of ferry passenger activity.

Ferries operate in diverse areas of the country, serving as public transit alternatives in some of America’s most congested cities as well as critical transport infrastructure connecting island communities to the mainland in coastal regions. While less than 1% of Americans commute on ferries, in some parts of the country ferries are the primary means of transportation to work.

To determine the cities where the most people commute by ferry, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Cities, towns, boroughs, villages, and census-designated places were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and over who commute by ferry. Data on the percentage of commuters who drive to work also came from the ACS. Supplemental data on ferryboat operators came from the National Census of Ferry Operators of the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The U.S. cities most dependent on ferry transport form a unique geographic tapestry of islands and coastal towns within commuting distance of major cities. On historic Daufuskie Island in South Carolina, 58.6% of commuters travel by ferry to work, cruising to nearby Hilton Head Island or Savannah, Georgia.

In Rumson, New Jersey, 17.7% of commuters take the ferry, many crossing from the Highlands Port into Manhattan, enjoying a direct route into the city and close-up views of the Statue of Liberty, Governors Island, and the Brooklyn waterfront during the ride. From Bainbridge Island in Washington, commuters can ferry across the majestic Puget Sound into Seattle in less time than it would take to drive a car.

Ferry-dependent communities tend to be more desirable places to live. In 23 of the 25 cities where commuters ferry to work the most, the median home value is higher than the $281,900 national figure. The typical home in Tiburon, California – where ferry passengers can cruise past motorists stuck on the Golden Gate Bridge en route to San Francisco – is over $2 million.

Why It Matters

Ceri Breeze / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ferries are a sustainable yet underutilized form of public transit. While many Americans prize ferries for their recreational opportunities, ferries also serve as critical transportation infrastructure in congested cities and waterside communities.

25. Vineyard Haven, MA

Jorge Moro / iStock via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 4.9%
  • Commuters driving to work: 75.5%
  • Median home value: $733,900
  • Total population: 2,367
  • Main operator: Patriot Party Boats Inc.

24. Corte Madera, CA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.5%
  • Commuters driving to work: 48.2%
  • Median home value: $1,640,900
  • Total population: 10,155
  • Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

23. Alameda, CA

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.5%
  • Commuters driving to work: 57.1%
  • Median home value: $1,147,600
  • Total population: 77,565
  • Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

22. Hull, MA

Hull MA and Boston Harbor by Eric Kilby
Hull MA and Boston Harbor (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Eric Kilby
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.8%
  • Commuters driving to work: 74.6%
  • Median home value: $563,700
  • Total population: 10,116
  • Main operator: Boston Harbor Cruises LLC

21. Roslyn, NY

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.9%
  • Commuters driving to work: 72.7%
  • Median home value: $674,500
  • Total population: 2,928
  • Main operator: SeaStreak LLC

20. Selawik, AK

usfws_alaska / Flickr
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.3%
  • Commuters driving to work: 0.0%
  • Median home value: $61,000
  • Total population: 557
  • Main operator: N/A

19. Silverado Resort, CA

Silverado Resort by kjarrett
Silverado Resort (CC BY 2.0) by kjarrett
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.3%
  • Commuters driving to work: 44.7%
  • Median home value: $1,237,600
  • Total population: 1,012
  • Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

18. Belvedere, CA

Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.7%
  • Commuters driving to work: 43.1%
  • Median home value: $2,000,000
  • Total population: 2,327
  • Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

17. Vashon, WA

Vashon Island by Julian Graham
Vashon Island (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Julian Graham
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.0%
  • Commuters driving to work: 47.2%
  • Median home value: $675,000
  • Total population: 10,939
  • Main operator: Kitsap Transit

16. Shelter Island, NY

iShootPhotosLLC / iStock via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.2%
  • Commuters driving to work: 61.8%
  • Median home value: $940,300
  • Total population: 2,564
  • Main operator: North Ferry Company Inc

15. Edgewater, NJ

HudsonWaterfrontGWBtoJC by Hudconja
HudsonWaterfrontGWBtoJC (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hudconja
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.5%
  • Commuters driving to work: 39.3%
  • Median home value: $750,200
  • Total population: 14,394
  • Main operator: NYC Ferry

14. Sea Bright, NJ

Shore by Raymond Bucko, SJ
Shore (CC BY 2.0) by Raymond Bucko, SJ
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.0%
  • Commuters driving to work: 62.4%
  • Median home value: $798,000
  • Total population: 1,629
  • Main operator: NYC Ferry

13. Port Monmouth, NJ

Port Monmouth Station by Adam Moss
Port Monmouth Station (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Adam Moss
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.0%
  • Commuters driving to work: 71.8%
  • Median home value: $404,200
  • Total population: 3,173
  • Main operator: NYC Ferry

12. Shelter Island Heights, NY

HouseonShelterIsland by Peter Bond
HouseonShelterIsland (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Peter Bond
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.1%
  • Commuters driving to work: 58.6%
  • Median home value: $967,200
  • Total population: 1,056
  • Main operator: North Ferry Company Inc

11. Hansville, WA

Point No Point Sunset by Jonathan Miske
Point No Point Sunset (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jonathan Miske
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.1%
  • Commuters driving to work: 77.3%
  • Median home value: $441,600
  • Total population: 3,246
  • Main operator: Kitsap Transit

10. Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Views from Atlantic Highlands,... by Doug Kerr
Views from Atlantic Highlands,... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.9%
  • Commuters driving to work: 58.3%
  • Median home value: $589,300
  • Total population: 4,409
  • Main operator: NYC Ferry

9. Hingham, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 10.4%
  • Commuters driving to work: 51.1%
  • Median home value: $1,120,600
  • Total population: 5,606
  • Main operator: Boston Harbor Cruises LLC

8. Tiburon, CA

tiburonstudios / E+ via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 11.1%
  • Commuters driving to work: 51.1%
  • Median home value: $2,000,000
  • Total population: 9,115
  • Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

7. Fair Haven, NJ

Fair Haven, New Jersey by Doug Kerr
Fair Haven, New Jersey (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.1%
  • Commuters driving to work: 60.4%
  • Median home value: $898,200
  • Total population: 6,221
  • Main operator: NYC Ferry

6. St. James, NC

Brunswick County Courthouse by Gerry Dincher
Brunswick County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.4%
  • Commuters driving to work: 47.3%
  • Median home value: $554,600
  • Total population: 6,566
  • Main operator: Bald Head Island Transportation Inc.

5. Quilcene, WA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.6%
  • Commuters driving to work: 42.3%
  • Median home value: $283,800
  • Total population: 610
  • Main operator: Clipper Navigation Inc.

4. Bainbridge Island, WA

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 17.5%
  • Commuters driving to work: 43.6%
  • Median home value: $985,400
  • Total population: 24,681
  • Main operator: King County Department of Transportation, Marine Division

3. Rumson, NJ

Rumson boroughhall by Wikijazz
Rumson boroughhall (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Wikijazz
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 17.7%
  • Commuters driving to work: 48.7%
  • Median home value: $1,539,900
  • Total population: 7,285
  • Main operator: NYC Ferry

2. St. Ignace, MI

ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 21.3%
  • Commuters driving to work: 66.4%
  • Median home value: $126,500
  • Total population: 2,233
  • Main operator: Plaunt Transportation Company Inc.

1. Daufuskie Island, SC

Penny Britt / iStock via Getty Images
  • Commuters taking ferry to work: 58.6%
  • Commuters driving to work: 18.0%
  • Median home value: $290,400
  • Total population: 569
  • Main operator: Haig Point Ferry Company

