Cities Where the Most People Ferry to Work

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- In some parts of the country, a majority of workers commute on ferries.
- Ferry ridership has taken a hit since the WFH boom, and has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
- In some cities, ferries offer the most direct route between two cities, with average commute times below driving and other public transit types.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever
In 2022, there were 91.6 million ferry passengers in the United States, according to the National Census of Ferry Operators. While some of America’s most popular ferry routes are popular recreation activities – offering scenic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alaskan glaciers, or the Statue of Liberty – recent data shows that commuters traveling for work, not pleasure, constitute the bulk of ferry passenger activity.
Ferries operate in diverse areas of the country, serving as public transit alternatives in some of America’s most congested cities as well as critical transport infrastructure connecting island communities to the mainland in coastal regions. While less than 1% of Americans commute on ferries, in some parts of the country ferries are the primary means of transportation to work.
To determine the cities where the most people commute by ferry, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Cities, towns, boroughs, villages, and census-designated places were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and over who commute by ferry. Data on the percentage of commuters who drive to work also came from the ACS. Supplemental data on ferryboat operators came from the National Census of Ferry Operators of the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
The U.S. cities most dependent on ferry transport form a unique geographic tapestry of islands and coastal towns within commuting distance of major cities. On historic Daufuskie Island in South Carolina, 58.6% of commuters travel by ferry to work, cruising to nearby Hilton Head Island or Savannah, Georgia.
In Rumson, New Jersey, 17.7% of commuters take the ferry, many crossing from the Highlands Port into Manhattan, enjoying a direct route into the city and close-up views of the Statue of Liberty, Governors Island, and the Brooklyn waterfront during the ride. From Bainbridge Island in Washington, commuters can ferry across the majestic Puget Sound into Seattle in less time than it would take to drive a car.
Ferry-dependent communities tend to be more desirable places to live. In 23 of the 25 cities where commuters ferry to work the most, the median home value is higher than the $281,900 national figure. The typical home in Tiburon, California – where ferry passengers can cruise past motorists stuck on the Golden Gate Bridge en route to San Francisco – is over $2 million.
Why It Matters
Ferries are a sustainable yet underutilized form of public transit. While many Americans prize ferries for their recreational opportunities, ferries also serve as critical transportation infrastructure in congested cities and waterside communities.
25. Vineyard Haven, MA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 4.9%
- Commuters driving to work: 75.5%
- Median home value: $733,900
- Total population: 2,367
- Main operator: Patriot Party Boats Inc.
24. Corte Madera, CA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.5%
- Commuters driving to work: 48.2%
- Median home value: $1,640,900
- Total population: 10,155
- Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)
23. Alameda, CA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.5%
- Commuters driving to work: 57.1%
- Median home value: $1,147,600
- Total population: 77,565
- Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)
22. Hull, MA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.8%
- Commuters driving to work: 74.6%
- Median home value: $563,700
- Total population: 10,116
- Main operator: Boston Harbor Cruises LLC
21. Roslyn, NY
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.9%
- Commuters driving to work: 72.7%
- Median home value: $674,500
- Total population: 2,928
- Main operator: SeaStreak LLC
20. Selawik, AK
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.3%
- Commuters driving to work: 0.0%
- Median home value: $61,000
- Total population: 557
- Main operator: N/A
19. Silverado Resort, CA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.3%
- Commuters driving to work: 44.7%
- Median home value: $1,237,600
- Total population: 1,012
- Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)
18. Belvedere, CA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.7%
- Commuters driving to work: 43.1%
- Median home value: $2,000,000
- Total population: 2,327
- Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)
17. Vashon, WA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.0%
- Commuters driving to work: 47.2%
- Median home value: $675,000
- Total population: 10,939
- Main operator: Kitsap Transit
16. Shelter Island, NY
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.2%
- Commuters driving to work: 61.8%
- Median home value: $940,300
- Total population: 2,564
- Main operator: North Ferry Company Inc
15. Edgewater, NJ
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.5%
- Commuters driving to work: 39.3%
- Median home value: $750,200
- Total population: 14,394
- Main operator: NYC Ferry
14. Sea Bright, NJ
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.0%
- Commuters driving to work: 62.4%
- Median home value: $798,000
- Total population: 1,629
- Main operator: NYC Ferry
13. Port Monmouth, NJ
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.0%
- Commuters driving to work: 71.8%
- Median home value: $404,200
- Total population: 3,173
- Main operator: NYC Ferry
12. Shelter Island Heights, NY
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.1%
- Commuters driving to work: 58.6%
- Median home value: $967,200
- Total population: 1,056
- Main operator: North Ferry Company Inc
11. Hansville, WA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.1%
- Commuters driving to work: 77.3%
- Median home value: $441,600
- Total population: 3,246
- Main operator: Kitsap Transit
10. Atlantic Highlands, NJ
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.9%
- Commuters driving to work: 58.3%
- Median home value: $589,300
- Total population: 4,409
- Main operator: NYC Ferry
9. Hingham, MA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 10.4%
- Commuters driving to work: 51.1%
- Median home value: $1,120,600
- Total population: 5,606
- Main operator: Boston Harbor Cruises LLC
8. Tiburon, CA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 11.1%
- Commuters driving to work: 51.1%
- Median home value: $2,000,000
- Total population: 9,115
- Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)
7. Fair Haven, NJ
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.1%
- Commuters driving to work: 60.4%
- Median home value: $898,200
- Total population: 6,221
- Main operator: NYC Ferry
6. St. James, NC
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.4%
- Commuters driving to work: 47.3%
- Median home value: $554,600
- Total population: 6,566
- Main operator: Bald Head Island Transportation Inc.
5. Quilcene, WA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.6%
- Commuters driving to work: 42.3%
- Median home value: $283,800
- Total population: 610
- Main operator: Clipper Navigation Inc.
4. Bainbridge Island, WA
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 17.5%
- Commuters driving to work: 43.6%
- Median home value: $985,400
- Total population: 24,681
- Main operator: King County Department of Transportation, Marine Division
3. Rumson, NJ
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 17.7%
- Commuters driving to work: 48.7%
- Median home value: $1,539,900
- Total population: 7,285
- Main operator: NYC Ferry
2. St. Ignace, MI
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 21.3%
- Commuters driving to work: 66.4%
- Median home value: $126,500
- Total population: 2,233
- Main operator: Plaunt Transportation Company Inc.
1. Daufuskie Island, SC
- Commuters taking ferry to work: 58.6%
- Commuters driving to work: 18.0%
- Median home value: $290,400
- Total population: 569
- Main operator: Haig Point Ferry Company
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Get started right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.