Cities Where the Most People Ferry to Work

In some parts of the country, a majority of workers commute on ferries.

Ferry ridership has taken a hit since the WFH boom, and has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

In some cities, ferries offer the most direct route between two cities, with average commute times below driving and other public transit types.

In 2022, there were 91.6 million ferry passengers in the United States, according to the National Census of Ferry Operators. While some of America’s most popular ferry routes are popular recreation activities – offering scenic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alaskan glaciers, or the Statue of Liberty – recent data shows that commuters traveling for work, not pleasure, constitute the bulk of ferry passenger activity.

Ferries operate in diverse areas of the country, serving as public transit alternatives in some of America’s most congested cities as well as critical transport infrastructure connecting island communities to the mainland in coastal regions. While less than 1% of Americans commute on ferries, in some parts of the country ferries are the primary means of transportation to work.

To determine the cities where the most people commute by ferry, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Cities, towns, boroughs, villages, and census-designated places were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and over who commute by ferry. Data on the percentage of commuters who drive to work also came from the ACS. Supplemental data on ferryboat operators came from the National Census of Ferry Operators of the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The U.S. cities most dependent on ferry transport form a unique geographic tapestry of islands and coastal towns within commuting distance of major cities. On historic Daufuskie Island in South Carolina, 58.6% of commuters travel by ferry to work, cruising to nearby Hilton Head Island or Savannah, Georgia.

In Rumson, New Jersey, 17.7% of commuters take the ferry, many crossing from the Highlands Port into Manhattan, enjoying a direct route into the city and close-up views of the Statue of Liberty, Governors Island, and the Brooklyn waterfront during the ride. From Bainbridge Island in Washington, commuters can ferry across the majestic Puget Sound into Seattle in less time than it would take to drive a car.

Ferry-dependent communities tend to be more desirable places to live. In 23 of the 25 cities where commuters ferry to work the most, the median home value is higher than the $281,900 national figure. The typical home in Tiburon, California – where ferry passengers can cruise past motorists stuck on the Golden Gate Bridge en route to San Francisco – is over $2 million.

Why It Matters

Ceri Breeze / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ferries are a sustainable yet underutilized form of public transit. While many Americans prize ferries for their recreational opportunities, ferries also serve as critical transportation infrastructure in congested cities and waterside communities.

25. Vineyard Haven, MA

Jorge Moro / iStock via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 4.9%

4.9% Commuters driving to work: 75.5%

75.5% Median home value: $733,900

$733,900 Total population: 2,367

2,367 Main operator: Patriot Party Boats Inc.

24. Corte Madera, CA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.5%

5.5% Commuters driving to work: 48.2%

48.2% Median home value: $1,640,900

$1,640,900 Total population: 10,155

10,155 Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

23. Alameda, CA

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.5%

5.5% Commuters driving to work: 57.1%

57.1% Median home value: $1,147,600

$1,147,600 Total population: 77,565

77,565 Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

22. Hull, MA

Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.8%

5.8% Commuters driving to work: 74.6%

74.6% Median home value: $563,700

$563,700 Total population: 10,116

10,116 Main operator: Boston Harbor Cruises LLC

21. Roslyn, NY

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons

Commuters taking ferry to work: 5.9%

5.9% Commuters driving to work: 72.7%

72.7% Median home value: $674,500

$674,500 Total population: 2,928

2,928 Main operator: SeaStreak LLC

20. Selawik, AK

usfws_alaska / Flickr

Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.3%

6.3% Commuters driving to work: 0.0%

0.0% Median home value: $61,000

$61,000 Total population: 557

557 Main operator: N/A

19. Silverado Resort, CA

Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.3%

6.3% Commuters driving to work: 44.7%

44.7% Median home value: $1,237,600

$1,237,600 Total population: 1,012

1,012 Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

18. Belvedere, CA

Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 6.7%

6.7% Commuters driving to work: 43.1%

43.1% Median home value: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 Total population: 2,327

2,327 Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

17. Vashon, WA

Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.0%

7.0% Commuters driving to work: 47.2%

47.2% Median home value: $675,000

$675,000 Total population: 10,939

10,939 Main operator: Kitsap Transit

16. Shelter Island, NY

iShootPhotosLLC / iStock via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.2%

7.2% Commuters driving to work: 61.8%

61.8% Median home value: $940,300

$940,300 Total population: 2,564

2,564 Main operator: North Ferry Company Inc

15. Edgewater, NJ

Commuters taking ferry to work: 7.5%

7.5% Commuters driving to work: 39.3%

39.3% Median home value: $750,200

$750,200 Total population: 14,394

14,394 Main operator: NYC Ferry

14. Sea Bright, NJ

Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.0%

9.0% Commuters driving to work: 62.4%

62.4% Median home value: $798,000

$798,000 Total population: 1,629

1,629 Main operator: NYC Ferry

13. Port Monmouth, NJ

Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.0%

9.0% Commuters driving to work: 71.8%

71.8% Median home value: $404,200

$404,200 Total population: 3,173

3,173 Main operator: NYC Ferry

12. Shelter Island Heights, NY

Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.1%

9.1% Commuters driving to work: 58.6%

58.6% Median home value: $967,200

$967,200 Total population: 1,056

1,056 Main operator: North Ferry Company Inc

11. Hansville, WA

Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.1%

9.1% Commuters driving to work: 77.3%

77.3% Median home value: $441,600

$441,600 Total population: 3,246

3,246 Main operator: Kitsap Transit

10. Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Commuters taking ferry to work: 9.9%

9.9% Commuters driving to work: 58.3%

58.3% Median home value: $589,300

$589,300 Total population: 4,409

4,409 Main operator: NYC Ferry

9. Hingham, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 10.4%

10.4% Commuters driving to work: 51.1%

51.1% Median home value: $1,120,600

$1,120,600 Total population: 5,606

5,606 Main operator: Boston Harbor Cruises LLC

8. Tiburon, CA

tiburonstudios / E+ via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 11.1%

11.1% Commuters driving to work: 51.1%

51.1% Median home value: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 Total population: 9,115

9,115 Main operator: San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA)

7. Fair Haven, NJ

Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.1%

13.1% Commuters driving to work: 60.4%

60.4% Median home value: $898,200

$898,200 Total population: 6,221

6,221 Main operator: NYC Ferry

6. St. James, NC

Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.4%

13.4% Commuters driving to work: 47.3%

47.3% Median home value: $554,600

$554,600 Total population: 6,566

6,566 Main operator: Bald Head Island Transportation Inc.

5. Quilcene, WA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Commuters taking ferry to work: 13.6%

13.6% Commuters driving to work: 42.3%

42.3% Median home value: $283,800

$283,800 Total population: 610

610 Main operator: Clipper Navigation Inc.

4. Bainbridge Island, WA

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 17.5%

17.5% Commuters driving to work: 43.6%

43.6% Median home value: $985,400

$985,400 Total population: 24,681

24,681 Main operator: King County Department of Transportation, Marine Division

3. Rumson, NJ

Commuters taking ferry to work: 17.7%

17.7% Commuters driving to work: 48.7%

48.7% Median home value: $1,539,900

$1,539,900 Total population: 7,285

7,285 Main operator: NYC Ferry

2. St. Ignace, MI

ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 21.3%

21.3% Commuters driving to work: 66.4%

66.4% Median home value: $126,500

$126,500 Total population: 2,233

2,233 Main operator: Plaunt Transportation Company Inc.

1. Daufuskie Island, SC

Penny Britt / iStock via Getty Images

Commuters taking ferry to work: 58.6%

58.6% Commuters driving to work: 18.0%

18.0% Median home value: $290,400

$290,400 Total population: 569

569 Main operator: Haig Point Ferry Company

