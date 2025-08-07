Special Report

The Cities Are Isolated, Remote, And Have Robust Public Transit

benedek / iStock via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

Key Points

  • Nationwide, just 3.5% of U.S. workers commute using public transit.

  • While most bus and subway riders live in major metros, there are a handful of small, remote towns with robust transit infrastructure.

  • In many remote cities with high public transit usage, legacy rail systems, large student populations, and tourist activity drive demand for alternative transportation options.

In most remote or mid-sized cities, public transportation plays a secondary role to personal vehicles. Nationwide, just 3.5% of U.S. workers commute using public transit, the bulk of whom are in major urban areas like New York and Chicago. Yet in a handful of remote places far from major cities, robust bus or rail systems provide a level of mobility more commonly associated with dense urban centers.

In Elko, Nevada, for example — a small city of just 20,000 residents more than 200 miles from any major city — 12.0% of workers commute on public transit, a share comparable to many of the suburbs of the Washington, D.C. area. Many of the remote cities with high transit usage have legacy rail systems, large student populations, or tourism-centered economies that drive demand for alternate transportation. In some cases, strong transit adoption reflects a deliberate long-term investment in connectivity, despite geographic isolation. A closer look at the data reveals the remote cities with the best public transit.

To determine the remote U.S. cities with the best public transit, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data from the the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Cities whose boundaries lie outside of any metropolitan area were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and over who commute using public transportation. Only cities with at least 10,000 residents were considered. Supplemental data on median household income and commuting patterns are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Los Alamos, NM

View from Deck 5 by Larry Lamsa
View from Deck 5 (CC BY 2.0) by Larry Lamsa
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 76.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 16.2%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 49.7%
  • Median household income: $136,502
  • Total population: 13,471

24. Oxford, MS

Provisional Head of Navigation... by curated by Gary Bridgman
Provisional Head of Navigation... (CC BY 2.0) by curated by Gary Bridgman
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 87.8%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 5.8%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 36.3%
  • Median household income: $59,901
  • Total population: 26,086

23. Frankfort, KY

alexeys / iStock via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 85.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 9.2%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 37.7%
  • Median household income: $54,438
  • Total population: 28,452

22. Fergus Falls, MN

Aerial view of Fergus Falls St... by August Schwerdfeger
Aerial view of Fergus Falls St... (CC BY 2.0) by August Schwerdfeger
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.1%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.2%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 21.2%
  • Median household income: $50,865
  • Total population: 14,138

21. Aberdeen, WA

George Dodd / iStock via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 85.8%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 6.5%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 53.2%
  • Median household income: $52,181
  • Total population: 17,040

20. Palestine, TX

TourismPTX / Wikimedia Commons

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 89.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 5.4%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 36.8%
  • Median household income: $46,228
  • Total population: 18,888

19. Laramie, WY

CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 74.4%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 8.9%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 11.7%
  • Median household income: $52,414
  • Total population: 31,848

18. Glenwood Springs, CO

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.3%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 7.8%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 48.1%
  • Median household income: $87,000
  • Total population: 10,171

17. Lebanon, NH

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.3%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 73.3%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 20.8%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 29.0%
  • Median household income: $92,288
  • Total population: 14,759

16. Juneau, AK

chaolik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.4%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 76.9%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 12.4%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 1.1%
  • Median household income: $100,513
  • Total population: 31,969

15. Blackfoot, ID

sporst / Flickr

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.4%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 90.8%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 3.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 52.7%
  • Median household income: $69,091
  • Total population: 12,628

14. Gallup, NM

BrianScantlebury / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.4%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 89.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 6.5%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 18.5%
  • Median household income: $57,466
  • Total population: 21,333

13. Port Angeles, WA

july7th / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.5%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 82.9%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 8.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 36.4%
  • Median household income: $61,640
  • Total population: 20,087

12. Boone, NC

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 75.3%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.4%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 31.2%
  • Median household income: $28,633
  • Total population: 19,534

11. Carbondale, IL

Carbondale, Illinois by Paul Sableman
Carbondale, Illinois (CC BY 2.0) by Paul Sableman
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 74.1%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 9.9%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 30.0%
  • Median household income: $29,670
  • Total population: 21,813

10. Clearlake, CA

lovefishn / Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.8%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.3%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 53.6%
  • Median household income: $41,580
  • Total population: 16,604

9. Sterling, CO

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 3.4%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 84.5%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 7.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 21.0%
  • Median household income: $44,242
  • Total population: 13,273

8. Golden Glades, FL

roadgeek / Flickr

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 3.6%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 82.9%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 8.0%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 90.5%
  • Median household income: $49,932
  • Total population: 35,042

7. Grand Rapids, MN

Grand Rapids, Minnesota | File:Edge of the Wilderness - Grand Rapids Gateway - NARA - 7718201.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 3.8%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.3%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 7.7%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 27.3%
  • Median household income: $56,542
  • Total population: 11,186

6. Jackson, WY

aimintang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 4.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 70.5%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.0%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 18.0%
  • Median household income: $112,609
  • Total population: 10,746

5. Pullman, WA

redfishweb / iStock via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 4.8%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 67.5%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 9.8%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 18.3%
  • Median household income: $45,097
  • Total population: 31,939

4. Green River, WY

exit78 / Flickr
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 4.9%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 90.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 3.4%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 59.3%
  • Median household income: $85,399
  • Total population: 11,679

3. Watertown Town, MA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 8.2%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 56.1%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 26.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 61.7%
  • Median household income: $123,422
  • Total population: 35,270

2. Elko, NV

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 12.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 2.6%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 29.1%
  • Median household income: $75,630
  • Total population: 20,624

1. Spring Creek, NV

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 16.7%
  • Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 71.0%
  • Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.3%
  • Workers commuting outside city of residence: 78.0%
  • Median household income: $104,381
  • Total population: 14,967

