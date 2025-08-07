The Cities Are Isolated, Remote, And Have Robust Public Transit benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Nationwide, just 3.5% of U.S. workers commute using public transit.

While most bus and subway riders live in major metros, there are a handful of small, remote towns with robust transit infrastructure.

In many remote cities with high public transit usage, legacy rail systems, large student populations, and tourist activity drive demand for alternative transportation options.

In most remote or mid-sized cities, public transportation plays a secondary role to personal vehicles. Nationwide, just 3.5% of U.S. workers commute using public transit, the bulk of whom are in major urban areas like New York and Chicago. Yet in a handful of remote places far from major cities, robust bus or rail systems provide a level of mobility more commonly associated with dense urban centers.

In Elko, Nevada, for example — a small city of just 20,000 residents more than 200 miles from any major city — 12.0% of workers commute on public transit, a share comparable to many of the suburbs of the Washington, D.C. area. Many of the remote cities with high transit usage have legacy rail systems, large student populations, or tourism-centered economies that drive demand for alternate transportation. In some cases, strong transit adoption reflects a deliberate long-term investment in connectivity, despite geographic isolation. A closer look at the data reveals the remote cities with the best public transit.

To determine the remote U.S. cities with the best public transit, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data from the the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Cities whose boundaries lie outside of any metropolitan area were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and over who commute using public transportation. Only cities with at least 10,000 residents were considered. Supplemental data on median household income and commuting patterns are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Los Alamos, NM

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.0%

2.0% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 76.2%

76.2% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 16.2%

16.2% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 49.7%

49.7% Median household income: $136,502

$136,502 Total population: 13,471

24. Oxford, MS

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.0%

2.0% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 87.8%

87.8% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 5.8%

5.8% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 36.3%

36.3% Median household income: $59,901

$59,901 Total population: 26,086

23. Frankfort, KY

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.0%

2.0% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 85.2%

85.2% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 9.2%

9.2% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 37.7%

37.7% Median household income: $54,438

$54,438 Total population: 28,452

22. Fergus Falls, MN

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%

2.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.1%

80.1% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.2%

10.2% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $50,865

$50,865 Total population: 14,138

21. Aberdeen, WA

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%

2.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 85.8%

85.8% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 6.5%

6.5% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 53.2%

53.2% Median household income: $52,181

$52,181 Total population: 17,040

20. Palestine, TX

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%

2.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 89.6%

89.6% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 5.4%

5.4% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 36.8%

36.8% Median household income: $46,228

$46,228 Total population: 18,888

19. Laramie, WY

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%

2.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 74.4%

74.4% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 8.9%

8.9% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 11.7%

11.7% Median household income: $52,414

$52,414 Total population: 31,848

18. Glenwood Springs, CO

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.2%

2.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.3%

80.3% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 7.8%

7.8% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 48.1%

48.1% Median household income: $87,000

$87,000 Total population: 10,171

17. Lebanon, NH

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.3%

2.3% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 73.3%

73.3% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 20.8%

20.8% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 29.0%

29.0% Median household income: $92,288

$92,288 Total population: 14,759

16. Juneau, AK

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.4%

2.4% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 76.9%

76.9% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 12.4%

12.4% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 1.1%

1.1% Median household income: $100,513

$100,513 Total population: 31,969

15. Blackfoot, ID

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.4%

2.4% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 90.8%

90.8% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 3.6%

3.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 52.7%

52.7% Median household income: $69,091

$69,091 Total population: 12,628

14. Gallup, NM

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.4%

2.4% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 89.2%

89.2% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 6.5%

6.5% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 18.5%

18.5% Median household income: $57,466

$57,466 Total population: 21,333

13. Port Angeles, WA

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.5%

2.5% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 82.9%

82.9% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 8.6%

8.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 36.4%

36.4% Median household income: $61,640

$61,640 Total population: 20,087

12. Boone, NC

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.6%

2.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 75.3%

75.3% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.4%

10.4% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 31.2%

31.2% Median household income: $28,633

$28,633 Total population: 19,534

11. Carbondale, IL

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.6%

2.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 74.1%

74.1% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 9.9%

9.9% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 30.0%

30.0% Median household income: $29,670

$29,670 Total population: 21,813

10. Clearlake, CA

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 2.6%

2.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.8%

80.8% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.3%

10.3% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 53.6%

53.6% Median household income: $41,580

$41,580 Total population: 16,604

9. Sterling, CO

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 3.4%

3.4% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 84.5%

84.5% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 7.6%

7.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 21.0%

21.0% Median household income: $44,242

$44,242 Total population: 13,273

8. Golden Glades, FL

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 3.6%

3.6% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 82.9%

82.9% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 8.0%

8.0% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 90.5%

90.5% Median household income: $49,932

$49,932 Total population: 35,042

7. Grand Rapids, MN

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 3.8%

3.8% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.3%

80.3% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 7.7%

7.7% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 27.3%

27.3% Median household income: $56,542

$56,542 Total population: 11,186

6. Jackson, WY

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 4.0%

4.0% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 70.5%

70.5% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.0%

10.0% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 18.0%

18.0% Median household income: $112,609

$112,609 Total population: 10,746

5. Pullman, WA

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 4.8%

4.8% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 67.5%

67.5% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 9.8%

9.8% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 18.3%

18.3% Median household income: $45,097

$45,097 Total population: 31,939

4. Green River, WY

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 4.9%

4.9% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 90.2%

90.2% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 3.4%

3.4% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 59.3%

59.3% Median household income: $85,399

$85,399 Total population: 11,679

3. Watertown Town, MA

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 8.2%

8.2% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 56.1%

56.1% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 26.6%

26.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 61.7%

61.7% Median household income: $123,422

$123,422 Total population: 35,270

2. Elko, NV

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 12.0%

12.0% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 80.0%

80.0% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 2.6%

2.6% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 29.1%

29.1% Median household income: $75,630

$75,630 Total population: 20,624

1. Spring Creek, NV

Workers 16 years and over commuting via public transit: 16.7%

16.7% Workers 16 years and over commuting via car: 71.0%

71.0% Workers 16 years and over working remotely: 10.3%

10.3% Workers commuting outside city of residence: 78.0%

78.0% Median household income: $104,381

$104,381 Total population: 14,967

