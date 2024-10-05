These College Football Programs Have Boosters With the Deepest Pockets

College football is a passion for many. For some, it’s a religious experience. From the rebuilding of Pac-12 to the deep south of the SEC, universities and colleges rely heavily on booster programs to fund their endeavors. Booster money often goes to operating costs, fundraising events, pre-game meals, food for concessions, travel expenses, scholarships, uniforms and equipment, insurance and supplies for both athletes and coaches.
Clearly some schools have boosters with deeper pockets than others. Much of this depends on the success of the college football program. Some are based on the passion the alumnus feels for the school. Still, others see it as a way to give their team a better shot at a national championship. While the goal is that each school start with a level playing field, the truth is that some college football programs with wealthy boosters are already several steps ahead of the competition.
We’ve ranked the college football programs with the deepest pockets thanks to wealthy donors, from number 15 to number 1.
15. Michigan Wolverines
- Amount: $493 million
- Biggest Donors: Robert H. Kaiser, Chuck Keeling, Carrie Liu Currier, Chris and Gary Johnson, Michael Reed
14. Tennessee Volunteers
- Amount: $386 million
- Biggest Donors: Jimmy Haslam, Charles Ergen, The Volunteer Club
13. Virginia Cavaliers
- Amount: $516 million
- Biggest Donors: Virginia Athletics Foundation
12. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Amount: $528 million
- Biggest Donors: Bryant Society, Crimson Legacy, Crimson Alliance, Crimson Circle, Mike and Kathy Mouron, Hugh F. Culverhouse, Sr.
11. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Amount: $536 million
- Biggest Donors: Ohio State University Buckeye Club
10. Florida State Seminoles
- Amount: $540 million
- Biggest Donors: Bowden Society, Micco Society, Custodes Lampadis Society, Seminole Student Boosters
9. Auburn Tigers
- Amount: $580 million
- Biggest Donors: Jimmy Rane, the Lowder family, the Harbert family
8. Oklahoma Sooners
- Amount: $597 million
- Biggest Donors: Brian and Kim Kimrey, the Do family
7. Louisiana State University Tigers
- Amount: $618 million
- Biggest Donors: Richard Lipsey, Todd Graves
6. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Amount: $670 million
- Biggest Donors: T. Boone Pickens, Malone & Amy Mitchell, William S. Smith, Patterson Family
5. Georgia Bulldogs
- Amount: $716 million
- Biggest Donors: The Abraham Baldwin Society, the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation, the John and Alice Sands Foundation
4. Florida Gators
- Amount: $763 million
- Biggest Donors: Gary Condron, Gator Boosters, Inc., John J. Tigert Society
3. Texas Longhorns
- Amount: $766 million
- Biggest Donors: Longhorn Foundation
2. Texas A&M Aggies
- Amount: $849 million
- Biggest Donors: The 12th Man Foundation, Legacy Society, W. K. Kellogg Foundation, Sam Richardson Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation
1. Oregon Ducks
- Amount: $969 million
- Biggest Donors: Nike (Phil Knight), Oregon Atheltic Booster Club, The Duck Athletic Fund
