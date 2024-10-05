These College Football Programs Have Boosters With the Deepest Pockets Dan Thornberg / Shutterstock.com

College football is a passion for many. For some, it’s a religious experience. From the rebuilding of Pac-12 to the deep south of the SEC, universities and colleges rely heavily on booster programs to fund their endeavors. Booster money often goes to operating costs, fundraising events, pre-game meals, food for concessions, travel expenses, scholarships, uniforms and equipment, insurance and supplies for both athletes and coaches.

Clearly some schools have boosters with deeper pockets than others. Much of this depends on the success of the college football program. Some are based on the passion the alumnus feels for the school. Still, others see it as a way to give their team a better shot at a national championship. While the goal is that each school start with a level playing field, the truth is that some college football programs with wealthy boosters are already several steps ahead of the competition.

We’ve ranked the college football programs with the deepest pockets thanks to wealthy donors, from number 15 to number 1.

15. Michigan Wolverines

Dave Reginek / Getty Images

Amount: $493 million

$493 million Biggest Donors: Robert H. Kaiser, Chuck Keeling, Carrie Liu Currier, Chris and Gary Johnson, Michael Reed

14. Tennessee Volunteers

Doug Pensinger / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Amount: $386 million

$386 million Biggest Donors: Jimmy Haslam, Charles Ergen, The Volunteer Club

13. Virginia Cavaliers

Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Amount: $516 million

$516 million Biggest Donors: Virginia Athletics Foundation

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

toddmedia / Getty Images

Amount: $528 million

$528 million Biggest Donors: Bryant Society, Crimson Legacy, Crimson Alliance, Crimson Circle, Mike and Kathy Mouron, Hugh F. Culverhouse, Sr.

11. Ohio State Buckeyes

Christian Petersen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Amount: $536 million

$536 million Biggest Donors: Ohio State University Buckeye Club

10. Florida State Seminoles

Ryan M. Kelly / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Amount: $540 million

$540 million Biggest Donors: Bowden Society, Micco Society, Custodes Lampadis Society, Seminole Student Boosters

9. Auburn Tigers

Damien Strohmeyer / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Amount: $580 million

$580 million Biggest Donors: Jimmy Rane, the Lowder family, the Harbert family

8. Oklahoma Sooners

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Amount: $597 million

$597 million Biggest Donors: Brian and Kim Kimrey, the Do family

7. Louisiana State University Tigers

Roberto Michel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amount: $618 million

$618 million Biggest Donors: Richard Lipsey, Todd Graves

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys

DBinfo / Wikimedia Commons

Amount: $670 million

$670 million Biggest Donors: T. Boone Pickens, Malone & Amy Mitchell, William S. Smith, Patterson Family

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Amount: $716 million

$716 million Biggest Donors: The Abraham Baldwin Society, the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation, the John and Alice Sands Foundation

4. Florida Gators

Doug Benc / Getty Images

Amount: $763 million

$763 million Biggest Donors: Gary Condron, Gator Boosters, Inc., John J. Tigert Society

3. Texas Longhorns

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Amount: $766 million

$766 million Biggest Donors: Longhorn Foundation

2. Texas A&M Aggies

Scott Halleran / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Amount: $849 million

$849 million Biggest Donors: The 12th Man Foundation, Legacy Society, W. K. Kellogg Foundation, Sam Richardson Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

1. Oregon Ducks

Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Amount: $969 million

$969 million Biggest Donors: Nike (Phil Knight), Oregon Atheltic Booster Club, The Duck Athletic Fund

Essential Tips for Investing (Sponsored) A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.