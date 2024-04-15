Most Popular Football Teams According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Jim McIsaac / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Baseball may refer to itself as “America’s Pastime,” but, in terms of viewership, football is clearly the most popular sport in the United States. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, 41% of respondents said football was their favorite sport to watch. Basketball (10%) and baseball (9%) were in distant second and third places, respectively.

A fan’s favorite football team can be based on any number of factors, including geography, family history, individual star players, and so forth. Age may also play a role, as well. We wanted to find out which teams are the most popular among Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964).

24/7 Wall St. used information from the research and analytics firm, YouGov, for this story. The teams are ranked from thirtieth to first place in terms of their popularity among Baby Boomers. All of the teams on this list either compete collegiately in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) or professionally in the National Football League (NFL). Championships are listed as either National Championships for college teams or Super Bowl Wins for professional teams. The number of championships for college teams is sometimes debated given the long history of the sport and the various ways champions were chosen over the years.

30. Texas Longhorns

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NCAA

NCAA Year Founded: 1893

1893 National Championships: 4

4 Championship Years: 1963, 1969, 1970, 2005

29. Navy Midshipmen

Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chad Runge / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Competition Organization: NCAA

NCAA Year Founded: 1966

1966 National Championships: 1

1 Championship Year: 1878

28. Los Angeles Rams

Source: Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1937

1937 Super Bowl Wins: 2

2 Championship Years: 2000, 2022

27. Houston Texans

Source: KeithJJ on Pixabay / Wikimedia Commons

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 2002

2002 Super Bowl Wins: 0

0 Championship Years: N/A

26. Indianapolis Colts

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1953

1953 Super Bowl Wins: 2

2 Championship Years: 1971, 2007

25. Alabama Crimson Tide

Source: Photo by Scott Cunningham / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NCAA

NCAA Year Founded: 1968

1968 National Championships: 18

18 Championship Years: 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020

24. New England Patriots

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1960

1960 Super Bowl Wins: 6

6 Championship Years: 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019

23. Atlanta Falcons

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1966

1966 Super Bowl Wins: 0

0 Championship Years: N/A

22. New York Jets

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1960

1960 Super Bowl Wins: 1

1 Championship Year: 1969

21. Dallas Cowboys

Source: Al Bello / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1960

1960 Super Bowl Wins: 5

5 Championship Years: 1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996

20. Michigan Wolverines

Source: Leon Halip / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NCAA

NCAA Year Founded: 1879

1879 National Championships: 10

10 Championship Years: 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1933, 1948, 1997, 2024

19. Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Allsport / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1968

1968 Super Bowl Wins: 0

0 Championship Years: N/A

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1976

1976 Super Bowl Wins: 2

2 Championship Years: 2003, 2021

17. Arizona Cardinals

Source: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1920

1920 Super Bowl Wins: 0

0 Championship Years: N/A

16. Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1996

1996 Super Bowl Wins: 2

2 Championship Years: 2001, 2013

15. Miami Dolphins

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1966

1966 Super Bowl Wins: 2

2 Championship Years: 1973, 1974

14. Buffalo Bills

Source: Rick Stewart / Allsport / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1960

1960 Super Bowl Wins: 0

0 Championship Years: N/A

13. New York Giants

Source: Rick Stewart / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1925

1925 Super Bowl Wins: 4

4 Championship Years: 1987, 1991, 2008. 2012

12. Denver Broncos

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1960

1960 Super Bowl Wins: 3

3 Championship Years: 1998, 1999, 2016

11. Minnesota Vikings

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1961

1961 Super Bowl Wins: 0

0 Championship Years: N/A

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Source: Elsa / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NCAA

NCAA Year Founded: 1887

1887 National Championships: 13

13 Championship Years: 1919, 1924, 1929, 1930, 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1977, 1988

9. New Orleans Saints

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1967

1967 Super Bowl Wins: 1

1 Championship Year: 2010

8. Seattle Seahawks

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1976

1976 Super Bowl Wins: 1

1 Championship Year: 2014

7. Detroit Lions

Source: Rick Stewart / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1930

1930 Super Bowl Wins: 0

0 Championship Years: N/A

6. Green Bay Packers

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Allsport / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1921

1921 Super Bowl Wins: 4

4 Championship Years: 1967, 1968, 1997, 2011

5. Chicago Bears

Source: Mike Powell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1920

1920 Super Bowl Wins: 1

1 Championship Year: 1986

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1933

1933 Super Bowl Wins: 1

1 Championship Year: 2018

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1933

1933 Super Bowl Wins: 6

6 Championship Years: 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1960

1960 Super Bowl Wins: 4

4 Championship Years: 1970, 2020, 2023, 2024

1. San Francisco 49ers

Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Competition Organization: NFL

NFL Year Founded: 1946

1946 Super Bowl Wins: 5

5 Championship Years: 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1995

