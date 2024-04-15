Sports

Most Popular Football Teams According to Baby Boomers: Ranked

Baseball may refer to itself as “America’s Pastime,” but, in terms of viewership, football is clearly the most popular sport in the United States. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, 41% of respondents said football was their favorite sport to watch. Basketball (10%) and baseball (9%) were in distant second and third places, respectively.

A fan’s favorite football team can be based on any number of factors, including geography, family history, individual star players, and so forth. Age may also play a role, as well. We wanted to find out which teams are the most popular among Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964).

24/7 Wall St. used information from the research and analytics firm, YouGov, for this story. The teams are ranked from thirtieth to first place in terms of their popularity among Baby Boomers. All of the teams on this list either compete collegiately in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) or professionally in the National Football League (NFL). Championships are listed as either National Championships for college teams or Super Bowl Wins for professional teams. The number of championships for college teams is sometimes debated given the long history of the sport and the various ways champions were chosen over the years.

30. Texas Longhorns

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 06: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the third quarter of the 2018 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 6, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Source: Tom Pennington / Getty Images
Sam Ehlinger of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Red River Showdown.
  • Competition Organization: NCAA
  • Year Founded: 1893
  • National Championships: 4
  • Championship Years: 1963, 1969, 1970, 2005

29. Navy Midshipmen

110903-N-OA833-002 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 3, 2011) The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen take the field before the school's season-opening football game at Navy Marine Corps Stadium. Navy defeated the University of Delaware Blue Hens, 40-17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chad Runge/Released)
Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chad Runge / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
The Navy Midshipmen are one of the most popular collegiate teams among Baby Boomers.
  • Competition Organization: NCAA
  • Year Founded: 1966
  • National Championships: 1
  • Championship Year: 1878

28. Los Angeles Rams

Jerome Bettis #36, Running Back for the St. Louis Rams runs the ball during the National Football Conference West game against the New Orleans Saints on 10 September 1995 at the Busch Stadium, St.Louis, Missouri, United States. The Rams won the game 17 - 213. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Allsport/Getty Images)
Source: Brian Bahr / Getty Images
Jerome Bettis, #36, (seen here in 1995) was a running back for the Rams when the team was located in St. Louis.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1937
  • Super Bowl Wins: 2
  • Championship Years: 2000, 2022

27. Houston Texans

Houston Texans defensive players in 2006
Source: KeithJJ on Pixabay / Wikimedia Commons
Houston is the fourth most populous U.S. city and Texas is the second most populous state, so it’s not surprising that the Houston Texans are among Baby Boomers’ favorite teams.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 2002
  • Super Bowl Wins: 0
  • Championship Years: N/A

26. Indianapolis Colts

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 07: Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints during Super Bowl XLIV on February 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Colts fans remember the glory days when Peyton Manning was the team’s quarterback.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1953
  • Super Bowl Wins: 2
  • Championship Years: 1971, 2007

25. Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 6: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide huddles with his team before the game against the Florida Atlantc Owls at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Nick Saban
Source: Photo by Scott Cunningham / Getty Images
Nick Saban led the Alabama Crimson Tide as the head coach for 17 seasons, winning six national titles in that span.
  • Competition Organization: NCAA
  • Year Founded: 1968
  • National Championships: 18
  • Championship Years: 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020

24. New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 9 : Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on before the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Tom Brady was the quarterback of the New England Patriots for 20 seasons, winning all six of the team’s Super Bowls during his tenure.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1960
  • Super Bowl Wins: 6
  • Championship Years: 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019

23. Atlanta Falcons

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts during the game against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Source: Tom Pennington / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Matt Ryan played 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1966
  • Super Bowl Wins: 0
  • Championship Years: N/A

22. New York Jets

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath speaks onstage during Jets + Chefs: The Ultimate Tailgate hosted by Joe Namath and Mario Batali - Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Pier 92 on October 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
Source: Robin Marchant / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Baby Boomers remember Joe Namath as the only quarterback to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl title.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1960
  • Super Bowl Wins: 1
  • Championship Year: 1969

21. Dallas Cowboys

Emmitt Smith #22, Running Back for the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball through the Giants defence during the National Football Conference East game against the New York Giants on 5 October 1997 at the Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. Giants won 17 - 20 . (Photo by Al Bello/Allsport/Getty Images)
Source: Al Bello / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Emmitt Smith, #22, is widely regarded as the greatest player in Dallas Cowboys history.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1960
  • Super Bowl Wins: 5
  • Championship Years: 1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996

20. Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warmups prior to the start of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Source: Leon Halip / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Recently departed head coach, Jim Harbaugh, led the Michigan Wolverines for nine seasons, winning the national championship in 2024.
  • Competition Organization: NCAA
  • Year Founded: 1879
  • National Championships: 10
  • Championship Years: 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1933, 1948, 1997, 2024

19. Cincinnati Bengals

2 Sep 1984: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson throws a pass during game against the Denver Bronos at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Allsport /Allsport
Source: Allsport / Getty Images
Ken Anderson was the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals for 16 seasons.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1968
  • Super Bowl Wins: 0
  • Championship Years: N/A

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Steve Spurrier #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game December 12, 1976 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Spurrier played for the Buccaneers in 1976. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Source: Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Baby Boomers remember the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “creamsicles” (worn from 1976 to 1996) as some of the greatest sports uniforms of all time.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1976
  • Super Bowl Wins: 2
  • Championship Years: 2003, 2021

17. Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
Source: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA / Wikimedia Commons
Larry Fitzgerald is almost universally seen as the greatest player in Arizona Cardinals’ history.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1920
  • Super Bowl Wins: 0
  • Championship Years: N/A

16. Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens a against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Lamar Jackson is the superstar quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1996
  • Super Bowl Wins: 2
  • Championship Years: 2001, 2013

15. Miami Dolphins

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: First row, U.S. President Barack Obama poses for photos with members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins including head coach Don Shula (R), quarterback Bob Griese (L), and running back Larry Csonka (4th L) during an East Room event August 20, 2013 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Obama hosted the undefeated 1972 Super Bowl champion who didnt get the chance to be honored at the White House back then. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images
The 1972 Dolphins, the only NFL team ever to go unbeaten during the regular and postseason, were honored in a White House Ceremony with President Obama in 2013.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1966
  • Super Bowl Wins: 2
  • Championship Years: 1973, 1974

14. Buffalo Bills

1 Nov 1992: Quarterback Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball during a game against the New England Patriots at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won the game, 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport
Source: Rick Stewart / Allsport / Getty Images
Jim Kelly was the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills for 11 seasons.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1960
  • Super Bowl Wins: 0
  • Championship Years: N/A

13. New York Giants

Phil Simms #11, Quarterback for the New York Giants calls the play during the National Football Conference East game against the Washington Redskins on 10th October 1993 at the Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. The Giants won the game 41 - 7. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)
Source: Rick Stewart / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Phil Simms was the quarterback of the New York Giants for 14 seasons and led the team to two Super Bowl championships.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1925
  • Super Bowl Wins: 4
  • Championship Years: 1987, 1991, 2008. 2012

12. Denver Broncos

John Elway #7, Quarterback for the Denver Broncos calls the play on the line of scrimmage during the American Football Conference West game against the San Diego Chargers on 19 November 1995 at the Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado,United States. The Chargers won the game 27 - 30. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images)
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty Images
John Elway was quarterback of the Denver Broncos for 16 seasons and led the team to consecutive Super Bowl wins in 1998 and 1999.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1960
  • Super Bowl Wins: 3
  • Championship Years: 1998, 1999, 2016

11. Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown as time expires against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty Images
The Minnesota Vikings landed just outside the top ten favorite football teams among Baby Boomers.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1961
  • Super Bowl Wins: 0
  • Championship Years: N/A

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 17: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot carries the school flag on the field before the game against the Michigan State Spartans on September 17, 2005 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Source: Elsa / Getty Images
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the most popular collegiate football team among Baby Boomers.
  • Competition Organization: NCAA
  • Year Founded: 1887
  • National Championships: 13
  • Championship Years: 1919, 1924, 1929, 1930, 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1977, 1988

9. New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his second quarter touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Drew Brees was the New Orleans Saints quarterback for 15 seasons and was named the MVP of the team’s lone Super Bowl win in 2010.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1967
  • Super Bowl Wins: 1
  • Championship Year: 2010

8. Seattle Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Freddie Swain #18 (R) of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his catch in the end-zone with teammate Russell Wilson #3 during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Russell Wilson (left) was the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks for ten seasons and led them to a championship in 2014.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1976
  • Super Bowl Wins: 1
  • Championship Year: 2014

7. Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders #20, Running Back for the Detroit Lions during the National Football Conference Central game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 10 November 1991 at Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida, United States. The Buccaneers won the game 30 - 21. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)
Source: Rick Stewart / Getty Images
Barry Sanders is, without a doubt, the greatest player in Detroit Lions history.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1930
  • Super Bowl Wins: 0
  • Championship Years: N/A

6. Green Bay Packers

Reggie White #92, Defensive End for the Green Bay Packers gives a piggyback to team mate Doug Evans during the National Football Conference Central game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 27 October 1996 at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States. The Packers won the game 13 - 7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)
Source: Jonathan Daniel / Allsport / Getty Images
Reggie White was one of the most feared defensive players of all time.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1921
  • Super Bowl Wins: 4
  • Championship Years: 1967, 1968, 1997, 2011

5. Chicago Bears

26 Jan 1986: Defensive lineman William (Refrigerator) Perry of the Chicago Bears watches from the side during the Super Bowl XX game with the New England Patriots at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Bears won the game, 46-10.
Source: Mike Powell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
William “The Refrigerator” Perry is a Chicago Bears legend.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1920
  • Super Bowl Wins: 1
  • Championship Year: 1986

4. Philadelphia Eagles

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 01: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on October 1, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
The Philadelphia Eagles are the fourth most popular football team among Baby Boomers.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1933
  • Super Bowl Wins: 1
  • Championship Year: 2018

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Joe Greene #75 has his number retired during a ceremony with Steelers President Art Rooney ll (L) and Chairman Dan Rooney (R) during halftime against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on November 2, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired the number of legendary defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene in 2014.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1933
  • Super Bowl Wins: 6
  • Championship Years: 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009

2. Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
The current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is arguably the best player in the NFL today. He has led the team to three of its four Super Bowl wins.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1960
  • Super Bowl Wins: 4
  • Championship Years: 1970, 2020, 2023, 2024

1. San Francisco 49ers

Joe Montana #16, back up Quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers during the National Football Conference West Divisional Championship game against the Washington Redskins on 9 January 1993 at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California, United States. The 49ers won the game 20 - 13. (Photo by Otto Gruele Jr/Allsport/Getty Images)
Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images
Joe Montana was the 49ers quarterback for 14 seasons, leading the team to four of its five Super Bowl victories.
  • Competition Organization: NFL
  • Year Founded: 1946
  • Super Bowl Wins: 5
  • Championship Years: 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1995

