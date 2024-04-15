Most Popular Football Teams According to Baby Boomers: Ranked

Baseball may refer to itself as “America’s Pastime,” but, in terms of viewership, football is clearly the most popular sport in the United States. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, 41% of respondents said football was their favorite sport to watch. Basketball (10%) and baseball (9%) were in distant second and third places, respectively.
A fan’s favorite football team can be based on any number of factors, including geography, family history, individual star players, and so forth. Age may also play a role, as well. We wanted to find out which teams are the most popular among Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964).
24/7 Wall St. used information from the research and analytics firm, YouGov, for this story. The teams are ranked from thirtieth to first place in terms of their popularity among Baby Boomers. All of the teams on this list either compete collegiately in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) or professionally in the National Football League (NFL). Championships are listed as either National Championships for college teams or Super Bowl Wins for professional teams. The number of championships for college teams is sometimes debated given the long history of the sport and the various ways champions were chosen over the years.
30. Texas Longhorns
- Competition Organization: NCAA
- Year Founded: 1893
- National Championships: 4
- Championship Years: 1963, 1969, 1970, 2005
29. Navy Midshipmen
- Competition Organization: NCAA
- Year Founded: 1966
- National Championships: 1
- Championship Year: 1878
28. Los Angeles Rams
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1937
- Super Bowl Wins: 2
- Championship Years: 2000, 2022
27. Houston Texans
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 2002
- Super Bowl Wins: 0
- Championship Years: N/A
26. Indianapolis Colts
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1953
- Super Bowl Wins: 2
- Championship Years: 1971, 2007
25. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Competition Organization: NCAA
- Year Founded: 1968
- National Championships: 18
- Championship Years: 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020
24. New England Patriots
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1960
- Super Bowl Wins: 6
- Championship Years: 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019
23. Atlanta Falcons
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1966
- Super Bowl Wins: 0
- Championship Years: N/A
22. New York Jets
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1960
- Super Bowl Wins: 1
- Championship Year: 1969
21. Dallas Cowboys
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1960
- Super Bowl Wins: 5
- Championship Years: 1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996
20. Michigan Wolverines
- Competition Organization: NCAA
- Year Founded: 1879
- National Championships: 10
- Championship Years: 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1933, 1948, 1997, 2024
19. Cincinnati Bengals
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1968
- Super Bowl Wins: 0
- Championship Years: N/A
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1976
- Super Bowl Wins: 2
- Championship Years: 2003, 2021
17. Arizona Cardinals
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1920
- Super Bowl Wins: 0
- Championship Years: N/A
16. Baltimore Ravens
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1996
- Super Bowl Wins: 2
- Championship Years: 2001, 2013
15. Miami Dolphins
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1966
- Super Bowl Wins: 2
- Championship Years: 1973, 1974
14. Buffalo Bills
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1960
- Super Bowl Wins: 0
- Championship Years: N/A
13. New York Giants
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1925
- Super Bowl Wins: 4
- Championship Years: 1987, 1991, 2008. 2012
12. Denver Broncos
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1960
- Super Bowl Wins: 3
- Championship Years: 1998, 1999, 2016
11. Minnesota Vikings
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1961
- Super Bowl Wins: 0
- Championship Years: N/A
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Competition Organization: NCAA
- Year Founded: 1887
- National Championships: 13
- Championship Years: 1919, 1924, 1929, 1930, 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1977, 1988
9. New Orleans Saints
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1967
- Super Bowl Wins: 1
- Championship Year: 2010
8. Seattle Seahawks
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1976
- Super Bowl Wins: 1
- Championship Year: 2014
7. Detroit Lions
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1930
- Super Bowl Wins: 0
- Championship Years: N/A
6. Green Bay Packers
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1921
- Super Bowl Wins: 4
- Championship Years: 1967, 1968, 1997, 2011
5. Chicago Bears
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1920
- Super Bowl Wins: 1
- Championship Year: 1986
4. Philadelphia Eagles
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1933
- Super Bowl Wins: 1
- Championship Year: 2018
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1933
- Super Bowl Wins: 6
- Championship Years: 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009
2. Kansas City Chiefs
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1960
- Super Bowl Wins: 4
- Championship Years: 1970, 2020, 2023, 2024
1. San Francisco 49ers
- Competition Organization: NFL
- Year Founded: 1946
- Super Bowl Wins: 5
- Championship Years: 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1995
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the
advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.