The Highest Paid Quarterbacks of All Time

Before the explosion of professional leagues, athletes weren’t paid nearly as much as they are today. This was true for all sports, although each has its own founding story. In fact, the very first football player to receive pay for the game earned only $500. In just 50 years, the change between what a player makes and what the national median income is has exploded. In 1960, star players made around $50,000 a year, which was approximately 7.5 times what the average family brought in, whereas now it’s closer to $50 million, or 666 times the amount the average American family sees. The growth of salaries greatly surpasses the rate of inflation at an almost 8 fold increase.

How It Started

It’s difficult to find accurate record-keeping of how much NFL players made before the 1990s, but the salaries have been pretty well tracked since then. But when players first received a paycheck in 1892, it’s believed that William Heffelfinger, a member of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame joined the Allegheny Athletic Association for just $500. This was during a time when the average worker made less than $.014 an hour, and the $500 paycheck still left him near the poverty line.

In 1915, Jim Thorpe played with the Canton Bulldogs for $250 a game. Five years later, he was president of the newly formed National Football League.

Growing Salaries and Valuable Positions

Over the next hundred-plus years, salaries continued to grow at a much larger rate. One of the highest-paid positions in the game is the quarterback. In 1965, Joe Namath came in as a rookie and signed a four-year, $427,000 contract that worked out to be $56,000 a year with the New York Jets. Teams were also paying sign-on bonuses, which often aren’t figured into annual salaries.

As new leagues formed and created competition and groups merged together, salaries became more and more competitive, until it seemed like every year came with a new record-setting number.

Why the Quarterback?

So, why are quarterback salaries so high? What makes them so much more important to a professional football team that management is willing to fork out hundreds of millions of dollars to keep them? As teams negotiate salary caps and fill their roster, quarterbacks hit the top of the list.

The QB often plays a leadership role on the team and is expected to create a team mentality. They lead the offense, control the ball often and are required to make crucial decisions in seconds. They’re also more likely to get hurt because the entire job of the opposing team’s defense is to stop them. So with names like Lamar Jackson, Pat Mahomes and Dak Prescott ringing in our ears, we’ll discuss which QBs actually make the most money.

10. Kyler Murray

10. Kyler Murray

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Salary: $46.1 million

9. Jalen Hurts

9. Jalen Hurts

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Salary: $51 million

8. Lamar Jackson

8. Lamar Jackson

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Salary: $52 million

7. Justin Herbert

7. Justin Herbert

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Salary: $52.5 million

6. Patrick Mahomes

6. Patrick Mahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Salary: $52.65 million

5. Jared Goff

5. Jared Goff

Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Salary: $53 million

4. Tua Tagovailoa

4. Tua Tagovailoa

Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Salary: $53.1 million

3. Trevor Lawrence

3. Trevor Lawrence

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Salary: $55 million

2. Joe Burrow

2. Joe Burrow

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Salary: $55 million

1. Dak Prescott

1. Dak Prescott

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Salary: $65 million