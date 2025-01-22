I Used to Only Play Pro V1 Golf Balls, But These 8 Cheaper Alternatives Are Incredible Zview / iStock via Getty Images

The Pro V1 golf ball is one of the most popular golf balls among serious players. It’s softer than most golf balls and doesn’t have as much spin. Less spin can help with long-range shots, but it’s not the only golf ball available.

These are some of the cheaper alternatives to the Pro V1 golf ball. These alternatives can help you enhance your game and be viable options in competition.

Callaway Chrome Tour X Golf Balls

sattahipbeach / Shutterstock.com

The Callaway Chrome Tour X Golf Ball is built to travel longer distances than the average golf ball. Its soft cover helps players capitalize on spin, which can help with their iron and wedge shots.

Wilson Staff Model X Golf Balls

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This firm golf ball travels a far distance while providing more control on the green. The golf ball has a firm compression core that boosts velocity and offers maximum spin with added stopping power.

Vice Pro Plus

Alex Rodas / iStock via Getty Images

The Vice Pro Plus generates more backspin than any golf ball in Vice Golf’s portfolio of golf balls. It’s optimized for high swing speeds and has tremendous greenside control. The golf ball also has crisp edges that taper toward the target, allowing you to possibly save a few strokes in a game.

Taylormade TP5x

iShootPhotosLLC / iStock via Getty Images

The Taylormade TP5x golf ball has a 5-layer design that caters to golfers who want increased speed off the club face. Golfers will enjoy a lower spin rate when they use clubs and long drivers on this golf ball. It also has high-quality green side control for the more nuanced short shots. You can also choose a yellow-colored Taylormade TP5x, which is easier to see and ensures the golf ball stays brighter for longer.

Bridgestone Tour BX

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

The Bridgestone Tour BX golf ball offers more control and greater distance than most golf balls. It’s optimal for golfers who have a swing speed above 105 mph and who want more distance on each shot. Tiger Woods and Jason Day assisted in the development of this golf ball.

Srixon Z-Star XV

Srixon/Cleveland Golf/Wikimedia Commons

The Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball is a 3-piece construction that offers optimal performance from the tee to the green. This golf ball is soft at the center but gets firmer from the inside out. It has a good balance of not feeling too harsh at impact while traveling exceptional distances.

Maxfli Tour X

Isogood_patrick / Shutterstock.com

The Maxfli Tour X golf ball is the official golf ball of Top 100 PGA Tour Player Ben Griffin. It offers a balanced center of gravity and has a fast core. The golf ball is optimized to have a low spin rate for driver shots and a high spin rate for iron shots.

Callaway Chroma LS X

Dolly442 / Wiki Commons

The Callaway Chroma LS X is a soft golf ball that offers tour-level speed, spin, and control. Its low spin rate makes it optimal for players who want to hit it as hard as possible off the tee. Balls fly straight for long distances. It also has good greenside control.

