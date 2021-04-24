5 Sizzling Technology Stocks to Buy Now Trading Under $10

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap technology companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2021 and beyond. Such investors that did that in 2008 and 2009 absolutely killed it over the next few years.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



A10 Networks

Though they had been on a solid upside roll since early October in 2020, the shares have backed up and are offering an excellent entry point. A10 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEN) offers the Thunder application delivery controller, which provides advanced server load balancing. The Lightning application delivery controller is a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services. Plus, its Thunder carrier-grade networking product offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

A10 Networks also provides Thunder threat protection system for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks. Its Thunder secure sockets layer (SSL) insight solution decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection. And the Thunder convergent firewall addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance.

In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools including a harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation and analytics for secure application delivery in a multi-cloud environment, and its aGalaxy TPS is a multi-device network management solution.

Sidoti has a Buy rating and a $15 price objective, and the Wall Street consensus target is $14.75. Shares have traded mostly between $9 and $10 for the past two months.

Everspin Technologies

This stock has backed up in price as well, and it looks like a very solid idea for aggressive investors at this trading level. Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany and elsewhere.

The company offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magnetoresistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors.

Needham’s Buy rating comes with a $10 price target. That compares with a $9 consensus. The stock has traded mostly between $5 and $6 this month.

