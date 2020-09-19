5 Technology and Gaming Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it’s pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap technology and related companies that are likely to survive the current troubles and could very well offer patient investors some huge returns over the next year or so. Patient investors that did that in 2008 and 2009 absolutely killed it over the next few years.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it’s important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



GameStop

This gaming retailer has had an up and down year but may be poised to go significantly higher. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory card, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards and digitally downloadable software.

GameStop also sells collectibles comprising licensed merchandise primarily related to the video game, television and movie industries, as well as pop culture themes; gaming-related print media and mobile and consumer electronics; PC entertainment software in various genres comprising sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

In addition, the company operates e-commerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, Micromania and ThinkGeek brands, as well as collectibles stores under the Zing Pop Culture and ThinkGeek brand, and Game Informer, a video game magazine.

Telsey Advisory just upgraded the shares to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to $10. The Wall Street consensus target price is $6.20. This past week, GameStop stock rose above the $9 level for the first time this year.

Glu Mobile

This gaming stock could have some big upside for aggressive accounts. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others.

The company creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp and Tap Sports.

Glu Mobile also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” “MLB Tap Sports Baseball” and “Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay.”

The $9.80 Goldman Sachs price target is lower than the $11.09 consensus target. Glu Mobile stock broke above $7.50 on Friday.

