Friday Morning's 14 Tech Stock Movers Include AMD, Nvidia and Zoom

Tech stocks got off to a slightly higher start Friday morning. The Nasdaq traded up about 0.3%, the S&P 500 up by around 0.2%, and the Dow Jones industrials were up 0.2% shortly after the opening bell. All three closed lower on Thursday.

Unlike Thursday, there is no inflation report was due out Friday, and markets may get a bit of a boost from that. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment report is due out in the morning.

Tech and communications stocks came out of the chute up by about 0.2% each. Seven of 11 market sectors traded higher in the first few minutes of trading Friday morning with utilities up 0.6% and energy up 0.5%.



Here are 14 Nasdaq 100 index stocks that were making the biggest moves early Friday.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) traded up 5.4%, at $224.17 in a 52-week range of $184.60 to $257.03. The company beat earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines late Thursday.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) traded down by about 2.6%, at $146.15 in a 52-week range of $134.70 to $451.77. The company had no specific news Friday morning.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) traded up about 2.1%, at $4178.36 in a 52-week range of $69.73 to $199.68. KeyBanc Capital Markets raised its rating on the shares from Sector Weight to Overweight. The price target is $210. Several other software stocks received a boost from this upgrade as well.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) traded up about 1.0%, at $119.16 in a 52-week range of $105.45 to $176.66. The company had no specific news.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) traded up about 0.9%, at $198.05 in a 52-week range of $171.86 to $294.00. The company had no specific news.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) traded up about 0.8%, at $241.46 in a 52-week range of $217.60 to $307.81. The company had no specific news.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) traded up by about 1.8%, at $92.55 in a 52-week range of $65.67 to $98.45. The company had no specific news.

