Thursday Morning's 14 Tech Stock Movers Include Cisco, Nvidia and Qualcomm

Tech stocks got off to a lower start again Thursday morning, driven in part by reports that Russia has not withdrawn troops from the Ukraine border. New claims for unemployment benefits came in at 248,000, above the consensus and above last week’s revised total of 225,000. Continuing claims totaled 1.593 million, lower than the prior week’s total of 1.621 million. Housing starts came in at 1.638 million, below January’s revised total of 1.708 million. New building permits rose from 1.885 million to 1.889 million

At last look, the Nasdaq traded down by about 0.8%, the S&P 500 traded down by around 0.66% and the Dow was 0.55% lower. All three major indexes closed lower on Wednesday.

All 11 market sectors traded lower in the early going. Technology and financials were both down 1.1%, while energy and real estate were showing the smallest loss of 0.1%.

Here are 14 tech stocks that were making the biggest moves early Thursday.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) traded up by around 4.76%, at $56.780 in a 52-week range of $44.15 to $64.28. The company reported quarterly earnings after markets closed Wednesday that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Cisco also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.38 and increased its share buyback program by $15 billion, raising the available total to $18 billion. That is nearly 8% of the company’s market cap. Among tech stocks included in the S&P 500, only Cisco was trading in the green Thursday morning.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded down by 6.9%, at $246.88 in a 52-week range of $115.67 to $346.47. The company’s earnings report on Wednesday was not too hot, not too cold and not too just-right. Investors apparently expected more. After all, revenue only increased by 53% year over year.