These Are the 5 Safest Exchanges for Crypto Investors

Recent news from the cryptosphere has not been encouraging for people who want to invest in cryptocurrencies or tokens. The implosion of Terra, the 50% drop in bitcoin over the past six months and plunging prices for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken some of the shine off crypto investing.



As with most other investments, falling prices also can be an opportunity. But investors musts select those opportunities carefully. In the cryptosphere, there is another consideration as well: what’s the safest way to invest? Through a broker or directly on an exchange?

International broker comparison website BrokerChooser has just issued its ranking of the top 5 crypto exchanges based on four categories: regulation, consumer protection, market fairness and transparency. Each category offers a maximum score of five points and an overall score is derived from the category scores.



Source: BrokerChooser



Here is a second chart showing category scores for each of the 20 exchanges included in the rankings.

Source: BrokerChooser