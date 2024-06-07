Ranking the States With the Most AI Businesses metamorworks / Getty Images

Tech darling Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced on Sunday its newest artificial intelligence chip — just three months after unveiling the previous model. Clearly, the AI chip leader wants to keep its top spot in the space. Aiming to challenge it, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) unveiled its latest AI chip a day after. Other competitors, established companies and budding startups, also want to join this competitive space as AI is increasingly being used by companies, governments, and people. (Also see: 3 AI Stocks Wall Street Expects to Return Up to 595% in 2024.)

This cutting edge technology, which could profoundly affect our future, already has several relatively broadly used applications, including autonomous vehicles, robotic manufacturing, fraud detection, risk assessment, chatbots (service, marketing, and more), content creation, traffic prediction, virtual assistance, quality assurance, and a myriad more. Many companies, small and large, use AI to facilitate, improve, and grow their business.

To determine the states with the most AI businesses, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on AI business applications from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Business Trends and Outlook Survey. States were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed businesses who report using artificial intelligence to produce goods or services between Jan. 4, 2024 and Feb. 25, 2024. Supplemental data on the percentage of workers employed in the information sector and average annual wage for information sector workers is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages and is for 2022. Data on the most common AI use applications is also from the BTOS.

Depending on the state, between 1.7% and 7.4% of businesses in the 50 state use AI , with Mississippi having the lowest share and Colorado the highest. Mississippi also has the lowest average wage for information sector workers, at $59,647 a year. The average wage of information sector workers in Colorado is more than double, at $136,935 annually — the seventh highest of all states. Similarly, while only 1.1% of Mississippi’s labor force work in the information sector, 3.3% of Colorado’s labor force do.

Marketing automation is the most common AI use among businesses using the technology. This is followed by natural language processing, virtual agents or chat bots, speech/voice recognition, machine learning, and data analytics, among others.

50. Mississippi

Businesses currently using AI: 1.7%

1.7% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.1% (3rd lowest)

1.1% (3rd lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $59,647 (the lowest)

$59,647 (the lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI

49. West Virginia

Businesses currently using AI: 2.3%

2.3% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.5% (13th lowest)

1.5% (13th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $67,506 (3rd lowest)

$67,506 (3rd lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI

48. Maine

Businesses currently using AI: 2.3%

2.3% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.5% (18th lowest)

1.5% (18th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $75,307 (9th lowest)

$75,307 (9th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots

47. North Dakota

Businesses currently using AI: 2.9%

2.9% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.7% (24th lowest)

1.7% (24th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $83,710 (19th lowest)

$83,710 (19th lowest) Most common AI uses: Virtual agents or chat bots

46. Vermont

Businesses currently using AI: 3.1%

3.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.8% (25th highest)

1.8% (25th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $78,275 (14th lowest)

$78,275 (14th lowest) Most common AI uses: Natural language processing, marketing automation using AI, machine learning

45. Arkansas

Businesses currently using AI: 3.2%

3.2% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.2% (4th lowest)

1.2% (4th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $76,392 (11th lowest)

$76,392 (11th lowest) Most common AI uses: Virtual agents or chat bots, marketing automation using AI, speech/voice recognition using AI

44. South Dakota

Businesses currently using AI: 3.5%

3.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.4% (12th lowest)

1.4% (12th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $64,239 (2nd lowest)

$64,239 (2nd lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, machine learning, natural language processing

43. Oklahoma

Businesses currently using AI: 3.5%

3.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.4% (8th lowest)

1.4% (8th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $73,061 (7th lowest)

$73,061 (7th lowest) Most common AI uses: Virtual agents or chat bots, marketing automation using AI, speech/voice recognition using AI

42. New Jersey

Businesses currently using AI: 3.5%

3.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.1% (12th highest)

2.1% (12th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $145,883 (5th highest)

$145,883 (5th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, data analytics using AI

41. New Hampshire

Businesses currently using AI: 3.5%

3.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.0% (15th highest)

2.0% (15th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $130,356 (8th highest)

$130,356 (8th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, speech/voice recognition using AI, virtual agents or chat bots

40. Louisiana

Businesses currently using AI: 3.5%

3.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.5% (14th lowest)

1.5% (14th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $72,401 (5th lowest)

$72,401 (5th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, data analytics using AI

39. Nebraska

Businesses currently using AI: 3.6%

3.6% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.2% (10th highest)

2.2% (10th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $81,759 (17th lowest)

$81,759 (17th lowest) Most common AI uses: Virtual agents or chat bots, speech/voice recognition using AI, marketing automation using AI

38. Alabama

Businesses currently using AI: 3.7%

3.7% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.4% (10th lowest)

1.4% (10th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $79,322 (15th lowest)

$79,322 (15th lowest) Most common AI uses: Text analytics using AI, data analytics using AI, virtual agents or chat bots

37. Michigan

Businesses currently using AI: 3.8%

3.8% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.5% (19th lowest)

1.5% (19th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $97,811 (25th highest)

$97,811 (25th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, speech/voice recognition using AI

36. Indiana

Businesses currently using AI: 3.8%

3.8% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.0% (2nd lowest)

1.0% (2nd lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $74,355 (8th lowest)

$74,355 (8th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, virtual agents or chat bots

35. Iowa

Businesses currently using AI: 3.8%

3.8% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.5% (15th lowest)

1.5% (15th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $75,636 (10th lowest)

$75,636 (10th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, speech/voice recognition using AI

34. Connecticut

Businesses currently using AI: 3.8%

3.8% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.2% (9th highest)

2.2% (9th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $145,448 (6th highest)

$145,448 (6th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, virtual agents or chat bots

33. Montana

Businesses currently using AI: 3.9%

3.9% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.4% (11th lowest)

1.4% (11th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $78,219 (13th lowest)

$78,219 (13th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, data analytics using AI, speech/voice recognition using AI

32. Kentucky

Businesses currently using AI: 3.9%

3.9% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.3% (6th lowest)

1.3% (6th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $72,929 (6th lowest)

$72,929 (6th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, machine learning, data analytics using AI

31. Wisconsin

Businesses currently using AI: 4.1%

4.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.8% (22nd highest)

1.8% (22nd highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $106,459 (19th highest)

$106,459 (19th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, text analytics using AI

30. South Carolina

Businesses currently using AI: 4.1%

4.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.7% (22nd lowest)

1.7% (22nd lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $88,087 (22nd lowest)

$88,087 (22nd lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, speech/voice recognition using AI

29. Pennsylvania

Businesses currently using AI: 4.1%

4.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.8% (24th highest)

1.8% (24th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $116,643 (14th highest)

$116,643 (14th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

28. New York

Businesses currently using AI: 4.1%

4.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 3.7% (3rd highest)

3.7% (3rd highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $164,504 (3rd highest)

$164,504 (3rd highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

27. Hawaii

Businesses currently using AI: 4.1%

4.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.7% (25th lowest)

1.7% (25th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $88,812 (23rd lowest)

$88,812 (23rd lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, text analytics using AI

26. Alaska

Businesses currently using AI: 4.2%

4.2% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.0% (18th highest)

2.0% (18th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $80,366 (16th lowest)

$80,366 (16th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, virtual agents or chat bots

25. Ohio

Businesses currently using AI: 4.3%

4.3% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.5% (16th lowest)

1.5% (16th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $87,631 (21st lowest)

$87,631 (21st lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, text analytics using AI

24. Illinois

Businesses currently using AI: 4.4%

4.4% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.9% (20th highest)

1.9% (20th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $123,278 (11th highest)

$123,278 (11th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, virtual agents or chat bots

23. Rhode Island

Businesses currently using AI: 4.5%

4.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.4% (7th lowest)

1.4% (7th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $95,815 (25th lowest)

$95,815 (25th lowest) Most common AI uses: N/A

22. New Mexico

Businesses currently using AI: 4.5%

4.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.6% (21st lowest)

1.6% (21st lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $77,406 (12th lowest)

$77,406 (12th lowest) Most common AI uses: Speech/voice recognition using AI, marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots

21. Georgia

Businesses currently using AI: 4.5%

4.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 3.1% (6th highest)

3.1% (6th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $128,278 (9th highest)

$128,278 (9th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

20. Virginia

Businesses currently using AI: 4.7%

4.7% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.1% (11th highest)

2.1% (11th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $127,558 (10th highest)

$127,558 (10th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, data analytics using AI

19. Missouri

Businesses currently using AI: 4.7%

4.7% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.0% (17th highest)

2.0% (17th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $98,696 (23rd highest)

$98,696 (23rd highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

18. Idaho

Businesses currently using AI: 4.8%

4.8% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.3% (5th lowest)

1.3% (5th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $83,495 (18th lowest)

$83,495 (18th lowest) Most common AI uses: Virtual agents or chat bots, marketing automation using AI, speech/voice recognition using AI

17. Wyoming

Businesses currently using AI: 4.9%

4.9% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.5% (17th lowest)

1.5% (17th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $69,686 (4th lowest)

$69,686 (4th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, speech/voice recognition using AI

16. Tennessee

Businesses currently using AI: 4.9%

4.9% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.0% (16th highest)

2.0% (16th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $97,963 (24th highest)

$97,963 (24th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

15. Texas

Businesses currently using AI: 5.1%

5.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.0% (14th highest)

2.0% (14th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $116,366 (15th highest)

$116,366 (15th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

14. North Carolina

Businesses currently using AI: 5.1%

5.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.0% (13th highest)

2.0% (13th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $110,498 (16th highest)

$110,498 (16th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

13. Minnesota

Businesses currently using AI: 5.1%

5.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.8% (23rd highest)

1.8% (23rd highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $105,537 (20th highest)

$105,537 (20th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, virtual agents or chat bots

12. Kansas

Businesses currently using AI: 5.1%

5.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.6% (20th lowest)

1.6% (20th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $86,174 (20th lowest)

$86,174 (20th lowest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

11. Maryland

Businesses currently using AI: 5.7%

5.7% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.7% (23rd lowest)

1.7% (23rd lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $120,742 (13th highest)

$120,742 (13th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, data analytics using AI, virtual agents or chat bots

10. Massachusetts

Businesses currently using AI: 5.7%

5.7% Employment in information sector, 2022: 3.1% (7th highest)

3.1% (7th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $160,432 (4th highest)

$160,432 (4th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, data analytics using AI

9. Oregon

Businesses currently using AI: 5.8%

5.8% Employment in information sector, 2022: 2.2% (8th highest)

2.2% (8th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $120,892 (12th highest)

$120,892 (12th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, speech/voice recognition using AI

8. Washington

Businesses currently using AI: 6.1%

6.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 5.8% (the highest)

5.8% (the highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $245,129 (the highest)

$245,129 (the highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, text analytics using AI

7. Arizona

Businesses currently using AI: 6.1%

6.1% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.9% (19th highest)

1.9% (19th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $105,191 (21st highest)

$105,191 (21st highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

6. California

Businesses currently using AI: 6.3%

6.3% Employment in information sector, 2022: 3.9% (2nd highest)

3.9% (2nd highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $212,712 (2nd highest)

$212,712 (2nd highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, virtual agents or chat bots

5. Utah

Businesses currently using AI: 6.5%

6.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 3.1% (5th highest)

3.1% (5th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $108,173 (18th highest)

$108,173 (18th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, speech/voice recognition using AI

4. Nevada

Businesses currently using AI: 6.5%

6.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.4% (9th lowest)

1.4% (9th lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $102,394 (22nd highest)

$102,394 (22nd highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

3. Delaware

Businesses currently using AI: 6.5%

6.5% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.0% (the lowest)

1.0% (the lowest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $89,824 (24th lowest)

$89,824 (24th lowest) Most common AI uses: Machine learning, marketing automation using AI, large language models

2. Florida

Businesses currently using AI: 6.6%

6.6% Employment in information sector, 2022: 1.9% (21st highest)

1.9% (21st highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $109,069 (17th highest)

$109,069 (17th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, virtual agents or chat bots, natural language processing

1. Colorado

Businesses currently using AI: 7.4%

7.4% Employment in information sector, 2022: 3.3% (4th highest)

3.3% (4th highest) Average annual wage in information sector, 2022: $136,935 (7th highest)

$136,935 (7th highest) Most common AI uses: Marketing automation using AI, natural language processing, virtual agents or chat bots

While AI is all the rage these days, as evidenced by Nvidia’s stock more than doubling since the beginning of the year, it is far from fully proliferated. Here we not only show how comparatively few businesses have so far adapted AI technology, but also where adaptation is fastest.