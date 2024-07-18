3 Growth Stocks That Could Join the S&P 500 Next Canva

On March 1st of this year, S&P announced that Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) would be joining the S&P 500. Within three days, its stock had jumped 28%. With trillions of dollars invested in passive indexes following the S&P 500, index inclusion can be a big catalyst for stocks. We review why Block (NYSE: SQ), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), and Workday (Nasdaq: WDAY) are all top candidates to join the S&P 500 in September.

The S&P 500 has requirements for stocks to enter it that include: a majority of assets in the US, an $18 billion-plus market capitalization, a high public float, trading volumes, and profitability.

Three tech stocks that fit these criteria include Block, Palantir, and Workday.

The S&P 500 rebalances quarterly. In June CrowdStrike, KKR, and GoDaddy joined the index.

Why Square, Palantir, and Workday May Join the S&P 500 Next

You’ll find key highlights from the discussion with 24/7 Wall St. analysts Eric Bleeker and Austin Smith below.

On March 1st of this year, S&P announced that Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation would be removed from the S&P 500 index.

It was announced Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor would be replacing them.

Super Micro Computer had closed on March 1st trading for $905.48 per share. By the end of the next trading day, it had jumped to $1,074.34. That’s a jump of 19% in a single trading day. Three days later it was trading for 28% more than its pre S&P 500 announcement price.

An addition to the S&P 500 clearly matters. The question is which technology stocks could be the next candidates for inclusion.

Why does S&P 500 inclusion often drive such gains in share price? Simply put, a lot of money tracks the index.

The SPY ETF which tracks the S&P 500 has $559 billion in AUM alone. The VOO from Vanguard has $1.18 trillion in assets. Those are just two indexes tracking the S&P 500 as a broad market measure.

In the near term, addition to the S&P 500 can drive share price gains. In the long run, it can also smooth share price volatility as well.

So, it’s not surprising investors are looking for stocks that can join the S&P 500.

Like stock splits – it’s not the reason to own a stock, but if there’s one you’re already considering, this could be the “cherry on top.”

Now, contrary to popular belief, the S&P 500 isn’t just the 500 largest stocks. There are specific rules for inclusion. First, a company must be a U.S. company, or at least have a majority of assets in the U.S. Second, it must have a market capitalization above a certain level – this number moves but is currently at $18 billion. Third, the stock must have a high public float. Other considerations: a stock must have minimum volume limits, trade on the NYSE or Nasdaq, and can’t fit certain legal structures like MLPs, closed-end funds, royalty trusts, or ADRs. And finally, this one is very important: the company must be profitable in its most recent quarter and across the past year. This requirement has blocked many technology companies in the past. Then if a stock has met those requirements, inclusion is decided by an investment committee.

What are some tech stocks that fit this profile?

Let’s discuss Block.

It has a market cap that currently stands at around $44 billion and it had $471 million in profits last quarter. While Block lost money in the second and third quarters of 2023, its recent profits leave it profitable across the past 12 months.

It seems to check all the boxes and appears to be a strong candidate.

Next up is Palantir

The company’s market cap is $64 billion, which is even larger than Block. It has produced $299 million in profits across the last twelve months and also seems to check all the important criteria.

Finally, we’ll throw in Workday. A lot of investors expected this stock to be included in the last round of S&P additions, but it didn’t make the cut.

Workday is worth $61 billion and has $1.5 billion in trailing profits – even if you back out the large impact of an income tax benefit, they’re at $472 million in operating profits.

Now that we’ve got these three names, it’s worth mentioning the S&P 500’s next rebalance should come on the third Friday of September. However, an announcement would come before that date.

We’d rank the likelihood of inclusion at 1.) Workday 2.) Palantir 3.) Block. It all just depends on how many stocks are being removed from the index and whether candidates from other industries might emerge.

