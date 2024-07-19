Tiny EV Stocks Skyrocket While Tesla Fades - Here's Why Canva

The past month has been absolutely outstanding for Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA). The company jumped following news that its second-quarter deliveries exceeded expectations, and the stock continued running. However, comments made by the Federal Reserve on July 11th suddenly created a new environment across the investing world.

Tesla dropped 8.4% that day, shedding $70 billion in market cap. Across the week that followed, many EV stocks that had been struggling across 2024 saw some of these best gains of the year. We explore what happened in the market and what it means for EV stocks going forward.

Most EV stocks are still down dramatically from their late 2021 peaks.

However, in the days after July 11th, many beaten-down EV stocks suddenly started to rally.

The primary reason for this is a sector rotation into small cap stocks that has benefitted small EV stocks

Looking ahead in the space, the next big event investors are watching is Tesla's Robotaxi event.

Why Small EV Stocks Suddenly Jumped

Here are some of the highlights from the discussion between 24/7 Wall St. Analysts Austin Smith and Eric Bleeker.

Since demand for EV stocks peaked in late 2021, it hasn’t been a fun ride. A leading name like Tesla has consistently traded for half its peak share price in late 2021. Rivian is down about 86% from those levels.

Key suppliers to the industry have seen a similar story. Yet, following comments from the Federal Reserve on July 11th, EV stocks started rebounding at a furious pace in the days that followed. What caused this rally?

Looking at recent EV outperformance, we have a few categories we need to look at individually.

First, there’s Tesla. The stock is up 37% in the past month. That’s largely thanks to Tesla’s Q2 delivery numbers, which came in just a hair under 444,000 and beat estimates.

Rivian is up about 64% in the past month, which has been a continuing rally after they received a $5 billion investment from Volkswagen.

Now, in the days that followed July 11th, we’re seeing new winners in the EV value change emerge.

Tesla was down 8.4% last Thursday as tiny EV stocks started to soar.

Blink Charging was up 28% between July 10th and July 16th. Aehr Test Systems was up 15% across that time and then saw its shares further skyrocket after it reported outstanding earnings.

was up 28% between July 10th and July 16th. was up 15% across that time and then saw its shares further skyrocket after it reported outstanding earnings. Companies adjacent to EVs also saw the same jumps in that July 10th through 16th timeframe.

PlugPower sells fuel cells that are an alternative to gas-powered vehicles and it was up 28%. Companies in the clean energy space like Sunrun, STEM, and SunPower were all up big in that timeframe as well.

So why did a leading EV company like Tesla suddenly fall 8.4% in front of tiny EV plays seeing what was often their best 5-day run of the year?

The answer lies in macro trends.

Tesla has been a stock in the QQQ – or Nasdaq-100 – that’s seen tremendous inflows in recent years.

When the Federal Reserve signaled last week that rate cuts were coming – and the market now expects 3 this year – that led to tremendous sums of money rotating from large cap funds like QQQ to small cap funds.

Those small cap funds are where stocks like Blink Charging and Aehr Test Systems are held.

Another factor is that smaller EV and clean energy stocks are among the most heavily shorted in the market.

Blink Charging is 21% sold short while Aehr Test Systems is 20% sold short.

Add is all up and we have something of a bifurcation right now around the size of stocks.

You’ll note Rivian – which is still relatively smaller at $18 billion – gained 13% from last Wednesday to Tuesday, while Tesla shares were down in that time.

If you’re an EV investor, the big factor to watch right now is the IWM – which is the Russell 2000 index.

If that continues to outperform, it’s likely the smaller EV stocks will rise with it. Heavily shorted ones will probably benefit additionally from short squeezes as well.

So there we go – there has been some good news in the EV market recently with Tesla’s orders and investments into Rivian.

But the dominant factor affecting share prices right now is where stocks fit into this sector rotation. And for the stocks seeing benefits from sector rotation, the most heavily shorted ones are generally seeing stronger gains.

