Better Buy: Dogecoin or XRP?

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with various top cryptocurrencies from XRP to Solana and other meme coins like Dogecoin taking off. Excitement has continued to build around this area of innovation, given a regulatory environment which is widely expected to be much more favorable to investors moving forward.

Indeed, the re-election of Donald Trump to the White House has reignited interest in a sector that may have lost its luster among certain investors. That’s because Trump has promised to be the most pro-crypto president ever, and put the right people in place to regulate this industry (finally allowing many investors to breathe a sigh of relief).

In this new era we’re seeing be ushered in, XRP and Dogecoin each look like tokens that could continue to rally from here. Let’s dive into which may be the better buy for investors looking to play continued upside momentum in this sector.

XRP and Dogecoin have been among the biggest winners of the post-election Trump bump this sector has seen.

The Case for Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has certainly been among the more volatile cryptocurrencies in recent years, riding a post-pandemic surge to million-plus-percent gains for early investors. This token is still roughly 50% off its all-time high, so if we do see the kind of speculative euphoria build we saw back in 2021, there’s certainly reason to consider this token as a potential trading vehicle to ride this momentum higher.

From a political angle, there’s obvious catalysts tied to Elon Musk (and his close ties to president Trump). With a newly-established “DOGE” (Department of Government Efficiency) set to reduce costs and create efficiencies within the government, Dogecoin has received many endorsements from the world’s richest man. And as a self-proclaimed Dogecoin holder, the community behind this project watches what is said in the media very closely.

Dogecoin’s value really comes from its community and media-driven hype, and in that regard, Dogecoin has done well to captivate investors and provide value as a sentiment gauge and trading vehicle for this sector. One could make the argument that finding a higher-beta option in the crypto sector to buy to play risk-on rallies is hard to do, and I think that’s the value Dogecoin provides in times like these.

The Case for XRP

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) presents a compelling investment opportunity in 2025 due to its strong market performance, regulatory clarity, and expanding institutional adoption. The resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC has removed significant uncertainty, and is among the key reasons why this token’s rally began far before the outcome of the election was known.

Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko is among the experts who have expressed optimism about XRP, suggesting this token could play a role in a potential strategic crypto reserve under Donald Trump’s administration. Yusko noted growing ties between altcoin creators and the Trump family, with speculation that XRP could serve as a base layer for national banking or a central bank digital currency (CBDC). On January 23, bullish technical indicators like XRP’s RSI rising to 72 and MACD signaling upward momentum further reinforced market confidence.

XRP has been the top-performing cryptocurrency among the top 10 over the past 90 days, with a 373% increase in value. It is currently trading at $3.30, with analysts predicting a potential rise to $10 by the end of 2025. This bullish outlook is driven by growing adoption of Ripple’s blockchain solutions like RippleNet by major financial institutions such as Bank of America and Santander for cross-border payments.

Moreover, Ripple’s introduction of innovative tools like the RLUSD stablecoin and the Blocscale IDO platform on the XRP Ledger expands its use cases, attracting institutional and retail investors. These developments position XRP as a leader in blockchain-based financial services. So, for those banking on a resurgence of interest around cryptocurrencies that could become the backbone of a future transaction system for the government, XRP appears to be among the top picks right now.

Which Is the Better Buy?

In my view, XRP is the more compelling choice for most investors for a number of reasons. The project’s robust uses cases and verticals tied to payments and cross-border value transfer really dwarf any sort of utility Dogecoin (and its community) provide.

Sure, there’s a component to the crypto sector that has to do with entertainment and fun. Dogecoin has certainly found a way to capitalize on such traits.

But for investors looking for a crypto token with upside tied to surging adoption and a network of more than 300 financial institutions accepting this cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions, XRP is the better pick. The token’s value as representative of an underlying network with real-world utility separates the two, and XRP would be my overwhelming pick to own over the course of the next year or so.

