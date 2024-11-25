Stock Market News: Nasdaq Composite Rises & Wall St Upgrades MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Palantir (PLTR) Canva

Live Updates

As of 9 a.m. ET, futures are predicting gains across the stock market today. Let’s look at some of the major indexes in premarket trading.

Dow Jones Industrial Futures: Up 373 points (.84%)

Up 373 points (.84%) S&P 500 Futures: Up 42 points (+.71%)

Up 42 points (+.71%) Nasdaq Futures: Up 166 points (+.80%)

The big storyline on Wall Street is the nomination of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. Bessent is a former hedge fund manager who was favored by Wall Street. He’s pitched a pro-growth agenda that prioritizes boosting GDP growth rates as a means of reducing the Federal deficit. In addition, he’s seen as someone who may push back against Donald Trump’s more egregious tariff policies that could harm economic growth.

Bessent will push a ‘3-3-3’ agenda. The goal is to cut budget deficits to 3% of GDP by 2028, reach 3% GDP growth through deregulation and pro-growth policies, and produce an additional 3 million barrels of oil per day. He has spoken recently of a coming economic reordering and the need for the United States to enact significant changes to be part of it.

Beyond stocks, debt markets seem pleased with Bessent’s nomination. The yield on 10-year Treasuries retreated back to 4.316% after hitting 4.43% on November 21st.

Wall Street Upgrades

MicroStrategy’s (Nasdaq: MSTR) stock is up 4.4% premarket after receiving several upgrades before market open. Barclays raised their target on the company to $515 from $275. In addition, Bernstein raised their price target to $600 from $290 on the prediction that the company will own 4% of the world’s Bitcoin over the next decade.

Another upgrade came from Canaccord, which raised their price target on Microstrategy to $510 from $300. The researcher believes that MicroStrategy can increase its Bitcoin holdings faster than its share count is being diluted.

MicroStrategy bought more Bitcoin this morning and now owns 386,700 Bitcoin, which is worth about $37.7 billion at today’s prices. Its stock is trading for a valuation of about $90 billion premarket.