Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Composite Soars After Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Canva

Live Updates

Make sure to refresh this page periodically for updates.

As of 8:50 a.m. ET, Nasdaq Futures are pointing to a strong day. The big news was a raucous earnings call from Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO). We profiled the earnings call last night in a live blog, which you can read here if you want to discover more details.

However, the bottom line is that Broadcom forecasts AI spending from the largest companies at a level beyond what Wall Street was expecting. Here’s a look at major markets premarket trading this morning:

Nasdaq Future: Up 179 points (+.83%)

Up 179 points (+.83%) S&P 500 Futures: Up 21.50 (+.35%)

Up 21.50 (+.35%) Dow Jones Industrials: Up 32.00 (+.08%)

Let’s dive deeper into the major storylines shaping today’s markets.

Broadcom Rockets AI Stocks Higher

Broadcom released earnings last night and sales and EPS last quarter largely met Wall Street expectations. However, on the company’s earnings call they disclosed their top customers have a ‘serviceable addressable market’ of $60 billion to $90 billion by 2027.

Considering Broadcom’s company-wide AI revenue was $12.2 billion in its just-completed Fiscal year, only three large customers have that potential was surprising to Wall Street. Shares are up 18% in premarket trading.

Commentary from Wall Street has been very positive. Here’s a selection of price target adjustments:

Bank of America : Raised price target to $250 from $215. The researcher raised price targets for Fiscal 2025 and 2026 while praising Broadcom’s “surging AI opportunity.”

: Raised price target to $250 from $215. The researcher raised price targets for Fiscal 2025 and 2026 while praising Broadcom’s “surging AI opportunity.” Deustsche Bank: Took their price target on Broadcom to $240, up from $190. Analyst Ross Seymore called the $60 billion to $90 billion an “impressive figure.”

Took their price target on Broadcom to $240, up from $190. Analyst Ross Seymore called the $60 billion to $90 billion an “impressive figure.” JPMorgan: Raised Broadcom’s price target to $250 while increasing forward profit estimates.

Raised Broadcom’s price target to $250 while increasing forward profit estimates. KeyBanc: Maintained an overweight rating while raising Broadcom’s price target to $260.

Maintained an overweight rating while raising Broadcom’s price target to $260. TD Cowen: Praised Broadcom’s new ‘service addressable market’ figure while upping their price target to $240.

Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL) is up 8% while NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is up 1.6% premarket. Watch for AI infrastructure stocks across the board to rally as Broadcom’s commentary raises enthusiasm across the sector.